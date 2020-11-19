Whitehouse (7-0, 4-0) vs. Pine Tree (5-1-1, 3-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pirate Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Whitehouse: John Conflitti (121 of 185, 1,083 yards, 16 TD, 9 Int) … Matthew Gooden (135 carries, 764 yards, 6 TD) … Trevor Theiring (55 catches, 546 yards, 10 TD) … Braiden Miller (67 tackles) … Jack Clark (39 tackles, 3 sacks) … Marshall Johnson (4 sacks) … Jayden Brandon (3 interceptions)
Pine Tree: D.J. Freeman (50 of 93, 899 yards, 12 TD; 61 carries, 463 yards, 6 TD) … Keelan Turner (23 catches, 530 yards, 5 TD) … Davonta Davis (12 carries, 105 yards) … Dallas Dixon … Courtney Stitmon … Rashad Levingston … Ryan Levingston … Sam Williams
Quick hits: Davis, a sophomore, made his varsity debut last week against Texas High … Pine Tree and Whitehouse played in 2010 and 2011, but did not play again before playing in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. Whitehouse won all four of those meetings, including a 50-36 decision a year ago
Up next: Pine Tree at Mount Pleasant; Jacksonville at Whitehouse