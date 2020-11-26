Pine Tree (6-1-1, 4-1) vs. Mount Pleasant (3-5, 1-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant
Keep an eye on
Pine Tree: OL Christian Webb ... OL Cole Salazar ... OL Connor Carrell ... QB DJ Freeman (53-103-1, 1,062 yards, 14 TDs; 75 carries, 534 yards, 6 TDs) ... RB Tyler Sheffield (100 carries, 611 yards, 6 TDs) ... RB Ethan Morgan (93 carries, 531 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Keelan Turner (24 catches, 599 yards, 6 TDs) ... WR Nikema Williams (14 catches, 217 yards, 2 TDs) ... S Courtney Stitmon ... LB Dallas Dixon ... Hurcules Tarver ... Ryan Levingston
Mount Pleasant: RB Edward Wilder ... RB Jaylen Williams ... QB Baker Peterson ... WR Miller McCrumby ... WR Terrick Johnson ... LB Zane Phillips ... DL Tre Emory ... LB Yhari Hudson ... DB Devon Smith ... DB Layne Pinckard ... DB Anthony Jeffery
Quick hits: Pine Tree’s six wins is the most since 2002. The Pirates last had seven wins in 1983 ... Mount Pleasant averages 23.4 points and allows 24.7 per game ... The series is tied over the past 10 meetings dating back to 2008. Pine Tree has won four of the last five, including a 56-25 win in 2019 and 55-50 win in 2018
Up next: Hallsville at Pine Tree; Mount Pleasant at Jacksonville