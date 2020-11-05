Pleasant Grove (7-2, 4-0) vs. Gilmer (8-1, 4-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Keep an eye on
Pleasant Grove: Jalen Woodside (25 of 71, 640 yards, 9 Td, 8 Int) … Jaylen Boardley (42 carries, 405 yards, 3 Td) … Logan Johnson (80 carries, 855 yards, 11 Td) … Nick Martin (67 carries, 510 yards, 9 TD; 70 tackles, 5 sacks) … Cameron Weekly (3.5 sacks)
Gilmer: Brandon Tennison (130 of 212, 2,210 yards, 24 TD, 11 Int; 77 carries, 398 yards, 6 TD) … Davion Smith (59 carries, 494 yards, 7 TD) … Jared Ward (38 carries, 421 yards, 4 TD) … Jaydon Griffin (19 catches, 255 yards, 1 TD) … Marshae Spraglin (13 ccatches, 328 yards, 5 TD) … Mason Hurt (22 catches, 426 yards, 1 TD) … Dylan Fluellen (31 catches, 562 yards, 11 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (28 catches, 470 yards, 4 TD) … Matthew Burton (55 tackles, 13 sacks, 18 TFL) … Jett Jones (94 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 15 TFL) … Omero Orona (47 tackles, 5 sacks) … Luke Watson (52 takcles, 4 sacks, 16 TFL)
Quick hits: Pleasant Grove has won three in a row against the Buckeyes. Gilmer notched a 31-10 win back in 2016, but the Hawks won 41-38 in 2017, 14-0 in 2018 and 37-24 last season … The teams have met four times in the playoffs – all in the first round. Pleasant Grove won 10-0 in 2001, and Gilmer won 43-6 in 2004, 50-7 in 2014 and 40-36 in 2015