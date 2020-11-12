Tatum (7-1) vs. Winnsboro (7-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Lobo Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Tatum: Kendric Malone (86 of 150, 1,426 yards, 15 TD, 6 Int; 66 carries, 287 yards, 5 TD) … Tylin Hollins (79 carries, 748 yards, 8 TD) … Daymien Smith (43 carries, 419 yards, 10 TD) … Decartiyay Allison (43 carries, 427 yards, 6 TD; 15 catches, 225 yards, 1 TD) … Kendall Williams (31 catches, 570 yards, 5 TD) … Quiston Sheffield (14 catches, 296 yards, 6 TD) … Trey Fite (57 tackles, 6 sacks, 11 TFL)
Winnsboro: Dominique Allen … Zeb Fulmer … Rance Brown … Kid Cole
Quick hits: Tatum is gunning for its first playoff win since 2014. The Eagles fell in the first round of the postseason in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and did not make the playoffs in 2019
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face Teague or Grandview next week