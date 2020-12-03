Whitehouse (8-1, 5-1) at Texas High (9-0, 6-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium at Grim Park
Keep an eye on
Whitehouse: Joey Conflitti (144 of 224, 1,313 yards, 19 TD, 9 INT) … Matthew Gooden (174 carries, 1,020 yards, 7 TD) … Trevor Theiring (60 catches, 595 yards, 11 TD) … Braiden Mathews (79 tackles, 17 TFL) … Jack Clark (55 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks) … Marshall Johnson (41 tackles, 20 TFL, 6 sacks) … Jayden Brandon (4 INT) … Mikevic Hall … Kris Roberts (3 FF) … DeCarlton Wilson … Reed Alexander
Texas High: DL Clayton Smith ... QB Brayson McHenry ... RB Braylon Stewart ... RB Vontry Anderson ... WR Rian Cellers ... WR Caden Miller … DL Jaylen Green ... Derrick Brown
Quick hits: A Texas High win will give the Tigers the outright district title. A Whitehouse win and a Pine Tree win over Hallsville will create a three-way tie for the district title … Texas High is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A Division II … The Tigers are led by Smith, who is the No. 3 weak-side defensive end in the country by 247sports … Cellers is committed to Texas Tech for baseball, while Clark has signed with Louisiana for baseball … Texas High is holding teams to 12.8 points per game.
Jacksonville (1-8, 1-5) at Mount Pleasant (3-6, 1-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant
Keep an eye on
Jacksonville: QB Patrick Clater … Dominikk Hinojosa … Brison Tatum … Kasey Canady … Karmelo Clayborne… Devin McCuin
Mount Pleasant: RB Edward Wilder ... RB Jaylen Williams ... QB Baker Peterson ... WR Miller McCrumby ... WR Terrick Johnson ... LB Zane Phillips ... DL Tre Emory ... LB Yhari Hudson ... DB Devon Smith ... DB Layne Pinckard ... DB Anthony Jeffery
Quick hits: Jacksonville is allowing 43.3 points per game … Both teams got their lone district win against Hallsville — Jacksonville 59-44 and Mount Pleasant by forfeit … Mount Pleasant started the season 2-0 before losing six of its last seven.
Waskom (10-1, 5-1) vs. Elysian Fields (11-2, 6-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Keep an eye on
Waskom: RB Tesean Hamilton (128 carries 980 yards, 17 TD) … WR DJ Feaster (4 catches, 160 yards, 3 TD; 74 carries, 991 yards, 9 TD) … RB Kye Willett (35 carries, 406 yards, 5 TD) … FB Detrich Byrd (51 carries, 277 yards, 4 TD; 57 tackles, 10 TFL; 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 6 QB pressure) … QB Markus Gonzalez (2-10-1, 31 yards, 1 TD; 56 carries, 287 yards, 4 TD; 74 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 2 QB pressure, 1 PBU) … DB Zay Thomas (78 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 4 fumble recoveries, 11 PBU) … DL Mikeal Cooper (72 tackles, 19 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 5 forced fumbles, 13 QB pressure) … DB Jayvis Jones (80 tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 3 forced fumbles, 3 QB pressure, 4 PBU)
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (165-229, 2,466 yards, 30 TD, 5 INT; 107 carries, 1,132 yards, 13 TD) … RB William Goodnight (141 carries, 1,058 yards, 11 TD; 76 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks) … Kyle Storey (51 carries, 431 yards, 5 TD) … RB Trell Devers (61 carries, 457 yards, 3 TD; 90 tackles, 5 TFL) WR Bradan Manning (42 catches, 808 yards, 12 TD) … WR Jackson Illingworth (54 catches, 754 yards, 7 TD; 139 tackles, 5 TFL, 10 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery) … WR Montana Warren (30 catches, 433 yards, 3 TD; 2 INT) … WR Will Ford (18 catches, 208 yards, 2 TD) … LB Ty Kirkland (97 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery) … LB Chris Haigh (78 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries) … DB Landon Swank (2 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 1 sack)
Quick hits: This is a rematch of the two Harrison County rival schools as they met in district play on Oct. 30 when the Yellow Jackets came out on top in a 28-21 final. Expect the unexpected as anything can happen in rivalry games such as this.
Up next: Friday's winner will face either Franklin or Buffalo next week
Mount Vernon (11-2) vs. Malakoff (10-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Keep an eye on
Mount Vernon: Brock Nellor … Caydon Coffman … Nick Lacy … Daniel Hamberg … Boston Morris … Hayden Nuziard
Malakoff: Malakoff: QB Darion Peace ... WR Nathan Jones ... DL Zamir Ruiz … DB Hayden Thomas … WR Jalen Mosley … WR Riggin Smith … RB Duce Hart … RB Takeenan Langley ... Brandon Nations … K Juan Gonzalez
Quick hits: Mount Vernon handed Mineola its only two losses of the season … Malakoff ended a four-game losing streak to two-time defending state champion Grandview with the win last week … Gonzalez kicked a 33-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to give Malakoff the 24-21 win over Grandview … Malakoff is aiming for its third trip to the state semifinals in the past five seasons… Mount Vernon is coached by former University of Houston and Baylor head coach Art Briles.
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Pilot Point vs. Jim Ned
Beckville (10-3) vs. Timpson (13-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lion Stadium, Henderson
Keep an eye on
Beckville: Ryan Harris (51 of 91, 691 yards, 6 TD, 4 Int; 201 carries, 2,109 yards, 31 TD; 4 catches, 87 yards, 1 TD; 98 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 blocked kicks) … J’Koby Williams (130 carries, 1,338 yards, 17 Td; 22 catches, 284 yards, 2 TD; 65 tackles, 4 Int) … Milo Morrison (97 carries, 632 yards, 6 TD; 12 catches, 152 yards, 1 TD; 83 tackles) … Bo Hammons (13 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD; 107 tackles, 10 TFL) … Gage Berry (41 tackles) … Karter Jones (40 tackles) … Tyler Bryan (70 tackles, 5 TFL) … Jeremiah Steph (91 tackles, 16 TFL, 5 sacks) … Colter Klingler (76 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries)
Timpson: Braden Courtney (34 carries, 245 yards, 3 TD vs. Garrison last week) … Terry Bussey (7 carries, 74 yards, 1 TD; interception return for TD vs. Garrison)
Quick hits: Beckville, which finished 2-8 a year ago, is in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 … The Bearcats have matched their longest playoff penetration in program history, joining the 2000 team as squads reaching round four of the postseason … Timpson is in the playoffs for the fifth year in a row and sixth time in seven seasons. The Bears lost in the first round in 2019 and 2018, but went four rounds deep in 2017 before falling to Tenaha (59-0)
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either Shiner or Refugio in the state semifinals
Tenaha (10-2) vs. Mart (12-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Bruce Field, Athens
Keep an eye on
Tenaha: Jeremy Patton (10 carries, 202 yards, 4 TD vs. Chilton last week) … Trindon Claiborne (5 of 10, 167 yards, 2 TD vs. Chilton) … Markevion Rasberry (10 carries, 93 yards vs. Chilton) … Tre Keggler (7 carries, 57 yards vs. Chilton) … Ja’Tyrian Moore (48-yard TD reception vs. Chilton last week)
Mart: Rondrell Freeman (50 lf 72, 1,086 yards, 13 TD, 3 Int; 106 carries, 1,213 yards, 21 TD; 57 tackles, 24 TFL, 4 sacks) … Kei’Shawn Clater (58 carries, 892 yards, 14 TD) … DeTraveion Medlock (17 catches, 247 yards, 3 TD) … DaMarion Medlock (57 tackles, 4 interceptions)
Quick hits: Tenaha and Mart are two of the state’s most decorated programs, but they have never met in the playoffs … Tenaha won state championships in 1998 and 2011 and finished as the state runner-up in 1996, 2012 and 2017 … Mart has won three straight state titles to go with championships in 1957 (co-champs with White Oak), 1969, 1999, 2006 and 2010
Up next: Friday’s winner will face either Christoval or Falls City in the state semifinals
Mesquite Horn (3-6, 1-4) at Tyler Legacy (4-5, 2-3)
When/Where: 3 p.m. Saturday, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Mesquite Horn: Darrius White (71 of 157, 1,233 yards, 12 TD, 11 INT; 111 carries, 658 yards, 7 TD; 20 tackles) … RB Camden Tyler (71 carries, 419 yards, 3 TD; 21 catches, 295 yards, 2 TD)... RB Eddryk Ruff (45 carries, 218 yards, 2 TD) ... WR Chris Dawn Jr. (22 catches, 488 yards, 6 TD) ... WR Xavier Brown (21 catches, 435 yards, 6 TD) ... OL James Collins ... OL Nathan Luna ... LB Tarance Johnson (75 tackles, 4 TFL) ... DB Charles Demmings (4 INT)
Tyler Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (156 carries, 1,370 yards, 16 TDs; 19 catches, 348 yards, 9 TD) ... RB Bryson Donnell (119 carries, 820 yards, 9 TD; 10 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD) ... QB Trent Adams (68 of 133, 854 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INT; 40 carries, 178 yards, 5 TD) ... WR LaDavion Butler (14 catches, 135 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Nick Bennett (9 catches, 186 yards, 3 TD) … WR Kasen Carpenter (11 catches, 136 yards, 2 TD) … OL Dion Daniels (6-4, 265) ... OL Kendrick Tutt (6-2, 315) ... OL Kah’Lil Montague (6-0, 325) … OL Kade Fry … DL Garfield Lawrence (30 tackles, 4 sacks) … DL Chris Harris ... DB Jakelyn Morgan ... DB Cayden Starks ... LB Josh Olivares ... DB Aaron Sears (40 tackles) ... LB Jack Janis (53 tackles, 4 sacks) ... DB KJ Humber … DB La’Brendo Flowers … LB Carson Gallagher
Quick hits: This game was originally scheduled for Nov. 13, but was canceled due to COVID-19 just hours before kickoff … Legacy has won two straight games after a five-game losing streak … A win will send Legacy to the playoffs. A Horn win will create multiple possible scenarios depending on the margin of the final score and what happens in the North Mesquite vs. Mesquite game on Saturday … Legacy had two Division I commitments this week — defensive Lawrence to Kansas and Daniels to Air Force … Tyler ISD home games will be broadcast on KTPN (Suddenlink channel 9), as well as on channels 51.2 and 36.9 on over-the-air TV with antenna) and streamed online at KETK.com … The game will be on the radio on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates and Kevin Simon on the call.