Nacogdoches (1-2, 0-1) vs. Pine Tree (3-0-1, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Nacogdoches: Reid Boyett (42 of 85, 649 yards, 7 TD, 1 Int; Kevon Page (8 catches, 181 yards, 3 TD) … D/marea Weaver (11 catches, 196 yards, 1 TD) … Ke’Mazjay Deckard (29 tackles, 2 sacks) … Dillion Williams (2 interceptions)
Pine Tree: OL Connor Carrell … OL Joseph Monk … OL Brode Hodges … OL Christian Webb … OL Cole Salazar … QB D.J. Freeman (36 of 56, 620 yards, 9 TD, 0 Int; 39 carries, 279 yards, 5 TD) … Tyler Sheffield (74 carries, 434 yards, 4 TD) … Ethan Morgan (28 carries, 177 yards) … Dallas Dixon (20 tackles) … Jeremiah Blinks (2 interceptions) … Hurcules Tarver (3 sacks) … Sam Williams (2 sacks) … Ryan Levingston (2 sacks)
Quick hits: Pine Tree can score with anyone, but the Pirates can also beat teams the old-fashioned way – playing solid defense and running the football to control the clock. It work against an explosive Marshall team last week in a 24-7 win.
Up next: Nacogdoches at Mount Pleasant; Jacksonville at Pine Tree