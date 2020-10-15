Sabine (3-4, 1-2) vs. White Oak (3-0, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
Keep an eye on
Sabine: Jace Burns (45 of 109, 728 yards, 8 Td, 4 Int; 110 carries, 538 yards, 6 TD) … Daylon Branham (55 carries, 245 yards, 4 TD) … Brannigan Willige (55 carries, 225 yards, 2 TD) … Kaden Manning (10 catches, 305 yards, 5 TD; 34 tackles) … Cayden Fortson (5 catches, 109 yards, 2 TD; 57 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Kile Stripland (8 catches, 100 yards 35 tackles, 2 fumble recoveires) … Carter Patterson (63 tackles, 2 sacks) … Ty Francisco (89 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries) … Asher Foster (65 tackles, 2 sacks)
White Oak: Cayson Siegley (28 of 57, 479 yards, 5 TD, 1 Int) … Jackson Frazier (46 carries, 232 yards, 4 TD; 4 catches, 24 yards) … Gavin Bzdil (31 carries, 137 yards, 4 TD; 2 fumble recoveries) … Colton Cobb (5 catches, 90 yards; 45 tackles) … Dylan Creager (4 catches 118 yards, 2 TD) … Michael Stevens (47 tackles, 6 TFL)
Quick hits: Expect a close game between two evenly-matched teams. Sabine has a three-point win and losses of 8 and 7 points this season, while White Oak has back-to-back wins of seven and one point.
Up next: Sabine (open); White Oak at Gladewater