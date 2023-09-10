SABINE 38, WASKOM 28: WASKOM - Colt Sparks rushed for four touchdowns, Cade Silvertooth carried 19 times for 150 yards and the Sabine Cardinals earned a 38-28 win over the Waskom Wildcats on Friday.
Sparks completed 3 of 5 passes for 56 yards and carried 19 times for 94 yards as the Cardinals improved to 2-1 on the season. Cason Patterson also carried eight times for 40 yards and a touchdown for Sabine, which rushed for 284 yards on the night.
Caleb McKinney caught two passes for 35 yards, and Dawson Brooks led the defens with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss. Zane Shearer, Joseph Royce and Myles Bradley all recorded sacks, and Bryce Pobuda and Silvertooth recovered fumbles.
Nate Espy carried 26 times for 136 yards and a touchdown and Kelton Williams and Joe Irving also scored rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats in the loss. Williams finished with 12 carries for 72 yards and also returned a punt 81 yards for a score. Irvin had six carries for 66 yards.
GILMER 43, PARIS 40: PARIS - Cadon Tennison passed for 230 yards and three touchdowns, Will Henderson led the ground attack with 169 yards and a couple of scores and the Gilmer Buckeyes broke into the win column on Friday with a 43-40 win over Paris.
Tennison completed 20 of 30 passes and also rushed for 33 yards on six carries.
Henderson carried 23 times and hauled in four passes for 20 yards. Brendan Webb had six catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns, and Connor Dodd chipped in with four catches for 27 yards.
Alec Sims also got into the scoring act for the Buckeyes with five carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.
The Buckeyes finished with 220 passing yards and 229 rushing yards.
Gilmer (1-2) will host Lindale on Friday.
OVERTON 29, J. BOWIE 20: OVERTON - Bryce Still completed 16 of 26 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, Justin Weir added a defensive TD for the Mustangs and Overton remained unbeaten on the season with a 29-20 win over James Bowie.
Jayden Edwards caught eight passes for 134 yards, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion for the Mustangs (3-0). Isaiah Hawkins caught five passes for 62 yards and a TD.
Weir, a freshman linebacker, finished with nine tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and a fumble returned 45 yards for a TD. Kash Fletcher and Vance Aaron added 17 tackles and a tackle for loss apiece and Matthew McPherson had 13 tackles.
Overton will host Colmesneil on Friday.
TROUP 41, BUFFALO 0: BUFFALO - Grayson Hearon completed 16 of 22 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns, Trae Davis caught a pair of TD passes and the Troup Tigers remained unbeaten on the season with a 41-0 win over Buffalo.
Brett Wells carried 12 times for 92 yards and a touchdown and had one catch for 29 yards. Shane Jasper rushed for 69 yards and a TD. Davis finished with five catches for 40 yards. Colby Turner had four catches for 67 yards, and Bryce Wallum and Ty Lovelady both caught TD passes.
Chris Calley led the defense with 14 tackles and three tackles for loss. Caden Starkey had five tackles and four tackles for loss. Tucker Howell racked up 19 tackles. Jasper had 15 tackles. Brett Wells recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack and Conner Boyd finished with 11 tackles.
MALAKOFF 42, SALADO 0: HEWITT - Mike Jones passed for 164 yards and a touchdown, Jerrion Hall added 117 rushing yards and a pair of scores and the Malakoff Tigers rolled to a 42-0 win over Salado on Friday.
Jones completed 18 of 21 passes, with Chauncey Hogg catching nine pases for 100 yards and a TD. Bubba Hicks also scored twice on the ground, rushing for 49 yards on seven carries, and Jones added a rushing touchdown.
S. AUGUSTINE 35, ALTO 33: SAN AUGUSTINE - The San Augustine Wolves held on for a 35-33 win over the Alto Yellowjackets on Friday.
Keegan Davis passed for 301 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and another score in the loss for Alto.
Davis completed 22 of 36 passes with three interceptions and carried 20 times. Tyler Bond had four catches for 41 yards and a TD. Zack Battle had two catches for 56 yards and a pair of scores, and Anthony Buckingham finished with four catches for 25 yards and a TD.
GRACE 23, B. HILL 19: BULLARD - Zach Davis passed for 170 yards and a touchdown, Grant Turner added 93 yards and a TD on the ground and the Grace Cougars scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 23-19 win over Brook Hill on Friday.
McCade Stinson rushed for one TD for the Cougars, and Lawson Livingston caught five passes for 82 yards and a TD.
Brook Hill led 19-13 heading to the fourth period before Blake Harmon booted a 28-yard field goal with 8:36 left to make it a 19-16 contest and Davis tossed a 28-yard TD pass to Livingston with 7:21 remaining to provide the margin of victory.
Jonah McCown completed 13 of 26 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown and Xavier Kendrick caught four passes for 157 yards and a score in the loss for Brook Hill. Braxton Durrett added a rushing touchdown, and Osagie Aziegbe kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Guard.
Marcelo Martinez recorded 15 tackles for Brook Hill. Dylan Ouzts had 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble, and Samuel Williams and Aaron Pakarinen recorded sacks. Breckin Westbrook recovered a fumble.