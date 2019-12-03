■ SABINE 52, SPRING HILL 33: LIBERTY CITY — Sabine raced out to a 16-7 lead at halftime and extended the cushion to 35-14 at the break en route to a 52-33 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Blaire Kaufman scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter to pace Sabine. Mikinzi Cantrell added 16 points, Mercedes Willett seven, Hailey Davis four and Halyn McKenzie, Mallory Furrh, Aubree McCann and Callie Sparks two apiece.
J’Dee Stovall paced Spring Hill with 12 points and seven rebounds. Ashlee Blake finished with seven points and three assists, Zailey McGee five points and seven rebounds, Rachel Petree four points, Valerie Farrell and Amirah Alexander two points apiece and Madison Schrieber one point. Lexie White added four rebounds for the Lady Panthers, who will host the annual JoAnn Sparks Tournament this weekend.
Sabine will also participate in the tournament.
■ HALLSVILLE 50, ELYSIAN FIELDS 45: HALLSVILLE — Hallsville rallied from a five-point halftime deficit and earned a 50-45 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Baylie Perkins knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 11 points to pace the Ladycats. Laikyn Smith and Kelci Wilson added 10 points apiece, with Wilson adding five rebounds. Abbi Fischer had eight points, Olivia Simmons six, Catherine Warford three points and five rebounds, Abby Dunagan two points and Mallory Pyle four steals.
Hallsville will compete in the Royse City Tournament this weekend.
Madison Edwards had 15 points and five assists in the loss for Elysian Fields, which led 26-21 at halftime. Christen Smith recorded a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Adrian Pacheco scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, and Amanda Gardner yanked down eight rebounds.
■ BROWNSBORO 62, KILGORE 31: KILGORE — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs dropped a 62-31 decision at home on Tuesday against Brownsboro.
Miah Thomas scored 11 points and added two steals in the loss for Kilgore. A.T. Anderson added eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Jada Abercrombie chipped in with five points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
■ CARTHAGE 69, DAINGERFIELD 53: DAINGERFIELD — Zee McGrue led four Lady Bulldogs into double figures with 19 points, and Carthage improved to 5-3 on the year with a 69-53 win over Daingerfield.
Jakyra Roberts had 11 points, and Jada McLin and Shakaela Pellum finished with 10 apiece for the Lady Bulldogs, who will compete in the Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill Tournament this weekend.
■ PITTSBURG 62, HUGHES SPRINGS 25: HUGHES SPRINGS — Natalie Styles led the way with 17 points, Tyler Green (13) and Lyly Lemeiu (11) joined her in double figures as Pittsburg rolled to a 62-25 win over Hughes Springs.
Ki’Anna Blackwell added eight points for the Lady Pirates, who outscored Hughes Springs 20-1 in the second quarter to build a 38-9 halftime lead.
Pittsburg will compete in the Redwater Tournament this weekend.
■ HARLETON 54, TATUM 45: HARLETON — The Harleton Lady Wildcats built a 10-point third-quarter lead and held on for a 54-45 win over Tatum on Tuesday.
Tyler Mobley tossed in 20 points and added eight rebounds and two steals for Harleton (5-0). Katelynn Smith finished with 14 points, 12 assists, four rebounds and three steals, Paiton Little 11 points, four rebounds and three steals, Katie Holiday three points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals, Haylea Murray two points and five rebounds, Lauren Garrett two points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals and Ashanti Johnson two points and eight rebounds.
Essence Allen had 20 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists in the loss for Tatum. JaKhia Thomas added four points and four rebounds, Kaylei Stroud five points, six rebounds and three steals, Kayla Jones 10 rebonds, Trinity Edwards nine points and six rebounds and Kerrigan Biggs sevne points.
■ GLADEWATER 62, BECKVILLE 54: BECKVILLE — Victoria Perry led three Lady Bears into double figures with 21 points, and Gladewater earned a 62-54 win over Beckville on Tuesday.
Perry also had nine rebounds and 10 steals for Gladewater. Haileigh Oliver finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals, Ebony Pipkin 13 points and five rebounds, Sydney Spurlock five points, K.J. Hooper five points and seven steals, Latricia Carter two points and Kamryn Floyd two points.
Miranda Mize scored 14 points, Amber Harris 13 and Haley Straubie 10 in the loss for Beckville. Raegan Greer chipped in with eight points, McKinna Chamness four, Baylie Seegers three and Sophie Elliott two.
Harris led with eight rebounds. Chamness added six and Mize four. Seegers and Chamness recorded four steals apiece, Harris three and Straubie two. Mize blocked three shots, and Seegers finished with four assists. Greer chipped in with three assists and Harris two.
■ UNION GROVE 61, WEST RUSK 38: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston and Madelynn Lacaze scored 18 points apiece, Carleigh Judd added to a balanced attack with 17 points and Union Grove earned a 61-38 win over West Rusk.
Makena Littlejohn added six points and Macey Roberts two for Union Grove (8-2), which led 18-7 after one quarter and 33-12 at the half.
The Lady Lions will visit Clarksville on Friday.
■ HEAT 77, LCS 34: Jordan Parker recorded a triple-double and just missed a quadruple-double as Longview HEAT dominated the middle two quarters in a 77-34 win over Longview Christian School.
Parker scored 36 points and added 10 assists, 10 steals and nine rebounds for the HEAT, which broke a 9-9 deadlock after one quarter by outscoring the Lady Eagles 23-8 in the second and 29-10 in the third.
Jaelyn Cleveland had a double-double of her own with 21 points and 13 rebounds, adding five blocks, four steals and three assists to her big night. Gracyn Stroman added two rebounds, Jaden Parker three points, Tanner Stovall six points, three rebounds and two steals, Maddie Wright one rebounds, Suzannah Neal six points and seven rebounds and Zoe Quinalty five points and two rebounds.
■ HAWKINS 34, HEAT 15: TYLER — Alyssa Eddington tossed in 15 points to go along with three steals, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks used a big third quarter to roll past Tyler HEAT, 34-15.
Logan Jaco added eight points and three rebounds for Hawkins, which outscored the HEAT 16-3 in the third. Makena Warren added four points, five rebounds and two assists, Lynli Dacus three points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, Tenley Conde two points, four rebounds and three steals and Jordyn Warren two points, four assists and two steals.
■ MCLEOD 50, QUEEN CITY 43: MCLEOD — Sibbie Comer tossed in 21 points, Cary May and Gracie Lance had nine apiece and McLeod notched a 50-43 win over Queen City.
Kaitlyn Cross finished with seven points, and Rielyn Schubert and Ella Lambeth scored two points apiece. Lance led with seven rebounds, and Lambeth and Jillian Parker had four boards apiece.
From Staff Reports