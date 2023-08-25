TYLER 38, MARSHALL 36: TYLER — Sophomore quarterback Caden Granberry hit sophomore running back Ashton Arriage on the two-point conversion in the fifth overtime to lead the Tyler Lions to a 38-36 victory over Marshall, giving Rashaun Woods a victory in his debut as THS coach on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The teams were tied 21-21 going into the first OT.
The Lions took a 14-0 halftime lead when the interior line held the Mavericks inside their on 10.
Marshall had a first-and-10 at the 12, but the Mavs were denied. As the Mavericks inched closer, they face a fourth-and-4 at the six, but the combination of NG Trusten Mallard-Foreman and DTs Jace Stanford and Julian Dews proved solid, stopping the squad inches short of a first down 24 seconds showing.
After forcing a three-and-out on the opening position, Derrick McFall returned the punt 20 yards to the 50.
The Lions marched 50 yards in seven plays, topped off by a nifty run by JaMichael Cooper against the grain and into the end zone from 26 yards. Marvin Espinal, a freshman, booted the PAT and Tyler led 7-0 with 7:13 showing.
Amarion Spencer-Hood made the big hit of the night on the night on a kickoff, causing a whoa from the fans.
The Lions will be at home again next week, Sept. 1, hosting rival Tyler Legacy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Mavericks will be home that same night, hosting rival Longview at 7 p.m.
LUFKIN 31, LEGACY 7: LUFKIN — Lufkin put up 493 yards of offense to take a 31-7 win over Tyler Legacy in the 2023 season opener on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium.
It was the head coaching debut of Beau Trahan for the Red Raiders.
Lufkin finished with 298 yards on the ground on 51 carries.
Junior defensive lineman Simeon Garner, a transfer from Grace Community who made several tackles early in the game, was carted off on a stretcher in the third quarter. Legacy’s punter and kicker Fernando Cardenas was sacked in the fourth quarter and came off of the field with an injury.
Kedron Young finished with 18 carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns. T.J. Hammond was 7 of 11 for 192 yards and two scores.
Kavion Hall had 10 carries for 37 yards for the Red Raiders. Luke Wolf was 13 of 29 for 146 yards and a touchdown. De’je’un Owens had seven grabs 62 yards and a score.
Legacy (0-1) will face rival Tyler High next week, while Lufkin (1-0) will take on rival Nacogdoches at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium.
HENDERSON, L-EYLAU: TEXARKANA – Jordan Siley’s 10-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter proved to be the difference for Henderson as the Lions opened the 2023 season with a 28-14 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Smiley had a hand in all four Henderson touchdowns, two running and one throwing. It was the debut for coach Clay Baker, a Henderson graduate who is in his first season on the Lions sideline after several seasons at Carlisle.
Smiley scored with 7:34 left in the game to put the Lions on top 21-14, and capped his big night with a 26-yard run with just 1:21 showing on the clock.
Liberty-Eylau took a 7-0 lead with an 8-yard touchdown pass with 5:07 left in the first quarter, but the Lions stormed back late in the second quarter with a 13-yard touchdown run by Smiley to tie things with 3:28 to play.
Smiley’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Dashawn Jackson with just 27 second left in the second quarter gave Henderson a 14-7 halftime lead.
After a scoreless third quarter, Liberty-Eylau tied things up at 14-14 with 10:06 left in the fourth on a 2-yard touchdown run by Greg London.
Henderson will host Hallsville and Liberty-Eylau visits Paris next week.
WINNSBORO 59, P. PEWITT 6: OMAHA — A smothering and opportunistic Red Raiders defense forced five turnovers in Winnsboro’s 59-6 win over Omaha Pewitt Friday at Brahma Stadium.
Nolee Carroll picked off Pewitt’s Keidrick Hawkins twice, and the Red Raiders recovered three fumbles credited to Kole Batchelor, Slayton Hood, and Marshall Drury.
Quarterback Kyler Finney connected with Camden Capehart for touchdowns of 8 and 65 yards. Finney hit Tristian Smajstrla for 17 yards and touchdown.
Running backs Tyson Johnson and Johnny Preciado delivered a potent one-two punch on the ground. Johnson scored four touchdowns including a 39-yard run.
Carroll hit Aiden Hammons with a 17-yard pass to end the scoring.
Freshman kicker Rudy Calderon went 8-for-8 in point-after attempts and nailed a 31-yard field goal.
ETHS 69, LUCAS 42: Connor Pendergast rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns and was perfect through the air, leading the East Texas Homeschool Chargers to a 69-42 win over Lucas Christian on Friday.
Pendergast completed all seven of his passes for 72 yards and three touchdowns.
Elias Barr went 3-for-3 passing with a touchdown. Ethan Gallant added seven carries for 106 yards. Kayetano James caught two passes for 37 yards and a TD, and Vontay Robinson hauled in four passes for 35 yards and a pair of scores.
On the defensive side, James racked up five tackles and returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown. Barr had six tackles and two sacks. Pendergast finisehd with seven tackles, and Hudson Webb recorded five stops.
LATE THURSDAY
U. GROVE 37, T.K. GORMAN 14: UNION GROVE — It was a festive opening night as the Union Grove Lions and the Bishop Gorman Crusaders tangled at Glyn Johnston Stadium.
The Lions, behind the quarterback play of Jace Roberts, pulled away in the second half to score a 37-14 victory over the Tyler squad on Thursday.
Roberts, a 6-4 junior, was in control of the UG attack. He rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He scored on runs of 2, 19 and 64 yards.
He connected on 8 of 12 passing attempts for 199 yards, including a 41-yard TD toss to Judson George.
George had three catches for 58 yards.
The Crusaders, under first year Coach Edward Burns, saw some standout plays, but could not keep up with the Lions after trailing 20-14 at halftime.
Both David Phillips and Manuel Lozano made outstanding catches for the Crusaders. Phillips hauled in six receptions for 93 yards, including TD passes of 54 and 12 yards. Lozano had five snags for 114 yards. Jayden Fuller connected on 8 of 17 for 139 yards and the 12-yard TD toss to Phillips. Chance Harrison was 3 of 3 for 68 yards and the 54-yard spiral over the middle to Phillips.
Bishop Gorman has a bye next week before hosting Loop 323 rival All Saints at McCallum Stadium on Sept. 8.
Union Grove visits Cumby on Friday, Sept. 1.
N. FORNEY 55, WHITEHOUSE 33: FORNEY — North Forney scored on all of its offensive possessions on the way to a 55-33 win over Whitehouse on Thursday night at Forney City Bank Stadium.
Tamarion Crochet was 7 of 9 for 355 yards and five touchdowns, and he added a rushing touchdown for the Falcons, who had 555 total yards.
Crochet threw for 339 yards in the first half and only attempted one pass in the second half, which was a16-yard touchdown to Jaquarion Robinson. The Falcons rushed for 144 yards in the second half after just 36 yards on the ground in the first 24 minutes.
Jaquarion Robinson had three catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and he had 70 yards rushing and a touchdown. Kasen McCoy had three receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Josh Green was 13 of 20 for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and he had 92 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Jayron Williams had 14 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Whitehouse (0-1) will host Jacksonville next week, while North Forney (1-0) will play at Rowlett.
JUNIOR VARSITY
OVERTON 14, BOLES 0: Kash Holleman threw a 14-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 16-yard run for the Mustangs as the Overton JV notched a 14-0 win over Quinlan Boles.
Gabe Miller added a 2-point conversion.
Other standouts for the Mustangs were Kason Hawkins, Josh Cota, Sterling Galvan and Tucker Dike.