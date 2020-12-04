WHITE OAK 30, HEAT 25: WHITE OAK — Renee Cook recorded an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double to pace the Ladynecks, and White Oak notched a 30-25 win over Tyler HEAT on Friday.
Payton Palmer added nine points and three steals, Alysa Hall seven points, five rebounds and three assists and Whitni Rayson and Anna Iske two points apiece for the Ladynecks.
GLADEWATER 58, KILGORE 56: KILGORE — JaKiya Bell and Hai’leigh Oliver combined for 29 points, and the Gladewater Lady Bears edged Kilgore, 58-56, on Friday.
Bell had 17 points, Oliver 12, Ebony Pipkin nine, Calice Henderson seven, Kamryn Floyd six, Kiyona Parker two and Cariesma Colbert one. Oliver and Bell added eight rebounds apiece, Henderson six adn Floyd five. Bell had six steals and Oliver five.
HAWKINS 36, HARMONY 29: HAWKINS — Makena Warren finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three steals, leading the Hawkins Lady Hawks to a 36-29 win over Harmony.
Lynli Dacus added nine points, nine rebounds and four steals, and Tenley Conde finished with five points, five rebounds and four steals for Hawkins.
Lanie Trimble scored 10 points, Kinzee Settles and Madi Rahme eight apiece, Jenci Seahorn two and Joey Wagner one in the loss for Harmony.
U. GROVE 63, H. SPRINGS 30: HUGHES SPRINGS — Carleigh Judd dropped in 25 points, Macey Alston added 22 and the Union Grove Lady Lions opened up a big lead early en route to a 63-30 win over Hughes Springs.
Makena Littlejohn scored seven for the Lady Lions, who moved to 7-0 with the win.
Adriana Kennedy scored 11 and Sanariya Davis eight in the loss for Hughes Springs, which trailed 21-4 after one quarter and 39-14 at the half. Ariel Crowder and Amaunni Craver finished with four apiece, and Kyleigh Wilson added three.
