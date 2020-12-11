DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 57, O. CITY 14: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals moved to 9-0 on the year and opened district play with a 57-14 win over Ore City, using a combined 26 points from Blaire Kaufman (16) and Addy Gresham (10) to seal the deal.
Hailey Davis added nine for Sabine, which led 16-2 after one quarter and outscored the Lady Rebels 23-0 in the third. Ashlynn Davis had six points, Maddie Furrh five, Mercedes Willett four, Claudia Simmons three and Eliza Roper and Callie Sparks two apiece.
H. SPRINGS 28, N. DIANA 25: DIANA — Adriana Kennedy paced Hughes Springs with 10 points, and the Lady Mustangs rallied for a 28-25 win over New Diana.
Sam Waller scored eight for Hughes Springs, which trailed 11-5 after one quarter and 17-9 at the half. Sanariya Davis had four points, Kylie McMillion three, Amaunni Craver two and Ariel Crowder one.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 40, E. FIELDS 31: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Trinity Edwards filled the stat sheet with 21 points, seven rebounds, nine steals, two assists and a block, and the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 40-31 win over Elysian Fields on Friday.
Kayla Jones added eight points, five rebounds and five steals for Tatum. Kaylei Stroud chipped in with six points, five rebounds, five steals and two blocks, Summer Dancy-Vasquez two points, 10 assists and six steals, Kerrigan Biggs two points, five rebounds and two assists and Emma Wiley one point and a couple of steals.
HARLETON 54, W. RUSK 38: HARLETON — Paiton Little tossed in 18 points and added three assists, and the Harleton Lady Wildcats earned a 54-38 win over the West Rusk Lady Raiders on Friday.
Meredith sellers and Katie Holiday had nine points apiece, with Sellers adding three rbounds and Holiday four rebounds and five steals. Haylea Murray six points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks, Ashanti Johnson four points, four rebounds and three steals and Zahria Jackson and Amber Hitt two points apiece.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 31, YANTIS 28: YANTIS — Taygen Downs scored 11 points, Naomi Fountain added 10 for the Lady Indians and Avinger notched a 31-28 win over Yantis on Friday.
Huda Hanan added five for Avinger, which rallied from a 24-18 deficit by outscoring yantis 13-4 in the final eight minutes. Samantha Chandler finished with three points, and Audra Fuller had two.
OTHER
UNION GROVE 42, HARMONY 24: UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd tossed in 20 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions built a 15-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 42-24 win over Harmony.
Macey Alston had seven points, Gracie Winn five and Macey Roberts and Makena Littlejohn three apiece for Union Grove, which moved to 9-0 on the season.
The Lady Lions will visit Campbell on Tuesday.
BECKVILLE 40, JOAQUIN 24: BECKVILLE — Haley Straubie and Hannah Sharpless scored eight points apiece, Amber Harris was right behind with seven points and Beckville earned a 40-24 win over Joaquin on Friday.
McKinna Chamness added 6 for the Ladycats. Emily Dean added four, Baylie Seegers three and Lexi Barr and Kiarra Willis two apiece. Harris also collected 18 rebounds to go along with four steals. Sharpless finished with five rebounds and five steals.
HAWKINS 72, HEAT 32: HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus led a balanced Lady Hawk scoring attack with 14 points, and Hawkins rolled to a 72-32 win over Longview HEAT on Friday.
Jordyn Warren added 13 points, and Makena Warren and Tenley Conde chipped in with 10 points apiece for Hawkins.
Dacus added six rebounds, six assists and two steals, Jordyn Warren five assists, four rebound and three steals, Makena Warren seven rebounds, two assists and five steals, Conde four rebounds and three assists, Laney Wilson eight points, six rebounds and two steals and Logan Jaco six points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Hawkins held a 28-19 halftime lead before taking control in the third with a 24-7 outburst.
Jordan Parker scored 10 points to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the loss for HEAT. Brailey Brown finished with six points, two assists, three rebounds and three steals, Jenna Parker five points, two rebounds and three steals, Maddie Wright four points and 11 rebounds, Abbey Gallant two points and two rebounds and Laynie Wilson five points, two rebound and three steals.
GARY 40, B. SANDY 30: BIG SANDY — The Gary Lady Bobcats used a big second quarter to take the lead and held on for a 40-30 win over Big Sandy.
Big Sandy, which was paced by Chyler Ponder with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, led 7-6 after one quarter but trailed 17-8 at halftime.
Brylie Arnold added nine points and three rebounds for Big Sandy. Breaunna Derrick finished with nine rebounds, one point and two steals, Faith Watts two points, two assists, four rebounds and two steals, Shemaiah Johnson two points and MaRyiah Francis three points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
Big Sandy visits Union Hill today for a 10 a.m. contest.
BROWNSBORO 61, TIMPSON 46: TIMPSON — The Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 12-0 on the season with a 61-46 in over Timpson, using a 20-point night from Kentoya Woods and 16 points from Mekhayia Moore to get the job done.
Paris Miller added 10, Shakayla Warren six, Allie Cooper five and Tori Hooker and Rebecca Rumbo two apiece for Brownsboro.
Emma Ramsey had 11 points and McKenna Wynn 10 for Timpson.
LATE THURSDAY
CHCS 52, LCS 24: Makenna Kaunitz just missed recording a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, 10 assists and eight steals, as Christian Heritage Classical School notched a 52-24 win over Longview Christian School.
Mary White added 13 points, five rebounds and six steals for CHCS, and Madyn Brown had 11 points and three steals.
