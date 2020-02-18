CLASS 2A
■CLARKSVILLE 49, BECKVILLE 37: EMORY — Clarksville notched a 49-37 win over the Beckville Ladycats on Tuesday in Class 2A bi-district playoff action.
Amber Harris finished with 10 points in the loss for Beckville. Miranda Mize added nine, Haley Straubie seven, Macy Davis and McKinna Chamness four apiece, Raegan Greer two and Baylie Seegers one.
Harris also pulled down 15 rebounds and added two assists. Mize finished with nine rebounds, two blocks and four assists and Straubie finished with five rebounds.
LATE MONDAY CLASS 3A
■MOUNT VERNON 61, PAUL PEWITT 50: PITTSBURG — Peyton Steen scored 20 points, and TyRaven Lindwood and Brendeja Holloman combined for 30 to lead Mount Vernon in a 61-50 Class 3A bi-district playoff win over Paul Pewitt.
Steen had 11 of her points in the opening quarter as Mount Vernon built a 17-11 lead. The Lady Brahmas kept things close, but the Lady Tigers outscored them 16-8 in the final stanza to move on to the area round.
Lindwood had 17 and Holloman 12 for Mount Vernon.
Mya Heath paced Paul Pewitt with 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals. Sissy Jones added 11 points, three rebounds and four steals, Jailyn Smith 11 points, two rebounds and five steals and Calli Osmon six points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
CLASS 2A
■UNION GROVE 62, MCLEOD 41: ORE CITY — Carleigh Judd led a balanced scoring attack for Union Grove with 22 points, and the Lady Lions moved to the area round of the playoffs with a 62-41 bi-district win over McLeod.
Macey Alston had 15 points, Madelynn Lacaze 14, Makena Littlejohn six and Shayla Gallagher five for Union Grove, which used an 18-6 run in the third quarter to take control.
Gracie Lance had 15 points, six steals and eight rebounds in the loss for McLeod. Sibbie Comer and Kaitlyn Cross added nine points apiece, Ella Lambeth five and Regan Johnson three. Comer also added seven rebounds and Lambeth chipped in with five boards.
Union Grove (24-7) will take on Wolfe City (26-7) at 6 p.m. on Friday in Mount Vernon.
FROM STAFF REPORTS