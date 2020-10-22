Marshall (2-1) vs. Pine Tree (2-0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Mavericks Stadium, Marshall
Keep an eye on
Marshall: QB Brent Burris (44 of 79, 797 yards, 7 TD, 3 INT) … RB Dominique Williams (52 carries, 269 yards, 4 TD; 7 catches, 199 yards, 1 TD) … WR Dominique Williams (18 catches, 292 yards, 4 TD) … WR Hayden Kelehan (7 catches, 149 yards, 1 TD) … DL Michael Washington (1 fumble recovery TD) … DB Lyrik Rawls …LB Terrell Davis … LB Jylan Cooper
Pine Tree: QB D.J. Freeman (22 of 41, 506 yards, 8 TD, 0 INT; 20 carries, 206 yards, 3 TD) … RB Tyler Sheffield (46 carries, 271 yards, 4 TD) … RB Ethan Morgan 27 carries, 177 yards) … WR Keelan Turner (11 catches, 280 yards, 3 TD) … WR Nikema Williams (8 catches, 124 yards, 2 TD) … LB Dallas Dixon (14 tackles) … DL Hercules Tarver (3 sacks) … LB Ryan Levingston (8 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 QB pressure)
Quick hits: Marshall has won 25 straight district games dating back to 2016 and an eight-game winning streak against the Pirates dating back to 2011 when Pine Tree defeated Marshall 28-21. In 2012, Marshall’s only win of the season came against Pine Tree in 49-29 decision.
Up next: Marshall at Jacksonville; Nacogdoches at Pine Tree