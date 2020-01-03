■ HORN 77, LONGVIEW 49: MESQUITE — The Longview Lady Lobos suffered their first loss in district play Friday afternoon as the Mesquite Horn Lady Jaguars rolled to an easy 77-49 victory.
Horn opened the game on fire and rang up 34 first quarter points to hold a commanding 19-point lead. The Lady Jags kept the pressure on and took a decided 54-23 advantage to the break.
The Lady Lobos placed three in doubles as Meshia Shead led the way with 15 points. Jordan McLain followed with 14 and Miah Colbert chipped in 11.
Longview returns to the hardwood Tuesday with a game against Rockwall-Heath at Lobo Coliseum.
■ BULLARD 68, SPRING HILL 23: BULLARD — Unable to ever get untracked, the Spring Hill Lady Panthers dropped a 68-23 verdict to the Bullard Lay Panthers Friday evening.
Madison Schreiber was high-point for Spring Hill with six points. Ashlee Blake added five, Peyton Borens four, J’Dee Stovall three, Marissa Seyer two, while Zailey McGee, Amirah Alexander and Valerie Ferrell all had single points.
The Lady Panthers (12-14 overall) face McLeod this evening at the American Airlines Center prior to the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets contest.
■ JOHN TYLER 31, PINE TREE 28: TYLER — John Tyler freshman Kamora Jackson hit 5 of 7 free throw attempts in final 3:07 to help the Lady Lions notch a 31-28 victory over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in District 16-5A action.
Mckenzie Kirk led the Lady Pirates with 11 points. Pine Tree falls to 4-13 overall and 1-2 in loop play.
Pine Tree entertains Hallsville Tuesday.
■ TATUM 50, NEW DIANA 32: TATUM — Essence Allen dropped 21 points and Trinity Edwards added 11 as the Tatum Lady Eagles soared to a 50-32 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles here Friday.
Tatum overcame a 19-18 halftime deficit to improve its overall mark to 7-9 and 2-1 in district.
The Lady Eagles host Jefferson Tuesday.
■ GILMER 38, KILGORE 29: KILGORE — Haylee Jordan’s 19 points guided the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes to a 38-29 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs here Friday night.
Gilmer’s defense kept Kilgore at bay much of the night only allowing double figures in the second period.
The Lady Buckeyes shot 52% from the field.
■ SABINE 57, ARP 23: LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman’s 21 points and a dozen more from Mikinzi Cantrell paced the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 57-23 domination of the Arp Lady Tigers.
Sabine, which travels to Troup Tuesday, assumed an 11-3 lead in the opening eight minutes and never looked back.
The Lady Cardinals improve to a perfect 3-0 in district and 12-7 overall.
■ BECKVILLE 46, GARY 27: BECKVILLE — Raegan Greer paced a trio in twin figures as the Beckville Ladycats scored a decisive 46-27 win over the Lady Bobcats of Gary in non-district play here Friday.
Greer hit on six of 11 shots from the field and netted a team-leading 12 points. Not far behind, McKinna Chamness and Baylie Seegers both dropped in 11 points.
Miranda Mize was a force on the boards and finished with 10 rebounds.
Beckville returns to district play Tuesday with a visit to Union Grove.
■ HALLSVILLE 55, WHITEHOUSE 33: HALLSVILLE — Mallory Pyle popped for 13 points and five rebounds to lead the Hallsville Ladycats to a 55-33 win over the Whitehouse Ladycats.
Hallsville stacked 34 points in between the first and fourth frames to notch the victory.
The Ladycats are at Pine Tree Tuesday.
■ HARMONY 56, WINONA 16: WINONA — Dacey Dawson and Kaylee Clemens had 11 points each and Madi Rhame netted 10 as the Harmony Lady Eagles coasted to a 56-16 rout of the Winona Ladycats.
Harmony used a 15-0 third quarter run to put the game on ice.
■ HAWKINS 58, CARLISLE 17: HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus’ double-double was more than enough as the Hawkins Lady Hawks laid a 58-17 beat-down on the Carlisle Lady Indians her Friday.
Dacus finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds as Hawkins was in control of this one from the opening tip. Jordyn Warren and Logan Jaco each netted a dozen points.
Hawkins visits Overton Friday.
■ LINDEN-KILDARE 29, JAMES BOWIE 17: LINDEN — Peyton Turner tallied 11 points as the Linden-Kildare Lady Tigers overcame a scoreless opening period to score a 29-17 win over James Bowie’s Lady Pirates.
LK was able to rally from a 13-9 halftime deficit and kept JB off the scoreboard in the third frame.
The Lady Pirates got 13 points from Gracie Brown in defeat.
■ PAUL PEWITT 71, ATLANTA 65: ATLANTA — Nothing could slow the Paul Pewitt trio fo Sissy Jones, Calli Osmon and Mya Heath in the Lady Brahmas’ 71-65 win over the Lady Rabbits of Atlanta.
Pewitt assumed a 20-16 first quarter lead only to see Atlanta surge and pull even 34-34 at the half.
Jones and Osmon both bucketed 18 points and Heath had an additional 14.
Pewitt improves to 16-6 overall and 3-0 in district play.
■ DAINGERFIELD 63, HUGHES SPRINGS 35: HUGHES SPRINGS — Points were plentiful for Daingerfield’s Lady Tigers Friday and not so much for the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs.
Posting doubles in all four frames, Daingefield cruised to a 63-35 win over Hughes Springs.
Daingefield, which improves to 9-6 overall and 3-0 in 15-3A action, was led by Mikayla Roberson’s 22 points, including four from beyond the arc. Jaclyn Garrett also netted double figures and finished with 13 points.
Standing out in defeat for the Lady Mustangs, Adriana Kennedy had 12 points and Rylie Tenbrook netted 11.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 67, MCMURRY 54: ABILENE — The YellowJackets opened American Southwest Conference play with a 67-54 win over McMurry, moving to 5-5 overall.
McMurry dropped to 7-3.
Scruffy Hopkins had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for the YellowJackets. Keauna Whitfield chipped in with 16 points and 12 rebounds, Micayla Mikulski 12 points and eight rebounds and Flora Akingbade seven points and eight rebounds.
It was the second straight double-double game for Whitfield and the first fo Hopkins.
LETU will visit Hardin-Simmons today.
■ KC WINS 2: BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Kilgore College Lady Rangers returned form the holiday break to earns wins over LSU-Eunice (75-66) and Copiah Lincoln (73-69) at the Bossier Parish Classic.
The Lady Rangers (12-3, 1-2) will return to Region XIV Conference play with a 5 p.m. contest on Wednesday at Paris. KC will next play at home at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 against Trinity Valley.
