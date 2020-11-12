Spring Hill (5-5) vs. Mexia (5-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blackcat Field, Mexia
Keep an eye on
Spring Hill: Ol Mike Williams … OL Tony Natera … OL Brandon Krenek … OL Dillon Murdick … OL Aaron Collier … OL Colby Bowles … Jax Stovall (40 of 75, 512 yards, 5 TD, 2 Int) … Devaunte Powers (135 carries, 716 yards, 8 TD) … Eric Morrow (12 carries, 108 yards, 2 TD; 17 catches, 203 yards, 3 TD) … Tyrese Jones (16 catches, 219 yards, 1 TD) … Brody Barnhill (11 catches, 168 yards, 3 TD; 58 tackles) … Blake Barlow (49 tackles)
Mexia: LeMarion Miller … Trey Holdman … Jarrell Wiley … JaBryan Busty
Quick hits: Stovall connected on all 10 of his pass attempts last week against North Lamar, throwing for 151 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for one score … Spring Hill averaged 8 yards per carry last week and had six rushing touchdowns against North Lamar … Both coaches, Weston Griffis at Spring Hill and Triston Abron at Paul Pewitt, are in their first seasons at their respective schools. Abron led Paul Pewitt to the Class 3A Division II state title game last season
Up next: Tonight’s winner wil face Sunnyvale or Ferris next week