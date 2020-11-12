Mesquite Horn (2-5, 0-3) vs Tyler Legacy (2-4, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Mesquite Horn: Darrius White (58 of 118, 1,098 yards, 12 TD, 8 INT; 74 carries, 442 yards, 5 TD; 20 tackles) ... RB Camden Tyler (71 carries, 419 yards, 3 TD; 21 catches, 295 yards, 2 TD) ... RB Eddryk Ruff (44 carries, 213 yards, 1 TD) ... WR Chris Dawn Jr. (22 catches, 488 yards, 6 TD) ... WR Xavier Brown (15 catches, 358 yards, 6 TD) ... OL James Collins ... OL Nathan Luna ... LB Tarance Johnson (61 tackles, 4 TFL) ... DB Charles Demmings (3 INT)
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (121 carries, 1,085 yards, 11 TDs; 5 catches, 107 yards, 4 TD) ... RB Bryson Donnell (78 carries, 503 yards, 5 TD; 9 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (38 of 80, 485 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INT; 31 carries, 129 yards, 4 TD) ... WR LaDavion Butler (7 catches, 105 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Nick Bennett (6 catches, 132 yards, 3 TD) … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … DL Garfield Lawrence (30 tackles, 4 sacks) … DL Chris Harris ... DB Jakelyn Morgan ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears (40 tackles) ... LB Jack Janis (53 tackles,4 sacks) ... DB KJ Humber
Quick hits: Legacy has dropped four straight since opening the season with wins over Lufkin and Tyler High … The Red Raiders ended the regular season with a win over Mesquite Horn last year to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 … Horn has allowed 123 points the past two weeks … Horn’s lone win in its past six games was a 41-27 victory over Tyler High.
Up next: Dallas Skyline at Mesquite Horn; Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite
Marshall (3-3, 1-2) vs. Whitehouse (6-0, 3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
Keep an eye on
Marshall: QB Brent Burris (70 of 136, 1,154 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT) … RB Dominique Williams (104 carries, 571 yards, 6 TD; 8 catches, 198 yards, 1 TD) … WR Demarcus Williams (29 catches, 418 yards, 5 TD; 11 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD) … WR Hayden Kelehan (14 catches, 290 yards, 2 TD) … WR A’Drrian Brooks (12 catches, 187 yards, 2 TD) … DB Lyrik Rawls (3 INT, 1 TD; 1 fumble return for TD) … DL Michael Washington … LB Terrell Davis
Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (109 of 167, 909 yards, 14 TD, 8 INT) … RB Matthew Gooden (110 carries, 637 yards, 6 TD; Mikevic Hall (30 carries, 168 yards) … WR Trevor Theiring (51 catches, 469 yards, 9 TD) … WR Decarlton Wilson (23 catches, 162 yards, 3 TD) … LB Braiden Miller (57 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery) … DB Sam Cook (1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 9 PBU) … DL Marshall Johnson (29 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery)
Quick hits: The last time the Wildcats defeated the Mavericks was in 2013 when the Wildcats’ quarterback threw five touchdown passes in a 59-3 victory. That quarterback’s name was Patrick Mahomes.
Up next: Mount Pleasant at Marshall; Whitehouse at Pine Tree
Hallsville (0-5, 0-3) vs. Mount Pleasant (2-4, 0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant
Keep an eye on
Hallsville: QB Tyler Lee (96 of 191, 1,108 yards, 9 TD, 9 INT; 25 carries, 124 yards) … RB Elijah Nicholson (34 carries, 230 yards, 2 TD) … RB Carter Rogas (34 carries, 123 yards, 3 TD; 43 catches, 491 yards, 3 TD) … WR Brayden Walker (22 catches, 418 yards, 5 TD) … LB Carson Trainor … DL Alex Peralta
Mount Pleasant: Baker Peterson … Anthony Jeffery … Jaylen Williams … Ken’Travion Evans … Keller Thompson … Ed Wilder
Quick hits: Both teams are in search of their first district win. In their first three district games, the Bobcats have been outscored 157-37 while the Tigers have been outscored 100-68.
Up next: Nacogdoches at Hallsville; Mount Pleasant at Marshall
Jacksonville (1-5, 1-2) vs Nacogdoches (2-3, 1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dragon Staidum, Nacogdoches
Keep an eye on
Jacksonville: QB Patrick Clater … Dominkk Hinojosa … Brison Tatum … Kasey Canady … Karmelo Clayborne… Devin McCuin
Nacogdoches: Reid Boyett (65 of 85, 954 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT; Kevon Page (16 catches, 368 yards, 3 TD) … D’marea Weaver (16 catches, 274 yards, 1 TD) … Ke’Mazjay Deckard (49 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL) … Dillion Williams (2 interceptions) … Braxton Jones (42 tackles, 2 sacks)
Quick hits: Jacksonville is allowing 45.7 points per game … Clater threw for 238 yards and six touchdowns last week against Pine Tree … Nacogdoches’ win last week over Mount Pleasant ended a three-game winning streak … Nacogdoches has had 11 different ball carriers this season with none rushing for 100 yards through five games … Jones, a freshman, is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones.
Up next: Texas High at Jacksonville; Nacogdoches at Hallsville
Tyler High (1-4, 1-1) vs Wylie East (1-4, 0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wylie Stadium, Wylie
Radio: KTBB 97.1-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Reginald Coleman)
Keep an eye on
Tyler: QB Eli Sanchez (18 of 36, 235 yards passing, 1 TDs, 3 INT; 9-30 rushing, 0 TDs) … RB Derrick McFall (37-238, TD)… C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Cornelius Hartsfield ... RG Sergio Munoz ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Ashton Williams ... A-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (5-81, TD) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (6-47) ... Y-Rec Makavion Potts (25-437 yards, 1 TD) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (14-300, 3 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (14 for 14 PATs, 4 for 8 FG) ... BE Jace Sanford (1 tackle) ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (21 tackles, ½ sack, 5 hurries) ... RE Preston Johnson (17 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 caused fumble, 1 hurry) ... Lion Alijah Williams (17 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 hurry) ... WLB Qudarium McMiller (28 tackles, 1 PD, 1 hurry) ... MLB Jacob Villela (19 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 caused fumble)
Wylie East: RB Christian Johnson ... QB Terrell Washington Jr. ... WR Tyler Jackson ... WR Darren Quickley ... DL William Schulmeistrat ... DL Reggie Brooks ... OL Javan Lopez ... DB Maddox Fraley ...
Quick hits: This is a District 7-5A Division I game. ... The winner is more-than-likely a win away from clinching a playoff berth. ... The Lions are favored by 16 points, according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. ... Tyler leads the series with the Raiders 2-0
Up next: Highland Park at Tyler, Nov. 20; Wylie East at West Mesquite, Nov. 19
Van (6-4) vs. Liberty-Eylau (6-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Keep an eye on
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (57 catches, 619 yards, 10 TD; 130 carries, 803 yards, 20 TD) … QB Jackson Rainey (126 of 195, 1,664 yards, 18 TD, 6 INT; 58 carries, 204 yards, 3 TD) … DB Manny Moore (74 tackles) … RB Zion Dunn (78 carries, 302 yards, 1 TD) … WR Luka Koshev (36 catches, 587 yards, 5 TD) … WR Brayden Bradshaw (37 catches, 471 yards, 2 TD) … LB Beau Barton (74 tackles, 17 TFL, 3 sacks) … Garrett Florey (102 tackles, 7 TFL) … LB Mauricio Herrera (103 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 FF)
Liberty-Eylau: QB Jaydin Hampton (100 of 185, 1,207 yards, 10 TD, 6 INT) … RB Damian Henderson (106 carries, 811 yards, 8 TD) … Chris Lewis … DB Semaji Rose … LB Takylan Hampton … DB Keyvuntae Featherson
Quick hits: Van won its final three games of the regular season … Rainey threw for 400 yards and accounted for six touchdowns in the win over Brownsboro last week … Liberty-Eylau has allowed a total of 7 points in its past three wins … Van defeated Liberty-Eylau 35-14 on Oct. 2.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Caddo Mills vs. Hillsboro
White Oak (5-2) vs. Pottsboro (8-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Paris
Keep an eye on
White Oak: Cayson Siegley (54 of 123, 910 yards, 10 TD, 7 Int) … Dylan Creager (218 passing yards, 2 TD; 9 catches, 196 yards, 3 TD) … Jackson Frazier (157 carries, 626 yards, 7 TD; 8 catches, 90 yards) … Colton Cobb (15 catches, 317 yards, 3 TD; 100 tackles, 2 forced fumbles) … Sam Dusck (45 tackles) … Michael Stevens (84 tackles, 11 TFL; 14 catches, 207 yards, 2 TD)
Pottsboro: Braden Plyler … Titus Lyons … Dan Graham … Cooper Townsley
Quick hits: White Oak is back in the playoffs after missing out on the postseason party in 2018 and 2019 … White Oak and Pottsboro have met once previously in the postseason, with White Oak earning a 24-9 win in a second-round, 2012 Class 3A Division I game
Up next: Friday’s winner will face Maypearl or Malakoff next week
Harmony (7-3) vs. Paul Pewitt (6-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
Keep an eye on
Harmony: Caleb McNeil (56 of 85, 786 yards, 10 TD, 1 Int) … Michael Everett (139 carries, 1,034 yards, 16 TD;19 catches, 381 yards, 5 TD) … Hunter Eitel (8 catches, 136 yards, 1 TD; 54 tackles) … Boston Seahorn (44 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Aron bell (75 tackles) … Clayton Hays (45 tackles)
Paul Pewitt: Deiontray Hill (188 carries, 1,250 yards, 15 TD) … Kadrien Johnson (81 carries, 554 yards, 6 TD; 28 tackles) … Hayden Green (60 carries, 290 yards, 5 TD; 4 TD passes) … Kolby Kelley (35 tackles) … Tanor Mines (69 tackles, 2 sacks, 11 TFL)
Quick hits: This is the fourth playoff meeting between Harmony and Paul Pewitt since 2016. Harmony won first round games in 2016 (48-20) and 2017 (42-0), and Paul Pewitt was a 55-24 winner in a second-round game last season
Up next: Friday’s winner will face Newton or Harleton next week
Waskom (7-1, 5-1) vs. New Waverly (6-3, 4-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Palestine
Keep an eye on
Waskom: QB Cole Watson (16 of 27, 443 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT; 61 carries, 556 yards, 11 TD) … RB Tesean Hamilton (104 carries, 841 yards, 12 TD) … RB DJ Feaster (43 carries, 611 yards, 8 TD; 3 catches, 139 yards, 3 TD) … WR Paxton Keeling (8 catches, 203 yards, 4 TD) … DL Mikeal Cooper (64 tackles, 16 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 5 forced fumbles,8 QB pressure) … DB Markus Gonzalez (71 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 2 QB Pressure, 1 PBU) … DB Zay Thomas (63 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries, 10 PBU, 3 INT) … DB Jayvis Jones (59 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 2 QB pressure, 4 PBU)
Quick hits: Waskom has outscored its opponents 402-69 while New Waverly has outscored its opponents 277-195. Expect the Wildcat to pound the ball and punch their tickets to the next round.
Up next: Winner will play against the winner of Daingerfield and Grand Saline.
Harleton (7-3, 4-3) vs. Newton (6-2, 6-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Shelbyville
Keep an eye on
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (50 of 91, 682 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT) … RB Cole Ring (105 carries, 686 yards, 4 TD) … RB Justin Davidson (49 carries, 223 yards, 3 TD) … RB Blake Blassingame (31 carries, 185 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jojo Clark (18 catches, 267 yards) … WR/DBCarson Raibourn (6 catches, 70 yards, 2 TD; 1 INT) … DL Beau Simmons … DL Jaydon Willie … LB Hunter Shirts
Newton: QB Nate Williams (35 of 59, 691 yards, 10 TD, 1 INT) … DeAnthong Gatson (130 carries, 1,609 yards, 7 TD) … RB Trinis Wash (69 carries, 697 yards, 4 TD) … WR Westin Gipson (5 catches, 167 yards, 3 TD) … Brice Westbrook (9 catches, 163 yards, 3 TD) … DL Destin Jackson (57 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery)
Quick hits: Harleton has its work cut out for it in the first round but if Newton overlooks its bi-district playoff opponent, the Wildcats could be the ones to punch their ticket to the next round.
Up next: Winner will play the winner of Harmony and Pewitt.
Elysian Fields (8-2, 6-0) vs. Hemphill (6-2, 4-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Eakin Stadium, Shelbyville
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (111 of 155, 1,679 yards, 16 TD, 4 INT; 70 carries, 743 yards, 9 TD) … RB William Goodnight (95 carries, 661 yards, 8 TD) … RB Trell Devers (59 carries, 444 yards, 3 TD) … Kyle Storey (40 carries, 364 yards, 5 TD) WR Bradan Manning (25 catches, 529 yards, 7 TD) … WR Jackson Illingworth (34 catches, 483 yards, 3 TD; 97 tackles, 8 sacks, 5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery) … OL Justin Kitchen … OL Reed Parker … LB Ty Kirkland (71 tackles, 4 sacks, 7 TFL, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery)
Quick hits: The two teams met in the first round last year and combined for 124 points as the Yellow Jackets escaped with a 74-50 win. Don’t expect a repeat of that but don’t be surprised if it’s another high-scoring affair.
Up next: The winner will go up against the winner of Hooks and Troup.
Hawkins (10-0, 6-0) vs. Garrison (4-5, 2-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lion Stadium, Henderson
Keep an eye on
Hawkins: Brayden Adams (136 carries, 796 yards, 11 TDs) … Kayden Upchurch (111 carries, 1,065 yards, 10 TDs) … Zach Conde (35 of 461, 724 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INT) ...
Garrison: LB Shawn Holmes ... OL/DL Garner Hancock ... DL Brayden Brucia ... DL D.J. McClure ... QB Tristan Adkison ... OL/DL Ty Stokes ...
Quick hits: This is a Class 2A Division I Region III bi-district playoff game. ... Hawkins is the District 9-2A Division I champions. ... It is the first league championship for the Hawks since 1998 when they finished in a four-way tie. ... It is the first solo district title for the Hawks since 1991. ... This is the Hawks' 31 playoff appearance and 21st district crown. ... Robert "Red" Lowrance led the Hawks to 10 district championships. ... It is the Hawks' first 10-win season since going 11-1 in 1979
Up Next: Winner will play either Holland or Centerville
Tyler Bishop Gorman (1-3, 1-3) vs Arlington Pantego (5-0, 3-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Martin High School Stadium, Arlington
Keep an eye on
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Dozie Ifeadi ... QB Anthany Smith ... DB Darryl Jones ... TE/DE Ariel Llubers ... LB/RB Keith Rockwell ... OLB/WR Donovan Dodd ... ILB/RB Amare Howard ... OL Aaron Ekwuruke ... REC Donovan Dodd
Arlington Pantego: RB Mylon Hicks ... QB Kaden Paladini ... DL Jayden Jones ... WR Cort MacDonald ... LB Dylan Spain ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division III/IV District 2 game. ... Arlington Pantego is favored by 48 points according to TexasFootball.com. ... Gorman scored a 28-14 win over Loop 323 rival All Saints on Oct. 30. QB Anthany "AJ" Smith had an outstanding game, rushed for 216 yards and tossing for 80 yards
Dallas Christian (6-0, 3-0) vs. Bullard Brook Hill Guard (4-2, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Young Field at Herrington Stadium, Bullard
Keep an eye on
Dallas Christian: QB TJ King ... RB Shon Coleman ... RB Tripp Roberts ... WR Parker Robertson ... DB Gabriel Grubbs ... G Tyler Williams ... LB Jaiden Jones ...
Brook Hill: WR Carson Richards ... OL/DL William Roberts ... WR TyJuan Cannon ... OL Alessandro Cairati ... LB/RB Lane Barter ... LB Nick LaRocca ... QB Ture Nilsson ... RB Casper Engquist ...
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division II District 2 game. ... Shon Coleman leads the Chargers in rushing with 895 yards and 15 touchdowns on 64 carries. ... TJ King leads DC in passing as he has hit on 63 of 113 passing attempts for 1,113 yards with 13 TDs and two interceptions. ... The Chargers' top receiver is Parker Robertson (11-434, 4 TDs). ... QB Ture Nilsson leads the Guard in passing (58 of 111 for 738 yards, 6 TDs, 8 INTS), while the rushing leaders are Lane Barter (87-395, 5 TDs) and Jaeger Gowin (35-295, 2 TDs)
Chapel Hill (6-4) vs. Livingston (8-2)
When/Where: 6 p.m. Saturday, Randall Reed Stadium, New Caney
Keep an eye on
Chapel Hill: Cameron Ford (117 of 205, 2,155 yards, 19 TD, 8 Int; 133 carries, 958 yards, 14 TD) … Kevin Brooks (85 carries, 398 yards, 3 TD) … Illonzo McGregor (47 catches, 929 yards, 6 TD) … Solomon Macfoy (29 catches, 545 yards, 4 TD) … Jatavion Watson (81 tackles, 5 TFL) … Max Richardson (75 tackles, 12 TFL) … Jordan Ford (68 tackles, 4 INT, 3 FR) … Tyson Berry
Livingston: QB Damian Ruiz (74 of 143, 1,344 yards, 15 TD, 7 INT; 130 carries, 614 yards, 11 TD) … Lynn Johnson … Julian Gardner (4 INT) … Ja’Marri Green, Fr. (3 INT)
Quick hits: Chapel Hill won its final two games to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 … Livingston is in the playoffs for the first time since 2012. The Lions won two games in 2019 and were winless in 2017 and 2018 … Livingston head coach Finis Vanover has been a head coach since 1980 with stops at Hardin-Jefferson, Fort Worth Paschal, Seminole, Diboll, Angleton and Tomball Memorial … Livingston has won eight straight games since an 0-2 start … Both teams lost to Palestine this year. Chapel Hill lost 56-28, and Livingston lost 28-7.
Up next: The winner will play the winner of North Forest vs. Stafford