SABINE 41, BECKVILLE 39: BECKVILLE — The Sabine Lady Cardinals edged Beckville on Friday, 41-39.
Blaire Kaufman paced Sabine (4-0) with 17 points. Maddie Furrh added nine, Hailey Davis six, Mercedes Willett four, Ashlynn Davis three and Callie Sparks two.
Raegan Greer had 14 points, five rebounds and three blocks in the loss for Beckville. Baylie Seegers added eight points, Amber Harris six, Haley Straubie five, Emily Dean four and Hannah Sharpless two. Seegers finished with five rebounds and three assists and Harris 12 rebounds, three steals and three assists.
U. GROVE 72, W. RUSK 24: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston tossed in 29 points, Carleigh Judd added 15 and Union Grove built a big halftime lead en route to a 72-24 win over West Rusk.
Gracie Winn and Makena Littlejohn added nine apiece for Union Grove, which led 53-16 at halftime. Macey Roberts finished with four, and Kyler Littlejohn, Bailey Clowers and Sumeet Mattu had two each.
Union Grove moves to 4-0 with the win.
HAWKINS 61, P. GROVE 25: HAWKINS — Makena Warren had a double-double with 14 points and 21 rebounds, leading the Hawkins Lady Hawks to a 61-25 win over Pleasant Grove.
Logan Jaco added 14 points and seven rebounds, Jordyn Warren and Laney Wilson 12 points apiece, Jordyn Warren seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, Lynli Dacus nine points and four steals and Carmen Turner six steals.
FW CHRISTIAN 67, HEAT 53: TYLER — Fort Worth Christian built a 14-point after one quarter and made it stand, handing Longview HEAT a 67-53 setback on Friday at the Macy Chenevert Memorial Tournament.
Brailey Brown knocked down six 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the loss for HEAT, adding three steals to her big night. Jordan Parker finished with 16 points, four assists and six rebounds, Jenna Parker eight points, two assists and three rebounds, Jaelyn Cleveland two points and 11 rebounds, Maddie Wright four points and eight rebounds, Abbey Gallant seven rebounds and Laynie Walton three points and four rebounds.
Also on Friday, Jordan Parker scorched the nets for 31 points as Longview HEAT earned a 57-23 win over Grace.
Parker added six rebounds, six steals and two assists. Brown had nine points and three rebounds, Jenna Parker five points, four rebounds and three steals, Cleveland six points and 11 rebounds, Wright two points and 11 rebounds, Gallant eight rebounds and one point and Walton three points.
MCLEOD 48, ATLANTA 36: MCLEOD — Kaitlyn Cross scored 17 points, Gracie Lance added 10 and the McLeod Lady Longhorns earned a 48-36 win over Atlanta.
Sibbie Comer had eight points and 10 rebounds, Cary May five points and Stormy Johnson and Ella Lambeth four points apiece. Lance also pulled down seven rebounds.
BROWNSBORO 90, N. MESQUITE 22: MESQUITE — The Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 5-0 on the season wit ha 90-22 win over North Mesquite.
Kentoya Woods had 25 points, Paris Miller 19, Rebecca Rumbo 12 and Mekhayia Moore 10 for Brownsboro, which led 19-4 after one quarte and 51-12 at the half.