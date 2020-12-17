DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 54, T. HIGH 42: HALLSVILLE — Baylie Perkins led a balanced Ladycat scoring attack with 12 points, and Hallsville opened the district schedule with a 54-42 win over Texas High.
Faith Baliraine added nine points and 11 rebounds for Hallsville (5-5). Catherine Warford scored eight points and gathered in six rebounds. Aubrey Marjason and Laikyn Smith scored six points apiece, Makayla Menchue five and Daquavia Lively and Mallory Pyle four each.
The Hallsville JV (33-23) and freshman (59-27) squads also notched wins.
Hallsville will host Longview at noon on Monday.
DISTRICT 16-4A
C. HILL 50, S. HILL 49: In a tight game throughout, the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs rallied for a 50-49 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Friday.
Spring Hill led 22-21 at the half and 37-31 heading into the final quarter.
Zailey McGee finished with 12 points for Spring Hill. Janie Bradshaw added 10, Laila Thompson eight, Rachel Petree six, Peyton Borens five and Kenzie Gee and Erin Gregson four apiece. Thompson added 10 rebounds, McGee and Petree nine apiece, Gee eight and Borens six. Gee finished with five assists and Borens three, and McGee led with three blocks.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 53, ATHENS 31: ATHENS — The Brownsboro Bearettes went to 14-0 on the season and 2-0 in district play with a 53-31 win over Athens.
Mekhayia Moore scored 15 points, Paris Miller 14, Kentoya Woods nine and Allie Cooper six for Brownsboro. Tori Hooker chipped in with five points, and Bayli Hooker and Rebecca Rumbo added two apiece.
Mimi McCallister scored 24 points in the loss for Athens.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 44, H. SPRINGS 41: HUGHES SPRINGS — Renee Cook scored 19 points, Alysa Hall joined her in twin digits with 11 and the White Oak Ladynecks held on for a 44-41 win over Hughes Springs.
Payton Palmer added seven points, Whitni Rayson four and Anna Iske three for White Oak.
Adriana Kennedy paced Hughes Springs with 16 points. Ariel Crowder added seven, Karmen Searcy and Sam Waller five apiece and Sanariya Davis and Amaunni Craver four each.
GLADEWATER 70, DAINGERFIELD 17: DAINGERFIELD — Gladewater sprinted out of the gates to build a 21-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 70-17 win over Daingerfield.
Hai’leigh Oliver paced Gladewater with 20 points. Kiyona parker and JaKiyah Bell had 11 apiece, Kamryn Byrd 10, Ebony Pipkin eight, Sydney Spurlock seven, Taya Grooms two and Cariesma Colbert one. Bell led with 10 rebounds. Oliver had nine steals, and Pipkin chipped in with five steals.
Aa’liyah Neal scored five points in the loss for Daingerfield. Breanna Durham added four, and Alexis Williams, Genesis Allen, Kyasia Williams and Anyha Ellison all chipped in with two.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 59, TROUP 23: TROUP — Kaylei Stroud and Trinity Edwards scored 16 points apiece for Tatum, and the Lady Eagles held Troup to a couple of points in the middle two quarters to earn a 59-23 win.
Stroud added three rebounds, four steals, four assists and two blocks for Tatum, which held a slim 15-13 lead after one before going on a 26-0 run in the second and third periods.
Edwards had a double-double with 10 steals, adding two rebounds to her night. Kayla Jones scored eight points and added eight rebounds, six steals and three assists. Kerrigan Biggs recorded seven points, four rebounds and two assists, Summer Dancy-Vasquex five points, two steals and six assists, Jade Moore-Simon two points and two rebounds, Emma Wiley two points, two rebounds and five assists and Brynlee Mims two points and two rebounds.
Tatum moves to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the district.
DISTRICT 21-2A
U. GROVE 80, CARLISLE 21: UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd and Macey Alston combined for 45 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions improved to 11-0 on the season with an 80-21 win over the Carlisle Lady Indians.
Macey Roberts added 13 for Union Grove, which led 31-5 after one quarter and 42-13 at halftime. Makena Littlejohn finished with nine points, Sumeet Mattu seven, Bailey Clowers four and Esmy Escabedo two.
Union Grove hosts Big Sandy on Monday.
HAWKINS 73, OVERTON 15: HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus led the way with a 26-point, 13-rebound double-double, and Hawkins rolled to a 73-15 win against Overton.
Dacus also added six steals, three assists and two blocks to her big night. Locan Jaco finished with 12 points, four rebounds and six steals, Laney Wilson nine points, Jordyn Warren eight points, five assists and five steals and Makena Warren eight points and three steals.
Hawkins led 15-3 after one quarter and 37-10 at halftime.
BECKVILLE 42, B. SANDY 15: BECKVILLE — Amber Harris tossed in 12 points, Haley Straubie added nine for the Ladycats and Beckville notched a 42-15 win over Big Sandy.
Baylie Seegers and Emily Dean had six points apiece for Beckville, which also got four from McKinna Chamness, three from Hannah Sharpless and two from Kiarra Willis. Harris dominated inside with 19 rebounds, adding five steals and a block. Seegers added six rebounds, two steals and two assists, Chamness five rebounds and Barr six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 42, DETROIT 16: MCLEOD — Ella Lambeth’s nine points led the way for McLeod in a 42-16 win over Detroit.
Gracie Lance added eight for the Lady Longhorns. Kaitlyn Cross finished with seven, Cary May six, Chassie Gryder five, Kenslee Cross four, Regan Johnson two and Sibbie Comer one.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 37, S. BLUFF 36: AVINGER — Huda Hanan hit a layup at the buzzer to lift the Avinger Lady Indians to a 37-36 win over Sulphur Bluff in a game Avinger finished with three players on the court due to foul trouble.
Naomi Fountain had 14 for Avinger. Taygen Downs added five, and Samantha Chandler, Audra Fuller and Harley Moore all scored two.
NON-DISTRICT
SALTILLO 80, PITTSBURG 44: SALTILLO — Chandler Bain and Anna Reeder scored 18 points apiece for Saltillo in an 80-44 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
Elyssia Lemelle had 14 and Natalie Styles 12 for Pittsburg, which fell behind 22-6 after one quarter. Jada Peoples and Kyleigh Posey scored seven apiece, and Sanaa Hollins added four.
L-EYLAU 73, HEAT 39: The Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards used a big third quarter to pull away in a close game en route to a 73-39 win over Longview HEAT.
Jordan Parker scored 18 points, and Brailey Brown added 11 for HEAT, which trailed 18-16 after one quarter and 33-26 at the half before L-E went on a 23-4 run in the third stanza.
Parker added four assists,, nine rebounds, six blocks and eight steals, and Brown finished with four rebounds and two steals. Jenna Parker had two assists and nine rebounds, Abbey Gallant four points and seven rebounds and Laynie Walton six points.
LATE THURSDAY
MCLEOD 53, J. BOWIE 5: McLeod allowed five points in the opening quarter and pitched a shutout the rest of the way in a 553-5 win over James Bowie.
Gracie Lance had 17 to pace McLeod. Stormy Johnson and Cary May added eight apiece, with Kaitlyn Cross and Ella Lambeth scoring six apiece, Sibbie Comer adn Kenslee Cross three apiece and Regan Johnson two.