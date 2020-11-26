Jacksonville (1-7, 1-4) at Whitehouse (7-1, 4-1)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
Keep an eye on
Jacksonville: QB Patrick Clater … Dominikk Hinojosa … Brison Tatum … Kasey Canady … Karmelo Clayborne… Devin McCuin
Whitehouse: Joey Conflitti (133 of 206, 1,171 yards, 16 TD, 9 INT) … Matthew Gooden (155 carries, 878 yards, 7 TD) … Trevor Theiring (57 catches, 558 yards, 10 TD) … Braiden Mathews (72 tackles, 15 TFL) … Jack Clark (49 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks) … Marshall Johnson (38 tackles, 17 TFL, 4 sacks) … Jayden Brandon (3 INT) … Mikevic Hall … Kris Roberts (3 FF)
Quick hits: Jacksonville is allowing 44.3 points per game … Whitehouse is coming off its first loss of the season — 27-14 at Pine Tree. The 27 points was the most Whitehouse has allowed in a game this season … Gooden has five straight games of at least 100 yards rushing … Theiring had at least seven receptions in the first six games of the season. He has six total receptions the past two weeks. The Wildcats will look to get him the ball in this one.
Up next: Mount Pleasant at Jacksonville; Whitehouse at Texas High
Tyler High (2-5, 2-2) vs. Sherman (3-4, 2-1)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday, Bearcat Stadium, Sherman
Radio: The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Reginald Coleman)
Keep an eye on
Sherman: RB Andrew Nehrbass ... QB Tate Bethel ... WR Benji Omayebu ... WR Jacoby Hunt ...
Tyler: QB Eli Sanchez (46 of 91, 642 yards passing, 3 TDs, 5 INT; 20-25 rushing) … RB Derrick McFall (46-272, TD)… C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Cornelius Hartsfield ... RG Sergio Munoz ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Ashton Williams ... A-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (11-124, TD) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (7-96, TD) ... Y-Rec Makavion Potts (33-521 yards, 1 TD) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (21-462, 4 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (17 for 18 PATs, 4 for 8 FG)/Saul Perez (1 for 1 PATS, 1 for 1 FG) ... BE Ashton Williams (18 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 hurries) ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (25 tackles, ½ sack, 5 hurries) ... RE Preston Johnson (22 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 hurry) ... Lion Alijah Williams (31 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 hurries, 1 sack, 1 caused fumble)
Quick hits: This is a District 7-5A Division I game. ... The Lions, who lead the series with Sherman 6-2, is traveling to the Bearcats for the second straight year. In 2019, Sherman rallied to beat the Lions, 32-27, but missed the playoffs. Tyler was the No. 3 seed. ... Tyler is 2-2 in district, while the Bearcats are 2-1 after their game against Longview was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. Lions coach Ricklan Holmes said the game is a "must for us as far as playoff seeding. If we win out we could get the No. 2 seed, but a loss could result in third or fourth." ... Sherman's Bethel is a standout baseball player, who pitches and can play all infield positions
Up next: Longview at Tyler, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4; Sherman at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4.
Pleasant Grove (9-1) vs. Caddo Mills (11-0)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday, Royse City ISD Stadium
Keep an eye on
Pleasant Grove: Logan Johnson (108 carries, 1,096 yards, 2 TD; 10 catches, 297 yards, 2 TD) … Nick Martin (98 carries, 697 yards, 14 TD; 91 tackles, 25 TFL, 9 QB pressures, 10 sacks) … Sam Bradshaw (10 catches, 233 yards, 2 TD) … Jalen Woodside (47 of 101, 1,051 yards, 12 TD, 8 Int) … Cameron Weekly (59 tackles, 4.5 sacks) … Gadge Stivers (84 tackles, 10 TFL) … Ahmajay Carter (79 tackles)
Caddo Mills: Tyler Townley (13 of 19, 183 yards, 5 TD; 13 carries, 93 yards vs. Van last week) … Konner Pounds (13 carries, 72 yards; 3 catches, 37 yards, 1 TD vs. Van last week) … Gavyn Beane (3 TD catches last week) … Angus Aldridge (68 yard pick six last week vs. Van)
Quick hits: Pleasant Grove has played in the last three Class 4A Division II state title games, winning championships in 2017 and 2019 … Caddo Mills led 28-0 at the half last week against Van, but gave up 20 points and allowed four onside kick recoveries in the third quarter to let the Vandals back in the game
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either Sunnyvale or Gilmer next week
Elysian Fields (10-2) vs. Paul Pewitt (8-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium, Gladewater
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: Ryan Wilkerson (144 of 200, 2,147 yards, 23 TD, 4 Int; 96 carries, 1,012 yards, 12 TD) … Kyle Storey (47carries, 397 yards, 6 TD; 54 tackles, 4 sacks) … Trell Devers (59 carries, 444 yards, 3 TD; 81 tackles) … William Goodnight (124 carries, 953 yards, 11 TD; 57 tackles) … Montana Warren (26 catches, 370 yards, 1 TD) … Jackson Illingworth (46 catches, 689 yards, 6 TD; 120 tackles, 9 sacks) … Bradan Manning (35 catches, 646 yards, 9 TD) … Chris Haigh (67 tackles) … Ty Kirkland (85 tackles, 5 sacks) … Mathew Morgan (4 sacks)
Paul Pewitt: Deiontray Hill (257 carries, 1,712 yards, 21 TD; 5 catches, 74 yards, 1 TD; 2 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Kadrien Johnson (106 carries, 690 yards, 6 TD; 3 catches, 60 yards, 2 TD; 39 tackles) … Hayden Green (74 carries, 350 yards, 6 TD; 11 of 22, 191 yards, 5 TD, 1 Int) … Tavion Brown (47 carries, 228 yards, 2 TD) … Kolby Kelley (59 tackles, 5 TFL) … Tanor Mines (100 tackles, 3 sacks, 12 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries) … Kendrell Webster (41 tackles)
Quick hits: This is the third postseason meeting between Elysian Fields and Paul Pewitt. The teams met in a second-round Class 2A Division II game, with Elysian Fields winning 28-14, and again in a first-round 3A Division II contest with Elysian Fields notching a 36-30 win
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either West Rusk or Waskom next week
West Rusk (8-3) vs. Waskom (10-1)
When/Where: 3 p.m. Friday, Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
Keep an eye on
West Rusk: QB Andon Mata (84 of 146, 1,620 yards, 14 TD, 6 INT; 39 carries, 324 yards, 4 TD) … RB James Greenalch (148 carries, 925 yards, 16 TD) … RB Jamal Ford (53 carries, 503 yards, 9 TD) … Omarion Anthony (29 catches, 536 yards, 4 TD … WR Will Jackson (17 catches, 380 yards, 3 TD) … LB Jeremiah Edwards (130 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT) … DL Torami Dixon (99 tackles, 22 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 blocked punts) … LB Barry Decker (99 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble)
Waskom: RB Tesean Hamilton (114 carries, 889 yards, 13 TD) … WR DJ Feaster (4 catches, 160 yards, 3 TD; 66 carries, 863 yards, 9 TD) … WR Paxton Keeling (8 catches, 203 yards, 4 TD) … DB Markus Gonzales (47 carries 219 yards, 3 TD; 74 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU) … DB Zay Thomas (78 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 4 fumble recoveries, 11 PBU, 3 INT) … DL Mikeal Cooper (72 tackles, 19 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 5 forced fumbles, 13 QB pressure, 1 PBU) … DB Jayvis Jones (80 tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 3 forced fumbles, 3 QB pressure, 4 PBU)
Quick hits: This year is the first since 2013 that the two have not met in the regular season. They met in district play in 2014 through 2017 and in non-district play in 2018 and 2019. The Wildcats are looking to snap a four-game-losing streak to the Raider. The last time Waskom came out on top was during its back-to-back state championship years with a 49-14 win in 2014 and a 40-0 in 2015.
Up next: The winner will take on the winner of Elysian Fields and Paul Pewitt.
Mineola (11-1) vs. Mount Vernon (10-2)
When/Where: 1 p.m. Friday, Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Keep an eye on
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (314 carries, 2,970 yards, 35 TD; 136 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 INT, 2 FR) … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (127 carries, 1,203 yards, 19 TD; 31 catches, 542 yards, 7 TD; 60 tackles, 6 INT) … QB TJ Moreland (40 of 72, 632 yards, 9 TD, 6 INT; 39 carries, 232 yards, 3 TD; 3 INT on defense) … LB Hunter Wright (99 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 FF) … LB Kobe Kendrick (110 tackles, 13 TFL, 5 sacks) … OL/DL Jackson Anderson (6 sacks) … OL Nate Griffin … OL Isaiah Gardner … OL Kaleb Barton … OL Dawson Elmore … Thomas Hooton (65 tackles, 2 INT) … Coy Anderson (63 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 FF)
Mount Vernon: Brock Nellor … Caydon Coffman … Nick Lacy … Daniel Hamberg … Boston Morris … Hayden Nuziard
Quick hits: Mineola’s lone loss this season was to Mount Vernon — 23-20 on Oct. 9 … Mineola is averaging 52.5 points per game since that loss to Mount Vernon … Kendrick and Wright both caught touchdown passes in last week’s win over Dallas Madison — the first receiving touchdowns for Mineola this season not scored by Pendergrass and the first two offensive touchdowns for Mineola not scored by Sneed, Pendergrass or Moreland … Mount Vernon won three straight since consecutive losses to Winnsboro and Pottsboro … Mount Vernon is coached by former University of Houston and Baylor head coach Art Briles.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Malakoff vs. Grandview
Grandview (11-0) vs. Malakoff (9-2)
When/Where: 1 p.m. Friday, Waco ISD Stadium, Waco
Keep an eye on
Grandview: QB Dane Jentsch ... RB Gavin Leftwich ... WR Kason English ... WR Luke Ferguson … DL Cade Fedor ... DL Jacob Bayer ... LB Matt Lehnhardt ... DL Demetrious Crownover
Malakoff: QB Darion Peace ... WR Nathan Jones ... DL Zamir Ruiz … DB Hayden Thomas … WR Jalen Mosley … WR Riggin Smith … RB Duce Hart … RB Takeenan Langley
Quick hits: This will be the fifth meeting between the Zebras and Tigers the past three seasons, including the state championship game in 2018. Grandview has won the previews four meetings … Grandview has won two consecutive state titles … Malakoff has outscored its past eight opponents 430-14 since a loss to Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill … Grandview’s win over Malakoff this season was 31-24 in overtime … Malakoff had an 83-7 win over Maypearl in bi-district. Grandview had a 91-0 win over Dallas A-Plus Academy in district play … Crownover has committed to Texas A&M.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Mineola vs. Mount Vernon
Beckville (9-3) vs. Normangee (11-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Corsicana
Keep an eye on
Beckville: Ryan Harris (41 of 76, 598 yards, 6 TD, 4 Int; 177 carries, 1,904 yards, 29 TD; 3 catches, 82 yards, TD; 85 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks) … J’Koby Williams (116 carries, 1,214 yards, 16 TD; 15 catches, 212 yards, 2 TD; 59 tackles, 4 interceptions) … Milo Morrison (97 carries, 632 yards, 6 TD; 12 catches, 152 yards, TD; 83 tackles) … Bo Hammons (12 carries, 101 yards, TD; 100 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks)) … Gage Berry (6 catches, 182 yards, 2 TD) … Tyler Bryan (55 tackles) … Jeremiah Steph (85 tackles, 16 TFL, 5 sacks) … Jonathan Sanchez (46 tackles) … Keyon Lewis (45 tackles) … Adam Gregory (47 tackles) … Colter Klingler (68 tackles, 8 TFL)
Normangee: Mason Hardy (18 carries, 146 yards, 1 TD; 151 yards, 2 TD passes vs. Carlisle last week) … OL Hunter Garner … RB Jeremy Johnson (13 carries, 68 yards vs. Carlisle)
Quick hits: Beckville is in the third round of the playoffs for the third time in school history. The Bearcats made a four-deep run in Class A in 2000 before falling the Burkeville (29-6), and lost in the third round of the 2A Division I playoffs to Lovelady (27-26) back in 2015 … Normangee started the 2019 season 1-4, but went 4-1 in district play … Normangee is 11-0 for the first time in school history
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either Garrison or Timpson next week
Garrison (6-5) vs. Timpson (12-0)
When/Where: 7 Friday, Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches
Keep an eye on
Garrison: LB Shawn Holmes ... OL/DL Garner Hancock ... DL Brayden Brucia ... DL D.J. McClure ... QB Tristan Adkison ... OL/DL Ty Stokes
Timpson: Terry Bussey … Braden Courtney … Trey Davis … Xander Stephens … Briar Sample
Quick hits: Garrison leads the all-time series 42-22. Garrison had won five straight in the series until Timpson won 7-0 last year and 34-6 earlier this year … Garrison is on a four-game winning streak, holding opponents to 6.3 points per game … Garrison is in the playoffs for the 12th straight year … Timpson’s 47-14 win over Jewett Leon last week set a program record for wins in a season … Timpson is outscoring opponents 54.6 to 10.1 points per game this season.
Up next: The winner of this game will face the winner of Normangee vs. Beckville
Bullard Brook Hill (4-2) at Grapevine Faith (4-2)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Friday, Grapevine Ford Field
Keep an eye on
Brook Hill: WR Carson Richards ... OL/DL William Roberts ... WR TyJuan Cannon ... OL Alessandro Cairati ... LB/RB Lane Barter ... LB Nick LaRocca ... QB Ture Nilsson ... RB Casper Engquist ...
Grapevine Faith Christian: QB Chase Cross ... RB Mark Saunders ... WR Josh Terrell ... WR Davis Anderson ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division II area playoff game. ... Brook Hill is No. 56 in the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings and Grapevine Faith is No. 23. ... Guard QB Ture Nilsson has connected on 56 of 103 passing attempts for 720 yards for six touchdowns and seven interceptions. ... Carson Richards is the BH leading receiver with 19 catches for 335 yards and four TDs. Teammate Chandler Fletcher has 10 snags for 67 yards. ... The top rushers for the Guard are Lane Barter (17-362, 5 TDs) and Jaeger Gowin (35-295, 2 TDs). ... Richards has three interceptions with top tacklers Fletcher (28), Nick LaRocca (25), Derreion Hinton (24), Barter (22) and Colton Richards (20). ...
Up next: Winner faces either Frisco Legacy Christian or Dallas Christian next week in regionals.
Union Hill (11-0) vs. Blum (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Mabank
When/Where:
Keep an eye on
Union Hill: Tre Venters (14 of 19, 253 yards, 9 TD; 3 TD rushing; 34 tackles) … Jonas Parish (4 completed passes, 2 TD) … Zak Hatcher (8 of 13, 255 yards, 4 TD; 102 carries, 1,670 yards, 34 TD; 35 tackles) … Ryan Brown (25 carries, 218 yards, 6 TD) … Cristian Aguillon (53 carries, 823 yards, 15 TD; 75 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 interceptions) … Lawton Flinn (10 catches, 293 yards, 10 TD; 45 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions) … Randy Griffith (6 catches, 120 yards, 2 TD) …
Blum: Koby Clinkscales … Trey Bullard … Noah Samaniego … Iven Rawls
Quick hits: Union Hill and Blum are meeting in the playoffs for the third straight seasons, and the teams have split the previous two meetings. Union Hill defeated Blum 62-16 in a second-round game in 2018, and Blum notched a 36-16 win over Union Hill last season in the second round … Blum went on to finish 13-2 last season and capture the Six Man Division I state title with a 58-52 win over McLean
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either May or Leakey next week
Tenaha (9-2) vs. Chilton (7-4)
When/Where: 6 p.m. Saturday, Bruce Field, Athens
Keep an eye on
Tenaha: Jeremy Patton (3 TD rushing vs. Bremond last week) … Markee Rasberry (6 carries, 90 yards, 3 TD vs. Bremond last week) …
Chilton: McKeller Cook … Jose Salas Gonzales … Anson Jones
Quick hits: Tenaha and Chilton are meeting for the third time in the postseason, all in the third round. Tenana earned a 27-13 Class A win in 2001 and a 28-16 Class A Division I win in 2013
Up next: Saturday’s winner will face either West Sabine or Mart next week
Fort Worth Christian (3-4) vs. Tyler Grace (5-1)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Fort Worth Christian: QB Carson Cross ... RB Jaxon Cobern ... WR Jacob Trimble ... WR Gus Sanchez III ... OLB Cooper Ostrowski ... MLB Ryan Hampton ... G Wyatt Greene
Grace Community: QB Price Williams ... WR Gabe Schuricht ... K/OLB Alex Quintero ... RB/DL Brooks Bay ... WR/DB Josh Murray ... DL Grant Melton ... LB Smith Pruett ... WR Austin Johnson ... WR Jaxon Rees ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division II area playoff. ... Price Williams leads the Cougars attack at quarterback, hitting on 88 of 156 for 1,352 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Brooks Bays tops Grace in rushing with 962 yards and 16 touchdowns on 134 carries. ... The Cougars have four players with double-digit receptions — Joshua Murray (27-402, 2 TDs), Austin Johnson (17-261, 3 TDs), Jaxon Rees (14-239, 2 TDs) and Alex Quintero (13-218, 2 TDs). ... Murray has two interceptions with Johnson, Smith Pruett and Jacob Tucker with one each. ... Pruett leads in tackles with 59. Other top tacklers are Murray (29), Quintero (28), Rees (22) and Grant Melton (24)
Up Next: Winner meets either Fort Worth Southwest Christian or McKinney Christian next week in regionals.