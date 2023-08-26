TERRELL 42, HALLSVILLE 21: HALLSVILLE - Chase Bingham scored four times, including a seal-the-deal 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, as the Terrell Lions opened the season with a 42-21 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Friday.
Bingham returned a punt 62 yards early in the game to set up his first touchdown, a 1-yard run at the 9:45 mark of the opening quarter, as Terrell took a 7-0 lead.
Seven minutes later, Linden Henderson passed to Malachi Livingston, who pitched it to Bingham for the final yards, a second TD and a 14-0 Terrell cushion.
Hallsville got on the board with just four seconds left in the first on a 2-yard touchdown run by Ja'Cayden Bolden. Oliver Dilday's PAT made it 14-7. A key play on the drive was a 17-yard pass from Ethan Miller to Derek Roberts.
In the second quarter, Miller hit Sawyer Dunagan for 21 yards to keep a drive moving, and Bolden scored on a 1-yard run with 6:47 left in the half to tie things at 14-14.
Terrell took control with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter on a 8-yard run by Bingham and a 10-yard run by Travon Roberts.
Trailing 27-14 heading to the fourth, Miller connected with Roberts on a 6-yard scoring toss to pull Hallsville to within six points (27-21), but after a failed onside kick, Terrell got back on the board quickly with a 51-yard TD run by Orlando Thompson.
Bingham iced the game for the Lions with a 3-yard TD run at the 6:35 mark to make the final 42-21.
Hallsville will visit Henderson on Friday.
NACOGDOCHES 40, PALESTINE 36: PALESTINE - The Nacogdoches Dragons made a goal line stand late, and then drove 99 yards for the game-winning score on the way to a 40-36 victory over Palestine on Friday.
Mikail Lockett, who passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns, hit Tyren Mathews from 12 yards out for the final TD with just 25 seconds remaining.
Mathews caught three passes for 84 yards for the Dragons. Jaylen Brown caught eight passes for 135 yards and two TDs.
Elijah Walker carried 18 times for119 yards and two touchdowns and Ti Crawford had 105 yards and two scores on 10 carries in the loss for Palestine.
BULLARD 34, MABANK 0: BULLARD - Ayden Barrett passed for 193 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Bullard Panthers opened the season with a 34-0 win over Mabank.
Barrett tossed TD strikes of 21 yards to Campbell Pawlak and 67 yards to Clifford Douglas, and added a 1-yard TD run.
Quasy Warren scored on a 37-yard run and finished with 77 yards on 10 carries. Chase Randall rushed for 82 yards and a TD and Douglas finished with four catches for 138 yards and one score.
CENTER 80, TATUM 63: CENTER - Cash Cross had a hand in six touchdowns, Caden Dixon rushed for three scores and the Center Roughriders earned an 80-63 win over the Tatum Eagles on Friday.
Cross had touchdown passes of 49, 45, 58 and 24 yards and scored on runs of 66 and 58 yards. Dixon had scoring runs of 51, 4 and 59 yards.
Tatum got a big night from quarterback Cole Watson in the loss. Watson scored on a 10-yard run and threw TD passes of 34, 75 and 36 yards. Xavior Moore had scoring runs of 19, 27 and 6 yards for the Eagles. Carson Gonzalez caught TD passes of 75 and 36 yards to go along with a 45-yard TD run, and Luke Sigler hauled in a 34-yard TD pass from Watson
Jermaine Hunter also returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD for Center.
JEFFERSON 41, N. BOSTON 0: JEFFERSON - Kamran Williams carried 18 times for 338 yards and four touchdowns, Ja'Kyrik Nard added 38 yards and a couple of scores and the Jefferson Bulldogs blanked New Boston, 41-0, on Friday.
The Jefferson defense allowed just 145 total yards and came away with six turnovers - three interceptions and three fumbles.
Williams scored on runs of 58, 8, 59 and 77 yards, and Nard had TD runs of 4 and 2 yards.
Judsen Carter finished with 11 tackles and four tackles for loss. Travis Harris had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and two QB hurries. Daniel Smith picked off two passes and recorded nine tackles, and Joshaua Bittle finished with 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.
TROUP 70, W. OAK 14: WHITE OAK - Grayson Hearon completed eight of his nine passing attempts for 264 yards and six touchdowns, and the Troup Tigers opened the 2023 season with a 70-14 win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
Brett Wells carried 10 times for 119 yards and a touchdown, and Shane Jasper also rushed for 57 yards and a TD. Trae Davis caught three passes for 193 yards and three scores, and Colby Turner, Bryce Wallum and Ty Lovelady all hauled in TD passes from Hearon.
Troup finished with 493 total yards on 40 plays, and Wallum was 10-for-10 on extra point attempts.
Jasper led the defense with 15 tackles and a forced fumble. Tucker Hlwell had 11 tackles. Brett Wells intercepted a pass. Conner Boyd had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery for a TD. Lovelady recorded eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery for a TD, and Wallum picked off a pass.
N. DIANA 24, QUITMAN 10: QUITMAN - DeJuan Johnson carried 11 times for 166 yards and a touchdown to go along with 40 passing yards, and Davyon Mapps and Landon Holly added rushing touchdowns for the Eagles as New Diana opened the season with a 24-10 win over Quitman.
Mapps carried 17 times for 88 yards for the Eagles, who led 7-0 at halftime and 14-2 after three quarters before scoring 10 points in the final quarter. Mac McCoy booted a field goal for the Eagles.
Tavarus Williams led the defensive effort with 11 tackles and a sack.
HOOKS 26, HARMONY 22: HOOKS - Keyshawn Walls scored on a 4-yard run with 1:10 left in the contest to lift the Hooks Hornets to a 26-22 win over the Harmony Eagles on Friday.
Harmony had gone ahead with 7:13 remaining on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Boston Seahorn to Tyson Jenkins.
Harmony took an 8-0 lead early on a 38-yard TD run by Seahorn and a 2-point conversion pass from Seahorn to Braxton Baker.
Hooks answered with a 57-yard TD run by Tyree Baysinger and a 42-yard scoring jaunt by Walls, before Seahorn hit Jenkins on a 34-yard scoring strike with 4:29 left in the half.
Walls scored from 4 yards out just before the half to give the Hornets a 20-16 lead at intermission.
MALAKOFF 56, W. RUSK 14: MALAKOFF - James Studley returned a kickoff 74 yards to open the scoring, and Malakoff built a 21-7 lead after one quarter on the way to a 56-14 win over West Rusk.
Mike Jones completed 10 of 12 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers. Jerrion Hall and Bubba Hicks toth scored twice on the ground, and Moonie Jackson added one rushing TD. Chauncey Hogg had five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
CARLISLE 38, HARLETON 26: PRICE - The Carlisle Indians held on for a 38-26 win over the Harleton Wildcats on Thursday.
Fernando Espinoza had a big night on both sides of the ball for Carlisle. The Indian quarterback completed 21 of 27 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns and added six tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions on defense.
Trent Eaves finished with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Roberto Camacho had five catches for 111 yards and a TD to go along with a 32-yard field goal, and Cullen Thomas recorded two sacks, four QB pressures and a pass breakup.
Carson Wallace completed 17 of 44 passes for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss for Harleton.
Cameron Johnson caught seven passes for 156 yards and two scores, and Peyton Jones and A.J. Woods also caught TD passes. Gage Shirts led the way on the ground for the Wildcats with 35 yards on seven carries.
OVERTON 35, BOLES 22: OVERTON - Bryce Still tossed four touchdown passes, Isaiah Hawkins scored on offense and defense and the Overton Mustangs notched a 35-22 win over Boles.
Still completed 16 of 24 passes for 263 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Hawkins finished with six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, 21 rushing yards, three returns for 140 yards and six tackles and a 60-yard interception return for a score on defense.
Jayden Edwards had four catches for 61 yards and two scores, and Rylan Holleman caught three passes for 108 yards and a TD for the Mustangs. Vance Aaron recorded 11 tackles and a QB pressure.
PRAIRILAND 30, B. SANDY 7: PATTONVILLE - Kardarion Coulter rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown to lead the Prairiland Patriots to a 30-7 win over the Big Sandy Wildcats on Friday.
The Patriots led 16-0 after one quarter after a 1-yard TD run by Logan Holderness and a 69-yard blast from Coulter.
Keeton Kinabrew hit Luke Rhoades on an 18-yard TD strike early in the second to give the Patriots a 24-0 lead, but Big Sandy answered with a 22-yard run by Malijah Francis to narrow the gap to 24-7.
A Kinabrew 1-yard TD run with 15 seconds left in the half capped the scoring.
Kayden Smith passed for 82 yards in the loss for Big Sandy. Francis rushed for 68 yards, and Smith added 40 yards on five carries. Ja'Davian Sanders caught six passes for 82 yards.
COOPER 31, GRAND SALINE 14: The Cooper Bulldogs opened the season with a 31-14 win over the Grand Saline Indians on Friday.
Jett Taylor passed for 72 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries in the loss for Grand Saline.
Payton Butterfield carried 15 times for 107 yards and a touchdown in the loss, and Kolton Prox had three catches for 66 yards and a TD.
On the defensive side, Pablo Jimenez had 10 tackles, Colt Boyd, Jace Mercer, Bryan Elizalde and Butterfield nine tackles apiece, Bryan Elizalde two tackles for loss and Francisco Elizalde one sack.
GRACE 62, WINONA 14: WINONA - Grant Turner scored three times for Grace, and the Cougars opened the season with a 62-14 win over Winona.
Grace will host Wills Point and Winona hosts Lone Oak on Friday.