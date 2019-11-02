LONGVIEW

Mascot: Lady Lobos

Coach: Clay Busby

Coach’s record: 176-88

District: 11-6A (Rockwall, Tyler Lee, Mesquite Horn, Rockwall-Heath, North Mesquite, Mesquite)

2018-19 record: 22-10

Top returning players: Miah Colbert … Jaiya Carter … Kei’Azia Brice … Deja Bonner … Meisha Shead

Newcomers to watch: Cree McLemore … Jorden Writt

Needs work: “Learning a new system, incorporating several girls from volleyball at the 6A level. Still trying to figure out who the team leaders are. We have an older team, but not a lot of varsity experience.” — Busby

Did you know: Busby is just the fourth head coach in Lady Lobo history

TYLER LEE

Mascot: Lady Raiders

Coach: Ross Barber

Coach’s record: 170-97 (71-33 at Lee)

District: 11-6A (Longview, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn)

2018-19 record: 25-11

Top returning players: Aaliyah Morgan (13 points, 9 rebounds) … Alyssia Thorne (12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) … Aaliyah Campbell (11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals)

Newcomers to watch: Ella Rook … Rose Rook

You can count on: “Solid defensive effort every night. We held teams to 37 points per game last year, and we look to improve on that.” — Barber

Needs work: “More consistency on offense and not turning the ball over.” — Barber

Did you know: Barber is a 2002 Tyler Lee graduate

PINE TREE

Mascot: Lady Pirates

Coach: Robin Herber

District: 16-5A (Hallsville, Marshall, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Jacksonville, John Tyler, Whitehouse)

Top returning players: Kameron Polk … McKenzie Kirk … Malaeka Wilson

Newcomers to watch: Akaiya Turner … D’Karia Woodard

You can count on: “Maximum effort and team unity.” — Herber

Needs work: “We need to improve on scoring consistently.” — Herber

HALLSVILLE

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Holly Long

Coach’s record: 20-42

District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Nacogdoches, John Tyler, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)

2018-19 record: 18-14

Top returning players: Laikyn Smith (6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks) … Mallory Pyle (6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.1 assists

Newcomers to watch: Olivia Simmons

You can count on: “We have nine returning varsity players from last year with experience.” — Long

Needs work: “We are constantly striving to improve our shooting percentage from the floor and from the free-throw line.” — Long

Did you know: Long was the All-East Texas Coach of the Year last season. Her first team at Hallsville finished 2-28, but the Ladycats rebounded last year to win 18 games, finish 8-6 in the district and earn a playoff spot

MARSHALL

Mascot: Lady Mavericks

Coach: Eric Woods

District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, John Tyler, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)

2018-19 record: 16-17

Top returning players: Maycee Griffin … Katelynn Jones … Jordan Terry … Kamryn Turner

Newcomers to watch: Serenity Jackson … Destinie Spearman … Amayai Spears

You can count on: “High engrgy.” — Woods

Needs work: “Competitive attitude.” — Woods

Did you know: This is Woods’ first season at Marshall

JOHN TYLER

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Amber Wiley

District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Hallsville, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)

2018-19 record: 17-17

Newcomers to watch: Kamora Jackson

You can count on: “Turnaround on the defensive end, smooth transition and offensive play.” — Wiley

Needs work: “Placing the correct pieces of the puzzle together.” — Wiley

Did you know: John Tyler lost to Texas High in the first round of the playoffs last season, 67-34

LUFKIN

Mascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: SaDale Lamb

District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, John Tyler, Nacogdoches, Marshall, Whitehouse, Jacksonville)

2018-19 record: 29-6

Top returning players: Dayshia Runnels … Anyia Cottrell

Newcomers to watch: Mallory Patel … Brookelyn Fowler

You can count on: “Defense and discipline.” — Lamb

Needs work: “Offensive patience.” — Lamb

Did you know: Lamb is a first year varsity coach. He spent the previous seven seasons as an assistant coach for the Lufkin boys

PITTSBURGMascot: Lady Pirates

Coach: John Chatham

Coach’s record: 87-72 (55-41 at Pittsburg)

District: 15-4A (Pleasant Grove, North Lamar, Paris, Liberty-Eylau)

2018-19 record: 18-14

Top returning players: Tyler Green … Natalie Styles … McKenna Wood … Makayla Jones

Newcomers to watch: Kyleigh Posey

You can count on: “This team will play hard and not be concerned with who gets the credit.” — Chatham

Needs work: “This is the foundation that is building the GLP program and needs to continue to learn to win and to refuse to lose when the game is up for grabs.” — Chatham

Did you know: Pittsburg will be playing in a new arena this season, the Jack Arnwine Gymnasium

PLEASANT GROVE

Mascot: Lady Hawks

Coach: Marsha Cowling

Coach’s record: 121-60 (29-4 at PG)

District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau)

2018-19 record: 29-4

Top returning players: Shanequa Henry … Keshawn Davis … Asia Lloyd … Miaya Ware … Ashanti Levingston

Newcomers to watch: Bryana Block

You can count on: “Experience. Most of these seniors have started since the ninth grade. They play year-round.” Cowling

Needs work: “Everyone playing 100% from tip until the end of the game.” — Cowling

Did you know: Henry was the district’s MVP last season, and she earned all-region and all-state honors

SPRING HILL

Mascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: Dee Lewis

Coach’s record: 158-95

District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Henderson, Gilmer, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)

2018-19 record: 7-24

You can count on: “Commitment. In spite of adversity on the girls side, these girls come every day with a winning attitude and show great determination when they hit the court. They want to be here, and they want to win. As a coach, you appreciate that type of effort.” — Lewis

Needs work: “Being a first year girls coach, I would say what I am learning is that I have to coach them just as hard, if not harder, than any boys team I’ve ever coached. The tears may come out, but tears are not a sign of weakness. They are a sign of giving your all and seeing the final results.” — Lewis

Did you know: Lewis coached boys basketball at Pine Tree, New Diana and Union Grove before coming to Spring Hill. He took four of his seven teams at Union Grove to the playoffs

HENDERSON

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Kristen LeShaw

Coach’s record: 30-11

District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Gilmer, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)

2018-19 record: 30-11

Top returning players: Jerkasia Anthony

Newcomers to watch: Adrianna Johnson … Taylor Helton … Sakaylon Roquemore … Tyesha Mosley

You can count on: “My girls will go out and play hard each game.” — LeShaw

Needs work: “Seeing the court and looking for the open girl as well as getting to the basket.” — LeShaw

Did you know: Anthony will be a fourth-year varsity player this season

CARTHAGE

Mascot: Lady Dawgs

Coach: Michael Johnson

District: 20-4A (Jasper, Center, Huntington, Hudson)

2018-19 record: 7-21

Top returning players: Zee McGrue

Newcomers to watch: Makhai Lewis … Heaven Ingram … Ja’Kyra Roberts

You can count on: “Strong leadership from the point guard position.” — Johnson

Needs work: “Blocking out and crashing the boards.” — Johnson

Did you know: McGrue earned all-district honors last season

PAUL PEWITT

Mascot: Lady Brahmas

Coach: Steve Trussell

Coach’s record: 74-74

District: 14-3A (Atlanta, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Queen City, Redwater)

2018-19 record: 12-19

Top returning players: Mya Heath (15.1 points, 4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals) … Sissy Jones (9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.6 assists) … Dede Jones (6 points, 8 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.2 blocks) … Sam Smith (2.9 points, 2.6 rebounds) … Catlen Randle (1.8 points, 1.9 rebounds) … Brooke Traylor (2.9 points, 4.7 rebounds) … Calli Osmon

Newcomers to watch: A’Dazha Cooper … Ashawni Cooper … MaKayla Jackson … Jailyn Smith

You can count on: “Experience, depth, ball-handling, hustle and conditioning. Every player returns from last year. We have four freshmen who will see the court, and all will contribute, and we have two point guards that can handle the ball.” — Trussell

Needs work: “Shooting, and we’re instituting a new offensive and defensive systep.” — Trussell

Did you know: Paul Pewitt has made the playoffs three of the last four seasons after making just one playoff appearances the previous 10 years

ORE CITY

Mascot: Lady Rebels

Coach: Justin Jones

Coach’s record: 63-96 at Ore City

District: 15-3A (Jefferson, Elysian Fields, New Diana, Waskom, Tatum, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield)

2018-19 record: 13-16

Top returning players: Abby Ervin (10 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds)

You can count on: “Effort and hard work.” — Jones

Needs work: “With seven new varsity players, we need to work on our experience in everything.” — Jones

Did you know: Ore City graded seven seniors from last year’s team

TATUM

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Patricia Nelson

Coach’s record: 355-85 (133-17 at Tatum)

District: 15-3A (Ore City, Jefferson, Elysian Fields, Daingerfield, Waskom, New Diana, Hughes Springs)

2018-19 record: 24-7

Top returning players: Essence Allen (18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists) … Kayla Jones … Trinity Edwards

Newcomers to watch: Aaliyah Centers … Mariah West … JaKhia Thomas … Takayla Bradley … Ra’Danzel Jones … Aaliyah Smith … Yahnya Acevedo … Kerrigan Biggs … Kaylei Stroud

You can count on: “Speed and team defense.” — Nelson

Needs work: “Ball-handling and shooting.” — Nelson

Did you know: Allen connected on 79 3-pointers last season, including seven during a 38-point game against Kerens. She has been part of a program that is 89-13 with her on the varsity, including a 29-1 record in district play

ELYSIAN FIELDS

Mascot: Yellowjackets

Coach: Sierra Bradshaw

Coach’s record: 28-20

District: 15-3A (Ore City, Tatum, Jefferson, Daingerfield, Waskom, New Diana, Hughes Springs)

2018-19 record: 17-16

Top returning players: Amanda Gardner … Christen Smith … Madison Edwards … Keyaria Harrison

You can count on: “I can always count on these girls to have fun playing the game. They love basketball, and it shows by how they work hard every day.” — Bradshaw

Needs work: “Versatility, and our numbers are low.” — Bradshaw

Did you know: Elysian Fields defeated Arp (40-33) in the first round of the playoffs last season, and then fell to eventual state champion Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in the bi-district round

HUGHES SPRINGS

Mascot: Lady Mustangs

Coach: Phillip Neill

Coach’s record: 43-51

District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Ore City, New Diana, Jefferson, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Tatum)

2018-19 record: 11-20

Top returning players: Riley Tenbrook … Adrianna Kennedy

Newcomers to watch: Brianna Young … Sam Waller … Kylie McMillon … Ariel Crowder … Sanariya Davis

You can count on: “We play to the last buzzer. We look to outwork and outhustle everyone on the floor.” — Neill

Needs work: “Our overall ball-handling and shooting needs to improve.” — Neill

NEW DIANA

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Charlie Downs

District: 15-3A (Tatum, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Waskom, Hughes Springs, Ore City, Elysian Fields)

2018-19 record: 12-18

Top returning players: Callie Click … Asia Newsome

Newcomers to watch: Katherine Yount … Torri Ward …Ashley Oona

You can count on: “Our girls will play hard for 32 minutes. We will be very young this year, but I believe we will surprise a lot of teams. We will continue to improve throughout the year.” — Downs

Needs work: “We have to find ways to score. Some of our girls are going to have to step up and find ways to contribute offensively.” — Downs

DAINGERFIELD

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Marcus Latimore

Coach’s record: 62-35 (35-27 at Daingerfield)

District: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, New Diana, Ore City, Tatum, Waskom)

2018-19 record: 24-10

Top returning players: Jaclyn Garrett (17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) … Makayla Roberson (15 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 steals, 3 blocks) … Kiara Roberson (8 points, 6 rebounds) … Montrevia Durham (8 points, 4 assists, 4 steals)

Newcomers to watch: Diamond Jeter … Ashlyn Bruce

You can count on: “Defensive pressure and senior leadership.” — Latimore

Needs work: “Consistency on a daily basis in order to develop into a solid team.” — Latimore

Did you know: “Daingerfield returns eight seniors from last year’s playoff team that won a bi-district game and lost in the area round

JEFFERSON

Mascot: Lady Dawgs

Coach: Mark Allen

District: 15-3A (Tatum, Elysian Fields, New Diana, Ore City, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Waskom)

Top returning players: Mackenzie Jordan … Nia Garrett … Tierrani Johnson

Newcomers to watch: Jaden Carter … Makiya Young

You can count on: “Playoff experience.” — Allen

Needs work: “Halfcourt offense.” — Allen

Did you know: All three members of the coaching staff, Allen, Brandon Allee and Robert Bristow, have head coaching experience

WHITE OAK

Mascot: Ladynecks

Coach: Desiree Hutchins-Boyett

District: 16-3A (Arp, Gladewater, Sabine, Troup, West Rusk, White Oak, Winona)

2018-19 record: 20-12

Top returning players: Renee Cook … Alysa Hall

Newcomers to watch: Morgan Benge … Payton Palmer

You can count on: “Defense, grit and good team chemistry.” – Hutchins-Boyett

Needs work: “Executing on offense and limiting scoring droughts.” – Hutchins-Boyett

Did you know: Cook was the district’s Newcomer of the Year last season and an All-East Texas second team pick … Hall was a first team all-district and honorable mention All-East Texas selection

SABINE

Mascot: Lady Cardinals

Coach: Sara Cantrell

Coach’s record: 79-75 (53-41 at Sabine)

District: 16-3A (White Oak, Harmony, Winona, West Rusk, Gladewater, Arp, Troup)

2018-19 record: 13-19

Top returning players: Mikinzi Cantrell (10 points) … Mallory Furrh (5 points) … Halyn McKenzie (5 points) … Blaire Kaufman (5 points) … Mercedes Willett (4 points) … Aubree McCann (6 points)

Newcomers to watch: Hailey Davis … Caitlin Bates … Ally Gresham … Maddie Furrh … Callie Sparks

HARMONY

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Sheri Seahorn

District: 16-3A (Arp, Gladewater, Sabine, Troup, West Rusk, White Oak, Winona)

Top returning players: Kaylee Clemens … Dacey Dawson … Macey Russell … Katelyn Welborn … Raylee Willie … Kinzee Settles

Newcomers to watch: Jenci Seahorn

You can count on: “They will give you 110% no matter what. They are tough kids and will keep fighting.” — Seahorn

Needs work: “Being able to score when needed.” — Seahorn

Did you know: Harmony won district and bi-district championships last season before falling in area play

GLADEWATER

Mascot: Lady Bears

Coach: Jermaine Lewis

Coach’s record: 96-87

District: 16-3A (Arp, Harmony, Sabine, Troup, West Rusk, White Oak, Winona)

Top returning players: Victoria Perry … Ebony Pipkin … Hai’leigh Oliver … K.J. Hooper … Sydney Spurlock

Newcomers to watch: Makayla Police … Kamryn Ford … Zandera Tyeskie … Alexis Boyd

You can count on: “Us competing every night.” — Lewis

Needs work: “Learning how to win.” — Lewis

Did you know: Lewis led Pine Tree’s boys to a 24-11 record last season

WINONA

Mascot: Lady Wildcats

Coach: Shun Johnson

District: 16-3A (White Oak, Troup, Harmony, Gladewater, West Rusk, Sabine, Arp)

Top returning players: Kalibria Erwin … Griffin Cook … Makayla Florence

Newcomers to watch: Americle Peck … Ky’Brea Jackson

You can count on: “We will compete this season.” — Johnson

Needs work: “Defense.” — Johnson

Did you know: Winona won three games last season

MCLEOD

Mascot: Lady Longhorns

Coach: Casey Schubert

District: 15-2A (Maud, James Bowie, Rivercrest, Clarksville, Linden-Kildare, Detroit)

Top returning players: Gracie Lance … Sibbie Comer … CaryMay … Ella Lambeth … Stormy Johnson … Jillian Parker … Kaitlyn Cross … Jacey Finlayson

Newcomers to watch: Andrea Bertrand … Rielyn Schubert

You can count on: “Fast-paced play, quick changes in defense. The girls are young, but athletic.” — Schubert

Needs work: “Team unity and cohesiveness.” — A new coach means new ways of playing and executing.” — Schubert

Did you know: McLeod will not have a senior on the roster. There are five juniors and three sophomores, along with 14 freshmen in the program

UNION GROVE

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: J. B. Littlejohn

Coach’s record: 343-203 (110-27 at UG)

District: 16-2A (Hawkins, Harleton, Overton, Beckville, Carlisle, Big Sandy)

2018-19 record: 25-8

Top returning players: Carleigh Judd (13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block) … Macey Alston (13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 83 made 3-pointers) … Madelynn Lacaze (10 points, 3.5 steals, 4 rebounds) … Macey Roberts (4 points, 7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) … Makena Littlejohn (3 points, 2 steals) … Gracie McKinley

You can count on: “Team chemistry is tremendous with this group, and they have a very good basketball IQ along with an understanding and feel on how we need to play to be successful. We will have solid bench play.” — Littlejohn

Needs work: “Offensive efficiency and consistency need to improve from last season if we expect to win district and return to the Region II Tournament.” — Littlejohn

Did you know: Union Grove has put together four straight 25- win seasons and has been to the playoffs six straight years

BECKVILLE

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Amy English

Coach’s record: 20-40

District: 16-2A (Big Sandy, Union Grove, Harleton, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle)

2018-19 record: 12-18

Top returning players: Miranda Mize … Haley Straubie … Hannah Sharpless

Newcomers to watch: Macy Davis … Baylie Seegers

You can count on: “Aggressive defense.” — English

Needs work: “Scoring in transition and patience on offense.” — English

Did you know: Beckville advanced to the playoffs last season, falling in the area round to Clarksville

HARLETON

Mascot: Lady Wildcats

Coach: Shanna Johnson

District: 16-2A (Big Sandy, Beckville, Union Grove, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle)

2018-19 record: 19-10

Top returning players: Tyler Mobley … Katelynn Smith

You can count on: “All returning starters.” — Johnson

Needs work: “Communication, trust and defense.” — Johnson

UNION HILL

Mascot: Lady Bulldogs

Coach: Tristen Johnson

District: 24-A (Avinger, Avery, Bloomburg, Saltillo, Sulphur Bluff)

Top returning players: Heavyn Smith … McKenzie Colbert

Newcomers to watch: Skylar Plunkett … Sarah Tumlison … Erica Pope

You can count on: “Good defense and hustle.” — Johnson

Needs work: “Offense and getting the ball up.” — Johnson

Did you know: Union Hill returns just two players for first-year coach Johnson

ST. MARY’S

Mascot: Knights

Coach: Barbara Barton

District: TAPPS 1A District 5

Top returning players: Rebecca Dunn … April Jones

Newcomers to watch: Mia Kittner

You can count on: “I am feeling good about the way my girls work together as a team.” Barton

Needs work: “We are in a rebuilding year, so we will need to work quite a bit, mainly on defense.” — Barton

LONGVIEW CHRISTIAN

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Taylor Haskell

2018-19 record: 5-12

Top returning players: Makinzie Cammack … Anna Clark … Kate Brown … Sydney Cunningham

Newcomers to watch: Kourtney Johnson … Abi Logsdon

You can count on: “Our girls will have grit and will have a chance to be in every game at the end.” — Haskell

Needs work: “With a new team, new people and new system, one thing we will have to work on is our chemistry.” — Haskell

Did you know: Haskell is in his first season as a head coach

LONGVIEW HEAT

Coach: Brian Greer

District: Independent

2018-19 record: 16-15

Top returning players: Jaden Parker, Jordan Parker, Jenna Parker, Jaelyn Cleveland

Newcomers to watch: Suzannah Neal … Zoey Quinalty … Grayson Stroman … Madison Wright

You can count on: “Enthusiasm and hard work in continuing to learn the game.” — Greer

Needs work: “Developing our basketball legs. We started on Oct. 21.” – Greer

Jack Stallard

