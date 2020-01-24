DISTRICT 16-5A
■ JACKSONVILLE 49, HALLSVILLE 24: HALLSVILLE — A big fourth quarter lifted the Jacksonville Maidens to a 49-24 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Friday.
Laikyn Smith and Kelci Wilson scored five points apiece for Hallsville, which was outscored 15-6 in the final period. Abbi Fischer had four points and seven rebounds, and Olivia Simmons and Mallory Pyle added four points apiece.
■ LUFKIN 56, MARSHALL 32: MARSHALL — Marshall’s girls basketball team hung with Lufkin for a while but eventually, the Lady Panthers pulled away and came out with a commanding 56-32 win over the Lady Mavs. The loss sets Marshall back to 2-7 overall while Lufkin is now 8-1 against district opponents.
Asia Smith led Marshall in scoring with 10 points. Kay Kay Jones was behind her with seven points and Maycee Griffin tossed in five as Trinity Watts came away with four points. Kamryn Turner, Serenity Jackson and Lytivia Morrow all recorded two points apiece.
Lufkin’s Tori Coleman led the game in scoring with 17 points. Alecia Rivera-Scott was next in line with 13. Aaliyah Menefee dropped in nine points while Courtnee Morgan recorded eight points. Nimah Alexander finished with four while Anayia Cottrell and Kelby Coutee scored two points each and Brookelyn Fowler had one.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ CHAPEL HILL 53, SPRING HILL 16: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Jenea Travier led a balanced scoring attack for Chapel Hill with 11 points, and the Lady Bulldogs notched a 53-16 win over Spring Hill.
Shelbee Denson added 10 points, and Ty’Liyah Moore and D.J. Kincade had nine apiece for Chapel Hill, which led led 20-4 after one quarter and 31-6 at halftime.
Zailey McGee and Ashlee Blake had four points apiece in the loss for Spring Hill.
DISTRICT 20-4A
■ CARTHAGE 55, HUNTINGTON 34: CARTHAGE — Jada McLin tossed in 15 points, and the Carthage Lady Bulldogs moved to 3-1 in district play (14-10 overall) with a 55-34 win over Huntington.
Makhai Lewis added 11 points and Zee McGrue 10 for Carthage, which outscored Huntington 27-15 in the second half.
DISTRICT 15-4A
■ NORTH LAMAR 62, PITTSBURG 46: PARIS — North Lamar outscored Pittsburg 36-15 in the final two frames to pull away for a 62-46 win.
Kyleigh Posey had 12 points, Tyler Green 11 and Natalie Styles eight for Pittsburg, which led 31-26 at halftime.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 37, HARMONY 34: WHITE OAK — Alysa Hall dropped in 20 points, and White Oak outscored Harmony 5-2 in overtime to earn a 37-34 win.
Morgan Benge and Renee O’Kelley had seven points apiece for the Ladynecks (18-10, 9-0). O’Kelley also grabbed eight rebounds.
Jenci Seahorn had 10 points in the loss for Harmony.
■ SABINE 63, WEST RUSK 35: LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman knocked down 19 points for Sabine, and the Lady Cardinals rolled to a 63-35 win over West Rusk.
Mikinzi Cantrell added 16 points and Hailey Davis 10 for the Lady Cardinals. Mallory Furrh finished with eight points, Mercedes Willett six, Ally Gresham and Halyn McKenzie two apiece and Aubree McCann one.
■ GLADEWATER 67, ARP 15: GLADEWATER — Ebony Pipkin and Victoria Perry combined for 37 points, and the Gladewater Lady Bears rolled past Arp, 67-15, on Friday.
Pipkin had 20 points, Perry 17, Kamryn Floyd eight, K.J. Hooper and Sydney Spurlock seven apiece, Haileigh Oliver and Latricia Carter three each and Bri Boyd two. Perry led with 12 rebounds. Oliver added nine, Carter eight, Pipkin six and Hooper f ive, and Oliver dished out six assists. Floyd came away with six steals, Pipkin five, Oliver four and Spurlock three.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ JEFFERSON 51, NEW DIANA 32: DIANA — Jefferson outscored New Diana 18-8 in the third to extend a 10-point halftime lead to 20 en route to a 51-32 win.
Da’Navia Thomas scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for Jefferson. Jaden Carter added nine points and six rebounds, McKenzie Jordan eight points and nine rebounds and Nia Garrett, Ma’Kaya Young and Tierrani Johnson six points apiece. Young also came down with seven rebounds.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 57, ORE CITY 22: HUGHES SPRINGS — Rylie Tenbrook led three Lady Mustangs into double figures with 13 points, and Hughes Springs jumped out to a big lead early en route to a 57-22 win over Ore City.
Sanariya Davis had 11 points and Briana Young 10 for Hughes Springs, which led 46-8 at halftime. Adriana Kennedy finished with eight points, Kyleigh Wilson six, Kylie McMillion five and Amaunni Craver four.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 56, WASKOM 37: WASKOM — Christen Smith and Adrian Pacheco combined for 30 points and 17 rebounds to lead Elysian Fields past Waskom, 56-37.
Smith had 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Pacheco 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Elysian Fields, which outscored Waskom 28-16 in the second half. Madison Edwards filled the stat sheet with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Amanda Gardner finished with five points, four assists and five steals, and Keyaria Harrison, Carly Barras and Sha’Mya Glenn all scored four points. Glenn added five rebounds and Barras four.
■ DAINGERFIELD 51, TATUM 50: TATUM — Playing with just six players, the Tatum Lady Eagles fell to Daingerfield, 51-50, on Friday.
Mikayla Roberson led the way for Daingerfield with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kiara Robinson added 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Jaclyn Garrett seven points, three steals and four rebounds, TaQuasia Latchison three rebounds, Malayah Everett two points, two steals, two assists and two rebounds, Genesis Allen two rebounds, Mon’trevia Durham nine points and three steals and Joi Akinsuroju two rebounds and five steals.
Essence Allen had 12 points, 17 rebounds, seven steals and seven assists to pace Tatum, which also got 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists from Summer Dancy-Vazquez. JaKhia Thomas added six points, three steals and four assists, Kaylei Stroud two points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists, Kayla Jones nine points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists an Trinity Edwards eight points, three rebounds, four steals and two assists.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ PAUL PEWITT 62, DEKALB 42: DEKALB — Mya Heath scored 22 of her 30 points in the first half, and the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas rolled to a 62-42 win over DeKalb.
Jailyn Smith added 10 points for the Lady Brahmas (20-7, 7-1), who led 41-20 at halftime.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 78, HARLETON 77: HAWKINS — Tenley Conde knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer, finishing with nine points and lifting the Hawkins Lady Hawks to a 78-77 win over Harleton.
Victoria Miller led the way for Hawkins with 17 points, three steals and two rebounds. Logan Jaco added 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Makena Warren finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, Lynli Dacus 10 points and six rebounds, Jordyn Warren nine points, four rebounds, two assists and five steals, Conde six rebounds, Laney Wilson four points and Mariana Clark three rebounds and two steals.
Tyler Mobley and Katelynn Smith had 22 points apiece in the loss for Harleton. Paiton Little added 10, Lauren Garrett eight, Ahanti Johnson seven, Katie Holiday four, Haylea Murray three and Meredith Sellers one.
■ BECKVILLE 49, BIG SANDY 27: BIG SANDY — Miranda Mize scored 20 points to go along with nine rebounds and three steals, and Beckville won 49-27 over Big Sandy.
Amber Harris added 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and four assists for the Ladycats. McKinna Chamness finished with six points, Baylie Seegers five, Raegan Greer four and Hailey Straubie and Macy Davis two apiece. Seegers chipped in with eight rebounds, and Davis added six rebounds and three blocks.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ MAUD 30, LINDEN-KILDARE 21: LINDEN — Haley Yates scored 14 points and Libby Carroll added nine for the Lady Cardinals as Maud slipped past Linden-Kildare, 30-21.
Angelyna Meggs finished with seven points in the loss for Linden-Kildare. Pricilla Rhyne added five, Nevaeh Arnold four, Sydney Hampton three and LaSonya Ward two.
■ DETROIT 47 MCLEOD 41: MCLEOD — Abi Shelby led the way for Detroit with 18 points in a 47-41 win over McLeod.
Gracie Lance paced McLeod with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Cary May and Kaitlyn Cross scored nine apiece, Sibbie Comber six, Ella Lambeth five and Jillian Parker one. Lambeth added seven rebounds, Comer six rebounds and Parker five rebounds and two assists.
PRIVATE
■ HEAT 61, PARIS TRINITY 39: Jordan Parker scored 29 points and added nine steals, Tanner Stovall added 16 points and five steals and Longview HEAT used a couple of big middle quarters to pull away for a 61-39 win over Paris Trinity.
Parker also had four assists and three rebounds, and Stovall added two assists and two rebounds for the HEAT, which outscored Paris 41-19 in the middle two frames. Gracyn Stroman had one assists, Jaden Parker two points, five rebounds and three steals, Jenna Parker seven points, six steals, two rebounds and three assists, Maddie Wright two points, six rebounds and two blocks, Suzannah Neal five points, six blocks and two steals and Zoe Quinalty four rebounds.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 85, BELHAVEN 74: JACKSON, Miss. — Micayla Mikulski scored 30 points to go along with 17 rebounds, five steals and five assists, and LeTourneau University improved to 5-2 in American Southwest Conference play (9-7 overall) with an 85-74 win over Belhaven.
Mikulski went 13-for-17 from the floor during her career-high scoring night. Jordan McClenton added 16 points. Keauna Whitfield finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, a block and a steal, Scruffy Hopkins eight points, seven assists, three steals and four rebounds, Vanessa Cruz eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals and Malacia Guy eight points.
LeTourneau will visit Louisiana College for a 1 p.m. contest today in Pineville, Louisiana.
FROM STAFF REPORTS