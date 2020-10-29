Longview (4-1, 1-0) vs. Wylie East (1-2, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m., Wylie Stadium
Longview: DL Joe Jones (3 TFL) ... DL Trevor Tamplin (28 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks) ... DL Jahkamian Carr ... LB Laqualon Hale (37 tackles, 4 TFL) ... OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (6 TFL, sack, 3 FR) ... DB Tyree Hale (29 tackles, 3 INT) ... DB Shannon Jackson (33 tackles) ... RB Kaden Meredith (84 carries, 619 yards, 10 TDs) ... RB/FB Markevion Haynes (58 carries, 499 yards, 8 TDs) ... WR Jalen Hale (16 catches, 279 yards, 5 TDs) ... QB Jordan Allen (22-49-0, 310 yards, 3 TDs) ... QB Landyn Grant (15-28-2, 337 yards, 3 TDs) ... OL De’Qualin Vaughn ... OL Tavion Sterling ... P/K Spencer Powell
Wylie East: DL Anthony James (6-5, 220) ... DL William Schulmeisterat (6-4, 265) ... DL Reggie Brooks (6-3, 290) ... CB Cade Dorethy ... FS Maddox Fraley ... OL Javan Lopez ... OL Zane Brown ... QB Terrell Washington Jr. (12-30-4, 129 yards, TD; 31 carries, 245 yards, 2 TDs) ... RB Christian Johnson (66 carries, 403 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Darren Quickley (3 catches, 63 yards, TD)
Quick hits: Wylie East had two non-district games canceled due to COVID-19 ... The Raiders ran for 220 yards out of 260 total rushing yards in a 45-7 loss to Sherman last week ... Sherman finished with 535 yards of offense – 196 through the air and 339 on the ground ... Longview has rushed for 1,263 yards and passed for 655 this season. Allen has started four games at QB ... The Lobos allow an average of 261.4 yards per game – 155.2 passing and 106.2 rushing ... Raider DL James, a sophomore, has 10 offers, including Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia and LSU ... Lobo head coach John King praised the ground game and ensuing ball control game of East behind a sizeable offensive line ... This is the first meeting between the two programs
Up next: Highland Park at Longview; Wylie East at McKinney North