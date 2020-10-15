Pulaski Academy (6-0) at Tyler Legacy (2-1)
When/Where: 6 tonight; CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Pulaski Academy: QB Charlie Fiser (97 of 154, 1,251 yards, 15 TD, 6 INT) … QB Nolen Bruffett (74 of 123, 1,005 yards, 11 TD, 6 INT) … RB Joseph Himon (90 carries, 954 yards, 9 TD; 30 catches, 302 yards, 2 TD) … WR Jalyn Witcher (37 catches, 587 yards, 9 TD) … WR Caleb Nichols (33 catches, 255 yards, 2 TD) … WR Cooper White (31 catches, 752 yards, 9 TD) … WR Dylan Allison (28 catches, 286 yards, 4 TD) … Josiah Johnson (82 tackles, 4 TFL) … Liam Dyck (54 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 FR) … Futa Shinkawa (53 tackles, 8 TFL) … Harrison Lane (4 INT)
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (54 carries, 562 yards, 6 TDs) ... RB Bryson Donnell (29 carries, 281 yards, 3 TDs; 5 catches, 57 yards, TD) ... QB Trent Adams (23 of 43, 252 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR LaDavion Butler … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … DL Garfield Lawrence ... DB Jakelyn Morgan (2 PBUs) ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears ... LB Jack Janis ... DB KJ Humber
Quick hits: Pulaski Academy — from Little Rock, Arkansas — doesn’t punt. They don’t field punts, either. They also onside kick after each score … Pulaski head coach Kevin Kelley was the 2016 USA Today National Coach of the Year, and he has been featured by HBO Real Sports, ESPN, NFL films, Time Magazine and the New York Times. He also appeared on National Geographic’s “Brain Games.” … Notable Pulaski Academy alumni are Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry and Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee … Pulaski is averaging 45.3 points per game … Legacy was averaging 55 points per game before a 37-14 loss to Longview.
Up next: Pulaski at Little Rock Christian Academy … Tyler Legacy is off
Tyler High (0-2) vs. Mesquite Horn (1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Radio: KTBB 97.5-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Reginald Coleman);
Keep an eye on
Tyler: QB Ken’Yontae Pinkard (29-54, 553 yards passing, 3 TDs, 3 INT; 25-90 rushing, 3 TDs) … RB Kameron Medlock (24-125 yards rushing, TD; 1 reception, 7 yards) … C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Sergio Munoz ... RG Cornelius Hartsfield ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Mitchell Elder ... A-Rec Makavion Potts (13-259 yards, 2 TDs) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (1-18) ... Y-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (3-30) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (8-194, 2 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (7 for 7 PATs) ... BE Jace Sanford ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (9 tackles) ... RE Preston Johnson (8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks) ... Lion Jacques Jones (3 tackles) ... MLB Qudarium McMiller (12 tackles) ... SLB Tory Howland (3 tackles) ... WLB Eric Munoz ... CB Zachaun Williams (5 tackles, 3 pass defended) ... SS Xavier Tatum (13 tackles, 3 PD) ... FS Travion Ates (29 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 interceptions, 1 PD) ... CB Keelan Erwin (13 tackles, 2 PD) ... P Baylor Gonzalez (6-35.7)
Mesquite Horn: QB Trey McGill (26 of 53, 283 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) ... RB Camden Tyler (Rushing: 33-266, 2 TDs; Receiving: 4-17) ... RB Eddryk Ruff (32-159, TD) ... WR Chris Dawn Jr. (8-124) ... WR Marquis Edwards (5-37) ... OL James Collins ... OL Nathan Luna ... DB Darrius White (20 tackles) ... LB Tarance Johnson (20 tackles) ... DB Charles Demmings (2 INTs) ...
Quick hits: The Lions are favored by two points, according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. ... Horn is ranked 135 in Class 6A by TexasFootball.com (245 teams in Class 6A) and Tyler is ranked No. 33 in Class 5A Division I (129 teams) … This is the 12th meeting between the Lions and Jaguars with Tyler holding a 6-5 lead.
Up next: Tyler High at McKinney North (McKinney ISD Stadium), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 (District 7-5A Division I opener); North Mesquite at Mesquite Horn (E.H. Hanby Stadium), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 (District 10-6A opener).
Gilmer (5-1, 1-0) vs. Pittsburg (0-5, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Keep an eye on
Gilmer: Brandon Tennison (104 of 164, 1,793 yards, 19 TD, 9 Int; 72 carries, 372 yards, 5 TD) … Davion Smith (35 carries, 264 yards, 5 TD) … Marshae Spraglin (11 catches, 249 yards, 4 TD) … Mason Hurt (17 catches, 337 yards, 1 TD) … Dylan Fluellen (20 catches, 405 yards, 7 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (27 catches, 443 yards, 4 TD; 16 tackles, 4 interceptions)) … Jett Jones (64 tackles) … Luke Watson (38 tackles) … Matthew Burton (38 tackles, 6 sacks) … Triston McKeehan (4 sacks)
Pittsburg: Jaxson Ramsey (44 of 105, 334 yards, 2 TD, 4 Int) … K.J. Williams (75 carries, 287 yards) … Rickey Duffey (13 catches, 122 yards, 2 TD) … Christian Bates (48 tackles, 1 sack, 2 fumble recoveries)
Quick hits: After scoring 22 points in a loss to Jefferson to open the season, Pittsburg has scored 22 points combined in the last four games. Gilmer, meanwhile, has scoring games of 73, 59, 56 and 55 to its credit so far this season
Up next: Liberty-Eylau at Gilmer; Pittsburg at North Lamar
Palestine (4-3, 2-1) at Henderson (2-3, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Lion Stadium, Henderson
Keep an eye on
Palestine: QB De’myzjean Martin (14 of 34, 247 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT) … RB Jakaryon Conley (139 carries, 1,000 yards, 9 TD; 4 catches, 75 yards) … Shedrick Dudley (63 carries, 375 yards, 6 TD) … D’marius Session … Elvin Calhoun … Daelen Williams … Tawalan Cook
Henderson: D’Cameron Walker … Donovan Davis … Tobaius Jackson … Jacob Taylor
Quick hits: Palestine has won two straight district games, averaging 49 points per game in that contest … Palestine attempted just two passes in last week’s win against Chapel Hill — one a 29-yard touchdown pass from Martin to Cook … Henderson hasn’t allowed more than 34 points in a game this season and has a shutout victory.
Up next: Athens at Palestine; Henderson at Kilgore
Lindale (5-2, 3-0) at Athens (4-2, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bruce Field, Athens
Keep an eye on
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (161 carries, 1,214 yards, 17 TD; 12 catches, 97 yards, 2 TD) … DB Airik Williams (51 tackles, 4 INT; 1 return TD) … QB/P Sam Peterson (96 of 170, 1,242 yards, 18 TD, 5 INT; 37 punt average) … WR Jacob Seekford (31 catches, 447 yards, 5 TD) … DL/WR Jaymond Jackson (31 tackles, 4.5 sacks; 5 catches, 63 yards, 3 TD) … LB Jaret Allen (32 tackles, 8 sacks) ... K Landon Love (4-5 FG, long of 36) … DB D.J. Walton (26 tackles) … OL Luke Sandifer … Colton Widemon (45 tackles)
Athens: Tivon Arroyo … Nathan Sims … Jarred Duff … D’andre Thompson … Connor Clay
Quick hits: Jenkins rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns last week against Henderson … Lindale has won three straight games in dominant fashion since a 56-49 loss to Gilmer … Athens has been held to 25 total points in two district games after averaging 50 points per game in non-district play.
Up next: Lindale is off; Athens at Palestine
Bullard (5-2, 1-0) at Brownsboro (1-4, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bear Stadium, Brownsboro
Keep an eye on
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … Connor Carson … Riley Long … Luke Williams … John Engle … Peyton Ellis
Brownsboro: RB Ja’tavian Sessions … RB Marcos Molina … RB Shayden Jennings … K Jorge Vicenté … Mickey Ray … RB/LB Ty McKenzie … Payton Stephenson … Dellis Tate … Kyle Nichols
Quick hits: Bullard has averaged 37.5 points per game in two straight wins … Brownsboro has allowed 56 points per game in two consecutive losses … Blain passed for 166 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards and two scores last week against Canton.
Up next: Van at Bullard; Brownsboro at Canton
Tatum (3-1, 1-1) vs. Atlanta (1-6, 1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Rabbit Stadium, Atlanta
Keep an eye on
Tatum: Kendric Malone (51 of 91, 854 yards, 7 TD, 3 Int; 34 carries, 98 yards, 4 TD) … Tylin Hollins (22 carries, 180 yards, 3 TD) … Daymien Smith (23 carries, 236 yards, 4 TD) … Decartiyay Allison (30 carries, 260 yards, 4 TD; 12 catches, 194 yards, 1 TD) … Kendall Williams (17 catches, 257 yards, 2 TD) … Quiston Sheffield (8 catches, 183 yards, 3 TD)
Atlanta: Justin Pierce … Kameron Dickerson … Keith Kinney …
Quick hits: Don’t let Atlanta’s record fool you. Their six losses have come to teams with combined records of 25-8, including four Class 4A teams who are a combined 14-5
Up next: Jefferson at Tatum; Atlanta at New Boston
Daingerfield (5-1, 2-0) vs. Redwater (1-5, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Dragon Stadium, Redwater
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: Zaylon Jeter (59 of 119, 1,110 yards, 11 TD, 5 Int; 52 carries, 299 yards, 4 TD) … Dee Lewis (39 carries, 303 yards, 5 TD; 4 catches, 48 yards, 2 TD; 54 tackles) … Jayden Wallace (53 tackles) … Martez Allen (29 carries, 197 yards, 2 TD; 7 catches, 110 yards) … Braxton Jimmerson (17 catches, 392 yards, 3 TD) … Coby Wright (18 catches, 358 yards, 3 TD) … Ishmael Allen (55 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries) … J.T. Hayes (53 tackles, 3 sacks) … Jayson Barron (3 sacks) … Jakevian Rodgers (2 interceptions)
Redwater: Preston Davis … Skeet Roberts …Travor Swink
Quick hits: Since scoring 24 total points in the first two games of the season – a win and a loss – Daingerfield’s offense has found its groove, scoring 35, 26, 36 and 57 points in the last four games.
Up next: Paul Pewitt at Daingerfield; Redwater at Prairiland
DeKalb (5-1, 1-1) vs. Paul Pewitt (3-2, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant
Keep an eye on
DeKalb: Jamar Vaughn … Amar Love … Ty Olson … Conrad Crouch
Paul Pewitt: Deiontray Hill (97 carries, 631 yards, 6 TD) … Kadrien Johnson (43 carries, 372 yards, 3 TD) … Tanor Mines (39 tackles, 7 TFL) … Rhys Kelley (graded out at 95 percent with 6 knockdowns last week)
Quick hits: The team that plays keep away best wins this one. Paul Pewitt must find a way to stop Vaughn, who has rushed for 347 yards and five touchdowns the past two weeks. DeKalb, meanwhile, needs to keep a grind-it-out (419 rushing yards last week) off the field
Up next: Hooks at DeKalb; Paul Pewitt at Daingerfield
Waskom (4-0, 2-0) vs. Queen City (5-1, 2-1)
When/Where: Smith-Wall Stadium, Queen City
Keep an eye on
Waskom: QB Cole Watson (12 of 18, 347 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT; 26 carries, 243 yards, 6 TD) … RB Tesean Hamilton (40 carries, 356 yards, 6 TDs) … RB DJ Feaster (22 carries, 467 yards, 5 TD; 3 catches, 139 yards, 3 TD) … FB Kye Willet (13 catches, 166 yards, 3 TD) … WR Paxton Keeling (3 catches, 97 yards, 2 TD) … DL Markus Gonzalez (50 tackles, 7 TFL) … DB Zay Thomas (31 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 INT) … DT Detrich Byrd (36 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks) … DL Mikaeal Cooper (41 tackles, 12 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery)
Queen City: Justin Lance … Josh Davis … T’angelo Neal … Cedric Davis
Quick hits: This year has been an improvement for a Queen City squad that went 0-10 last year. The Bulldogs have two Ws on their district resume, one of which came last week as Ore City forfeit. Expect the Wildcats to run the ball, control the clock and remain undefeated on the year.
Up next: Harleton at Waskom; Queen City at Hughes Springs
West Rusk (2-3, 2-0) at Winona (1-5, 1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Wildcat Stadium, Winona
Keep an eye on
West Rusk: QB Andon Mata (37 of 78, 502 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT) … ATH Jimmie Harper … WR James Greenlach (74 carries, 384 yards, 5 TD) … WR Omarion Anthony (15 catches, 215 yards, 2 TD) … LB Jeremiah Edwards (47 tackles, 3 FF, 2 FR) … DL Torami Dixon (44 tackles, 12 TFL) … Noah Murphy (29 tackles, 2 INT) … Ty Harper (29 tackles)
Winona: LB Peyton Snow ... WR/DB Ashton Smith ... RB/LB Jermichael Akins ... WR/DB Arimon Ford … LB Jeric Sirles ... QB Zach Halbert ... OL/DL Manny Garcia … RB Quinn Johnson ... WR/DB Nick Garrett
Quick hits: Murphy and Harper, who have combined for 58 tackles for West Rusk, are both freshmen … After scoring 28 total points in three non-district losses, West Rusk has opened district with point totals of 43 and 42 points.
Up next: Harmony at West Rusk; Winona at Arp
Troup (3-3, 2-1) at Harmony (4-2, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Eagle Stadium, Harmony
Keep an eye on
Troup: QB Trevor Padia (52 of 105, 724 yards, 8 TD, 10 INT; 69 carries, 404 yards, 5 TD) … WR Bracey Cover (22 catches, 431 yards, 6 TD) … LB Kaden Mahoney (79 tackles, 5 TFL) … Marco Argueta (59 tackles, 4 TFL) … Jovany Zavala (54 tackles, 10 TFL) … David Hall (52 tackles, 13 TFL) … WR Brayden Vess
Harmony: QB Caleb McNeil (35 of 52, 480 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT) … Michael Everett (54 carries, 387 yards, 8 TD; 12 catches, 200 yards, 4 TD) … Boston Seahorn … Aron Bell … Braxton Baker … Chris Arellano
Quick hits: Harmony picked up a win via forfeit last week against Quitman … Troup has won two straight games. The Tigers are holding opponents to 5 points per game in its wins and allowing 41.6 points per game in its losses.
Up next: Grand Saline at Troup; Harmony at West Rusk
Rains (4-2, 1-2) at Winnsboro (5-1, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Red Raider Stadium, Winnsboro
Keep an eye on
Rains: QB Luke Sheppard (26 of 50, 563 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT; 76 carries, 795 yards, 4 TD) … RB Mason Songer (79 carries, 643 yards, 9 TD) … WR Drake Hurley (12 catches, 248 yards, 2 TD) … ATH/QB Audie McAree (14 of 28, 298 yards, 3 TD; 50 carries, 422 yards, 4 TD; 7 catches, 148 yards, 1 TD) … LB James Hinch (69 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 FF) … RB/WR Kendrick Burns … Bobby Dell 63 tackles, 18 TFL)
Winnsboro: RB Dominique Allen … RB Zeb Fulmer … DL Kid Cole … TE Jed Carroll … RB Tayshun Runnels … RB Lakeedrian Jones … DB Rance Brown
Quick hits: Allen had 11 carries for 311 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over Bonham … Playing QB last week, McAree was 8 of 10 for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He carried the ball 13 times for 151 yards and two scores.
Up next: Commerce at Rains; Winnsboro at Mount Vernon
Mexia (2-4, 1-0) at Van (3-3, 0-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Van Memorial Stadium, Van
Keep an eye on
Mexia: QB Le’marion Miller (21 of 45, 439 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 70 carries, 391 yards, 4 TD; 36 tackles, 3 TFL) … RB Jarrell Wiley (89 carries, 548 yards, 9 TD) … WR Trey Holdman (42 carries, 428 yards, 5 TD; 13 catches, 303 yards, 5 TD; 49 tackles, 2 FR)
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (32 catches, 371 yards, 6 TD; 35 carries, 267 yards, 6 TD) … QB Jackson Rainey (59 of 98, 805 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT; 35 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD) … QB Grant Lloyd (19 of 28, 218 yards, 1 TD) … DB Manny Moore … RB Zion Dunn (51 carries, 197 yards) … WR Luka Koshev … WR Brayden Bradshaw … LB Beau Barton; Garrett Florey … LB Mauricio Herrera
Quick hits: Mexia is coached by Triston Abron, who led Paul Pewitt to the state championship game last season … Van hasn’t won two straight games yet this season. The Vandals defeated Liberty-Eylau 35-14 before a bye week … Van has finished with between 28 and 35 points in five of its games this season.
Up next: Mexia is off; Van at Bullard
Pottsboro (5-1, 3-0) at Mineola (5-1, 2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Meredith Memorial Stadium, Mineola
Keep an eye on
Pottsboro: QB Braden Plyler (71 of 111, 1,107 yards, 13 TD; 53 carries, 318 yards, 12 TD) … RB Jett Carroll (70 carries, 329 yards, 2 TD) … WR Titus Lyons (24 catches, 439 yards, 5 TD) … Colton Creswell (60 tackles) … Landon Dunaway (55 tackles)
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (141 carries, 1,202 yards, 15 TD; 67 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT) … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (53 carries, 518 yards, 5 TD; 23 catches, 420 yards, 6 TD; 32 tackles, 2 INT) … QB TJ Moreland (25 of 47, 412 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT; 2 INT on defense) … LB Hunter Wright (63 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 FF) … LB Kobe Kendrick (55 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks) … OL/DL Jackson Anderson (3 sacks)
Quick hits: Pottsboro advanced to the state title game last season … This will be Mineola’s second consecutive ranked opponent. Last week, the Yellowjackets fell to Class 3A Division I No. 7 Mount Vernon 23-20. Pottsboro is ranked No. 3 … Pendergrass has 23 of Mineola’s 27 receptions this season.
Up next: Bonham at Pottsboro; Mineola at Howe
Beckville (4-3, 2-1) vs. Linden-Kildare (1-4, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium,Linden
Keep an eye on
Beckville: Ran Harris (86 carries, 796 yards, 12 TD; 27 of 51, 406 yards, 3 TD, 3 Int; 51 tackles, 2 sacks) … J’Koby Williams (71 carries, 728 yards, 9 TD; 10 catches, 137 yards, 1 TD; 39 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Milo Morrison (63 carries, 387 yards, 2 TD) … Keyon Lewis (26 tackles) … Jeremiah Steph (46 tackles) … Bo Hammons (50 tackles)
Linden-Kildare: Mason Johnson … Russell Nance … Vincent Peters
Quick hits: After scoring just eight total points in three losses (the other loss was by forfeit), Linden-Kildare’s offense found a spark in its last game - a 40-30 win over Union Grove before an off week. Beckville had a nice bounce back game last week, knocking off Union Grove, 31-8, a week after falling to Hawkins
Up next: Beckville (open); Linden-Kildare at Big Sandy
Frankston (2-4, 1-1) at Hawkins (7-0, 3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Lowrance Field, Hawkins
Keep an eye on
Frankston: QB Brink Bizzell (46 of 93, 736 yards, 8 TD, 6 INT; 63 carries, 630 yards, 10 TD) … WR Cael Bruno (23 catches, 473 yards, 5 TD) … RB K.J.Hawkins (64 carries, 456 yards, 2 TD) … Clayton Merritt (42 tackles, 6 TFL) … Tyler Fridinger (33 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 FF, 1 INT) … Juan Perez (24 tackles, 2 sacks, 10 TFL) … Justin Burch … Jared Cook (46 tackles, 6 TFL)
Hawkins: Braden Adams (73 carries, 545 yards, 8 TD) … Kayden Upchurch (59 carries, 658 yards, 6 TD) … Zach Conde … Jeramy Torres
Quick hits: Since Week 1, Hawkins has allowed 13 total points with four shutouts — two by forfeit.
Up next: Union Grove at Frankston; Hawkins at Carlisle
Overton (1-5, 0-3) vs. Cushing (4-2, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, J.F. Whitaker Stadium, Cushing
Keep an eye on
Overton: Derrick Ishee … Jaqulyn Brown … Shaun Garcia
Cushing: Cade Willis … Asa Dawson … Jasper Stiles
Quick hits: A struggling Overton offense that has scored just 20 points in its last three games faces a Cushing defense that has pitched shutouts in four of its last five contests
Up next: Overton (open); Cushing at Tenaha
Jewett Leon (4-2, 1-1) vs. Alto (0-6, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cam'Ron Matthews Field, Alto
Keep an eye on
Jewett Leon: QB Jacob Robinson (121 of 211 for 1,765 yards, 20 TDs, 2 INTs) ... RB Tyson Cornett (Rushing: 33-235, 6 TDs; Receiving: 37-664, 7 TDs) ... WR/RB Tito Gonzalez (Receiving: 34-365, 4 TDs) ... LB Nicholas Leggett ...
Alto: QB Will Dixon (45 of 93 for 543 yards, TD, 7 INTs; has an interception on defense) ... Vi'Dareous High (41-238, 2 TDs) ... RB Jackson Duplichain (82-312, 2 TDs) ... WR Jay Pope (17-181) ... DE Landry Smith (7 tackles for loss) ... DB Cody Watson (INT) ... CB Khalil Reagan (INT) ...
Quick hits: Alto is ranked 61 in Class 2A Division II by TexasFootball.com (97 teams) and Leon is ranked No. 30. ... High played in the season opener and missed the next three games before returning Oct. 2. Last week against Centerville he rushed for 92 yards on 12 carries as the young Yellowjackets continue to show improvement
Up next: Groveton at Jewett Leon, Oct. 23; Alto at Normangee, Oct. 23.
Brook Hill (2-0) vs. Anahuac (3-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Kyle White Stadium, Anahuac
Keep an eye on
Brook Hill: WR Carson Richards ... OL/DL William Roberts ... WR TyJuan Cannon ... OL Alessandro Cairati ... LB/RB Lane Barter ... LB Nick LaRocca ... QB Ture Nilsson ... RB Casper Engquist
Anahuac: RB Landon Fanus ... QB Landon Corbitt ... WR Zyon Clark ... OL Logan Lotz ... OL/LB Kevin Hernandez ... TE/DT Wyatt Gates ...
Quick hits: This is a non-district game. The game was scheduled when both teams had opponents cancel games. ... Anahuac is in District 10-3A Division I. ... Brook Hill has won their two home games — 37-34 over Fort Worth Christian and 21-9 over Flower Mound Coram Deo
Up next: Brook Hill at Dallas Bishop Dunne, Oct. 23; Buna at Anahuac, Oct. 23.
Bishop Gorman (0-1, 0-1) vs. Dallas First Baptist (1-2, 0-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Athletic Complex, Dallas
Keep an eye on
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Dozie Ifeadi ... QB Anthany Smith ... DB Darryl Jones ... TE/DE Ariel Llubers ... LB/RB Keith Rockwell ... OLB/WR Donovan Dodd ... ILB/RB Amare Howard ... OL Aaron Ekwuruke ... REC Donovan Dodd
Dallas First Baptist: QB Josue Preza II ... RB/DB Austin Cox ... DL Josh Pope ... LB Shad Cano ...
Quick hits: This is a Division III/IV District 2 football game. ... In the TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings, BG is rated No. 94 while First Baptist is No. 82 ... After having their first two games canceled, the Crusaders lost a heartbreaker to Dallas Shelton 36-34 last week.
Up next: Dallas Covenant at Bishop Gorman, Oct. 23; Dallas First Baptist at Dallas Shelton, Oct. 23.
McKinney Christian (2-1) vs. Grace Community (3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Orville Rogers Field at Clyde-Perkins Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
McKinney Christian: QB Blake McGraw ... RB Denzel Poulter ... WR Hayden Faulkner ... WR Hudson Cross ... WR Zeke Long ...
Grace Community: QB Price Williams ... WR Gabe Schuricht ... K/OLB Alex Quintero ... RB/DL Brooks Bay ... WR/DB Josh Murray ... DL Grant Melton ... LB Smith Pruett ... WR Austin Johnson ... WR Jaxon Rees
Quick hits: This is the TAPPS Division II District 2 opener … Grace has scored wins over Frisco Legacy Christian (42-21), Beaumont Kelly (55-15) and Cypress Christian (13-10, OT). ... In the OT win, Brooks Bays scored on a 4-yard run to give the Cougars the win
Up next: Dallas Christian at McKinney Christian, Oct. 23; Grace Community at Dallas Christian, Oct. 30.
L. Chapel (4-1) vs. U. Hill (6-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Billy Bass Stadium, Bettie
Keep an eye on
Leverett’s Chapel: Jonah Shepherd … Alexis Chavez … Darren Brown … Dequincy Brown … Demarion Brown
Union Hill: Zak Hatcher … Cristian Aguillon … Tre Venters … Lawton Flinn … Ryan Brown … Randy Griffith
Quick hits: Since Leverett’s Chapel blanked the Bulldogs 52-0 back in 2014, the series has all been Union Hill, with UH outscoring the Lions 322-44 over the next five meetings
Up next: Fruitvale at Leverett’s Chapel; Campbell at Union Hill
Willow Bend (2-5) vs. CHCS (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sentinel Field, Longview
Keep an eye on
Willow Bend: No information available
CHCS: Trey Stone … Nathan Long
Quick hits: Stone rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns and passed for one TD to Long in Christian Heritage’s last outing, a 52-28 loss to Tyler King’s
Up next: Willow Bend vs. Tyler HEAT; Longview HEAT at Christian Heritage Classical School (Thursday)