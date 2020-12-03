Hallsville vs. Pine Tree
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stadium: Pirate Stadium, Longview
Records: Pine Tree (7-1-1, 5-1); Hallsville (0-8, 0-6)
Coaches
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane
Hallsville: Tommy Allison
Last week: Pine Tree 45, Mount Pleasant 23; Hallsville (forfeit loss to Marshall)
WHEN PINE TREE HAS THE BALL
Pine Tree: QB D.J. Freeman (61 of 123, 1,277 yards, 17 TD, 2 Int; 85 carries, 666 yards, 7 Td) … RB Tyler Sheffield (117 carries, 778 yards, 7 TD) … RB Ethan Morgan (99 carries, 531 yards, 3 TD) … WR Keelan Turner (28 catches, 725 yards, 7 TD) … WR Nikema Williams (17 catches, 304 yards, 3 TD) … Jayden Smith (5 catches, 66 yards, 5 TD) … OL Connor Carrell … OL Joseph Monk … OL Luis Vazquez … OL Christian Webb … OL Cole Salazar … OL Brode Hodges … OL Jacob Hall
Hallsville: LB Jarrett CRaig ... DB Major Burnet ... DL Carson Trainor ... DB Makeli Silmon
WHEN HALLSVILLE HAS THE BALL
Pine Tree: Courtney Stitmon … Jeremiah Blinks … Tyrese Jones … Greg Kalulu … Dallas Dixon
Hallsville: Ol Alex Peralta ... OL Jkorian Shaw ... OL Trace Benedict ... OL Chris Tinsley ... OL Hunter Warford ... QB Tyler Lee (96 of 191, 1,108 yards, 9 TD, 9 Int; 25 carries, 124 yards, 2 TD) … RB Elijah Nicholson (34 carries, 230 yards, 2 TD) … Carter Rogas (34 carries, 123 yards, 3 TD; 43 catches, 491 yards, 3 TD) … Brayden Walker (22 catches, 418 yards, 5 TD) … Kamron Gaut (13 catches, 108 yards)
Quick hits
Hallsville has not played since falling to Whitehouse, 42-6, back on Nov. 6 … Hallsville leads the overall series between the two teams 18-13-1, but the Pirates have won four in a row under Lane – who has never lost to the Bobcats. Pine Tree won 22-17 in Lane’s first season (2016), followed by wins in 2017 (35-28), 2018 (55-35) and 2019 (32-7) … Hallsville’s last win in the series came in 2015 – a 58-24 decision
Did you know?
Allison, in his first season at Hallsville, led Cayuga to a Class A Division II state title in 2009, and he has a 92-68 coaching record with stops at Cayuga, Jacksboro, Robinson and Hallsville … Pine Tree has won seven games for the first time since 1983. The Pirates last reached at least eight wins back in 1977 when Pine Tree finished 9-1