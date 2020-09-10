Kilgore (1-1) vs. Alvarado (0-2)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Charles Head Stadium, Alvarado
Keep an eye on
Kilgore: QB Dalton McElyea (25 of 40 passing, 224 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INT) … RB Trayveon Epps (33 carries, 248 yards, 1 TD) … WR Jermaine Roney (8 receptions, 65 yards) … WR Brian Brown (5 receptions, 68 yards, 1 TD)
Alvarado: QB West Conner (4 of 16 passing, 33 yards, 2 INT) … RB William Labermier (17 carries, 129 yards, 1 TD) … WR Ty Ford (3 receptions, 22 yards)
Quick hits: The Kilgore Bulldogs avoided an 0-2 start to the season with a resounding 26-7 win over the Terrell Tigers last week. The Bulldogs got a 200-yard rushing performance from talented tailback Trayveon Epps. Alvarado has found the going tough its first two weeks of play, losing decisively to Graham (50-14) and last week to Decatur (47-0). This is the first meeting between Kilgore and Alvarado.
Up next: Gladewater at Kilgore; Alvarado at Kaufman
No. 5 Gilmer (2-0) vs. Atlanta (0-2)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Rabbit Stadium, Atlanta
Keep an eye on
Gilmer: WR Mason Hurt (5 receptions, 108 yards) … QB Brandon Tennison (29 of 43 passing, 542 yards, 5 TDs 1 INT; 29 carries, 146 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Marshae Spraglin (7 receptions, 163 yards, 2 TDs)
Atlanta: RB Caleb Hamilton … WR Terunte Neal … RB Keith Kinney … QB Cooper McClure
Quick hits: The Gilmer Buckeyes remain road warriors in this week three tilt against a winless Atlanta Rabbit outfit. Gilmer has rolled to a 55-41 win over Gladewater to kickoff 2020 and followed that with a hard-fought 22-20 decision over Henderson last week. Atlanta, in contrast, has started slow with a 16-6 setback against Daingerfield in the lidlifter two weeks ago and lopsided 40-21 loss to Paul Pewitt in week two.
Up next: Lindale at Gilmer; Atlanta at Liberty-Eylau
No. 7 Gladewater (1-1) vs. Center (1-1)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Roughrider Stadium, Center
Keep an eye on
Gladewater: QB Tristan Holmes (16 of 28 passing, 493 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INT) … RB Malachi Gordon (24 carries, 137 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Eli Carter (6 carries, 103 yards, 1 TD) … WR DJ Allen (10 receptions, 367 yards, 4 TDs)
Center: QB Jake Hanson (28 of 47 passing, 408 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT) … RB Keamodre Horace (24 carries, 346 yards, 8 TDs) … WR Makel Johnson (12 receptions, 197 yards, 3 TDs)
Quick hits: After suffering a couple tough season-opening setbacks, both Gladewater and Center bounced back emphatically with big wins in week two. The Bears posted 21 points in both the first and third quarters on their way to a 66-21 shellacking of Spring Hill. The Roughriders dropped a wild 63-62 loss against Tatum to start the year and rebounded with a surprising 48-0 shutout of Jefferson last week.
Up next: Gladewater at Kilgore; Chapel Hill at Center
No. 3 Daingerfield (1-1) vs. Sabine (2-0)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., James Bamburg Stadium, Liberty City
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: QB Zaylon Jeter (25 of 51 passing, 380 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT; 19 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD) … RB Jayden Wallace (15 carries, 74 yards) … RB Dee Lewis (20 carries, 71 yards) … WR Coby Wright (7 receptions, 162 yards)
Sabine: QB Jace Burns (11 of 29 passing, 135 yards, 1 TD; 44 carries, 198 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Dylan Branham (30 carries, 175 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Caden Fortson (1 reception, 41 yards, 1 TD)
Quick hits: The Sabine Cardinals welcome in the state-ranked Daingerfield Tigers for what should be an entertaining contest. The Cardinals tote an unblemished 2-0 mark into battle, while the Tigers were shocked last week in a 17-8 upset loss against Tatum. Sabine is satisfied with ball-control and grind-it-out. Daingerfield possesses the ability to strike fast and quick. The Cardinal defense has proven stout in wins over Spring Hill and West Rusk. The Tigers, however, will be their toughest challenge to date.
Up next: Elysian Fields at Daingerfield; Sabine at DeKalb
Liberty-Eylau (0-1) vs. Jefferson (1-1)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., W.F. Lockett Stadium, Jefferson
Keep an eye on
Liberty-Eylau: RB Damian Henderson … QB Ian Jones … WR Tracy Revels
Jefferson: QB Josh Thomas (28 of 51 passing, 308 yards, 2 TDs; 19 carries, 153 yards, 1 TD) … RB Malik Brasher (34 carries, 171 yards, 1 TD) … WR Christan Shepard (14 receptions, 162 yards, 2 TDs)
Quick hits: The Jefferson Bulldogs are anxious to get back out on the field after being decimated last week against the Center Roughriders. The Bulldogs were shutout 48-0 after opening the year with a win over Pittsburg. Malik Brasher, who rushed for 173 yards in the opener, was limited to minus two yards against Center. Jefferson relies on big-play wideout Christan Shepard to stretch the field. Liberty-Eylau was off last week after losing its opener to Henderson, 21-12. The Leopards should be well-rested.
Up next: Atlanta at Liberty-Eylau; Hooks at Jefferson
New Diana (0-2) vs. Harmony (1-1)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium, Harmony
Keep an eye on
New Diana: RB Jackson Ward (15 carries, 68 yards) … RB/LB Carson Willeford (13 carries, 51 yards; 7 tackles, 1 TFL) … DB Bryson Mullens (2 tackles, 1 INT)
Harmony: QB Caleb McNeil (24 of 35 passing, 245 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) … RB Mike Everett (27 carries, 187 yards, 4 TDs; 8 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD) … RB Dallian Seahorn (16 carries, 76 yards)
Quick hits: Harmony was staring at an 0-2 start before rallying for a wild 38-34 win over Hughes Springs last week. The Eagle defense has surrendered 68 points through the first two weeks of action. New Diana, in stark contrast, has found the end zone just once in losses to New Boston and Redwater. Diana’s birds are still searching for their first win under new coach Clark Harrell.
Up next: White Oak at New Diana; Harmony at Harleton
Ore City (1-0) vs. Big Sandy (0-1)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Big Sandy
Keep an eye on
Ore City: RB Brett Byrd (12 carries, 70 yards, 2 TDs) … FS Allen Nigreville (12 tackles) … OLB Juan Garcia (11 tackles)
Big Sandy: RB David Fontano … FB Nick Stevenson … CB Colton Maxwell … OLB Patrick Kelley
Quick hits: Having both already endured regular season game cancellations, the Ore City Rebels and Big Sandy Wildcats look for an entertaining matchup this evening. The Rebels kicked off 2020 with a hard-fought 21-18 win over Frankston two weeks ago, while the Wildcats stumbled in their season opener last week to Alba-Golden, 34-0.
Up next: Joaquin at Ore City; Overton at Big Sandy
Rivercrest (1-1) vs. Harleton (1-0)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Harleton
Keep an eye on
Rivercrest: QB Will Grider … RB Zane Dees … WR Bradyn English
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (7 of 10 passing, 139 yards 1 TD) … RB Taber Childs (16 carries, 86 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Jojo Clark (4 receptions, 72 yards)
Quick hits: The Harleton Wildcats got off to a good start last week with a nail-biting 23-20 victory over the Beckville Bearcats. The Rivercrest Rebels, meanwhile, rebounded from a 32-21 season-opening setback to DeKalb with a convincing 40-6 drubbing of Detroit.
Up next: Chisum at Rivercrest; Harmony at Harleton
Maud (0-2) vs. Beckville (0-2)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., RC Beauchamp Stadium, Beckville
Keep an eye on
Maud: RB Tucker Sanders … QB Cason Lamb … WR Tristian White … WR Haylon Dear … RB Grayson Smith
Beckville: RB J’Koby Williams (12 carries, 91 yards) … RB Milo Morrison (12 carries, 84 yards) … LB Ryan Harris (18 tackles) … MLB Bo Hammons (10 tackles)
Quick hits: It’s been a rough start to the 2020 season for both Beckville and Maud. Something’s gotta give this evening when the Bearcats play host to the Cardinals. Maud has averaged 25 points per game in losses to Hawkins and Trenton. Beckville has lost its first two games by a combined five points to Joaquin and Harleton.
Up next: Union Grove at Maud; Beckville at West Sabine
DeKalb (2-0) vs. Linden-Kildare (0-2)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium, Linden
Keep an eye on
DeKalb: RB Jamar Vaughn … QB Ramaj Vaughn … DE Chris Betts … DB AJ Burgin
Linden-Kildare: QB Mason Johnson (8 of 26 passing, 59 yards, 2 INT) … Russel Nance (30 carries, 150 yards) … RB Tae Mitchell (25 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD)
Quick hits: The Linden-Kildare Tigers and DeKalb Bears have charted courses heading in opposite directions. DeKalb has notched back-to-back Ws to open the year against Rivercrest (32-31) and New Boston (15-8). LK, however, has fallen on consecutive Fridays to Queen City (14-0) and Clarksville (9-8).
Up next: Sabine at DeKalb; Linden-Kildare at James Bowie
Leverett’s Chapel (2-0) vs. Fannindel (2-0)
When/Where: Tonight, 7 p.m., Bishop Field, Ladonia
Keep an eye on
Leverett’s Chapel: QB Jonah Shepherd (14 carries, 44 yards, 1 TD; 8 0f 12 passing, 133 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Demarion Brown (9 carries, 42 yards, 1 TD) … WR Darren Brown (2 receptions, 23 yards) … WR Dequincy Brown (4 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD)
Fannindel: No information available
Quick hits: Leverett’s Chapel comes into this evening’s battle of unbeatens looking for a 3-0 start to the young season. The Lions have records wins of 56-0 over Willowbend in their opener and 37-24 over the Tyler HEAT last Friday.
Up next: Leverett’s Chapel is open; Fannindel at Grayson Christian
Chapel Hill (2-0) at Terrell (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Terrell Memorial Stadium, Terrell
Keep an eye on
Chapel Hill: QB Cameron Ford (25 of 42, 516 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT; 26 carries, 313 yards, 3 TD) … ATH Ilonzo “Deuce” McGregor (12 catches, 181 yards, 1 TD) … WR Amorrian Ford (4 catches, 166 yards, 3 TD) … RB Kevin Brooks (17 carries, 73 yards, 2 TD) … LB JaTavion Watson (27 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks) … DB Jordan Ford (22 tackles, 1 INT) …LB Brack Dyer (20 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 FR)
Terrell: QB Kanye Nix (10 of 18, 207 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT; 14 carries, 105 yards, 2 TD) … DB Shane Harris (20 tackles) … OL/DL Jalen Hobbs (9 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack) … RB Shabrun Booker … RB Jonathan Maxie
Quick hits: Terrell has rushed for 606 yards in two games, but Nix is the only 100-yard rusher for the Tigers with 105 yards. Terrell has had 12 ball carriers, and eight of them have rushed for at least 32 yards and six have scored touchdowns. The Tigers’ three top rushers — Nix, Booker and Maxie — are all sophomores … Cameron Ford was the Tyler Morning Telegraph Offensive Player of the Week and the Built Ford Tough Texas Player of the Week in Class 4A in Week 1, and Jordan Ford was the Tyler Morning Telegraph Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2.
Up next: Chapel Hill at Center; Terrell at Aubrey
Rusk (2-0) at Palestine (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Palestine
Keep an eye on
Rusk: QB Owen McCown (20 of 37, 325 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; 20 carries, 121 yards, 3 TD) … RB Alex Jones (20 carries, 117 yards, 2 TD) … WR Joseph McGowan (9 catches, 101 yards, 2 TD) … LB Caleb Ferrara (27 tackles, 1 TFL) … DL Monterrian Hollins (14 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks) … LB Nathaniel Yancey (19 tackles, 4 TFL) … DL Bradley Parker (19 tackles, 2 TFL) … DB Aiden McCown (1 INT)
Palestine: RB Jakayron Conley (34 carries, 175 yards, 2 TD; 3 catches, 56 yards) … DB D’marius Session (16 tackles) … DL Elvin Calhoun (14 tackles) … DB Jermny Walker (10 tackles, 1 INT) … LB McCloud Thomas
Quick hits: The McCown brothers — Owen and Aiden — recently joined the Rusk Eagles just before the season. Last week against Crockett, Owen threw a touchdown pass and ran for two touchdowns. On defense, Aiden intercepted a pass. On Sunday, their father, Josh McCown, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles to be on the practice squad … Palestine bounced back from a 33-7 loss to Van in the season opener with a 28-7 win over Livingston.
Up next: Rusk at Bullard; Palestine at Waco Connally
Troup (1-1) at Bullard (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Panther Stadium, Bullard
Keep an eye on
Troup: QB Trevor Padia (20 of 42, 362 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT; 23 carries, 163 yards, 3 TD) … WR Bracey Cover (8 catches, 231 yards, 3 TD) … LB Kaden Mahoney (26 tackles, 2 TFL) … Marco Argueta (21 tackles) … David Hall (17 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack)
Bullard: QB Blake Blain … QB Cooper Callaway … RB Landon Wheeler … LB John Engle …OL Peyton Ellis … LB Luke Williams
Quick hits: Both teams won their opener but dropped contests last week … Padia has accounted for 84 percent of Troup’s offensive yards this season.
Up next: Troup at Brownsboro; Rusk at Bullard
Life Waxahachie (0-2) at Brownsboro (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Bear Stadium, Brownsboro
Keep an eye on
Life Waxahachie: QB Kaden Mayfield (30 of 58, 312 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT) … RB Elyjah Berry (32 carries, 147 yards, 2 TD; 9 catches, 68 yards)… WR Chris Gillespie Jr. (12 catches, 129 yards, 2 TD) … WR De’Tyrian McCoy (10 catches, 99 yards) … LB Jamal Whitman (22 tackles) … LB Sevin Butler (23 tackles) … QB Justin Tims (12 of 19, 148 yards)
Brownsboro: QB Jaxyn Rogers … WR Kyle Nichols (2 TD catches) … K Jorge Vicente … DB Shayden Jennings … RB Ja’Tavien Sessions
Quick hits: Life Waxahachie is allowing 48.5 points per game … Brownsboro lost games to Fairfield and Sweetwater last week due to COVID-19 … Life Waxahachie QB Mayfield is a freshman
Up next: Caddo Mills at Life Waxahachie; Troup at Brownsboro
West Rusk (0-1) at Mineola (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Meredith Memorial Stadium, Mineola
Keep an eye on
West Rusk: QB Andon Mata (5 of 15, 71 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) … RB Jimmie Harper … WR James Greenlach … WR Omarion Anthony … LB Jeremiah Edwards (12 tackles, 1 FR) … DL Torami Dixon (9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR)
Mineola: RB/LB Trevion Sneed (43 carries, 501 yards, 5 TD; 21 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT) … RB/LB Dawson Pendergrass (21 carries, 158 yards, 1 TD; 2 INT) … QB TJ Moreland (7 of 17, 142 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) … LB Hunter Wright (24 tackles, 3 TFL) … LB Kobe Kendrick (16 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks) … OL Jackson Anderson
Quick hits: Sneed, an SMU commit, has rushed for more than 200 yards in both games this season. Last week against Wills Point, Sneed rushed for 301 yards and three touchdowns.
Up next: Malakoff at West Rusk; Mineola has a bye
Arp (0-1) at Garrison (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Bulldog Stadium, Garrison
Keep an eye on
Arp: OL/DL Cameron Jackson … OL/DL Dominique Fullylove … LB/RB Michael Brager … DL/TE Tristen Wagoner … LB/RB Kadaylon Williams ... LB/RB Gunner Bryant ... LB/RB Dorian Reyes ... OL/DL A.J. Arrington
Garrison: OL Garner Hancock, Sr., 6-2, 210 ... QB Tristan Adkison, Sr., 5-10, 170 … OL Ty Stokes, Sr., 6-0, 215 … MLB Shawn Holmes, Sr., 5-11, 195 … DE Brayden Brucia, Jr., 6-0, 190 … DE Codie Cranford, 5-8, 170
Quick hits: Weather eliminated games for both teams last week. Arp and Garrison got outscored a combined 89-6 in the opener.
Up next: Waskom at Arp; Crockett at Garrison
Queen City (2-0) at Quitman (0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Bud Moody Stadium, Quitman
Keep an eye on
Queen City: WR T’angelo Neal … RB Jeremiah Drayton … DL Justin Lance
Quitman: OL Hunter Batchelder … LB Bryan Morris … OL Jonathan Lacy … OL Christian James … DL Cody Hawley … DB Ty Holland
Quick hits: Quitman is 1-60 since 2014 … Queen City is holding opponents to 7 points per game.
Up next: Queen City at Frankston; Quitman at Hawkins
Grand Saline (0-2) at Rains (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Emory
Keep an eye on
Grand Saline: QB Jase Melton … RB Eric Jimenez … WR Brett Kindle
Rains: QB Luke Sheppard (11 of 19, 310 yards, 3 TD; 34 carries, 391 yards, 5 TD) … RB Mason Songer (36 tackles, 311 yards, 4 TD) … WR Drake Hurley … ATH Audie McAree … LB James Hinch (35 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 FF)
Quick hits: Grand Saline is allowing 50 points per game. Rains is averaging 64 points per game … Sheppard threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 237 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Edgewood.
Up next: Maypearl at Grand Saline; Rains has a bye
Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill (2-1) at Malakoff (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Tiger Stadium, Malakoff
Keep an eye on
Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill: QB Shedeur Sanders … RB Emari Matthews
Malakoff: QB Darion Peace ... WR Nathan Jones ... DL Zamir Ruiz
Quick hits: Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill opened the season wit a 27-26 loss to Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Mississippi) and then defeated Knoxville Catholic (Tennessee) 49-14 in a nationally televised contest. Last week, the Tigers defeated San Antonio Cornerstone Christian. This game and later in the season against DeSoto are the final games against Texas opponents for Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill, which will face teams from Arkansas, Ohio, Florida and Mississippi … Sanders, the son of former NFL/MLB standout Deion Sanders, is committed to Florida Atlantic … On Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill’s roster are Austin Barron, Bryson Cobb and Trae Hawkins of Whitehouse and Jay Rockwell of Gilmer/Spring Hill.
Up next: Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill at Bryant (Arkansas); Malakoff at West Rusk
Alba-Golden (1-1) vs. Union Grove (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Glyn Johnston Stadium, Union Grove
Last Week: Alba-Golden 34, Big Sandy 0; Queen City 18, Union Grove 14
Keep an eye on
Alba-Golden: WR/DE Boedy Baker (6-4, 218, 4.6) ... RB/DE Ryan Jackson (5-10, 220, 4.8) ... QB Bkake Weissert (5-11, 181, 4.9) ... LB/OL Shawn Gaskill (5-10, 180, 4.8) ... LB Michael Gaskill (5-10, 181, 4.8) ... Slot/FS Dalton Arnold (5-11, 185, 4.7) ... WR Glenn Hartley (5-9, 157, 4.6) ... DL Tyler Perez
Union Grove: RB/DB Matthew Bower (5-11, 175, 4.7) ... RB/DB Grayson Barnett (6-0, 175, 4.6) ... RB/TE/LB Cannon Cowan (6-2, 190, 4.7) ... OL/DL Kenneth Johnson (6-3, 270, 5.3) ... QB/DB Chase Mead (6-0, 165, 4.6) ... OL/TE/DL Austin Procell (5-8, 190, 4.9) ... RB/LB Carter Smith (5-10, 170, 4.8) ... OL/DL Brice Hart (5-10, 210, 5.3) ... TE/LB Blake Moore (5-10, 190, 4.9)
Quick hits: What a difference a year makes. Last year, Alba-Golden lost to Big Sandy 60-34. This year the Panthers scored 34 points again, but limited the Wildcats to zero. ... Alba-Golden has been in the playoffs six times, including the first year of its program in 1984 … Chase Mead led the Lion attack by hitting 7 of 16 pass attempts for 90 with one TD (22-yard pass to Trevor Moore) and one interception. ... Matthew Bower was the leading rusher with 59 yards on 14 carries, while sophomore Davy Branscom rushed for 28 yards and a TD on 13 carries
Up next: Cumby at Alba-Golden, Sept. 18; Union Grove at Maud, Sept. 18
Alto (0-2) at Carlisle (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Arrowhead Stadium, Price
Last Week: Timpson 48, Alto 6; Carlisle 33, Troup 14
Keep an eye on
Alto: WR/FS Jay Pope (6-1, 175, 4.6) ... TE/LB Jackson Howell (6-1, 195, 4.9) ... FB/LB Isaack Weatherford (6-0, 180, 4.9) ... FB/DL Jer’Derious Bolton (5-6, 215, 4.8) ... QB Will Dixon (6-2, 165, 4.8) ... OL/DE Landry Smith (6-3, 225, 5.2) ... OL/DL Jesus Tellez (5-10, 185, 4.9) ... Clayton Gresham (6-0, 210, 5.2)
Carlisle: WR/DB Carlos DeLeon (5-6, 162, 4.6) ... RB/LB Jamion Turner (5-10, 160, 4.5) ... K/WR/DB Aaron Gallegos (5-10, 165, 4.7) ... WR/DB Brett Roland (5-10, 142, 4.7) ... RB/LB Ja’Cori Parker (5-10, 165, 5.0) ... OL/DL Joel Fraser (5-11, 175, 5.3) ... OL/DL Cristobal Hernandez (5-5, 183, 5.3) ... WR/DB Luis Reyes (5-8, 140, 4.6) ... DB/DL Alexis Hernandez (5-3, 125).
Quick hits: Alto, which has won two state titles, is one of the youngest teams in the same of Texas. The Yellowjackets are trying to gain experience in the non-district as they are having to replace nine starters on both sides of the ball. ... Jackson Duplichain led the Yellowjackets in rushing with 76 yards and a TD on 13 attempts against Timpson. Teammate Jer’Darius Bolton added 59 yards on 13 totes … Grady Jones and Carlos Deleon each picked off passes to help spark the Carlisle Indians last week over Troup. QB Matthew Rigdon had two 1-yard TD runs and he tossed two TD passes to Deleon (24, 35). ... Jamion Turner scored on a 1-yard run for the Indians
Up next: Alto at Winona, Sept. 18; Timpson at Carlisle, Sept. 18
James Bowie (0-2) at Overton (1-1)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Coach Chester Roy Stadium, Overton
Last Week: Hawkins 46, Simms James Bowie 0; Overton 36, Burkeville 22
Keep an eye on
Simms James Bowie: DL Evan Williams (5-11, 180, 5.0) ... RB/LB Gabe Brandley (5-8, 150, 4.8) ... RB Duncan Hammonds (5-9, 165, 4.9)
Overton: QB/DB Cole Marshall ... RB/DL Kadin Dike ... RB/LB Jackson Clark ... OL/DL Justin Gomez ... RB/DB Aaron Warwick ... OL/DL Tucker Rogers ... TE/DL Logen Reddic ... WR/DB Colin Lightner ... OL/DL Landon Morgan
Quick hits: The Pirates have appeared in the playoffs 18 times … The Mustangs are a young team, but came through with the big win over Burkeville last Saturday, their first win since 2018. ... Overton had 270 yards rushing, led by Shaun Garcia’s 182 yards and a touchdown. Jax Clark had 68 yards and two touchdowns. ... Garcia also had an interception return for a touchdown on defense. ... The win over Burkeville was Overton’s first since Nov. 2, 2018, a home win over Maud
Up next: Linden-Kildare at Simms James Bowie, Sept. 18; Overton at Big Sandy, Sept. 18
Quinlan Boles (1-0) at Hawkins (2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Lawrence Field, Hawkins
Last Week: Quinlan Boles, open; Hawkins 46, Simms James Bowie 0
Keep an eye on
Quinlan Boles: OL/DL Jonathon Johnson (6-5, 265) ... WR/DB Joshua Henderson (5-9, 150, 4.7) ... QB/LB Santiago Sanjines (5-10, 170)
Hawkins: QB Zach Conde (6-0, 205, 4.7) ... RB Kayden Upchurch (5-8, 175, 4.6) ... OL Buddy Holmes (6-1, 245, 5.1) ... LB Braden Adams (5-9, 215, 4.7) ... LB Randall Miller (5-9, 160, 4.6) ... LB Jeramy Torres (6-1, 185, 4.7) ... DL/TE John Hester (6-5, 255, 5.1) ... RB/LB Paeton Smith ... RB/DB Braden Northcutt ... OL Zach Austin ... DL Chris Horn.
Quick hits: In a 46-0 road win over Simms James Bowie, Hawk quarterback Zach Conde threw for three touchdown passes while rushing for a TD and adding two 2-point conversions. ... Kayden Upchurch gained 113 yards and scored on a 70-yard TD dash on just four carries. He also had a reception for 22 yards. Braden Adams had 57 yards on eight carries and a pass reception for 14 yards
Up next: Celeste at Quinlan Boles, Sept. 18; Quitman at Hawkins, Sept. 18
San Augustine (0-0) at Elkhart (0-2)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium, Elkhart
Last Week: San Augustine’s game with Waskom was canceled; Grapeland 40, Elkhart 29
Keep an eye on
San Augustine: RB Kevorian Barnes (5-10, 185, 4.4) ... QB DelMarquise Barnes (5-9, 160, 4.5) ... DB Zyaire Tanner (6-1, 180, 4.5)
Elkhart: RB/LB/DB Camden Sellers (5-10, 185, 4.7) ... RB/DB R.J. Moore (6-1, 175, 4.7) ... FS/WR Richard Carrillo (5-9, 150, 4.8) ... WR/DB Messiah Birdow
Quick hits: The Wolves had heavy losses from last year’s 13-1 state semifinalists, but the return of Kevorian Barnes (2,197 yards, 29 TDs rushing) and DelMarquise Barnes (94 tackles, 3 INTs) keeps the team optimistic … Elkhart’s Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers roster for the fourth straight year
Up next: Alto at San Augustine, Sept. 25; Elkhart at Corrigan-Camden, Sept. 18.
Tenaha (0-1) at Kountze (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Lion Stadium, Kountze
Last Week: Tenaha’s game with Arp, canceled; Kountze 40, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Keep an eye on
Tenaha: QB Hayden Jenkins (6-1, 185) ... WR Erik Smith (6-3, 185) ... DL Pete Giles (5-11, 233) ... OL Orlando Perales (6-1, 250) ... LB Davion Tamplin (5-10, 165) ... DL Dylan Calloway (6-0, 190) ... RB Jordan Marshall (5-7, 145) ... WR Tray Tutt (5-6, 140)
Kountze: RB/LB Ely Whisenant (5-10, 175, 4.8) ... WR/DB Matthew Walters (5-9, 165, 4.8)
Quick hits: Tenaha is a young team. Jenkins is back and should get the Tigers in gear. He passed for 2,661 yards and 28 touchdowns last year. ... Tenaha has been in five state title games, winning two
Up next: Tenaha at Clifton, Sept. 18; Hitchcock at Kountze, Sept. 18