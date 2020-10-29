Spring Hill (3-5, 0-3) vs. Pittsburg (1-6, 1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Keep an eye on
Spring Hill: Jax Stovall (17 of 37, 182 yards, 3 TD, 0 Int) … Brennan Ferguson (50 of 107, 648 yards, 5 Td, 4 Int; 33 carries, 188 yards, 3 TD) … Devaunte Powers (113 carries, 533 yards, 6 TD) … Michael Marrs (29 carries ,160 yards; 32 tackles) … Dominic Alexander (14 catches, 160 yards) … Eric Morrow (144 catches, 170 yards, 3 TD) … Grayson Crews (9 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD) … Donavan Tennison (41 tackles) … Brody Barnhill (46 tackles) … Curtis Crowe (3 interceptions)
Pittsburg: Kemarian McCain (22 of 44, 334 yards, 6 TD, 2 Int; 44 carries, 163 yards, 3 TD) … K.J. Williams (82 carries, 357 yards; 10 catches, 57 yards, 1 TD) … Rickey Duffey (16 catches, 189 yards, 4 TD) … Ty Price (47 tackles) … Christian Bates (73 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries) … Terrell Williams (6 sacks) … Jamyrion White (5 sacks)
Quick hits: Two wins is probably enough to earn a playoff spot in this tough district, but having to forfeit two games due to COVID-19 protocols makes this a must-win game for Spring Hill.
Up next: North Lamar at Spring Hill; Pittsburg at Liberty-Eylau