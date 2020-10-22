Hallsville (0-2) vs. Jacksonville (0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville
Hallsville: QB Tyler Lee (41 of 91, 536 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT; 9 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD) Carter Rogas (14 carries, 60 yards, 2 TD; 12 catches 155 yards, 1 TD) … Brayden Walker (13 catches, 262 yards, 3 TD) … LB Carson Trainor … DL Alex Peralta … DB Malik Marsh
Jacksonville: QB Patrick Clater … WR Devin McCuin … RB Dominik Hinojosa … RB Malikhi Williams … LB Latrail Rivers … LB Bryson Tatum … DB Kasey Canady
Quick hits: These two teams have met in each of the last four years where the Indians have won all four with a combined score of 111-72. Both teams enter tonight’s contest in search of their first win. This will be Hallsville’s first game since falling to Frisco Memorial on Oct. 3 as its game two weeks was canceled and the Bobcats had a bye a week ago.
Up next: Hallsville at Texas High; Marshall at Jacksonville
Tyler High (0-3) vs. McKinney North (0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney
Radio: The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview (Manny Almanza, Reginald Coleman)
Keep an eye on
Tyler: QB Ken’Yontae Pinkard (34-62, 673 yards passing, 5 TDs, 3 INT; 44-130 rushing, 3 TDs) … RB Kameron Medlock (42-223 yards rushing, TD; 1 reception, 7 yards) … C LeTavion Erwin ... LG Sergio Munoz ... RG Andre Williams ... LT Avery Coleman ... RT Cornelius Hartsfield ... A-Rec Makavion Potts (15-301 yards, 1 TD) ... X-Rec Jakyron Lacy (1-18) ... Y-Rec Tacorey Gilliam (5-81, TD) ... Z-Rec Montrell Wade (8-194, 2 TDs) ... K Kendell Howard (10 for 10 PATs, 2 for 3 FG) ... BE Jace Sanford (1 tackle) ... NG LaTravion Hawkins (14 tackles) ... RE Preston Johnson (9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 caused fumble) ... Lion Alijah Williams (5 tackles) ... WLB Qudarium McMiller (19 tackles) ... MLB Jacob Villela (8 tackles, 2 TFL) ... SLB Jacques Jones (2 tackles, 1 TFL) ... CB Zachaun Williams (6 tackles, 4 pass defended) ... SS Xavier Tatum (21 tackles, 4 PD. 1 fumble recovery) ... FS Travion Ates (42 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 interceptions, 2 PD) ... CB Keelan Erwin (16 tackles, 2 PD) ... P Baylor Gonzalez (7-36.0)
McKinney North: WR J.J. Henry (12 catches, 278 yards, 5 TDs) ... TE/DE Dylan Frazier ... RB Jaydan Smith ... Luke Paley ... LB Jake McClain ... K Tyler Huettel ... DB Michael Norris ... QB Hayden Richardson.
Quick hits: The Lions are favored by two points, according to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com computer rankings. ... Tyler High ranked No. 42 in Class 5A Division I by TexasFootball.com, while the Bulldogs are No. 52. ... Tyler leads the series with McKinney North 2-1. The Bulldogs won last year's game in McKinney, 36-28, on cold, rainy night.
Up next: Tyler High, bye (next game: West Mesquite at Tyler High, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6); McKinney North at West Mesquite, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30)
Whitehouse (3-0) at Nacogdoches (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches
Keep an eye on
Whitehouse: Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (62 of 85, 532 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT) … OL Garrett Feiden … LB Jack Clark … DL Marshall Johnson (15 tackles, 6 TFL) … WR Trevor Theiring (24 catches, 224 yards, 6 TD) … OL Jaylon Horton … DB Jaden Brandon … RB Matthew Gooden (51 carries, 214 yards, 2 TD) … LB Braiden Miller (29 tackles, 7 TFL) … LB/DB Erik Brody (14 tackles, 2 FF, 1 FR) … Kris Roberts … K Ben Harris
Nacogdoches: QB Reid Boyett (27 of 57, 399 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT) … WR Kevon Page (6 catches, 142 yards, 3 TD) … WR D’marea Weaver (5 catches, 119 yards, 1 TD) … Ke’Mazjay Deckard … Braxton Jones … Ryan Jenkins … Brennan Jones … K Christopher Landeros
Quick hits: This is the District 9-5A Division II opener … Braxton and Brennan Jones are the younger brothers of Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones. Braxton, a freshman, had 10 tackles in the Dragons’ last game … Clark recently competed in the Perfect Game WWBA World Championship in Florida … Whitehouse is holding opponents to 16.3 points per game.
Up next: Mount Pleasant at Whitehouse; Nacogdoches at Pine Tree
Texas High (3-0) vs. Mount Pleasant (2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant
Keep an eye on
Texas High: Brayson McHenry (37 of 51, 546 yards, 7 TD) … Braylon Stewart (54 carries, 429 yards, 5 TD) … Vontrey Anderson (38 carries, 163 yards, 3 TD) … Cade Miller (11 catches, 147 yards) … Clayton Smith (20 tackles, 6 sacks, 8 TFL)
Mount Pleasant: Anthony Jeffery … Ed Wilder … Ken’Travion Evans … Josh Gongora … Jaylen Williams … Keller Thompson
Quick hits: Texas High QB McHenry passed for 365 yards and five touchdowns in his last start, but Mount Pleasant will look to keep him off the field with a potent ground attack led by Wilder
Up next: Hallsville at Texas High; Mount Pleasant at Whitehouse
Pittsburg (0-6, 0-2) vs. North Lamar (0-5, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, R.L. Maddox Stadium, Paris
Keep an eye on
Pittsburg: Jaxson Ramsey (44 of 106, 334 yards, 2 TD, 4 Int) … K.J. Williams (75 carries, 287 yards) … Tyliq Isome (28 carries, 119 yards) … Rickey Duffey (13 catches, 122 yards, 2 TD) … Kemarian McCain (38 tackles) … Ty Price (47 tackles) … Christian Bates (60 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) … Terrell Williams (3 sacks)
North Lamar: Ethan Allison … Andy Kirk … Carter Renfro
Quick hits: Points have been hard to come by for both teams this season. After scoring 22 in the season opener, Pittsburg has scored 28 total in its next five outings … North Lamar scored 20 and 19 to open the season, but has been blanked in each of its last three games
Up next: Spring Hill at Pittsburg; Gilmer at North Lamar
Liberty-Eylau (5-2, 2-0) vs. Gilmer (6-1, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Keep an eye on
Liberty-Eylau: Damian Henderson … Semaj Rose … Josh Wright
Gilmer: Brandon Tennison (126 of 193, 2,125 yards, 23 TD, 9 Int; 75 carries, 384 yards, 5 TD) … Davion Smith (42 carries, 301 yards, 5 TD) … Marshae Spraglin (13 catches, 328 yards, 5 TD) … Mason Hurt (21 catches, 370 yards, 1 TD) … Dylan Fluellen (23 catches, 447 yards, 9 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (28 catches, 470 yards, 4 TD; 4 interceptions) … Matthew Burton (42 tackles, 8 sacks) … Jett Jones (76 tackles) … Omero Orona (3 sacks)
Quick hits: Gilmer’s potent offense has put 73 points on the board and topped 50 points three other times this season, using its typical balance of the pass (2,159 yards) and run (1,398 yards … Seven different runners and seven different receivers have found the end zone for the Buckeyes this season
Up next: Liberty-Eylau at Pleasant Grove; Gilmer at North Lamar
Rusk (4-3, 1-1) vs. Carthage (5-0, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Keep an eye on
Rusk: Owen McCown (65 of 129, 78 yards, 8 TD, 2 Int; 59 carries, 274 yards, 6 TD) … Alex Jones (81 carries, 598 yards, 9 TD) … Joseph McGowan (29 catches, 399 yards, 6 TD) … Landon Gates (92 tackles) … Caleb Ferrara (108 tackles) …
Carthage: Kai Horton (72 of 107, 1,090 yards, 10 TD, 2 Int) … Mason Courtney (90 carries, 586 yards, 13 Td; 10 catches, 108 yards) … Montrel Hatten (15 catches, 236 yards, 3 TD) … Craig McNew (17 catches, 280 yards, 1 TD) … Braeden Wade (14 catches, 223 yards, 2 TD) … Kip Lewis (60 tackles, 8 TFL, 10 QB pressures) … Camden Foster (44 tackles, 2 sacks) … Zay Woods (5 interceptions)
Quick hits: When Carthage’s passing game struggled last week against Jasper, workhorse Courtney took over with 23 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns
Up next: Shepherd at Rusk; Madisonville at Carthage
Jefferson (3-4, 1-2) vs. Tatum (4-1, 2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Keep an eye on
Jefferson: Josh Thomas (94 of 166, 1,297 yards, 10 Td, 7 Int; 48 carries, 337 yards, 3 TD) … Malik Brasher (117 carries, 841 yards, 7 Td) … Christian Shepard (29 catches, 401 yards, 6 TD) … Dameon Warren (65 tackles) … Ryan Yeater (51 tackles) … Zion Hopes (2 interceptions)
Tatum: Kendric Malone (58 of 103, 963 yards, 8 TD, 4 Int; 43 carries, 178 yards, 5 TD) … Tylin Hollins 33 carries, 331 yards, 4 TD) … Daymien Smith (29 carries, 281 yards, 6 TD) … ecartiyay Allison (36 carries, 350 yards, 4 TD) … Kendall Williams (21 catches, 345 yards, 2 TD) … Ty Bridges (28 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Trey Fite (36 tackles, 3 sacks)
Quick hits: The Bulldog and Eagles can both put up points in a hurry, so big plays on defense might settle this one
Up next: New Boston at Jefferson; Tatum at White Oak
Harmony (5-2, 3-0) vs. West Rusk (3-3, 3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, New London
Keep an eye on
Harmony: Caleb McNeil (46 of 66, 675 yards, 9 TD, 1 Int) … Michael Everett (79 carries, 515 yards, 10 TD; 15 catches, 324 yards, 4 TD) … Aron Bell (54 tackles) … Hunter Eitel (27 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries)
West Rusk: Andon Mata (49 of 93, 712 yards, 5 TD, 4 Int) … Jamal Ford (32 carries, 253 yards, 4 TD) … James Greenalch (84 carries, 419 yards, 6 TD) … Will Jackson (16 carries, 184 yards; 10 catches, 146 yards) … Omarion Anthony (21 catches, 291 yards, 2 TD) … Jeremiah Edwards (56 tackles) … Torami Dixon (52 tackles, 5 sacks) … Carson Martin (3 interceptions)
Quick hits: West Rusk heads into a battle of unbeaten district teams with a three-game winning streak and a defense that pitched shutout last week and has allowed just six points in the last two games. Harmony is coming off an emotional, last-second win over Troup last week.
Up next: Arp at Harmony; West Rusk at Grand Saline
Paul Pewitt (4-2, 3-0) vs. Daingerfield (6-1, 3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Mickey Mayne-Tiger Stadium, Daingerfield
Keep an eye on
Paul Pewitt: Deiontray Hill (127 carries, 860 yards, 10 TD; 4 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD) … Kadrien Johnson (44 carries, 373 yards, 3 TD; 16 tackles) … Hayden Green (41 carries, 148 yards, 4 TD; 7 of 12, 121 yards, 4 TD) … Tanor Mines (47 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries) … Rhys Kelley (22 tackles, 8 TFL)
Daingerfield: Zaylon Jeter (70 of 138, 1,243 yards,12 TD, 5 Int; 63 carries, 375 yards, 5 TD) … Dee Lewis (42 carries, 328 yards, 5 TD; 4 catches, 48 yards, 2 TD; 65 tackles) … Jayden Wallace (63 tackles) … Martez Allen (28 carries, 261 yards, 3 TD; 9 catches, 135 yards) … Braxton Jimmerson (21 catches, 435 yards, 3 TD) … Coby Wright (20 catches, 373 yards, 4 TD) … Ishmael Allen (59 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries) … J.T. Hayes (66 tackles, 3 sacks) … LeQuinetin Searcy (48 tackles, 2 sacks)
Quick hits: Daingerfield has won five in a row, outscoring its last two opponents by a combined 92-10 … Paul Pewitt started the season 1-1, but the Brahmas hit their stride on offense and the Bulldogs have put 47 and 35 points on the board in their last two games
Up next: Prairiland at Paul Pewitt; Daingerfield at Hooks
Waskom (5-0, 3-0) vs. Harleton (5-1, 2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Jimmy E. Cox Stadium, Waskom
Keep an eye on
Harleton: QB Taber Childs (29 of 56, 457 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT) … RB Taber Childs (79 carries, 560 yards, 9 TD) … OL Max Ramirez … RB Cole Ring (81 carries, 494 yards, 3 TD) … RB Justin Davidson … WR Jojo Clark … DL Nolan Wisdom … LB Carson Raibourn … DL Beau Simmons
Waskom: QB Cole Watson (13 of 21, 404 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT; 38 carries, 373 yards, 8 TD) … RB Tesean Hamilton (62 carries, 506 yards, 8 TD) … DJ Feaster (27 carries, 482 yards, 6 TD; 3 catches, 139 yards 3 TD) … DB Markus Gonzalez (54 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 PBU) … DL Mikeal Cooper (45 tackles, 14 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 5 QB pressures) … DL Dietrich Byrd
Quick hits: Harleton has gone back and forth between class 2A and class 3A. This is the first meeting between the two Harrison County schools since they were each in the same 3A district in 2016-2017. Waskom won those two meetings 27-21 and 35-0.
Up next: Waskom at Elysian Fields; Hughes Springs at Harleton
Queen City (5-2, 2-2) vs. Hughes Springs (3-2, 2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Mustang Stadium, Hughes Springs
Keep an eye on
Queen City: T’angelo Neal … Justin Lance … Josh Davis … Cedric Davis
Hughes Springs: Tyson Daigle (19 of 48, 216 yards, 2 TD; 60 carries, 420 yards, 9 TD) … Trevor Bolden (58 carries, 333 yards, 4 TD) … Trayvon Kennedy (33 carries, 223 yards, 5 TD)
Quick hits: Both teams struggled against an unbeaten Waskom team in their last outings. Hughes Springs fell to Waskom by 41 (49-8) on Oct. 9, and Queen City dropped a 49-point decision (56-7) to Waskom last week
Up next: Queen City (open); Hughes Springs at Harleton
Van (3-4, 0-1) at Bullard (6-2, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Panther Stadium, Bullard
Keep an eye on
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (39 catches, 430 yards, 6 TD; 78 carries, 515 yards, 12 TD) … QB Jackson Rainey (84 of 133, 1,082 yards, 11 TD, 6 INT; 47 carries, 166 yards, 2 TD) … DB Manny Moore (52 tackles) … RB Zion Dunn (66 carries, 247 yards) … WR Luka Koshev (24 catches, 392 yards, 4 TD) … WR Brayden Bradshaw (28 catches, 315 yards, 2 TD) … LB Beau Barton (50 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 sacks) … Garrett Florey (76 tackles, 5 TFL) … LB Mauricio Herrera (73 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 FF)
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … Connor Carson … Riley Long … Luke Williams … John Engle … Peyton Ellis … Cooper Callaway
Quick hits: Blain was 13 of 22 for 243 yards and five touchdowns last week against Brownsboro … Rainey threw for 312 yards last week against Mexia … Kozhev had 10 grabs for 157 yards and two touchdowns last week against Mexia … Bullard is averaging 41.3 point per game during a three-game winning streak.
Up next: Canton at Van; Bullard at Mexia
Brownsboro (1-5, 0-2) at Canton (2-4, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Norris Birdwell Stadium, Canton
Keep an eye on
Brownsboro: Brownsboro: RB Ja’tavian Sessions … RB Marcos Molina … RB Shayden Jennings … K Jorge Vicenté … Mickey Ray … RB/LB Ty McKenzie … Payton Stephenson … Dellis Tate … Kyle Nichols
Canton: RB/DB Chris Cade … WR/DB Braden Hawkins … FB/LB Kale Shaw … OL/DL Jake Brock … WR/DB JaBraylon Pickens … LB Kameron Taylor … QB/DB Jason Brisbois … WR/DB Chanston Prox … WR/DB Grant Yudizky … OL Creede Herchman
Quick hits: Brownsboro is allowing 52.7 points per game during a three-game losing streak … Canton is holding opponents to 13 points per game in its two wins.
Up next: Canton at Van; Brownsboro is off
Mineola (6-1, 3-1) at Howe (0-7, 0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bulldog Stadium, Howe
Keep an eye on
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (177 carries, 1,503 yards, 18 TD; 80 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT) … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (72 carries, 722 yards, 9 TD; 25 catches, 443 yards, 6 TD; 40 tackles, 3 INT) … QB TJ Moreland (30 of 56, 412 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT; 2 INT on defense) … LB Hunter Wright (70 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 FF) … LB Kobe Kendrick (68 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks) … OL/DL Jackson Anderson (3 sacks)
Howe: QB Austin Haley … Carson Daniels … Ryan Hough … Jalen Thornton
Quick hits: Mineola rallied for a 57-49 overtime win over No. 3 Pottsboro last week. Sneed, an SMU commit, had 36 carries for 301 yards and three touchdowns. Pendergrass had 19 carries for 204 yards and four touchdowns, and he returned an interception for a touchdown … Howe’s last win came on Oct. 18, 2019, against Lone Oak.
Up next: Rains at Mineola; Howe at Bonham
Winona (1-6, 1-3) at Arp (1-5, 1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium, Arp
Keep an eye on
Winona: LB Peyton Snow ... WR/DB Ashton Smith ... RB/LB Jermichael Akins ... WR/DB Arimon Ford … LB Jeric Sirles ... QB Zach Halbert ... OL/DL Manny Garcia … RB Quinn Johnson ... WR/DB Nick Garrett
Arp: QB Frank Smith ... RB Wyatt Ladd ... LB/RB Kadaylon Williams ... LB/RB Gunner Bryant ... LB/RB Michael Brager ... LB Blake Florence
Quick hits: Both teams’ most recent game was against West Rusk. Arp lost 42-6, and Winona lost 42-0 … Arp has been held to 20 total points in its losses.
Up next: Winona is off; Arp at Harmony
Grand Saline (2-4, 2-1) at Troup (3-4, 2-2)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Tiger Stadium, Troup
Keep an eye on
Grand Saline: Jace Melton … Eric Jimenez … Brett Kindle … Cooper Brown … Hudson Griffin
Troup: QB Trevor Padia (57 of 116, 859 yards, 8 TD, 10 INT; 90 carries, 526 yards, 7 TD) … WR Bracey Cover (22 catches, 431 yards, 6 TD) … LB Kaden Mahoney (86 tackles, 5 TFL) … Marco Argueta (71 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks) … Jovany Zavala (62 tackles, 10 TFL) … David Hall (63 tackles, 17 TFL, 4 sacks) … WR Brayden Vess … John Barton (3 INT) … WR Dylan Meyer (9 catches, 167 yards, 1 TD)
Quick hits: Troup’s 24-19 loss to Harmony last week ended a two-game winning streak … Padia had 136 yards passing and 122 yards rushing last week … Meyer had four grabs for 111 yards against Harmony.
Up next: West Rusk at Grand Saline; Troup at Quitman
Winnsboro (5-1, 3-1) at Mount Vernon (7-0, 4-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Don Meredith Stadium, Mount Vernon
Keep an eye on
Winnsboro: RB Dominique Allen … RB Zeb Fulmer … DL Kid Cole … TE Jed Carroll … RB Tayshun Runnels … RB Lakeedrian Jones … DB Rance Brown
Mount Vernon: QB Brock Nellor … RB Gunner Fielden … RB Clifton Holloman Jr. … WR Nicolas Lacy
Quick hits: Mount Vernon is coached by former Baylor head coach Art Briles, who replaced Josh Finney, who left Mount Vernon after two seasons to return to his alma mater of Winnsboro. Finney is 87-39 as a head coach … Winnsboro’s only loss is to Mineola, whose only loss came to Mount Vernon.
Up next: Commerce at Winnsboro; Pottsboro at Mount Vernon
Linden-Kildare (1-5, 1-2) at Big Sandy (0-6, 0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Big Sandy
Keep an eye on
Linden-Kildare: Mason Johnson … Russell Nance … Vincent Peters
Big Sandy: DL Tim Pridgen … WR Bryston Brown … OL John Coronado … DL Zach McDade … RB Nic Stevenson
Quick hits: Linden-Kildare has scored 14 total points in its losses, but its win was a 40-30 decision against Union Grove … Three of Big Sandy’s losses have been by forfeit. The Wildcats have scored 22 total points in the other three games.
Up next: Frankston at Linden-Kildare; Big Sandy at Beckville
Hawkins (8-0, 4-0) at Carlisle (4-3, 2-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Arrowhead Stadium, Carlisle
Keep an eye on
Hawkins: Braden Adams … Kayden Upchurch … Zach Conde … Jeramy Torres
Carlisle: Matt Rigdon … Carlos DeLeon … Jamion Turner
Quick hits: This is Hawkins’ first time to win eight game in a season since 1989 … Hawkins’ lowest scoring output this season is 32 points … Carlisle had broken the 30-point mark just once this season before a 52-42 win over Frankston on Oct. 9.
Up next: Hawkins is off; Carlisle at Union Grove
Alto (0-7, 0-3) at Normangee (7-0, 3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Panther Stadium, Normangee
Keep an eye on
Alto: QB Will Dixon ... Vi'Dareous High ... RB Jackson Duplichain ... WR Jay Pope ... DE Landry Smith ... DB Cody Watson ... CB Khalil Reagan
Normangee: QB Mason Handy … WR Izaha Jones … LB/Wr Denton Young … OL/DL Julius Plotts … LB Logan Luna … OL/DL Braylon Cornish … OL/DL Kade Stone … RB Jeremy Johnson … DE Garrette Douga
Quick hits: Normangee is averaging 47.4 points per game … Last week was Alto’s fourth time this season to be held to 8 points or fewer.
Up next: Alto at Groveton; Normangee at Centerville
Union Grove (2-5, 1-2) vs. Frankston (2-5, 1-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium, Frankston
Keep an eye on
Union Grove: Cooper Vestel (11 of 18, 72 yards; 23 carries, 151 yards, 1 TD) … Matthew Bower (104 carries, 684 yards, 3 TD; 11 catches, 119 yards, 1 TD) … Grayson Barnett (26 carries, 100 yards; 15 catches, 192 yards, 1 TD; 44 tackles, 4 interceptions) … Cannon Cowan (11 catches, 188 yards, 3 TD; 48 tackles) … Blake Moore (50 tackles)
Frankston: Brink Bizzell (57 of 116, 964 yards, 12 TD, 6 Int; 73 carries, 780 yards, 11 TD) … K.J. Hawkins (76 carries, 531 yards, 2 TD) … Cael Bruno (30 catches, 550 yards, 7 TD) … Clayton Merritt (57 tackles) … Juan Perez (2 cacks) … Tyler Fridinger (46 tackles, 9 TFL) … Jared Cook (61 tackles)
Quick hits: Union Grove snapped a three-game slide with a 33-8 win over Big Sandy last week. Frankston lost its second game in a row, suffering a heartbreaking 37-34 setback to Hawkins
Up next: Carlisle at Union Grove; Frankston at Linden-Kildare
All Saints (1-0) vs. Arlington Pantego (4-0, 3-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Martin High School Stadium, Arlington
Keep an eye on
Tyler All Saints: RB/DB Nick Davis ... REC/FS Cayden Mitcham ... OL/LB Dustyn Rose ... RB/LB Will Morgan ... OL/DL Thomas Goughnour ... OL/DL Jake Lewis ... OL/DL Logan Haley ... OL/DL Parker Bracken ... RB/REC/LB Harrison Williams ... QB/LB Reid Williams ... RB/LB Cameron Reid ...
Arlington Pantego: RB Mylon Hicks ... QB Kaden Paladini ... DL Jayden Jones ... WR Cort MacDonald ... LB Dylan Spain ...
Quick hits: The Trojans are playing their first game since Sept. 25 when they defeated Mount Enterprise 28-6. The next two games were canceled due to possible exposure to COVID-19. ... This is a Division III District 2 game … Nick Davis leads All Saints in rushing with 69 yard and a TD on five carries. ... QB Reid Williams has connected on 7 of 20 passing attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns. ... Will Morgan has caught two TD receptions with Harrison Willams snagging one
Up next: Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 7 p.m., Oct. 30; Arlington Pantego at Waco Reicher, 7 p.m., Oct. 30.
The Covenant School (2-1, 0-1) vs. Bishop Gorman (0-2, 0-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, McCallum Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Dallas Covenant: QB Ben Spangler ... RB/LB Garrett Graham ... TE/DL Hayden Anderson ... WR/DB Jacob Scott ...
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Dozie Ifeadi ... QB Anthany Smith ... DB Darryl Jones ... TE/DE Ariel Llubers ... LB/RB Keith Rockwell ... OLB/WR Donovan Dodd ... ILB/RB Amare Howard ... OL Aaron Ekwuruke ... REC Donovan Dodd
Quick hits: This is a Division III/IV District 2 football game … After having their first two games canceled, Gorman lost to Dallas Shelton 36-34 on Oct. 9 and to Dallas First Baptist 52-34 on Oct. 16. ... Against First Baptist, Anthany Smith threw four touchdown passes. He connected on 14 of 35 passing attempts for 177 yards, including three TD passes to Dozie Ifeadi and one to Donovan Dodd
Up next: Dallas Shelton at Dallas Covenant, Oct. 30; Bishop Gorman at All Saints, Oct. 30.
Campbell (0-7, 0-1) vs. Union Hill (7-0, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Billy Bass Stadium, Bettie
Keep an eye on
Campbell: Zach Thomas … Xak Wylie … Cade Mitchell
Union Hill: Zak Hatcher (16 carries, 238 yards, 4 TD last week) … Ryan brown (2 TD rushing, 6.5 tackles last week) … Jayke Bass (10 carries, 73 yards, 1 TD last week) … Tre Venters (4.5 takcles, 4 PBU last week) … Lawton Flinn (6.5 tackles, 3 TFL, fumble recovery, interception last week) … Cristian Aguillion (8.5 tackles last week)
Quick hits: This one could get ugly quick. Union Hill has scored at least 46 points in every game this season, with a season-high of 92 coming two weeks ago. Campbell has allowed at least 46 points in six of its seven games
Up next: Leverett’s Chapel at Campbell; Union Hill at Fruitvale
Fruitvale (3-4, 1-0) vs. L. Chapel (4-2, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Lion Stadium, Leverett’s Chapel
Keep an eye on
Fruitvale: B.J. Russell … Brian Flores … Rogers Martin
Leverett’s Chapel: Alexis Chaez (2 TD rushing, 16 of 35, 200 yards, 2 TD passing last week) … Jonah Shepherd (56 rushing yards, 8 catches, 156 yards, 2 TD; 12 tackles, interception, 112 return yards last seek) … Demarion Brown (13 tackles last week) … Darren Brown (14 tackles last week) … Dequincy brown (8 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries last week) … Mikey Dennis (3 catches, 28 yards, 1 TD last week)
Quick hits: Leverett’s Chapel looks to get back on track after a 46-30 loss to unbeaten Union Hill snapped a two-game winning streak for the Lions last week … Fruitvale has been on a roll, winning four of five since opening the season with three straight losses
Up next: Union Hill at Fruitvale; Leverett’s Chapel at Campbell