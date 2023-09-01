HALLSVILLE 35, HENDERSON 28: HENDERSON – Ja’Cayden Bolden’s 61-yard touchdown run broke a 28-28 deadlock and lifted the Hallsville Bobcats to a 35-28 win over the Henderson Lions on Friday at Lion Stadium.
Bolden opened the scoring with a 1-yard run at the 8:53 mark of the first quarter, and the Bobcats extended the lead to 14-0 with less than a minute left in the quarter on a 78-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Miller to Derek Roberts.
The Bobcats extended the lead to 21-0 midway through the second on a 2-yard TD run by Bolden, but Jordan Smiley scored twice for Henders in the final 4:40 of the half on runs of 1 and 13 yards to make it a 21-12 halftime score.
Miller’s 13-yard TD strike to Sawyer Dunagan with 8:36 left in the third boosted the Hallsville lead to 28-12, but Dashawn Jackson hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Smiley late in the third and then Kaleb Tate scored on a 1-yard run and Smiley passed for 2-points at the 9:15 mark of the fourth quarter to knot the score at 28 apiece.
Hallsville (1-1) will visit Sulphur Springs next week. Henderson (1-1) will host Marshall.
HARMONY 73, W. OAK 32: HARMONY – The Harmony Eagles erupted for 35 points in the opening quarter and raced to a 73-32 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
The Eagles got on the board at the 9:40 mark with a 5-yard run by Evan Webber, and then added a 3-yard TD run by Boston Seahorn, a 5-yard run by Brady Hill, a 74-yard TD pass from Seahorn to Tyson Jenkins and a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown by Brock Blackstone.
A Seahorn-to-Jenkins scoring strike of 65 yards in the opening minute of the second quarter extended the Harmony lead, but White Oak got on the board four minutes later with a 2-yard run by Kenny Poul.
Seahorn hit Will Young on a 15-yard TD pass, and White Oak answered with a 33-yard touchdown connection from Jaxsen Ludlow to Brayden Bratcher before Jenkins hauled in a 40-yard pitch and catch from Seahorn to cap a wild first half that saw the Eagles build a 55-12 lead.
The Roughnecks got a defensive touchdown to open the third quarter when a fumble was recovered in the end zone, but Harmony added to the lead with a 5-yard run by Jenkins and a 17-yard TD pass from Jenkins to Amare Jones.
Caleb Maxted caught a 3-yard TD pass from Ludlow with 8:01 left, and after Harmony ended its scoring with a 9-yard run by Justin Bellew Ludlow scored on a 10-yard run to make the final 73-32.
Harmony (1-1) will visit Beckville on Friday. White Oak (0-2) will visit Harleton for a Thursday game.
TIMPSON 48, JEFFERSON 29: JEFFERSON – Vosky Howard took over for Timpson in the second half, scoring three of his four touchdowns, and the Timpson Bears pulled away for a 48-29 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs on Friday at W.F. Lockett Stadium.
Howard finished the night with 180 yards on 10 carries. J.J. Garner picked up 178 yards on 22 carries.
Kamran Williams carried 24 times for 165 yards in the loss for Jefferson.
Garner opened the scoring for Timpson with a 7-yard run, and then hit Chris Nickelberry on a 20-yard scoring pass with 4:06 left in the first as the Bears took a 15-0 lead.
Tihmyus Taylor hooked up with Chris Love for a 7-yard TD pass with 10:19 left in the second to put Jefferson on the board, but Garner’s 68-yard run moved Timpson back in front 22-7.
Jefferson tied things at the half (22-22) on a 31-yard run by Williams and a 43-yard TD pass from Taylor to Love, but Howard scored on runs of 74 and 64 yards in the third and added an 8-yard run in the fourth to close out the scoring.
Jefferson’s final score came on a 64-yard run by Williams.
The Bulldogs will visit De Kalb next week. Timpson will host Daingerfield.
MT. VERNON 42, GLADEWATER 26: GLADEWATER – Dawson Witherspoon scored six times on the ground for Mount Vernon, and the Tigers improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 42-26 win over the Gladewater Bears at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
Witherspoon scored on a trio of 1-yard runs, added a pair of 3-yard TD runs and also scored from 25 yards out for the Tigers.
Witherspoon got the scoring started at the 9:56 mark of the opening quarter with a 1-yard run, but four minutes later Gladewater got on the board with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Kyron Wilson to Brayson Woods.
Witherspoon’s second 1-yard TD run of the quarter gave Mount Vernon a 14-7 lead heading to the second period, and he boosted the lead to 21-7 with 8:23 left in the half on a 25-yard run.
Wilson and Woods hooked up again on a TD connection late in the half, this time from 12 yards out, and the Bears trailed 21-13 at the break.
The Bears got to within a point with 10:26 left in the third on a 15-yard TD run by Carsin Cooper but Witherspoon scored on a 1-yard run late in the quarter and added a 3-yarder early in the fourth to push the Mount Vernon lead to 35-20.
Cooper-s 4-yard TD run with 7:01 left in the game kept the Bears close, but Witherspoon scored from three yards out with 2:58 to play to put the game away for the Tigers.
Gladewater hosts Spring Hill and Mount Vernon hosts Paul Pewitt next week.
HARLETON 43, RIVERCREST 38: HARLETON — Draven Ring rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns as Harleton overcame eight turnovers and a 13-point deficit to rally for a 43-38 win over Rivercrest at Wildcat Stadium on Thursday night.
Harleton (1-1) was without the services of their lead running back Gage Shirts, but Ring filled in admirably as did Tyler Lowe, who eclipsed the 100-yard mark while adding a touchdown on the ground himself.
Rivercrest made things interesting late in the game as they moved the ball to the Harleton 26 yard-line with two seconds left. The Rebels had one last ditch effort to steal the win on the game’s final play, but an incomplete pass ended the game.
Ring scored on runs of 10 and four yards, and Lowe had a 33-yard TD run to go along with a 71-yard kickoff return for a score.
Carson Wallace tossed TD passes of 75 yards to Cameron Johnson and 8 yards to Peyton Jones. Johnson finished with nine catches for 162 yards and the TD.
Harleton will host White Oak in the KYKX Game of the Week on Thursday.
J. BOWIE 46, HAWKINS 13: HAWKINS — Simms James Bowie displayed a powerful rushing attack as the Pirates scored a 46-13 victory over the Hawkins Hawks on Thursday at Lowrance Field.
The Pirates improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 0-2.
Lane Johnson led James Bowie with 104 yards on 11 carries, while Dylan Braley (3), Tyner Melton (1) and Cameron Hanna all scored TDs.
Josiah Welch paced Hawkins with 112 yards rushing on 17 carries. QB Cort Gambino connected on 5 of 19 pass attempts for 54 yards. He gained 24 yards and scored a TD on seven carries.
Hawkins plays host to Quinlan Boles on Sept. 8.
FRANKSTON 49, HUNTINGTON 20: FRANKSTON — Frankston had 437 yards on the way to a 49-20 win over Huntington on Thursday night at Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium.
Kaymon Davis finished with 110 yards and touchdown on 10 carries for the Indians, who had 366 yards on the ground as a team.
Tyler Rogers rushed for 94 yards on seven carries — all in the first half. T.K. Robinson had 56 yards on two carries, Braylon Donnell 45 yards on two carries and A.J. Donnell 41 yards on four carries.
Huntington finished with 309 rushing yards thanks to 201 yards on 24 carries for Jason Gee. He had 80 yards on his final two carries in the fourth quarter. Mansfield added 93 yards on the grounds and 50 yards through the air. All four of his completions were to Kaden Block.
Frankston got TD runs of 15 and 38 yards by Donnell, 3 yards from Davis, 61 yards from Rogers and 2 yards from Robinson to go along with a 36-yard TD pass from Carson Bizzell to Devin Allen and a 53-yard interception return for a score by Conlan Lemay.
Frankston (1-1) will host Groveton on Sept. 8, and Huntington (0-2) will host Tarkington.
U. HILL 62, BURKEVILLE 13: BURKEVILLE – E.J. Mowery rushed for 85 yards and two scores and completed 4 of 6 passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Union Hill Bulldogs to a 62-13 win over Burkeville in Six Man action at Roy Harper Mustang Stadium.
Devin Espinoza rushed for 57 yards and two scores and caught two passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns in a game that ended due to Six Man’s mercy rule with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Trey Watson caught one pass for nine yards, and Logan Dunn caught a 36-yard TD pass while recording an interception and three sacks on defense.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Longview’s JV A and B teams earned wins on Thursday at Lobo Stadium.
Lobo A rolled to a 44-14 win over Marshall, and Lobo B notched a 44-12win over Center.
For the Lobo JV A team, J’Anthony Adams scored on runs of 24, 34 and 3 yards, Robert White returned a punt 35 yards for a touchdown and Javier Glaze hauled in a 30-yard TD pass from Houston Rowe.
David Olvera and Felipe Ayala had two extra points apiece, and Jassiah Hill recovered a fumble.
For the JV B team, Jakyris Starnes scored on runs of 1, 5 and 33 yards, and Javarion Pereira scored from 15 and 21 yards out. Davion Jackson had a trio of 2-point runs, and Jacorian Stevenson scored on a 1-yard run and added a 2-pointer.
Jerry Hickman intercepted a pass, and Jeremiah Johnson recovered a fumble.
NINTH GRADE
Longview’s 9th grade B team rolled to a 32-0 win over Marshall, and the Lobo 9th grade A team finished in a 26-26 tie with the Mavericks.
For the 9th grade A team, Tre Hamilton tossed a 25-yard TD pass to Trent Jackson and Keiuntae Talley added a 2-point conversion. Longview also got a 5-yard TD run by Hobert Nelson, an 11-yard TD run by Talley and a 95-yard kickoff return from Henry Johnigan.
The 9th grade B team opened its scoring with a 19-yard TD pass from De’Andre Thurmond to Key’Marion Pickron and a 2-point conversion run by Dalton Glezen.
Glezen later scored on a 17-yard run and Thurmond tacked on the 2-pointer. Auriee Esters got into the scoring act with a 3-yard TD run, with Prentice Booth adding the 2-point conversion, and Esters capped the scoring with a 54-yard TD run and his own 2-pointer.