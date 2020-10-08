Pine Tree (2-0) vs. Kennedale (4-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Wildcat Stadium, Kennedale
Keep an eye on
Pine Tree: OL Jayden Jones ... OL Joseph Monk ... OL Brode Hodges ... OL Christian Webb ... OL Cole Salazar ... D.J. Freeman (19 of 25, 421 yards, 8 TD, 0 Int; 16 carries, 180 yards, 3 TD) ... Tyler Sheffield (22 carries, 188 yards, 3 TD) ... Ethan Morgan (25 carries, 169 yards) ... Keelan Turner (7 catches, 237 yards, 3 TD) ... Brycelan Phillips (10 tackles) ... Dallas Dixon (11 tackles) ... Hurcules Tarver (3 sacks) ... Courtney Stitmon (Interception, blocked kick returned for TD) ... Tyrese Jones (9 tackles) ... Jeremiah Blinks (9 tackles, interception) ... Greg Kalulu (8 tackles)
Kennedale: Jeremiah Myers (9 of 10, 121 yards, 3 TD vs. FW Dunbar last week) ... Ife Adeyebi (4 carries, 121 yards, TD last week) ... Shane Hull (punt return for TD last week)
Quick hits: Pine Tree was schedule to be off this week, but scrambled to set up a game when next week's opponent - Wylie East - was forced to postpone due to COVID-19 ...The Pirates will now be open next week before opening district play on Oct. 23 at Marshall ... Kennedale, a 4A school, was idled for the first two weeks of the season before opening with a 28-27 win over Sunnyvale on Sept. 11. Since then, the Wildcats have blanked district opponents Fort Worth Carter Riverside (69-0), Fort Worth Eastern Hills (50-0) and Fort Worth Dunbar (57-0) ... Kennedale lost to Carthage, 49-21, in the Class 4A Division I state title game back in 2017. The Wildcats were 9-3 in 2018 and 7-4 last season
Up next: Both teams are open; Pine Tree will open District 5-2A Division II play at Marshall on Oct. 23
Marshall (1-1) vs. McKinney North (0-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Ron Poe Stadium, McKinney
Keep an eye on
Marshall: QB Brent Burris (22 of 45, 358 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INT) … RB Dominique Williams (30 carries, 136 yards, 2 TD; 5 catches 129 yards) … WR Demarcus Williams (12 catches, 180 yards, 3 TDs; 7 carries, 53 yards) … OL Lewis Dunn … DB Lyrik Rawls … DL Michael Washington (1 fumble recovery return for TD) … LB Jylan Cooper … DB Avery Jamison
McKinney North: QB Hayden Richardson (8 of 15, 78 yards, 2 TD; 9 carries, 21 yards, 2 TD) … RB Jayden Smith (30 carries, 246 yards, 1 TD) … QB Gavin Constantine (4 of 6, 72 yards, 1 TD) … WR Luke Paley (3 catches, 99 yards, 1 TD) … TE J.J. Henry (6 catches, 46 yards, 2 TD) … LB Jake McClain … DB Michael Norris
Quick hits: Marshall is coming off its game against Longview, a District 7-5A opponent of the Bulldogs. Last week saw McKinney North drop its season opener. Both teams are looking to rebound after a loss last week. It could come down to which team is hungrier for a win.
Up next: Marshall open; McKinney North at Rockwall-Heath (Thursday)
Hallsville (0-2) vs. Sulphur Springs (0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Keep an eye on
Hallsville: QB Tyler Lee (41 of 91, 536 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT; 9 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD) Carter Rogas (14 carries, 60 yards, 2 TD; 12 catches 155 yards, 1 TD) … Brayden Walker (13 catches, 262 yards, 3 TD) … LB Carson Trainor … DL Alex Peralta … DB Malik Marsh
Sulphur Springs: QB Kaden Wallace (28 of 49, 245 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 18 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD) … RB Caden Davis (44 carries, 175 yards) … WR CJ Williams (10 catches, 102 yards) …
Quick hits: This is the first meeting between these two teams since the regular-season finale in 2017 when they were district foes. The Wildcats came away with the 19-7 win.
Up next: Hallsville bye; Sulphur Springs at Crandall
Spring Hill (3-2) vs. Gilmer (4-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer
Keep an eye on
Spring Hill: Brennan Ferguson (44 of 86, 598 yards, 5 TD, 2 int; 30 carries, 193 yards, 3 TD) … Devaunte Powers 998 carries, 498 yards, 5 TD) … Jordan Jones (18 carries, 136 yards, 1 TD) … Michael Marrs (26 carries, 149 yards; 29 tackles) … Dominic Alexander (13 catches, 148 yards) … Eric Morrow (14 catches, 170 yards, 3 TD) … Brody Barnhill (7 catches, 150 yards, 2 TD; 42 tackles) … Blake Barlow (33 tackles) … Donavan Tennison (37 tackles) … Brooks Hill (30 tackles) … Curtis Crowe (2 interceptions)
Gilmer: Brandon Tennison (81 of 133, 1,467 yards, 15 TD, 7 int; 66 carries, 359 yards, 4 TD) … Davion Smith (32 carries, 255 yards, 4 TD) … Jaron Choyce (19 carries, 100 yards, 4 TD) … Marshae Spraglin (10 catches, 245 yards, 4 TD) … Mason Hurt (14 catches, 303 yards, 1 TD) … Dylan Fluellen (16 catches, 306 yards, 5 TD) … Rohan Fluellen (21 catches, 358 yards, 2 TD; 3 interceptions) … Jett Jones (42 tackles, 3 sacks) … Luke Watson (27 tackles) … Matthew Burton (26 tackles, 5 sacks)
Quick hits: This is the 24th meeting between Gilmer and Spring Hill, and Gilmer holds a 21-2 edge in the series … Spring Hill’s wins came in 2000 (44-21) and 1986 (17-7) … Gilmer’s last three wins over Spring Hill have been by a combined 12 points (42-34 in 2019, 20-18 in 2018 and 44-42 in 2017)
Up next: Spring Hill at Liberty-Eylau; Gilmer at Pittsburg
Mabank (3-3, 0-2) vs. Kilgore (3-2, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m tonight, R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Keep an eye on
Mabank: DB Landry Johnson … LB Caleb Goforth … RB/LB Ty Reedy
Kilgore: ol Francisco Morales … OL Devin Coleman … OL Josh Kennel … Ol Cayden Croley … OL Christian Estrella … Trayveon Epps (79 carries, 507 yards, 4 TD; 10 catches, 187 yards, 2 TD) … Dalton McElyea (70 of 103, 1,022 yards, 9 TD, 5 int) … Jermaine Roney (20 catches, 274 yards, 1 TD) … Donovan Adkins (13 catches, 239 yards, 4 TD; 10 tackles, interception, 3 PBU) … Cade Pippen (10 catches, 111 yards, 1 TD) … Davin Rider (29 tackles, 2 scacks) … Eli Caruthers (39 tackles) … Brian Brown (31 tackles)
Quick hits: Kilgore has shown a nice mix of the pass and run, but look for a heavy dose of Epps and the ground game against a Mabank team that struggled in that area last week in a 42-13 loss to Palestine
Up next: Kilgore at Chapel Hill; Mabank (open)
Center (4-1) vs. Carthage (3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Bulldog Stadium, Carthage
Keep an eye on
Center: Jake Hanson (69 of 130, 928 yards, 9 TD, 2 int) … KeAmodre Horace (83 carries, 1,112 yards, 18 TD) … Makel Johnson (20 catches, 270 yards, 4 TD) …Colton Crawford (56 tackles, 8 sacks)
Carthage: Kai Horton (44 of 71, 681 yards, 6 TD, 1 int) … Mason Courtney (57 carries, 381 yards, 8 TD; 6 catches, 70 yards) … Montrel Hatten (7 catches, 144 yards, 2 TD) … Craig McNew (13 catches, 218 yards) … Braeden Wade (9 catches, 95 yards, 1 TD) … Kim Lewis (33 tackles) … Camden Foster (28 tackles, 2 sacks, 7 QB pressures) … Zay Woods (4 interceptions) … Austin Morgan (20 tackles)
Quick hits: Carthage finally gets to play a game on its home turf after trips to Kilgore, Gilmer and Texarkana (Pleasant Grove).
Up next: Shepherd at Center; Carthage at Jasper
Pleasant Grove (3-2) vs. Pittsburg (0-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Keep an eye on
Pleasant Grove: Jalen Woodside (19 of 52, 448 yards, 7 TD, 6 Int) … Jaylen Boardley (29 carries, 279 yards, 1 TD) … Logan Johnson (58 carries, 584 yards, 7 TD) … Nick Martin (48 carries, 335 yards, 6 TD; 45 tackles) … Landon Jackson (3 catches, 107 yards, 3 TD; 29 tackles, 6 sacks) … Cameron Weekly (39 tackles) … Gage Stivers (40 tackles) … Ahmajay Carter (35 tackles)
Pittsburg: Jaxson Ramsey (37 of 91, 253 yards, 2 Td, 3 Int) … K.J. Williams (67 carries, 297 yards) … Rickey Duffey (12 catches, 106 yards, 2 TD) … Ty Price (31 tackles) … Christian Bates (31 tackles) … Terrell Williams (2 sacks)
Quick hits: Pittsburg must account for Jackson at all times and on both sides of the ball, and the Pirates need to find a way to slow down a PG running game that averages 6.9 yards per attempt
Up next: North Lamar at Pleasant Grove; Gilmer at Pittsburg
Atlanta (1-5, 1-1) vs. Gladewater (4-2, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium, Gladewater
Keep an eye on
Atlanta: Caleb Hamilton … Keith Kinney
Gladewater: Tristan Holmes (57 of 100, 1,153 yards, 12 TD, 2 Int; 21 carries, 149 yards, 2 TD) … D.J. Allen (34 catches, 816 yards, 10 Td; 3 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD) … Eligia Carter (33 carries, 316 yards, 3 TD; 2 KO returns for TD) … Malachi Gordon (66 carries, 359 yards, 4 TD) … Kollin Lewis (19 catches, 256 yards, 3 TD) … Nick Lincoln (38 tackles) … Zach Polanco (25 tackles, 2 sacks) … Austin Verner (30 tackles) … Logan Bohanon (43 tackles, 2 sacks) … Eli Kates (2 sacks, interception, fumble recovery)
Quick hits: Gladewater’s offense is a nightmare for opposing teams who must respect the run game that averages 238.2 yards per game while also worrying about Allen, who goes the distance with about every third reception
Up next: Tatum at Atlanta; Gladewater at Jefferson
New Boston (1-3, 0-2) vs. Tatum (2-1, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Keep an eye on
New Boston: Kyle Atkinson … Brian Reid … Cody Rutherford
Tatum: Kendric Malone … Tylin Hollins … Daymien Smith … Kendall Williams
Quick hits: New Boston has already matched last year’s win total, but the Lions are staring at an 0-3 start in district play if they can’t slow down Malone and a potent Eagle offense.
Up next: New Boston (open); Tatum at Atlanta
Jefferson (2-3, 0-1) vs. Sabine (3-3, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, James Bamburg Stadium, Liberty City
Keep an eye on
Jefferson: Josh Thomas (62 of 115, 918 yards, 7 TD, 3 Int; 38 carries, 279 yards, 1 TD) … Malik Brasher (78 carries, 512 yards, 5 TD) … Dontavion Gardner (16 catches, 337 yards, 2 TD) … Christian Shepard (22 catches, 278 yards, 4 TD) … Zion Hopes (31 tackles, 5 PBU) … Dameon Warren (49 tackles) … Ryan Yeater (40 tackles)
Sabine: Jace Burns (36 of 87, 535 yards, 6 TD, 3 Int; 95 carries, 464 yards, 5 TD) … Daylon Branham (46 carries, 209 yards, 3 TD) … Brannigan Willige (44 carries, 186 yards, 2 TD) … Kaden Manning (7 catches, 185 yards, 3 TD; 5 PBU) … Kile Stripland (8 catches, 100 yards) … Caden Richardson (38 tackles, 6 PBU) … Cayden Fortson (47 tackles, 2 forced fumbles) … Carter Patterson (66 tackles, 2 sacks) … Ty Francisco (83 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries) … Asher Foster (57 tackles, 2 sacks)
Quick hits: Both teams have to feel like they let one slip away last week. Jefferson dropped a 34-33 decision, while Sabine took a 14-0 lead against a winless Atlanta team before the Rabbits stormed back for the win
Up next: Sabine at White Oak; Gladewater at Jefferson
Prairiland (3-3, 0-2) vs. Daingerfield (4-1, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, Daingerfield
Keep an eye on
Prairiland: Brooks Morrison (15 of 37, 310 yards, 0 TD, 2 Int; 50 carries, 245 yards, 5 TD) … Jeremiah Harrison (47 carries, 251 yards, 4 TD; 4 interceptions) … Brylee Galloway (37 carries, 326 yards, 1 TD; 4 catches, 91 yards, 2 TD; 26 tackles)
Daingerfield: Zaylon Jeter (52 of 107, 861 yards, 8 TD, 5 Int; 45 carries, 252 yards, 3 TD) … Dee Lewis (36 carries, 246 yards, 5 TD; 2 TD receptions; 46 tackles) … Martez Allen (18 carries, 156 yards, 1 TD; 5 catches, 72 yards) … Braxton Jimmerson (15 catches, 253 yards, 2 TD) … Coby Wright (15 catches, 286 yards, 2 TD) … Ishmael Allen (48 tackles, 2 sacks) … JT Hayes (46 tackles, 3 sacks) … Jayson Barron (3 sacks) … Jakevian Rodgers (2 interceptions)
Quick hits: Last week’s bye came at a good time for Daingerfield, which has won three in a row – including tough skirmishes against Elysian Fields and DeKalb
Up next: Prairiland (open); Daingerfield at Redwater
Paul Pewitt (2-2, 1-0) vs. Chisum (4-2, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Mustang Stadium, Chisum
Keep an eye on:
Paul Pewitt: Kadrien Johnson (35 carries, 290 yards, 2 TD) .. Deiontray Hill (83 carries, 457 yards, 2 TD; 4 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD) … Tanor Mines (23 tackles, 1 sack, 6 TFL) …
Chisum: Levin Weems … Kip Floyd … Chris Worthy
Quick hits: Much like in the past, Paul Pewitt doesn’t throw it around much, but when they do good things happen. The Brahmas have completed just seven passes in 11 attempts this year, but three of the completions have resulted in touchdowns
Up next: DeKalb at Paul Pewitt; Chisum at Hooks
Hughes Springs (3-1, 2-0) vs. Waskom (3-0, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Tonight, Jimmy E. Cox Stadium, Waskom
Keep an eye on
Hughes Springs: QB Tyson Daigle (5-10, 57 yards, 1 TD vs. Ore City) … RB Trevor Bolden (21 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD vs. Ore City) … RB Trent Bolden (10 carries, 101 yards vs. Ore City) … WR Ty Moss (2 catches, 33 yards vs. Ore City) … Patrick Boyd … Chase Brown
Waskom: RBU Tsean Hamilton (33 carries, 306 yards, 5 TD) … RB DJ Feaster (19 carries, 339 yards, 4 TDs) … QB Cole Watson (10 of 16, 251 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT; 23 carries, 240 yards, 6 TD) … WR Paxton Keeling ( 3 catches, 97 yards, 2 TD) … RB Kye Willet (3 catches, 79 yards, 1 TD) … DL Detrich Byrd
Quick hits: These two teams have met eight times in the last 10 years as each team has won four games. Hughes Springs has outscored Waskom in those eight games with a combined score of 301-243.
Up next: Hughes Springs bye; Waskom at Queen City
Harleton (3-1, 0-1) vs. New Diana (0-6, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Eagle Stadium, New Diana
Keep an eye on
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (21 of 46, 283 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) … RB Taber Childs (71 carries, 513 yards, 9 TD) … RB Cole Ring (61 carries, 399 yards, 2 TD) … RB Justin Davidson (16 carries, 155 yards, 2 TD) … WR Jojo Clark (8 catches, 126 yards) … LB Carson Raibourn (1 Int) … DL Nolan Wisdom … LB Luke Wright
New Diana: RB Jordan Weeks (12 carries, 77 yards vs. Queen City) … QB Elliott Foreman (2 of 3, 2 yards, 16 carries, 35 yards; 7 tackles 1 TFL vs. Queen City) … RB Bryson Mullens 3 carries, 24 yards vs. Queen City) … DL Jordan Sartori (11 tackles, 1 PBU vs. Queen City) … Keylan Easly (9 tackles, 1 forced fumble vs. Queen City)
Quick hits: This is the first meeting between these two teams since 2013 when the Eagles soared to a 50-21 victory. After a 3-0 start, the Wildcats are in search of their first district win of the season while the Eagles are hoping to get their first overall win.
Up next: Ore City at Harleton (Thursday); New Diana at Elysian Fields (Thursday)
Union Grove (1-4, 0-1) vs. Beckville (3-3, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, R. C. Beauchamp Stadium, Beckville
Keep an eye on
Union Grove: Chase Mead (26 of 52, 390 yards, 4 TD, 4 Int; 51 carries, 316 yards, 3 TD) … Matthew Bower (73 carries, 455 yards, 2 TD) … Grayson Barnett (26 carries, 100 yards; 10 catches, 158 yards, 1 TD: 36 tackles, 4 interceptions) … Cannon Cowan (7 catches, 125 yards, 2 TD; 27 tackles) … Blake Moore (35 tackles) … Joshua Rhodes (41 tackles)
Beckville: Ryan Harris (22 of 46, 369 yards, 3 TD, 3 Int; 73 carries, 609 yards, 10 TD; 51 tackles, 2 sacks) … J’Koby Williams (61 carries, 633 yards, 7 TD; 9 catches, 126 yards, 1 TD; 30 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Milo Morrison (53 carries, 343 yards, 2 TD) … Jeremiah Steph (41 tackles, 2 sacks) … Bo Hammons (42 tackles, 2 sacks
Quick hits: Both teams had trouble stopping the run last week, and both teams feature strong run games. Something has to give.
Up next: Union Grove at Big Sandy (Thursday); Beckville at Linden-Kildare
Hawkins (6-0, 2-0) vs. Big Sandy (0-4, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Wildcat Stadium, Big Sandy
Keep an eye on
Hawkins: Braden Adams (73 carries, 545 yards, 8 TD) … Kayden Upchurch (59 carries, 658 yards, 6 TD) … Zach Conde (5 of 10 passing, 89 yards, TD; 49 rushing yards last week) … Jeramy Torres
Big Sandy: Jonathon Coronado … Dakota Kitchen … Bryston Brown
Quick hits: It’s been a brutal fall for Big Sandy, which lost the two games it has played by a combined 75-14 and had to forfeit two district games … Hawkins is rolling on both sides of the ball, scoring at least 32 points in every game while giving up just 13 total points in their last four outings
Up next: Frankston at Hawkins; Union Grove at Big Sandy (Thursday)
Corsicana (1-1) at Whitehouse (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
Keep an eye on
Corsicana: QB Solomon James (25 of 46, 260 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT) … RB Jayvon Thomas (15 carries, 140 yards) … WR George Foster (12 catches, 144 yards) … Jesus Mendoza … Shemar Smith … Grant Harrison
Whitehouse: QB Joey Conflitti (43 of 59, 352 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT) … OL Garrett Feiden … LB Jack Clark … DL Marshall Johnson (4 TFL) … WR Decarlton Wilson (14 catches, 114 yards, 2 TD) WR Trevor Theiring (15 catches, 146 yards, 4 TD) … OL Jaylon Horton … DB Jaden Brandon … RB Matthew Gooden (36 carries, 164 yards, 1 TD) … LB Braiden Miller (24 tackles, 6 TFL) … LB/DB Erik Brody (2 FF, 1 FR) … Kris Roberts (2 FR) … RB Iven Washington
Quick hits: Whitehouse is holding its first two opponents to 17.5 points per game … Miller has had three tackles for loss in each of the first two games … Corsicana head coach Hal Wasson has won 247 career games with stops at Italy, San Saba, Pittsburg, Kerens, Mexia, Liberty Hill, Keller Fossil Ridge and Southlake Carroll, where he led the Dragons to a state title in 2011.
Up next: Corsicana at Royse City; Whitehouse is off
Henderson (2-2, 1-0) at Lindale (4-2, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Eagle Stadium, Lindale
Keep an eye on
Henderson: D’Cameron Walker … Donovan Davis … Tobaius Jackson … Jacob Taylor
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (140 carries, 1,014 yards, 14 TD; 11 catches, 97 yards, 2 TD) … DB Airik Williams (45 tackles, 4 INT; 1 return TD) … QB/P Sam Peterson (83 of 152, 1,122 yards, 16 TD, 3 INT; 38.1 punt average) … WR Jacob Seekford (25 catches, 393 yards, 5 TD) … DL/WR Jaymond Jackson (22 tackles, 3 sacks; 5 catches, 63 yards, 3 TD) … LB Jaret Allen (32 tackles, 6 sacks) ... K Landon Love (4-5 FG, long of 36) … DB D.J. Walton (22 tackles) … OL Luke Sandifer … Colton Widemon (36 tackles)
Quick hits: Both defenses are coming off of dominant performances. Henderson shut out Athens, 29-0, and Lindale took a 52-6 win over Chapel Hill … Lindale is averaging 57 points per game in district play … Jenkins rushed for 285 yards and 4 touchdowns last week.
Up next: Palestine at Henderson; Lindale at Athens
Chapel Hill (4-2, 1-1) at Palestine (3-3, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Wildcat Stadium, Palestine
Keep an eye on
Chapel Hill: QB Cameron Ford (62 of 107, 1,061 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT; 89 carries, 791 yards, 12 TD) … ATH Ilonzo McGregor (28 catches, 473 yards, 2 TD) … ATH Tyson Berry (8 catches, 112 yards, 1 TD) … WR Solomon Macfoy (17 catches, 304 yards, 3 TD; 2 INT) … LB Brack Dyer (62 tackles, 7 TFL) … LB Jatavian Watson (68 tackles, 5 TFL) … LB Max Richardson (53 tackles, 8 TFL) … DB Jordan Ford (51 tackles, 3 INT)
Palestine: QB De’myzjean Martin (13 of 32, 218 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT) … RB Jakaryon Conley (110 carries, 748 yards, 8 TD; 4 catches, 75 yards) … Shedrick Dudley (54 carries, 321 yards, 5 TD) … D’marius Session … Elvin Calhoun … Daelen Williams
Quick hits: Chapel Hill has had four players attempt at least five passes this season — three who are sophomores … Palestine is holding opponents to 8.6 points in its wins. Chapel Hill is averaging 47.8 points per game in its wins, and is being held to 10 points per game in its losses.
Up next: Kilgore at Chapel Hill; Palestine at Henderson
Canton (2-3) at Bullard (4-2)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Panther Stadium, Bullard
Keep an eye on
Canton: RB/DB Chris Cade … WR/DB Braden Hawkins … FB/LB Kale Shaw … OL/DL Jake Brock … WR/DB JaBraylon Pickens … LB Kameron Taylor … QB/DB Jason Brisbois … WR/DB Chanston Prox … WR/DB Grant Yudizky … OL Creede Herchman
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … Connor Carson … Riley Long … Luke Williams … John Engle
Quick hits: Cade had a six-touchdown performance earlier in the season against Caddo Mills … Bullard has its highest win total since 2015. The Panthers won exactly three games in all of the past four seasons.
Up next: Canton is off; Bullard at Brownsboro
Brownsboro (1-3) at Mexia (1-4)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Blackcat Field, Mexia
Keep an eye on
Brownsboro: RB Ja’tavian Sessions … RB Marcos Molina … RB Shayden Jennings … K Jorge Vicenté … Mickey Ray … RB/LB Ty McKenzie … Payton Stephenson … Dellis Tate … Kyle Nichols
Mexia: QB Le’marion Miller (16 of 36, 372 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 59 carries, 335 yards, 4 TD; 32 tackles, 3 TFL) … RB Jarrell Wiley (74 carries, 448 yards, 5 TD) … WR Trey Holdman (36 carries, 344 yards, 3 TD; 11 catches, 264 yards, 4 TD; 43 tackles)
Quick hits: Mexia is coached by Triston Abron, who led Paul Pewitt to the state championship game last season … Brownsboro has had multiple games this season called off due to COVID-19, including last week’s contest against Brook Hill
Up next: Bullard at Brownsboro; Mexia at Van
Mineola (5-0, 2-0) at Mount Vernon (5-0, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Don Meredith Stadium, Mount Vernon
Keep an eye on
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (109 carries, 1,032 yards, 14 TD; 49 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT) … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (45 carries, 491 yards, 5 TD; 12 catches, 276 yards, 4 TD; 2 INT) … QB TJ Moreland (14 of 32, 268 yards, 4 TD, 4 INT) … LB Hunter Wright (54 tackles, 9 TFL) … LB Kobe Kendrick (46 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks) … OL/DL Jackson Anderson (3 sacks)
Mount Vernon: QB Brock Nellor … RB Gunner Fielden … RB Clifton Holloman Jr. … WR Nicolas Lacy
Quick hits: Mount Vernon is coached by former Baylor head coach Art Briles … Sneed — an SMU commit — had 9 carries for 215 yards last week against Bonham, and Pendergrass scored on all three of his carries for 122 yards … Mount Vernon is averaging 45.8 points per game. Mineola is holding opponents to 13.4 points per game … Nellor was ruled ineligible by the UIL last season after transferring from Thompson Valley High School in Loveland, Colorado.
Up next: Corsicana at Whitehouse; Mount Vernon at Bonham
Winona (1-4, 1-1) at Troup (2-3, 1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Tiger Stadium, Troup
Keep an eye on
Winona: LB Peyton Snow ... WR/DB Ashton Smith ... RB/LB Jermichael Akins ... WR/DB Arimon Ford … LB Jeric Sirles ... QB Zach Halbert ... OL/DL Manny Garcia … RB Quinn Johnson ... WR/DB Nick Garrett
Troup: QB Trevor Padia (47 of 92, 652 yards, 6 TD, 9 INT; 54 carries, 294 yards, 4 TD) … WR Bracey Cover (20 catches, 402 yards, 5 TD) … LB Kaden Mahoney (61 tackles, 4 TFL) … Marco Argueta (51 tackles, 3 TFL) … Jovany Zavala (45 tackles, 9 TFL) David Hall (39 tackles, 9 TFL) … WR Brayden Vess
Quick hits: Troup’s win last week ended a three-game losing streak. Both wins for the Tigers were shutouts … Winona head coach Keylon Kincade is a Troup alum … Snow had 23 tackles and two tackles for loss last week, and Sirles had 15 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss.
Up next: West Rusk at Winona; Troup at Harmony
Winnsboro (4-1, 1-1) at Bonham (1-4, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Warrior Stadium, Bonham
Keep an eye on
Winnsboro: RB Dominique Allen … RB Zeb Fulmer … DL Kid Cole … TE Jed Carroll … RB Tayshun Runnels … RB Lakeedrian Jones … DB Rance Brown
Bonham: ATH Brant Stuber … RB/DB Jeren Ross … WR/DB Cameron Reed … OL/DL Miguel Arteaga … QB Mason Rodriguez
Quick hits: Winnsboro is outscoring opponents 171-27 in its four wins … Bonham is allowing 53.8 points per game during a four-game losing streak since opening the season with a win over Quitman.
Up next: Rains at Winnsboro; Mount Vernon at Bonham
Arp (1-4, 1-1) at West Rusk (1-3, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, New London
Keep an eye on
Arp: QB Frank Smith ... RB Wyatt Ladd ... LB/RB Kadaylon Williams ... LB/RB Gunner Bryant ... LB/RB Michael Brager ... LB Blake Florence
West Rusk: QB Andon Mata (34 of 72, 424 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT) … ATH Jimmie Harper … WR James Greenlach (64 carries, 336 yards, 3 TD) … WR Omarion Anthony (13 catches, 197 yards, 2 TD) … LB Jeremiah Edwards (41 tackles, 3 FF, 2 FR) … DL Torami Dixon (33 tackles, 9 TFL) … Noah Murphy (2 INT) … Ty Harper
Quick hits: Arp was shut out for the third time last week … West Rusk had scored a total of 28 points in its first three game before taking a 43-20 win over Troup two weeks ago … Three of West Rusk’s six interceptions on defense have been by freshmen — Murphy and Ty Harper.
Up next: Arp is off; West Rusk at Winona
Harmony (3-2, 1-0) at Quitman (0-6, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bud Moody Stadium, Quitman
Keep an eye on
Harmony: QB Caleb McNeil (35 of 52, 480 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT) … Michael Everett (54 carries, 387 yards, 8 TD; 12 catches, 200 yards, 4 TD) … Boston Seahorn … Aron Bell … Braxton Baker … Chris Arellano
Quitman: QB Gavin Oakes ... RB Wyatt Hightower ... K Mariano Manriquez ... WR/DB Ty Holland ... WR/LB Brennen Miller ... OL/DL Jonathan Lacy ... OL/DL Christian James ... OL/DL Hunter Batchelder
Quick hits: Quitman is 1-64 since 2014 … Harmony has scored 58 and 59 points in its last two wins … Harmony has had 16 different players with a rushing attempt and nine players with a reception.
Up next: Troup at Harmony; Quitman at Grand Saline
Carlisle (3-3, 1-1) at Frankston (2-3, 1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium, Frankston
Keep an eye on
Carlisle: Matt Rigdon (27 of 54, 442 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT; 48 carries, 220 yards, 5 TD) … Carlos DeLeon (19 of 39, 168 yards, 1 INT; 41 carries, 207 yards; 7 catches, 151 yards, 3 TD) … Jamion Turner (51 carries, 297 yards, 2 TD; 13 catches, 139 yards)
Frankston: QB Brink Bizzell (33 of 70, 539 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT; 50 carries, 482 yards, 8 TD) … WR Cael Bruno (18 catches, 396 yards, 4 TD) … RB K.J.Hawkins (53 carries, 358 yards, 2 TD) … Clayton Merritt … Justin Burch … Jared Cook
Quick hits: Carlisle was awarded a 17-0 victory last week against Big Sandy due to COVID-19, and Frankston was awarded the same the previous week
Up next: Carlisle is off; Frankston at Hawkins
Alto (0-5, 0-1) at Centerville (4-2, 0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Tiger Stadium, Centerville
Keep an eye on
Alto: QB Will Dixon (39 of 82, 493 yards, 1 TD, 5 INT) ... RB Jackson Duplichain (67 carries, 248 yards, 2 TD) ... RB Jay Pope ... RB Gregory Bolton ... DB Landon Cook ... LB Landry Smith … Logan Rogers
Centerville: Jabez Fills … Dillon Denman … Paxton Hancock … BJ Kelly
Quick hits: Alto is on a six-game losing streak dating back to last season. This is only Alto’s second time since 2002 to lose five games in a season … Alto hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2003, and that’s the only non-playoff season for the Yellowjackets since 1991.
Up next: Leon at Alto; Centerville at Groveton
Mount Enterprise (0-5, 0-1) at Overton (1-4, 0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Coach Chester Roy Stadium, Overton
Keep an eye on
Mount Enterprise: Landon Andros … Cade Williamson … Zachary Johnson … Nicholas Page … Josh Bishop
Overton: Shaun Garcia … Jax Clark … Derrick Ishee … Caiden Pierce
Quick hits: Overton was forced to forfeit last week and only scored 12 total points in its three previous losses … Kendre Miller, who played for Mount Enterprise last season, is a freshman at TCU and rushed for 67 yards in Saturday’s win over Texas.
Up next: Tenaha at Mount Enterprise; Overton at Cushing
Union Hill (5-0) vs. FW Covenant Classical (0-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Cavaliers Field, Fort Worth
Keep an eye on
Union Hill: Tre Venters (6 of 8, 131 yards, 4 TD; 6 carries, 77 yards, 2 TD) … Jonas Parish (4 of 8, 102 yards, 2 TD_ … Cristian Aguillon (19 carries, 334 yards, 7 TD; 50 tackles, 2 interceptions)) … Clay Joyner (9 carries, 123 yards, 2 TD; 2 fumble recoveries) … Zak Hatcher ( 36 carries, 628 yards, 13 TD; 24 tackles) … Lawton Flinn (34 tackles, 4 sacks) … Randy Griffith (26 tackles)
FW Covenant: Lanham Briley … Hayden Cook … Whit Jewitt
Quick hits: A Union Hill team that has scored at least 46 points in every game – topping 60 twice and 50 another time – should have little trouble with a Covenant team that has allowed 61 and 88 points in its two losses
Up next: Union Hill at Savoy (Thursday); Covenant Classical at Baird
Coram Deo (1-0) at Brook Hill (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Young Field at Herrington Stadium, Bullard
Keep an eye on
Flower Mound Coram Deo: QB Peyton Inderlied ... RB Tristin Stephens ... WR Zachary Ledbetter ... DL Jadon Scarlett ... LB Logan Conklin ...
Brook Hill: WR Carson Richards ... OL/DL William Roberts ... WR TyJuan Cannon ... OL Alessandro Cairati ... LB/RB Lane Barter ... LB Nick LaRocca ...
Quick hits: Coram Deo defeated Arlington Grace Prep 36-0 on Sept. 25. ... Brook Hill won over Fort Worth Christian 37-34 on Sept. 25. The Guard's game with Brownsboro last week was canceled. ... Inderlied hit on 17 of 29 pass attempts for 171 yards and three TD passes … The Guard has picked off three passes — two by Carson Richards and one by Felipe Tristen ... Colton Richards leads in tackles with nine
Up next: Grapevine Faith Christian at Flower Mound Coram Deo, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 16; Brook Hill at Fort Worth Country Day, 7 p.m. Oct. 16.
Dallas Shelton (0-1) vs. Bishop Gorman (0-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, McCallum Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Dallas Shelton: OL/DL Tyler Harrigan ... DL Henry Woolridge ... LB James Keith ... RB/DB Isaac Singleton ... K/P Matthew Akgerman ... RB/LB Jedidiah Gibson ...
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Dozie Ifeadi ... ATH Anthany Smith ... DB Darryl Jones ... TE/DE Ariel Llubers ... LB/RB Keith Rockwell ... OLB/WR Donovan Dodd ... ILB/RB Amare Howard ... OL Aaron Ekwuruke ...
Quick hits: This is not only the season opener for the Crusaders, but also the TAPPS Division III/IV District 2 opener. ... Bishop Gorman was all set to open the season two weeks ago when the football team was exposed to a possible COVID-19 positive. Thus, two games were canceled
Up next: Dallas Shelton at Arlington Grace Prep, 7 p.m., Oct. 16; Bishop Gorman at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m., Oct. 16
Grace Community (2-0) vs. Cypress Christian (0-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, The Stadium at Cypress Christian School, Houston
Keep an eye on
Grace Community: QB Price Williams ... WR Gabe Schuricht ... K/OLB Alex Quintero ... RB/DL Brooks Bay ... WR/DB Josh Murray ... DL Grant Melton ... LB Smith Pruett ... WR Austin Johnson ... WR Jaxon Rees
Cypress Christian: QB Max Landrum ... WR Josh Story ... DB Alex Andrus ... OL/DL Jack Ellisor ... LB Griffin Fisk ...
Quick hits: The CC Warriors are members of TAPPS Division III/IV District 4. ... Cougar quarterback Williams has connected on 34 of 57 passes for 581 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions
Up next: McKinney Christian at Grace Community, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 16; Cypress Christian at Tomball Rosehill Christian, 7 p.m. Oct. 16.
Nederland (0-1) at Jacksonville (0-2)
When/Where: 2 p.m. Saturday, The Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Keep an eye on
Nederland: RB Josh Mazyck ... DE Jose Fuentes ... S Evan Whitehead ... RB Kade Scott ... WR Kyndon Fuselier ...
Jacksonville: QB Patrick Clater ... WR Karmelo Clayborne ... WR Kasey Canady ... RB Dominik Hinojosa ... LB Brison Tatum ... DL Jordan Hicks ... DB Isaiah Mallard ...
Quick hits: According to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com the Bulldogs are favored by 27 over the Indians … Jacksonville has dropped home games to Crandall (38-25) and Cleburne (59-8)
Up next: Port Neches-Groves at Nederland, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23; Jacksonville at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23.