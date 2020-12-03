Longview vs. Marshall
Buy Now

Longview vs. Marshall Friday, October 2, 2020, in Marshall. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 LES HASSELL Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Nacogdoches vs. Marshall

Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Stadium: Maverick Stadium, Marshall

Records: Nacogdoches (4-4, 3-3) vs. Marshall (5-4, 3-3)

Coaches

Nacogdoches: Darren Allman

Marshall: Jake Griedl

Last week: Texas High 21, Nacogdoches 17; Marshall 2, Hallsville 0 (Hallsville forfeit)

WHEN NACOGDOCHES HAS THE BALL

Nacogdoches: QB Reid Boyett (101-208-5,1,313 yards, 11 TD) … WR D’marea Weaver (31 catches, 456 yards, 3 TD) … WR Kevon Page (17 catches, 385 yards, 6 TD) … WR Joe Carter (15 catches, 154 yards, 1 TD) … RB Ja’Khiryon Whitaker (5 carries, 89 yards, 1 TD) … RB Braylon Ratcliff (53 carries, 86 yards) … OL Jacob Henson

Marshall: DB Lyrik Rawls (3 INT, 1 TD) … DL Michael Washington (1 INT, 1 fumble recovery) … LB Terrell Davis … DB Daqavian Jackson

WHEN MARSHALL HAS THE BALL

Marshall: QB Brent Burris (94-190-7, 1,487 yards, 14 TD) … RB Dominique Williams (133 carries, 686 yards, 7 TD; 11 catches, 195 yards, 1 TD) … WR Demarcus Williams (32 catches, 446 yards, 6 TD; 17 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD) … WR Hayden Kelehan (17 catches, 344 yards, 2 TD) … WR A’Derrian Brooks (18 catches, 329 yards, 4 TD) … RB JQ Davis (17 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD) … OL Weston Smith … OL Remon Jones …

Nacogdoches: DB Dillon Williams … DL Kaleb Douglass … LB Jaden Hall … LB Glenn young

Quick hits

Although this is a district matchup, it might as well be a playoff game as the winner advances to the postseason and the loser goes home.

Did you know?

Marshall has won six in a row over Nacogdoches, including a playoff victory (67-42) back in 2014 ... Nacogdoches last won against the Mavericks in 2006, earning a 27-20 victory

NATHAN HAGUE