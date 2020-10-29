Tatum (5-1, 3-1) vs. White Oak (4-1, 3-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
Keep an eye on
Tatum: Kendric Malone (66 of 118, 1,085 yards, 11 TD, 6 Int; 52 carries, 256 yards, 5 TD) … Tylin Hollins (52 carries, 502 yards, 6 TD) … Daymien Smith (37 caries, 391 yards, 8 Td) … Kendall Williams (23 catches, 377 yards, 3 TD) … Ty Bridges (30 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Latrell Perry (30 tackles) … Trey Fite (38 tackles, 3 sacks)
White Oak: Dylan Creager (11 of 24, 218 yards, 2 TD, I int; 4 catches, 118 yards, 2 TD) … Cayson Siegley (36 of 76, 596 yards, 6 TD, 3 Int) … Jackson Frazier (104 carries, 436 yards, 5 TD) … Colton Cobb (11 catches, 247 yards, 2 TD; 72 tackles) … Dalton Morgan (5 catches, 132 yards, 3 TD) … Michael Stevens (10 catches, 141 yards; 70 tackles) … Sam Dusek (31 tackles) … Noah Carter (2 interceptions) … Rylan Fridell (2 interceptions)
Quick hits: The Eagles and Roughnecks are basically playing for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs behind Gladewater. Tatum fell to Gladewater by 21, and the Roughnecks lost to the Bears last week by 17. Call it even, so turnovers should settle this one.
Up next: Sabine at Tatum; White Oak at New Boston