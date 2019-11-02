LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Clay Busby
Coach’s record: 176-88
District: 11-6A (Rockwall, Tyler Lee, Mesquite Horn, Rockwall-Heath, North Mesquite, Mesquite)
2018-19 record: 22-10
Top returning players: Miah Colbert … Jaiya Carter … Kei’Azia Brice … Deja Bonner … Meisha Shead
Newcomers to watch: Cree McLemore … Jorden Writt
Needs work: “Learning a new system, incorporating several girls from volleyball at the 6A level. Still trying to figure out who the team leaders are. We have an older team, but not a lot of varsity experience.” — Busby
Did you know: Busby is just the fourth head coach in Lady Lobo history
TYLER LEE
Mascot: Lady Raiders
Coach: Ross Barber
Coach’s record: 170-97 (71-33 at Lee)
District: 11-6A (Longview, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn)
2018-19 record: 25-11
Top returning players: Aaliyah Morgan (13 points, 9 rebounds) … Alyssia Thorne (12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) … Aaliyah Campbell (11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals)
Newcomers to watch: Ella Rook … Rose Rook
You can count on: “Solid defensive effort every night. We held teams to 37 points per game last year, and we look to improve on that.” — Barber
Needs work: “More consistency on offense and not turning the ball over.” — Barber
Did you know: Barber is a 2002 Tyler Lee graduate
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Robin Herber
District: 16-5A (Hallsville, Marshall, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Jacksonville, John Tyler, Whitehouse)
Top returning players: Kameron Polk … McKenzie Kirk … Malaeka Wilson
Newcomers to watch: Akaiya Turner … D’Karia Woodard
You can count on: “Maximum effort and team unity.” — Herber
Needs work: “We need to improve on scoring consistently.” — Herber
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Holly Long
Coach’s record: 20-42
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Nacogdoches, John Tyler, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)
2018-19 record: 18-14
Top returning players: Laikyn Smith (6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks) … Mallory Pyle (6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.1 assists
Newcomers to watch: Olivia Simmons
You can count on: “We have nine returning varsity players from last year with experience.” — Long
Needs work: “We are constantly striving to improve our shooting percentage from the floor and from the free-throw line.” — Long
Did you know: Long was the All-East Texas Coach of the Year last season. Her first team at Hallsville finished 2-28, but the Ladycats rebounded last year to win 18 games, finish 8-6 in the district and earn a playoff spot
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Eric Woods
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, John Tyler, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)
2018-19 record: 16-17
Top returning players: Maycee Griffin … Katelynn Jones … Jordan Terry … Kamryn Turner
Newcomers to watch: Serenity Jackson … Destinie Spearman … Amayai Spears
You can count on: “High engrgy.” — Woods
Needs work: “Competitive attitude.” — Woods
Did you know: This is Woods’ first season at Marshall
JOHN TYLER
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Amber Wiley
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Marshall, Hallsville, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Whitehouse)
2018-19 record: 17-17
Newcomers to watch: Kamora Jackson
You can count on: “Turnaround on the defensive end, smooth transition and offensive play.” — Wiley
Needs work: “Placing the correct pieces of the puzzle together.” — Wiley
Did you know: John Tyler lost to Texas High in the first round of the playoffs last season, 67-34
LUFKIN
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: SaDale Lamb
District: 16-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, John Tyler, Nacogdoches, Marshall, Whitehouse, Jacksonville)
2018-19 record: 29-6
Top returning players: Dayshia Runnels … Anyia Cottrell
Newcomers to watch: Mallory Patel … Brookelyn Fowler
You can count on: “Defense and discipline.” — Lamb
Needs work: “Offensive patience.” — Lamb
Did you know: Lamb is a first year varsity coach. He spent the previous seven seasons as an assistant coach for the Lufkin boys
PITTSBURGMascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: John Chatham
Coach’s record: 87-72 (55-41 at Pittsburg)
District: 15-4A (Pleasant Grove, North Lamar, Paris, Liberty-Eylau)
2018-19 record: 18-14
Top returning players: Tyler Green … Natalie Styles … McKenna Wood … Makayla Jones
Newcomers to watch: Kyleigh Posey
You can count on: “This team will play hard and not be concerned with who gets the credit.” — Chatham
Needs work: “This is the foundation that is building the GLP program and needs to continue to learn to win and to refuse to lose when the game is up for grabs.” — Chatham
Did you know: Pittsburg will be playing in a new arena this season, the Jack Arnwine Gymnasium
PLEASANT GROVE
Mascot: Lady Hawks
Coach: Marsha Cowling
Coach’s record: 121-60 (29-4 at PG)
District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau)
2018-19 record: 29-4
Top returning players: Shanequa Henry … Keshawn Davis … Asia Lloyd … Miaya Ware … Ashanti Levingston
Newcomers to watch: Bryana Block
You can count on: “Experience. Most of these seniors have started since the ninth grade. They play year-round.” Cowling
Needs work: “Everyone playing 100% from tip until the end of the game.” — Cowling
Did you know: Henry was the district’s MVP last season, and she earned all-region and all-state honors
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Dee Lewis
Coach’s record: 158-95
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Henderson, Gilmer, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
2018-19 record: 7-24
You can count on: “Commitment. In spite of adversity on the girls side, these girls come every day with a winning attitude and show great determination when they hit the court. They want to be here, and they want to win. As a coach, you appreciate that type of effort.” — Lewis
Needs work: “Being a first year girls coach, I would say what I am learning is that I have to coach them just as hard, if not harder, than any boys team I’ve ever coached. The tears may come out, but tears are not a sign of weakness. They are a sign of giving your all and seeing the final results.” — Lewis
Did you know: Lewis coached boys basketball at Pine Tree, New Diana and Union Grove before coming to Spring Hill. He took four of his seven teams at Union Grove to the playoffs
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Kristen LeShaw
Coach’s record: 30-11
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Gilmer, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
2018-19 record: 30-11
Top returning players: Jerkasia Anthony
Newcomers to watch: Adrianna Johnson … Taylor Helton … Sakaylon Roquemore … Tyesha Mosley
You can count on: “My girls will go out and play hard each game.” — LeShaw
Needs work: “Seeing the court and looking for the open girl as well as getting to the basket.” — LeShaw
Did you know: Anthony will be a fourth-year varsity player this season
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Michael Johnson
District: 20-4A (Jasper, Center, Huntington, Hudson)
2018-19 record: 7-21
Top returning players: Zee McGrue
Newcomers to watch: Makhai Lewis … Heaven Ingram … Ja’Kyra Roberts
You can count on: “Strong leadership from the point guard position.” — Johnson
Needs work: “Blocking out and crashing the boards.” — Johnson
Did you know: McGrue earned all-district honors last season
PAUL PEWITT
Mascot: Lady Brahmas
Coach: Steve Trussell
Coach’s record: 74-74
District: 14-3A (Atlanta, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Queen City, Redwater)
2018-19 record: 12-19
Top returning players: Mya Heath (15.1 points, 4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals) … Sissy Jones (9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.6 assists) … Dede Jones (6 points, 8 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.2 blocks) … Sam Smith (2.9 points, 2.6 rebounds) … Catlen Randle (1.8 points, 1.9 rebounds) … Brooke Traylor (2.9 points, 4.7 rebounds) … Calli Osmon
Newcomers to watch: A’Dazha Cooper … Ashawni Cooper … MaKayla Jackson … Jailyn Smith
You can count on: “Experience, depth, ball-handling, hustle and conditioning. Every player returns from last year. We have four freshmen who will see the court, and all will contribute, and we have two point guards that can handle the ball.” — Trussell
Needs work: “Shooting, and we’re instituting a new offensive and defensive systep.” — Trussell
Did you know: Paul Pewitt has made the playoffs three of the last four seasons after making just one playoff appearances the previous 10 years
ORE CITY
Mascot: Lady Rebels
Coach: Justin Jones
Coach’s record: 63-96 at Ore City
District: 15-3A (Jefferson, Elysian Fields, New Diana, Waskom, Tatum, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield)
2018-19 record: 13-16
Top returning players: Abby Ervin (10 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds)
You can count on: “Effort and hard work.” — Jones
Needs work: “With seven new varsity players, we need to work on our experience in everything.” — Jones
Did you know: Ore City graded seven seniors from last year’s team
TATUM
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Patricia Nelson
Coach’s record: 355-85 (133-17 at Tatum)
District: 15-3A (Ore City, Jefferson, Elysian Fields, Daingerfield, Waskom, New Diana, Hughes Springs)
2018-19 record: 24-7
Top returning players: Essence Allen (18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists) … Kayla Jones … Trinity Edwards
Newcomers to watch: Aaliyah Centers … Mariah West … JaKhia Thomas … Takayla Bradley … Ra’Danzel Jones … Aaliyah Smith … Yahnya Acevedo … Kerrigan Biggs … Kaylei Stroud
You can count on: “Speed and team defense.” — Nelson
Needs work: “Ball-handling and shooting.” — Nelson
Did you know: Allen connected on 79 3-pointers last season, including seven during a 38-point game against Kerens. She has been part of a program that is 89-13 with her on the varsity, including a 29-1 record in district play
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Sierra Bradshaw
Coach’s record: 28-20
District: 15-3A (Ore City, Tatum, Jefferson, Daingerfield, Waskom, New Diana, Hughes Springs)
2018-19 record: 17-16
Top returning players: Amanda Gardner … Christen Smith … Madison Edwards … Keyaria Harrison
You can count on: “I can always count on these girls to have fun playing the game. They love basketball, and it shows by how they work hard every day.” — Bradshaw
Needs work: “Versatility, and our numbers are low.” — Bradshaw
Did you know: Elysian Fields defeated Arp (40-33) in the first round of the playoffs last season, and then fell to eventual state champion Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in the bi-district round
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Phillip Neill
Coach’s record: 43-51
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Ore City, New Diana, Jefferson, Elysian Fields, Waskom, Tatum)
2018-19 record: 11-20
Top returning players: Riley Tenbrook … Adrianna Kennedy
Newcomers to watch: Brianna Young … Sam Waller … Kylie McMillon … Ariel Crowder … Sanariya Davis
You can count on: “We play to the last buzzer. We look to outwork and outhustle everyone on the floor.” — Neill
Needs work: “Our overall ball-handling and shooting needs to improve.” — Neill
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Charlie Downs
District: 15-3A (Tatum, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Waskom, Hughes Springs, Ore City, Elysian Fields)
2018-19 record: 12-18
Top returning players: Callie Click … Asia Newsome
Newcomers to watch: Katherine Yount … Torri Ward …Ashley Oona
You can count on: “Our girls will play hard for 32 minutes. We will be very young this year, but I believe we will surprise a lot of teams. We will continue to improve throughout the year.” — Downs
Needs work: “We have to find ways to score. Some of our girls are going to have to step up and find ways to contribute offensively.” — Downs
DAINGERFIELD
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Marcus Latimore
Coach’s record: 62-35 (35-27 at Daingerfield)
District: 15-3A (Elysian Fields, Hughes Springs, Jefferson, New Diana, Ore City, Tatum, Waskom)
2018-19 record: 24-10
Top returning players: Jaclyn Garrett (17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) … Makayla Roberson (15 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 steals, 3 blocks) … Kiara Roberson (8 points, 6 rebounds) … Montrevia Durham (8 points, 4 assists, 4 steals)
Newcomers to watch: Diamond Jeter … Ashlyn Bruce
You can count on: “Defensive pressure and senior leadership.” — Latimore
Needs work: “Consistency on a daily basis in order to develop into a solid team.” — Latimore
Did you know: “Daingerfield returns eight seniors from last year’s playoff team that won a bi-district game and lost in the area round
JEFFERSON
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Mark Allen
District: 15-3A (Tatum, Elysian Fields, New Diana, Ore City, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield, Waskom)
Top returning players: Mackenzie Jordan … Nia Garrett … Tierrani Johnson
Newcomers to watch: Jaden Carter … Makiya Young
You can count on: “Playoff experience.” — Allen
Needs work: “Halfcourt offense.” — Allen
Did you know: All three members of the coaching staff, Allen, Brandon Allee and Robert Bristow, have head coaching experience
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Desiree Hutchins-Boyett
District: 16-3A (Arp, Gladewater, Sabine, Troup, West Rusk, White Oak, Winona)
2018-19 record: 20-12
Top returning players: Renee Cook … Alysa Hall
Newcomers to watch: Morgan Benge … Payton Palmer
You can count on: “Defense, grit and good team chemistry.” – Hutchins-Boyett
Needs work: “Executing on offense and limiting scoring droughts.” – Hutchins-Boyett
Did you know: Cook was the district’s Newcomer of the Year last season and an All-East Texas second team pick … Hall was a first team all-district and honorable mention All-East Texas selection
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Sara Cantrell
Coach’s record: 79-75 (53-41 at Sabine)
District: 16-3A (White Oak, Harmony, Winona, West Rusk, Gladewater, Arp, Troup)
2018-19 record: 13-19
Top returning players: Mikinzi Cantrell (10 points) … Mallory Furrh (5 points) … Halyn McKenzie (5 points) … Blaire Kaufman (5 points) … Mercedes Willett (4 points) … Aubree McCann (6 points)
Newcomers to watch: Hailey Davis … Caitlin Bates … Ally Gresham … Maddie Furrh … Callie Sparks
HARMONY
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Sheri Seahorn
District: 16-3A (Arp, Gladewater, Sabine, Troup, West Rusk, White Oak, Winona)
Top returning players: Kaylee Clemens … Dacey Dawson … Macey Russell … Katelyn Welborn … Raylee Willie … Kinzee Settles
Newcomers to watch: Jenci Seahorn
You can count on: “They will give you 110% no matter what. They are tough kids and will keep fighting.” — Seahorn
Needs work: “Being able to score when needed.” — Seahorn
Did you know: Harmony won district and bi-district championships last season before falling in area play
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Lady Bears
Coach: Jermaine Lewis
Coach’s record: 96-87
District: 16-3A (Arp, Harmony, Sabine, Troup, West Rusk, White Oak, Winona)
Top returning players: Victoria Perry … Ebony Pipkin … Hai’leigh Oliver … K.J. Hooper … Sydney Spurlock
Newcomers to watch: Makayla Police … Kamryn Ford … Zandera Tyeskie … Alexis Boyd
You can count on: “Us competing every night.” — Lewis
Needs work: “Learning how to win.” — Lewis
Did you know: Lewis led Pine Tree’s boys to a 24-11 record last season
WINONA
Mascot: Lady Wildcats
Coach: Shun Johnson
District: 16-3A (White Oak, Troup, Harmony, Gladewater, West Rusk, Sabine, Arp)
Top returning players: Kalibria Erwin … Griffin Cook … Makayla Florence
Newcomers to watch: Americle Peck … Ky’Brea Jackson
You can count on: “We will compete this season.” — Johnson
Needs work: “Defense.” — Johnson
Did you know: Winona won three games last season
MCLEOD
Mascot: Lady Longhorns
Coach: Casey Schubert
District: 15-2A (Maud, James Bowie, Rivercrest, Clarksville, Linden-Kildare, Detroit)
Top returning players: Gracie Lance … Sibbie Comer … CaryMay … Ella Lambeth … Stormy Johnson … Jillian Parker … Kaitlyn Cross … Jacey Finlayson
Newcomers to watch: Andrea Bertrand … Rielyn Schubert
You can count on: “Fast-paced play, quick changes in defense. The girls are young, but athletic.” — Schubert
Needs work: “Team unity and cohesiveness.” — A new coach means new ways of playing and executing.” — Schubert
Did you know: McLeod will not have a senior on the roster. There are five juniors and three sophomores, along with 14 freshmen in the program
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: J. B. Littlejohn
Coach’s record: 343-203 (110-27 at UG)
District: 16-2A (Hawkins, Harleton, Overton, Beckville, Carlisle, Big Sandy)
2018-19 record: 25-8
Top returning players: Carleigh Judd (13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block) … Macey Alston (13.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 83 made 3-pointers) … Madelynn Lacaze (10 points, 3.5 steals, 4 rebounds) … Macey Roberts (4 points, 7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) … Makena Littlejohn (3 points, 2 steals) … Gracie McKinley
You can count on: “Team chemistry is tremendous with this group, and they have a very good basketball IQ along with an understanding and feel on how we need to play to be successful. We will have solid bench play.” — Littlejohn
Needs work: “Offensive efficiency and consistency need to improve from last season if we expect to win district and return to the Region II Tournament.” — Littlejohn
Did you know: Union Grove has put together four straight 25- win seasons and has been to the playoffs six straight years
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Amy English
Coach’s record: 20-40
District: 16-2A (Big Sandy, Union Grove, Harleton, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle)
2018-19 record: 12-18
Top returning players: Miranda Mize … Haley Straubie … Hannah Sharpless
Newcomers to watch: Macy Davis … Baylie Seegers
You can count on: “Aggressive defense.” — English
Needs work: “Scoring in transition and patience on offense.” — English
Did you know: Beckville advanced to the playoffs last season, falling in the area round to Clarksville
HARLETON
Mascot: Lady Wildcats
Coach: Shanna Johnson
District: 16-2A (Big Sandy, Beckville, Union Grove, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle)
2018-19 record: 19-10
Top returning players: Tyler Mobley … Katelynn Smith
You can count on: “All returning starters.” — Johnson
Needs work: “Communication, trust and defense.” — Johnson
UNION HILL
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Tristen Johnson
District: 24-A (Avinger, Avery, Bloomburg, Saltillo, Sulphur Bluff)
Top returning players: Heavyn Smith … McKenzie Colbert
Newcomers to watch: Skylar Plunkett … Sarah Tumlison … Erica Pope
You can count on: “Good defense and hustle.” — Johnson
Needs work: “Offense and getting the ball up.” — Johnson
Did you know: Union Hill returns just two players for first-year coach Johnson
ST. MARY’S
Mascot: Knights
Coach: Barbara Barton
District: TAPPS 1A District 5
Top returning players: Rebecca Dunn … April Jones
Newcomers to watch: Mia Kittner
You can count on: “I am feeling good about the way my girls work together as a team.” Barton
Needs work: “We are in a rebuilding year, so we will need to work quite a bit, mainly on defense.” — Barton
LONGVIEW CHRISTIAN
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Taylor Haskell
2018-19 record: 5-12
Top returning players: Makinzie Cammack … Anna Clark … Kate Brown … Sydney Cunningham
Newcomers to watch: Kourtney Johnson … Abi Logsdon
You can count on: “Our girls will have grit and will have a chance to be in every game at the end.” — Haskell
Needs work: “With a new team, new people and new system, one thing we will have to work on is our chemistry.” — Haskell
Did you know: Haskell is in his first season as a head coach
LONGVIEW HEAT
Coach: Brian Greer
District: Independent
2018-19 record: 16-15
Top returning players: Jaden Parker, Jordan Parker, Jenna Parker, Jaelyn Cleveland
Newcomers to watch: Suzannah Neal … Zoey Quinalty … Grayson Stroman … Madison Wright
You can count on: “Enthusiasm and hard work in continuing to learn the game.” — Greer
Needs work: “Developing our basketball legs. We started on Oct. 21.” – Greer
Jack Stallard