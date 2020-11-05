North Lamar (0-7, 0-4) vs. Spring Hill (4-5, 1-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
North Lamar: Ethan AllisonAndy Kirk … Bryce Hollenshead
Spring Hill: Jax Stovall (30 of 65, 361 yards, 4 TD, 2 Int) … Devaunte Powers (128 carries, 631 yards, 7 TD) … Michael Marrs (29 carries, 160 yards; 32 tackles) … Dominic Alexander (15 catches, 180 yards) … Brody Barnhill (9 catches, 153 yards, 3 TD; 55 tacles) … Grayson Crews (13 catches, 142 yards, 1 TD) … Blake Barlow (43 tackles) … Donavan Tennison (47 tackles) … Brooks Hill (39 tackles) … Curtis Crowe (3 interceptions)
Quick hits: North Lamar has not scored in its past five games, and has been outscored 214-0 during that span in losses to Wills Point, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove, Pittsburg and Gilmer