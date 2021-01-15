DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 44, MT. PLEASANT 31: HALLSVILLE — In the first of back-to-back meetings, Catherine Warford scored 11 points and Mallory Pyle added 11 for Hallsville as the Ladycats notched a 44-31 win over Mount Pleasant on Friday.
The two teams meet against at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Mount Pleasant.
Baylie Perkins added seven, and Laikyn Smith chipped in with five points and five assists for Hallsville (6-1 in district), which outscored the Lady Tigers 27-15 after halftime.
Abbi Fischer had three points for Hallsville, and Daquavia Lively, Faith Baliraine, Aubrey Marjason and Olivia Simmons all chipped in with two points.
DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 63, CUMBERLAND 24: TYLER — Miah Thomas did double-double duty for Kilgore, scoring 30 points and adding 10 rebounds, five steals and a block as the Lady Bulldogs extended their winning streak to three in a row with a 63-24 win over Cumberland Academy.
AT Anderson also recorded a double-double and filled the stat sheet with 19 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and seven blocks. Leanna Morin and Shai Lacy scored three points apiece.
W. OAK 80, DAINGERFIELD 22: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks took control early, outscoring Daingerfield 22-3 in the opening quarter on the way to an 80-22 win.
Alysa Hall had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists to pace White Oak, which held Daingerfield to single digits in all four quarters. Payton Palmer added 16 points and seven assists, Renee Cook 15 points, six rebounds and six steals, Anna Iske 10 points, five steals and five rebounds, Lexi Palmer eight points and four steals, Whitni Rayson six points and five rebounds and Emma Nix two points and three assists.
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 47, ORE CITY 18: ORE CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals pulled away after a close quarter, rolling to a 47-18 win over the Ore City Rebels.
Sabine led 15-11 after one frame, but outscored the Lady Rebels 13-1 in the second period and 19-6 in the second half.
Blaire Kaufman paced Sabine with 15 points. Claudia Simmons added 10, Hailey Davis nine, Mercedes Willett Five, Addy Gresham four and Ashlynn Davis and Ally Gresham two apiece.
Emily Hoosier had eight points in the loss for Ore City, which will host Daingerfield on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 21-2A
U. GROVE 73, CARLISLE 4: PRICE — All ten Lady Lions who suited up got in the scoring act for Union Grove in a 73-4 win over Carlisle.
Macey Alston led the way with 23 points for the Lady Lions. Carleigh Judd (14) and Sumeet Mattu (11) joined her in double figures. Baliey Clowers added eight, Macey Roberts five, Kyler Littlejohn and Gracie Stanford three apiece and Ava Wightman, Gracie Winn and Makena Littlejohn two each.
Carlisle (18-2, 5-1) will visit Big Sandy on Tuesday.
BECKVILLE 58, B. SANDY 12: BECKVILLE — McKinna Chamness and Amber Harris combined for 27 points, and the Beckville Ladycats earned a 58-12 win over Big Sandy.
Chamness led the way with 15 points and three steals, and Harris contributed 12 points19 rebounds nd four steals. Baylie Seegers chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and four steals, Lexi Barr six points and four steals, Haley Straubie five points and five steals, Hannah Sharpless five points, two steals and three assists, Emily Dean two pints and four rebounds and Laney JOnes one point and four rebounds.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 70, U. HILL 23: BETTIE — Naomi Fountain and Huda Hanan scored 20 points apiece, Sam Chandler and Audra Fuller both tossed in 11 points and the Avinger Lady Indians rolled to a 70-23 win over Union Hill.
Taygen Downs and Harley Moore scored four apiece for Avinger, which led 18-3 after one quarter and 35-15 at the half.
PRIVATE
ST. MARY’S 41, CHCS 20: St. Mary’s pulled out a 41-20 win over Christian Heritage Classical School on Friday.
Rebecca Dunn paced St. Mary’s with 24 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and an assist. Avae Kittner had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Mia Kittner five points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals and Isabella Aguilar 11 rebounds and three steals.
Madyn Brown had eight points and two assists in the loss for CHCS, now 1-1 in district play. Campbell Laney finished with six points and seven rebounds.
CHESS 66, HEAT 65: Christian Home Education School (CHESS) rallied for a 66-65 win over Longview HEAT on Friday.
CHESS trailed 52-48 heading into the final stanza before outscoring HEAT 18-13 in the final eight minutes.
Jordan Parker scored 21 points to go along with three assists, eight rebounds and four steals in the loss for HEAT. Skye Cotton added 13 points and four rebounds, Brailey Brown 12 points and six rebounds, Laynie Walton eight points, Jenna Parker five points, seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals and Maddi Wright six points, 18 rebounds and two steals.
LATE THURSDAY
COLLEGE
LETU 78, OZARKS 69: CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – LeTourneau University women’s basketball team beat the University of the Ozarks, 78-69, Thursday to improve to 7-1 overall, 3-0 in American Southwest Conference play. They’ll take a six-game win streak into today’s 1 p.m. matinee at the University of Texas at Dallas.
Ozarks was playing just its third game, but despite falling behind by double digits in the first half, the Eagles (0-3, 0-3 ASC) didn’t go quietly. The Jackets led by 16 following a Briona Andrews triple less than four minutes into the second half. But the Eagles whittled the gap down to six after Angela Wyatt sank a pair of free throws with 1:37 to play in the third quarter. Her two free throws culminated a 16-6 run to end the period.
Stevie Perkins’ layup 1:09 into the fourth quarter pulled the Eagles within three, 54-51, before LETU’s Malacia Guy answered on the other end. Ajanae Thomas, who finished with a career-best 31 points, converted a three-point play with 5:21 remaining to bump the YellowJackets back in front by seven. The Eagles got within four on three more occasions, the last time when Kerigan Bradshaw sank a pair of free throws with 52 seconds remaining. But Guy and Thomas combined to sink seven of eight free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
Thomas was 16 of 19 from the free throw line, and had six rebounds and two steals. Guy went 8-for-10 from the stripe, finishing with 18 points, four assists and two steals. Scruffy Hopkins added 10 points, a career-high six steals and four assists. Andrews had 10 points. Flora Akingbade had 10 rebounds, including five on the offensive end.
Bradshaw finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kamryn McKinney had 10 points and five boards for the Eagles, who outscored the Jackets, 40-30, in the paint.
With the win, LeTourneau moved ahead of the Ozarks in the series history, 23-22, in the NCAA era. The Jackets also broke a 10-10 tie in the series, which dates back exactly 11 years to Jan. 14, 2010.