Nacogdoches vs. Marshall
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stadium: Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Records: Nacogdoches (4-4, 3-3) vs. Marshall (5-4, 3-3)
Coaches
Nacogdoches: Darren Allman
Marshall: Jake Griedl
Last week: Texas High 21, Nacogdoches 17; Marshall 2, Hallsville 0 (Hallsville forfeit)
WHEN NACOGDOCHES HAS THE BALL
Nacogdoches: QB Reid Boyett (101-208-5,1,313 yards, 11 TD) … WR D’marea Weaver (31 catches, 456 yards, 3 TD) … WR Kevon Page (17 catches, 385 yards, 6 TD) … WR Joe Carter (15 catches, 154 yards, 1 TD) … RB Ja’Khiryon Whitaker (5 carries, 89 yards, 1 TD) … RB Braylon Ratcliff (53 carries, 86 yards) … OL Jacob Henson
Marshall: DB Lyrik Rawls (3 INT, 1 TD) … DL Michael Washington (1 INT, 1 fumble recovery) … LB Terrell Davis … DB Daqavian Jackson
WHEN MARSHALL HAS THE BALL
Marshall: QB Brent Burris (94-190-7, 1,487 yards, 14 TD) … RB Dominique Williams (133 carries, 686 yards, 7 TD; 11 catches, 195 yards, 1 TD) … WR Demarcus Williams (32 catches, 446 yards, 6 TD; 17 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD) … WR Hayden Kelehan (17 catches, 344 yards, 2 TD) … WR A’Derrian Brooks (18 catches, 329 yards, 4 TD) … RB JQ Davis (17 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD) … OL Weston Smith … OL Remon Jones …
Nacogdoches: DB Dillon Williams … DL Kaleb Douglass … LB Jaden Hall … LB Glenn young
Quick hits
Although this is a district matchup, it might as well be a playoff game as the winner advances to the postseason and the loser goes home.
Did you know?
Marshall has won six in a row over Nacogdoches, including a playoff victory (67-42) back in 2014 ... Nacogdoches last won against the Mavericks in 2006, earning a 27-20 victory