Henderson vs. Liberty-Eylau
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Harris Field, Texarkana, Texas
Keep an eye on
Henderson: RB D’Cameron Walker Sr., 5-5, 155 … WR Bryson Collins Sr., 6-1, 169 … WR Bryson Washington Sr., 5-11, 135 … OL Miguel Yanez Sr., 6-1, 234 … DB Decorrian Walton Sr. 5-7, 118 … DB Enrique Garza Sr., 5-9, 160 … LB Dalton Modisette Sr., 6-0, 185
Liberty-Eylau: RB Damian Henderson, Sr., 5-9, 180 … QB Ian Jones, Jr., 6-0, 175 … WR Tracy Revels, So., 6-0, 170 … DB Semaji Rose, Sr., 5-11, 175 … LB Takylan Hampton, Sr., 5-8, 195 … DB Keyvuntae Featherson, Jr., 6-3, 200
Quick hits: Phil Castles has had the Henderson Lions in the playoffs five of the previous seven seasons he’s been in charge. The Lions have roared into postseason each of the last four autumns winning 38 games in the process. Liberty-Eylau’s Leopards suffered through their first winless season in 65 years of organized football last year under first-year boss Klint King. Enter Dewaski Davis as he takes the Leopard leash with hopes of reigniting a program that made the playoffs the previous six seasons.
Up next: Gilmer at Henderson; Liberty-Eylau at Jefferson
Sabine vs. Spring Hill
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Panther Stadium, Longview
Keep an eye on
Sabine: RB Brannigan Willigie, Jr., 5-10, 185 … QB Jace Burns, Jr., 6-1, 195 … DL Asher Foster, Sr., 6-3, 235 … LB Carter Patterson, Jr., 5-10, 175 … DB Cayden Fortson, So., 6-0, 175
Spring Hill: OL Aaron Collier, Sr., 6-3, 240 … WR Curtis Crowe, Sr., 5-10, 165 … WR Tyrese Jones, Sr., 5-10, 170 … C Brandon Krenek, Sr., 5-9, 230 … OLB Brody Barnhill, Sr., 5-11, 180 … OLB Michael Marrs, Sr., 5-10, 190 … DL Tony Naters, Jr., 6-0, 260 … DB Eric Morrow, Jr., 6-0, 175
Quick hits: Both Sabine and Spring Hill enjoyed memorable 2019 campaigns. The Cardinals, under veteran taskmaster Rex Sharp, won the school’s first playoff game in program history and earned a share of their first district crown in well over a half century. The Panthers were playoff victors for the first time in a decade and a half under Jonny Louvier. Now Weston Griffis gets his turn to lead Spring Hill. Griffis, a longtime assistant, brings tremendous enthusiasm to his post. This could be one of the more entertaining 2020 season openers.
Up next: West Rusk at Sabine; Spring Hill at Gladewater
Jefferson vs. Pittsburg
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Keep an eye on
Jefferson: WR Christian Shepard, Sr., 6-1, 170 … RB Malik Brasher, Sr., 5-8, 140 … QB Joshua Thomas, Jr., 6-1, 165 … WR Ashton Williams, So., 5-10, 150 … CB Carlos Jackson, Sr., 5-9, 160 … DT Jordan Friday, Sr., 6-3, 260 … S Zion Hopes, Sr., 6-2, 175 … DE Alex Romano, Sr., 6-3, 225
Pittsburg: QB Kemarian McCain, Sr., 6-1, 187 … OT Trace Reynolds, Sr., 6-1, 253 … RB Brayden Bolton, Jr., 5-9, 167 … LB Christian Bates, Jr., 6-0, 230 … LB Ty Price, Jr., 5-9, 215
Quick hits: This marks the third straight season Pittsburg and Jefferson have kicked off their respective seasons against one another. Jefferson has prevailed in each of the last two lidlifters. The Bulldogs toppled the Pirates, 44-35, in 2018 and coasted to a 49-7 win over the Bucs last year. Pittsburg is celebrating the ruby anniversary of its only state title in football this season. The Pirates were on top of the world in 1980 as they rolled to a perfect 15-0 season and surrendered just 23 points over the course of the year. It’s also been 34 years since Jefferson won it all in 1986 and current Bulldog head coach Antwain Jimmerson was on that team.
Up next: Center at Jefferson; Mount Vernon at Pittsburg
Center vs. Tatum
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Keep an eye on
Center: RB Keomodre Horace, Sr., 5-10, 197 … WR Marquez Hall, Sr., 5-7, 165 … QB Jake Handson, Jr., 6-3, 235 … LB Jake Like, Sr., 6-1, 190 … DL Colton Crawford, Sr., 6-0, 235 … DB jase Bird, Sr., 6-0, 155
Tatum: RB Decartiyay Allison, Sr., 5-9, 180 … QB JaPatrick Blanton, Sr., 5-9, 185 … WR Jayden Boyd, Jr., 6-4, 180 … Dalone Fuller, Sr., 5-11, 175 … DB Dexter Monroe, Sr., 5-11, 150 … DE Trey Fite, Jr., 6-5, 205
Quick hits: A couple programs with second year head coaches look to get 2020 started off on the right foot. Scott Ponder guided Center to the playoffs in his debut campaign. The Roughriders lost a wild 50-42 bi-district battle to Hamshire-Fannett. Tatum missed out on the the playoffs for the first time in three seasons under Jason Holmon. The Eagles look to fly high again under the former Lufkin assistant, who certainly knows a thing or two about the postseason.
Up next: Center at Jefferson; Tatum at Daingerfield
Daingerfield vs. Atlanta
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Rabbit Stadium, Atlanta
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: QB Zaylon Jeter, Sr., 5-5, 185 … WR T.J. Williams, Sr., 5-10, 170 … WR Martez Allen, Sr., 5-9, 170 ... WR C.J. Gilbert, So., 6-2, 180 … RB Coby Wright, Sr., 6-0, 195 … LB Dee Lewis, Jr., 6-2, 220 ... DL Jakelyn Hayes, Sr., 6-2, 228 … DL Laquinelin Searcy, Jr., 6-3, 272 … OLB Ledante Johnson, Jr., 6-2, 195 … OLB Ishmael Allen, Sr., 5-9, 185
Atlanta: RB Caleb Hamilton, Sr., 5-10, 165 … WR Terunte Neal, Sr., 5-11, 175 … RB Keith Kinney, Jr., 5-9, 190 … QB Cooper McClure, Jr., 5-11, 185 … OL Clay Fant, Jr., 5-10, 215 … OLB De’Korian Parker, Jr., 5-11, 180 … DE Trey Adams, Sr., 6-1, 210 … LB Logan Shelton, Sr., 6-0, 180 … ATH Kameron Dickerson, So., 5-10, 165
Quick hits: It’s a season-opening showdown between a couple teams loaded with talent across the board. Daingerfield is projected to play deep into the postseason in Class 3A DII and ride the talents of QB Zaylon Jeter. The Tigers narrowly missed out on another trip to the state finals in 2019. Does Davin Nelson, in his fourth season, become the fourth Tiger coach to collect top hardware in 2020? Only time will tell. The Rabbits, under the guidance of ninth-year taskmaster Matt McClure, are expected to battle Gladewater and Jefferson for all the marbles in 6-3A DI. This has the potential to be an instant classic. Better buckle up.
Up next: Tatum at Daigerfield; Atlanta is open
New Diana vs. New Boston
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Lion Stadium, New Boston
Keep an eye on
New Diana: ATH Darren Manes, Sr., 5-10, 175 ... OL Jardon Sartori, Sr., 6-5, 335 … OL Kaylen Easley, Sr., 6-2, 235 … OL Caden Lambert, Sr., 6-4, 225 … OL Elisha Higginbotham, Sr., 6-3, 230 … LB Carson Willeford, Sr., 6-0, 220 … LB Landon Chapman, Sr., 6-0, 190 … ATH Elliot Foreman, So., 6-0. 175
New Boston: QB Kyle Atkinson, Sr., 6-0, 170 … OL Cody Rutherford, Sr., 6-0, 315 … RB Angel Recendiz, Sr., 5-10 175 … LB Brian Reed, Sr., 5-9, 180 … LB Kevon Thompson, Sr., 5-6, 190 … DB Caden Glass, Jr., 5-8, 165
Quick hits: New Diana first-year head coach Clark Harrell has a coaching legacy that comes with high expectations. Harrell is the youngest son of Texas high school coaching legend, Sam, and brother to former Texas Tech QB and current USC OC Graham. He gets the opportunity to revive a New Diana progam that reached its pinnacle just three seasons ago. New Boston has won just two games over the last three seasons and want desperately to rekindle its run from 2010 to 2014. That’s when the Lions won 56 games over a five-year period. Justin Waltz hopes his third year with New Boston proves to be a charm.
Up next: Redwater at New Diana; New Boston at DeKalb
Garrison vs. Waskom
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Waskom
Keep an eye on
Garrison: OL Garner Hancock, Sr., 6-2, 210 ... QB Tristan Adkison, Sr., 5-10, 170 … OL Ty Stokes, Sr., 6-0, 215 … MLB Shawn Holmes, Sr., 5-11, 195 … DE Brayden Brucia, Jr., 6-0, 190 … DE Codie Cranford, 5-8, 170
Waskom: RB DJ Feaster, Jr., 5-10, 175 … FB Tsean Hamilton, So., 6-0, 185 … WR Paxton Keeling, Sr., 5-10, 145 … RB Kye Willet, Sr., 5-9, 155 … Zay Thomas, Jr., 5-9, 135 … DL Detrich Byrd, Sr., 5-10, 215 … DE Jon Branch, Sr., 6-0, 215 … DB Layton Luster, So., 6-2, 188 .. DL Carter Watson, Jr., 6-2, 195 … LB Ariss Wilson, Jr., 5-10, 175
Quick hits: The Garrison Bulldogs are primed to make a 12th straight trip to postseason in 2020. It all starts with an season-opening marquee match with the Waskom Wildcats. Waskom, under the direction of Whitney Keeling, missed out on the dance last year for the first time in eight years. Keeling, who sports consecutive state titles in 2014 and 2015 with the Wildcats, fully expects to improve on last fall’s 5-5 finish. This one might very well go down to the wire.
Up next: Garrison at Brook Hill; San Augustine at Waskom
Ore City vs. Redwater
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Redwater, Texas
Keep an eye on
Ore City: OL Jon Tatum, Jr., 6-0, 305 … ATH Ryan Shastid, Sr., 6-0, 180 … WR Allen Nigreville, Jr., 5-9, 158 … WR Juan Garcia, So., 5-7, 145 … LB Harlon Hall, Jr., 5-10, 229 … DB Donovyn Black, Sr., 5-9, 162 …DL Jasper Holt, Jr., 5-9, 220 … LB Brett Byrd, Jr., 5-11, 175
Redwater: QB Preston Davis, Sr., 6-2, 220 … FB John Collier, Jr., 5-7, 190 … RB Trevor Swink, Sr., 5-7, 160 … OL Ethan Minter, Jr., 5-7, 175
… LB Skeet Roberts, Sr., 6-1, 180 … DB Malcom Brown, Jr., 6-2, 175 … DL Ethan Knight, Sr., 5-9, 180 … DB Austin Kennedy, Jr., 6-0, 170
Quick hits: The Ore City Rebels look to take big steps in Ron Burnham’s second year on board. The Rebels have a dozen starters back offensively and defensively. Redwater is looking to improve on back-to-back 1-9 ledgers under longtime coach Tommy Graf. The Dragons had strung together eight consecutive visits to postseason from 2010 to 2016, but have hit hard times. This one has the makings of going down to the wire.
Up next: Ore City is open; Redwater at New Diana
Beckville vs. Joaquin
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Ram Stadium, Joaquin, Texas
Keep an eye on
Beckville: QB Ryan Harris, Jr., 6-3, 184 … RB Milo Morrison, Sr., 5-11, 170 … WR Jae’Dyn Slaughter, Jr., 5-11, 150 … LB Colter Klingler, Sr., 6-1, 190 … OLB Adam Gregory, Jr., 5-9, 170 … DB Karter Jones, Jr., 5-10, 150
Joaquin: C Blake Cummings, Sr., 6-5, 300 … OT Jayden Cater, Jr., 5-9, 260 … HB Maddox Hutchins, So., 6-1, 183 … FS Joe Pena, Sr., 5-7, 125 … SS Dakota Moore, Jr., 5-10, 145
Quick hits: All signs point up for Beckville’s Cody Ross as he enters season two with the Bearcats. Absent from the playoffs since 2015, Ross is hopeful of breaking that drought. Joaquin had a memorable run in 2019 and finished 10-3 under Wade Lawson. The Rams should be strong again this season with a stout offensive line to lead the charge. Joaquin has improved each of the last five seasons in total victories and will make plenty of noise again this fall.
Up next: Harleton at Beckville; Elysian Fields at Joaquin
Arp vs. Hughes Springs
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Mustang Stadium, Hughes Springs
Keep an eye on
Arp: OG Cameron Jackson, Sr., 6-1, 190 … TE Tristen Wagoner, Sr., 6-2, 215 … RB Gunner Bryant, Jr., 5-9, 160 … OT AJ Arrington, So. 6-1, 215 … DT Dominique Fullylove, Sr., 5-9, 235 … OLB Michael Brager, Jr., 5-8, 155 … LB Kadaylon Williams, Jr., 5-10, 220 … OLB Dorian Reyes, Jr., 5-8, 170
Hughes Springs: FB Trayvon Kennedy, Sr., 6-4, 230 … QB Tyson Daigle, Sr., 6-0, 190 … C Tanner Byrd, Sr., 5-11, 200 … OL Mattew Zamarrippa, Jr., 6-2, 290 … DE Patrick Boyd, Jr., 6-1, 210 … DT Mikey Lanier, Jr., 5-10, 230 … DB Caden Edwards, Sr., 5-11, 185 … LB Jake Murray, Jr., 5-10, 170
Quick hits: It’s a good bet physical football will be on display in this one. Chris Edwards’ Hughes Spring Mustangs like to ground and pound, while Dale Irwin’s Arp Tigers are most accustomed to grinding it out with a solid run game. Edwards goes into his 14th year looking to take his Ponies to postseason for the 12th time, while Irwin, entering year 18 at Arp, has taken the Tigers to the dance 13 times, but has missed out the last two calendars.
Up next: Arp at Tenaha; Hughes Springs at Harmony (Thur)
Union Grove vs. Chisum
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Mustang Stadium, Paris, Texas
Keep an eye on
Union Grove: RB Matthew Bower, Sr., 5-11, 175 … QB Chance Mead, Sr., 6-0, 170 … OL Kenneth Johnson, Sr., 6-3, 255 … DB Grayson Barnett, Sr., 6-1, 175 … LB Cannon Cowan, Sr., 6-2, 190
Chisum: QB Levi Weems, Sr., 6-2, 180 … OL Kip Floyd, Sr., 6-0, 225 … RB Zaquavious Price, Jr., 5-8, 170 … DL Jordan Leverett, Sr., 6-3, 200 … LB Brodie Erwin, Sr., 5-10, 200
Quick hits: The Union Grove Lions will be road warriors three of the first four weeks of the 2020 season. Entering the second year under Scotty Laymance, the Lions should be much improved from last year’s 4-6 outfit. Laymance is hopeful of snapping a two-year playoff absence and having the Lions roar back into postseason. Chisum will not be any easy out under the direction of fifth-year coach Darren Peavey. The Mustangs return seven offensive and eight defensive starters to the stable.
Up next: Union Grove at Queen City; Wolfe City at Chisum
Linden-Kildare vs. Queen City
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Smith-Wall Stadium, Queen City, Texas
Keep an eye on
Linden-Kildare: QB Mason Johnson, Sr., 6-1, 190 … DT Landon Liles, Sr., 6-4, 220 … DT Vincent “Puff” Peters, Sr., … OT Caleb Taylor, Sr., 5-10, 274 … OT Jackson Lee, Jr., 6-5, 250 … OG Avery Fisher, Jr., 6-0, 250
Queen City: WR T’angelo Neal, Jr., 5-7, 160 … RB Jeremiah Drayton, So., 5-7, 165 … WR Josh Davis, Sr., 5-10, 165 … DL Justin Lance, Sr., 5-10, 215 … DB Demi Reese, Sr., 6-0, 175 … DL Kieran Droddy, Sr., 5-10, 175
Quick hits: Mired in a 27-game losing streak, the Queen City Bulldogs have nowhere to go but up. Eric Droddy is depending on the return of 11 starters in total to grab that all-elusive victory. L-K suffered its first losing season in five years in 2019 and are looking to make a return to postseason after a two-year hiatus. Veteran coach Derek Simmons welcomes back seven offensive and five defensive regulars with much optimism.
Up next: Clarksville at Linden-Kildare; Union Grove at Queen City
Union Hill vs. Stephenville Faith
When/Where: Tonight, 5 p.m., Greyhound Stadium, Throckmorton, Texas
Keep an eye on
Union Hill: FB/LB Cristian Aquilon … SE/DE Lawson Finn … QB/DB Trey Venters … DB RB Zak Hunter
Stephenville Faith: QB Kyle Corb, Sr., 5-10, 145 … LB Dylan Ardal, Jr., 6-0, 220
Quick hits: Union Hill, in its second season under Josh Bragdon, is looking to build on a 10-2 finish last season.
Up next: Blum at Union Hill; Stephenville FAITH at Community Christian
Willowbend vs. Leverett’s Chapel
When/Where: Tonight, 7 p.m., Greyhound Stadium, Throckmorton
Keep an eye on
Willowbend: No information available
Leverett’s Chapel: RB Alex Chavez … RB/WR Jonah Shepherd … C Dequincy Brown … DL Darren Brown
Quick hits: Leverett’s Chapel, which went 7-2 in 2019, welcomes back five offensive and four defensive starters for coach Andy Bates.
Up next: Tyler HEAT at Leverett’s Chapel; Willowbend at Tyler’s King’s Academy
Splendora at Chapel Hill
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bulldog Stadium, New Chapel Hill
Keep an eye on
Splendora: ATH Jagger Kennedy (485 yards passing, 3 TD; 478 yards receiving; 6 INT) … OL/DL Austin Elliott … RB/DB Andrew Hernandez … RB/LB Zane Obregon
Chapel Hill: DL Mason Mumphrey … LB Max Richardson … WR/DB Solomon Macfoy … QB Cameron Ford (1,300 yards passing, 6 TD; 540 yards rushing, 6 TD) … ATH Tyson Berry (40 catches, 504 yards) … ATH Ilonzo McGregor (23 catches, 340 yards, 3 TD) … RB/LB JK Davis … OL Keviyan Huddleston … OL Trey Hudson
Quick hits: Chapel Hill was originally supposed to open the season against Greenville, but the UIL announcing that Class 5A and 6A programs would start the season later forced the Bulldogs to change their non-district schedule. Chapel Hill added a Splendora team that went 5-4 last season … Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan and Splendora head coach Marcus Schulz were teammates at Austin College. Jeff’s brother, Matt Riordan, is the offensive coordinator for Splendora … Ford takes over at quarterback for the Bulldogs after starting for Class 5A Tyler last season … These two teams could also meet in the bi-district round of the playoffs as District 9-4A Division I and District 10-4A Division I are matched up in the first round.
Up next: Boerne at Splendora; Kaufman at Chapel Hill
Lindale at Kaufman
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Lions Stadium, Kaufman
Keep an eye on
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (1,422 yards rushing, 27 TD; 645 yards receiving, 5 TD) … WR/DB Airik Williams (5 INT) … QB Sam Peterson (1,013 yards passing, 11 TD, 2 INT) … LB Jaret Allen … WR/DL Jaymond Jackson … WR/DB Jacob Seekford … OL Luke Sandifer … RB/DB DJ Walton … DB Corey Sanders … DL Jessie Hamelink … OL/DL Kieler Miller … OL Moses Medrano … K Landon Love
Kaufman: QB/LB LaDamian Bailey … WR/DB Darius McGee (6 INT) … WR/DB Daylon Dickerson (28 catches, 336 yards, 5 TD) … OL/DL Taton Hicks … RB/DB Raikyviun Shaw
Quick hits: Jenkins is a four-star recruit who is committed to Baylor … Jackson is a three-star recruit with offers from Louisiana-Monroe, SMU and Southern Miss … Lindale defeated Kaufman 45-10 at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in the 2019 season opener.
Up next: Lindale at Midlothian Heritage; Kaufman at Chapel Hill
Palestine at Van
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Van Memorial Stadium, Van
Keep an eye on
Palestine: TE/DL Dominique Milton … OL/DL Elvin Calhoun … RB Jakaryon Conley … OL/DL Dawaylon Lewis … OL Mason Mitchell … WR/DB Shoveior Clewis
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (59 catches, 770 yards) … RB Zion Dunn (817 yards rushing) … LB Mauricio Herrera (89 tackles, 14 TFL) … DB Manny Moore … DL Adrian Cortes … QB Jackson Rainey … WR Luka Koshev … OL Britton McKinney … DL KD Erksine … WR/DB Braden Bradshaw
Quick hits: Last season, these teams were district opponents. Van took a 21-14 win in that meeting … Palestine is replacing running back Jeremiah Davis, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season and is just behind NFL star Adrian Peterson on the school’s rushing lists.
Up next: Livingston at Palestine; Van at Malakoff
Bullard at Mabank
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Panther Stadium, Mabank
Keep an eye on
Bullard: FB/LB John Engle … QB/LB Cooper Callaway… RB/DB Landon Wheeler … WR/DB Bryce Jewell … OL/DL Peyton Ellis … QB/DB Blake Bain … WR/DB Connor Carson … OL/DL Kain Williams … RB/LB Stevin Kemp … OL/DL Kade Verden
Mabank: TE/OL Stevie Montgomery … RB/LB Caleb Goforth .. DB Landry Johnson (6 INT) … OL Braxton McCabe … DL Kaizen Burrows … QB Dahltyn McKinley (810 yards passing) … RB/LB Ty Reedy … RB Marcus Pruitt (580 yards rushing)
Quick hits: Mabank had a big year in 2019. Mabank still missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year, but it had a winning record for the first time since 2007, and it ended a string of seven consecutive seasons with two wins or fewer for the program ... Bullard has won exactly three games in four straight seasons and has advanced to the playoffs in each of the past two years.
Up next: Caddo Mills at Bullard; Mabank at Kemp
Brownsboro at Athens
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bruce Field, Athens
Keep an eye on
Brownsboro: OL/DL Christian Tristan … RB/LB Marcos Molina … RB/LB Ty Mackenzie … RB/LB Ja’tavien Sessions … QB Lane Epperson … K George Vicente
Athens: RB/LB Nathan Sims (184 carries, 1,371 yards, 22 TD) … RB/LB JeCorey Roberts (361 yards rushing, 4 TD) … OL John Hayes … DL Derek Killingsworth … QB Ty Arroyo … WR/DB Dre Thompson (9 catches, 182 yards, 1 TD) … DB Caleb Bennett … DB Cedric Lowe … RB/DB Zay Huff
Quick hits: After Zac Harrell led Athens to the playoffs in his first season at the helm, his brother, Clark, left the staff to become the head coach at New Diana … Athens and Brownsboro are 16 miles apart on Highway 31. The two teams have met the past four season, and Athens is 3-1 in those meetings.
Up next: Brownsboro at Fairfield; Athens at Waxahachie Life
Canton at Mineola
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Meredith Memorial Stadium, Mineola
Keep an eye on
Canton: RB/DB Chris Cade (191 yards rushing, 2 TD; 449 yards receiving, 5 TD) … WR/DB Braden Hawkins … FB/LB Kale Shaw … OL/DL Jake Brock … WR/DB JaBraylon Pickens … LB Kameron Taylor … QB/DB Jason Brisbois (477 yards passing) … WR/DB Chanston Prox … WR/DB Grant Yudizky … OL Creede Herchman
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (130 carries, 750 yards, 11 TD; 96 tackles) … OL/DL Jackson Anderson … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (120 carries, 969 yards, 6 TD; 62 tackles, 2 FF, 3 FR, 1 INT) … QB/DB TJ Moreland (26 tackles, 2 INT) … FB/LB Kobe Kendrick … FB/LB Hunter Wright (99 tackles) … LB Drew Robertson … OL/DL Kaleb Barton
Quick hits: Sneed and Anderson are Division I commits. Sneed has given his verbal to SMU, while Anderson has pledged to Colorado … Pendergrass and Moreland are sophomores who both saw the field plenty as freshmen for the Yellowjackets … Canton is now under the direction of head coach Casey Hubble, who was 29-40 in six seasons at Breckenridge.
Up next: North Lamar at Canton; Mineola at Wills Point
West Rusk vs. Woodville
When/Where: TBA Saturday, Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin
Keep an eye on
West Rusk: OL Alvaro Cortez … RB Jamal Ford … LB Jimmie Harper (105 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 FR) … DL Keldon Johnson (44 tackles) … WR Andon Mata … LB Jeremiah Edwards
Woodville: RB/LB Jacorey Hyder … OL/DL Jack Gore … OL/DL D’Quincy Wise … RB/DL Pop Prejean … OL/DE Tre Harris … RB/DB Marcus Wagner … RB/DL Kevon Paire … LB Linus Mannino
Quick hits: West Rusk was originally supposed to face East Chambers in Lufkin, but Hurricane Laura forced that games to be canceled. Woodville is a district opponent of East Chambers … Harper and Mata are both sophomores. Harper was the district Newcomer of the Year last season.
Up next: West Rusk at Sabine; Hardin-Jefferson at East Chambers
Harmony at Elysian Fields
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Jacket Stadium, Elysian Fields
Keep an eye on
Harmony: RB Mike Everett (942 yards rushing, 10 TD; 293 yards receiving, 2 TD) … QB Caleb McNeil … OL Kaden Ballard … TE Jayden McAbee … DL Luis Lozano … DB Kyle Henry (72 tackles, 4 INT) … DL Barek Finn
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (2,303 yards passing, 17 TD; 1,483 yards rushing, 14 TD) … OL Justin Kitchen .. LB Jackson Illingworth (166 tackles, 10 sacks) … LB Ty Kirkland (151 tackles, 12 sacks) … WR Will Ford … OL Gage Parker … DL Kyle Torey
Quick hits: Harmony head coach Tim Russell is eight victories away from 100 at the school. He has 102 for his career … Harmony has reached the playoffs in five straight seasons … The Eagles return eight starters on each side of the football … Elysian Fields is used to being in the playoffs. The Yellowjackets have missed the postseason just six times since 1995 and haven’t missed since 2015.
Up next: Hughes Springs at Harmony (Thursday); Elysian Fields at Joaquin
Carlisle at Palestine Westwood
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Westwood Panther Stadium, Palestine
Keep an eye on
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon (1,347 yards passing, 11 TD; 1,554 yards rushing, 20 TD) … RB/LB Jamion Turner (1,045 yards rushing, 14 TD; 26 catches, 385 yards, 5 TD; 81 tackles, 15 TFL,, 3 sacks) … DB Aaron Gallegos … DB Brett Roland (28 tackles, 1 INT) … OL Joel Fraser … OL Cristobal Hernandez … LB Ja’Cori Parker
Westwood: QB/LB Coy Elton … RB/DB Tremelle Rhodes … OL Donovan Barrett … RB/LB De’Anthony Thomas … WR Devonte Downie … DL Kamran Savage
Quick hits: Carlisle is 20-5 in two years under head coach Clay Baker … Rhodes rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season as a sophomore. Carlisle had two 1,000-yard rushers — DeLeon and Turner.
Up next: Carlisle at Troup; Westwood at Buffalo
Quinlan Boles at Overton
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Coach Chester Roy Stadium, Overton
Keep an eye on
Quinlan Boles: QB/LB Santiago Sanjines (800 yards passing, 7 TD) … OL/DL Dakoda Coleman … WR/DB Koen Goggins … OL/DL Caden Mize
Overton: RB Kadin Dige … TE Chris Hanson … QB Derrick Ishee … OL Landon Morgan … DL Tucker Rogers … LB Shaun Garcia
Quick hits: Wins were hard to come by for these two teams last year as they combined for just one victory. That one win was a 15-14 decision for Quinlan Boles against Overton.
Up next: Como-Pickton at Quinlan Boles; Burkeville at Overton
Hawkins at Maud
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, George Frost Field, Maud
Keep an eye on
Hawkins: QB Zach Conde (590 yards passing, 6 TD); 360 yards rushing, 7 TD) … RB Kayden Upchurch (1,018 yards rushing, 10 TD) … OL Buddy Holmes … LB Randall Miller … LB Jeremy Torres … DL John Hester … LB Braden Adams
Maud: RB/LB Tucker Sanders (1,100 yards rushing) … QB/DB Cason Lamb … WR/OL Tristian White … TE/DE Briley Barron … OL/LB Dawson Daffern (46 tackles) … WR Haylon Dear
Quick hits: Both teams won three games last season, but for Hawkins, it ended in its second trip to the postseason in three years after missing in seven straight years. Maud has missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons after being a playoff team in five of the six previous campaigns.
Up next: Hawkins at Simms Bowie; Maud at Trenton
Malakoff at Grandview
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Zebra Stadium, Grandview
Keep an eye on
Malakoff: QB Darion Peace (2,700 yards passing, 30 TD, 4 INT … WR Nathan Jones (424 yards receiving) … DL Zamir Ruiz (65 tackles, 22 TFL, 7 sacks) … DB Haydin Thomas … WR Riggin Smith (424 yards receiving) … RB Duce Hart (627 yards rushing, 6 TD) … OL Lance Robertson … DB Jaylon Mosley … LB Ryder Rogers … DL Brandon Nations … DL Cole Gaddis
Grandview: QB/DB Dane Jentsch (3,349 yards passing, 34 TD; 1,028 yards rushing, 15 TD; 71 tackles, 8 INT) … OL/DL Jacob Bayer … LB/RB Matt Lehnhardt … TE/DL Demetrious Crownover (22 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks) … OL/DL Cade Fedor … WR/DB Luke Ferguson (37 catches, 540 yards, 5 TD)
Quick hits: Malakoff and Grandview have met three times in the past three seasons, including the 2018 Class 3A Division I state championship game. Grandview has won all three meetings — the latest a 14-13 decision in Malakoff last season … Grandview has won two consecutive state titles, and Jentsch has been the Offensive MVP and Defensive MVP in both title games … Crownover is a four-star recruit who has offers from Baylor, Nebraska, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, Georgia and LSU, among others.
Up next: Van at Malakoff; Grandview at Salado
Winona at Lone Oak
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak
Keep an eye on
Winona: LB Peyton Snow (163 tackles, 3 INT, 3 sacks) … WR Arimon Ford … QB Julio Zuniga (1,502 yards passing, 10 TD) … RB Jermichael Adkins … OL Manny Garcia … DL JJ Barrera … LB Luis Salaises … DB Kenyon McGruder
Lone Oak: OL/DL Zak Isenburg … QB/LB Jacob Jackson … RB/LB Austin Ramm … DB Ethan Adaird … DB Kason Haynes … RB Mariano Rincon (564 yards rushing, 1 TD)
Quick hits: Snow was the Associated Press Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year last season and was a Max Preps Small School All-American … Head coach Larry McFarlin took over the Lone Oak program after a 1-5 start to the 2019 season. It’s McFarlin’s first head coaching job since 2006. McFarlin was 22-31 from 2001-06 at Howe and Bonham.
Up next: Frankston at Winona; Lone Oak at Eustace
Troup at Alto
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Cam’Ron Matthews Field, Alto
Keep an eye on
Troup: QB Trevor Padia … DL Nate Picket Pin (60 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks) … WR Brayden Vess … OL Augustin Jaimes … WR Bracey Cover … WR KD Thomas … ATH Kevin Pierce … LB Anthony Salgado (65 tackles, 9 TFL) … DB Charles Boyd … LB Kaden Mahoney
Alto: WR/DB Jay Pope … TE/LB Jackson Howell … FB/LB Isaack Weatherford … FB/DL Jer’Derious Bolton … QB Will Dixon … OL/DL Landry Smith
Quick hits: Alto hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2003 … Alto head coach Ricky Meeks’ father, Dickey Meeks, passed away on the first day of football practices … John Eastman is on his second five-year stint with Troup. He was the head coach of the Tigers from 2005-09 and then took back over in 2016, leading the Tigers to a record of 55-44. Eastman is also the head coach of the successful Troup golf program.
Up next: Carlisle at Troup; Timpson at Alto
Grand Saline at Cooper
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Bulldog Stadium, Cooper
Keep an eye on
Grand Saline: RB Eric Jimenez … RB Jake Davis … QB Jase Melton … OL Carson Fisher … LB Walker Harrison … LB Cooper Brown … DL Cord Fowler … DB Cody Mayhaugh
Cooper: WR/DB Jayden Limbaugh (531 yards rushing; 316 yards receiving; 45 tackles) … QB/DB Jaxson McGuire … LB/RB Case Morales … DB/WR Tristen Weathers … DL/TE Erick Zapata
Quick hits: Grand Saline has played exactly 1,000 games in program history with a record of 459-508-33 … Joe Drennon takes over at Grand Saline with a record of 125-100 at Liberty-Eylau, Mildred, Mineola and Hallsville. Drennon led Mineola to a state title in 2016.
Up next: Palmer at Grand Saline; Cooper at Collinsville
Frankston at Timpson
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; John Herbert Eakin Stadium, Timpson
Keep an eye on
Frankston: QB Brink Bizzell (1,900 yards passing, 18 TD; 700 yards rushing, 9 TD) … RB K.J. Hawkins (700 yards rushing) … OL Juan Perez … OL Jared Cook … DL Nick Haney (55 tackles, 4 sacks … DB Tyler Fidinger … LB Cael Bruno (45 tackles, 10 TFL) … DB Clayton Merritt
Timpson: RB/LB Braden Courtney (1,118 yards rushing, 13 TD; 102 tackles) … WR/DB Trey Davis (7 INT) … DL Ferron Crockett … TE/LB Caleb Rawlinson … WR/DB K.T. Washington … OL Xander Stephens … OL Briar Sample
Quick hits: Kerry Therwanger enters year No. 5 at Timpson after a long stint at Lovelady. Therwanger is 129-80 in 18 seasons as a head coach … Paul Gould is in his third year at Frankston after five seasons at Alto.
Up next: Frankston at Winona; Timpson at Alto
Bonham at Quitman
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Bud Moody Stadium, Quitman
Keep an eye on
Bonham: ATH Brant Stuber (290 yards rushing; 1,265 yards passing) … RB/DB Jeren Ross … WR/DB Cameron Reed … OL/DL Miguel Arteaga … QB Mason Rodriguez
Quitman: OL Hunter Batchhelder … LB Bryan Morris … OL Jonathan Lacy … OL Christian James … DL Cody Hawley … DB Ty Holland
Quick hits: Quitman is 1-58 since 2014 … Quitman was originally scheduled to open the season against Cumby, which defeated the Bulldogs 48-18 in the 2019 season opener … Bonham allowed 50.1 points per game last season.
Up next: Van Alstyne at Bonham; Scurry-Rosser at Quitman
Rusk at Fairfield
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Eagle Stadium, Fairfield
Keep an eye on
Rusk: DB Isaiah Ward … WR Joseph McGowen … QB Owen McCown … QB Landon Gates … OL Lane Gilchrest … OL Caleb Ferrara … RB Alex Jones … LB Camdon Hudnall … DB Chris Lawson … LB Tarrant Sunday
Fairfield: RB/DB Tyler Smith … WR/DB Dylon Rushin … WR/DB Dane Allman … OL Hayden Hale … OL Bosque Monico … LB Max McBean … DL Dayran Harris
Quick hits: Thomas Sitton returns to the head coaching ranks at Rusk after being the defensive coordinator at Converse Judson. Sitton was 56-41 at Chapel Hill from 2009-16, leading the Bulldogs to a state title in 2011 … Rusk got two transfers last week as Owen McCown and Aiden McCown — sons of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown — enrolled at the school after moving from Myers Park in North Carolina. Owen has offers from Virginia Tech, UNLV and Charlotte.
Up next: Crockett at Rusk; Brownsboro at Fairfield
Grapeland at Shelbyville
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Dragon Stadium, Shelbyville
Keep an eye on
Grapeland: QB B.J. Lamb (2,387 yards passing; 691 yards rushing) … ATH Kezion Ashford (32 catches, 817 yards, 8 TD; 3 INT) … RB Cadarian Wiley (1,251 yards rushing, 21 TD) … LB Cooper Sheridan (196 tackles) … OL Landon Jackson … DL Dameion Smith (96 tackles, 3 sacks) … DL Jason Decluette … DL Lekievion Smith
Shelbyville: DE Grady Clay (52 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks) … DL/RB A.J. Cartwright (467 rushing yards, 7 TD; 81 tackles, 4 sacks) … LB Caleb Ridgeway … DB/WR Jarod Perez …DL/OL Dawson Windham … RB/LB Dylan Robbins … QB/DB Jakory Standley
Quick hits: Grapeland has won double-digit games the past two seasons … Lamb has an offer from Arizona State as a receiver.
Up next: Elkhart at Grapeland; Shelbyville at Huntington
Farmersville at Rains
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Emory
Keep an eye on
Farmersville: RB/LB Braden Lair … QB Ethan Cortez (1,500 yards passing; 500 yards rushing) … LB Eber Padilla (76 tackles, 5 TFL) … WR/DB Tre Brewer … WR Aidan Gray … OL Jeremy Chairez
Rains: QB Luke Sheppard (1,100 yards passing) … RB Mason Songer (1,501 yards rushing) … OL/DL Hayden Buchanan … WR/DB Drake Hurley (38 catches, 428 yards) … OL/DL Daniel Mendez … LB James Hinch … WR/DB Audie McAree … DL Donovan Throneberry … K Andrew Balthrop
Quick hits: Rains outscored Winona 56-14 in last week’s scrimmage.
Up next: Krum at Farmersville; Emory Rains at Edgewood
Terrell at Wills Point
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Ken Autry Davis Field, Wills Point
Keep an eye on
Terrell: DL Malachi Williams … RB/DB Shane Harris … TE/LB Adam Sims … DL Jalen Hobbs … ATH Kanye Nix
Wills Point: LB Aaron Hardman … DB Donovan Edwards … TE/DL Seneca Lister … DL Yahir Amaro … ATH TJ Holland … WR Seth Resnick … OL Jacob Gonzales
Quick hits: Tommy Poyntor takes over as head coach at Wills Point after serving as the offensive coordinator at Denton.
Up next: Terrell at Kilgore; Mineola at Wills Point