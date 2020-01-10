DISTRICT 16-5A
■ MARSHALL 42, PINE TREE 27: MARSHALL — The Marshall Lady Mavericks used five-point advantages in a couple of quarters to earn a 42-27 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Kameron Polk led the way for Pine Tree with nine points. D’Karia Woodard added five, Antranae Thomas four and McKenzie Kirk, Malaeka Wilson and Destiny McCray three apiece.
Marshall led 15-10 after one quarter and later outscored the Lady Pirates 8-3 in the third.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ SPRING HILL 39, HENDERSON 37: HENDERSON — Spring Hill’s Ashlee Blake, who finished with 10 points, dropped in a pair of clutch free throws with 2.79 seconds left in regulation to break the 37-all tie and lift the Lady Panthers to a hard-fought 39-37 victory over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Junior Peyton Borens lit up the night with a team-high 14 points, while senior J’Dee Stovall pulled 10 boards and added five assists, leading the Spring Hill Lady Panthers to a thrilling victory.
The Lady Panthers rallied from a 10-point deficit and Borens sank a clutch trey with 50 ticks remaining to knot the score at 37-37
Henderson led 28-25 going into the final period. The Lady Lions had surged to a 22-14 halftime advantage after trailing 7-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Borens was a red-hot 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, while Blake added a couple long-range shots herself. The Lady Panthers also converted 70% of their free throws.
Henderson got a double-double in defeat from Taylor Helton with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Spring Hill improves to 2-3 in district and 14-10 overall.
■ KILGORE 47, CUMBERLAND 17: KILGORE — A.T. Anderson went double-double for Kilgore with 12 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, and the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 47-17 win over Cumberland Academy.
Miah Thomas added 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Na’Kayla Hooper 10 points and seven steals.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ JEFFERSON 60, ORE CITY 17: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs built a big lead and then blanked Ore City in the final quarter, rolling to a 60-17 win.
Jaden Carter led the way with 18 points for Jefferson, which led 49-17 before outscoring the Lady Rebels 11-0 in the final stanza.
Tierrani Johnson added 12 points, Ma’Kiya Young 11, Nia Garrett eight, Ja’Kayla Rusk four, NeNe Burns three and Da’Navia Thomas and Mackenzie Jordan two apiece.
Jefferson, 3-2 in district play, will visit Hughes Springs on Tuesday.
■ DAINGERFIELD 52, ELYSIAN FIELDS 37: The Daingerfield Lady Tigers outscored Elysian Fields 27-15 after halftime en route to a 52-37 win.
For Elysian Fields in the loss, Adrian Pacheco had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. Christen Smith recorded a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, adding two assists. Madison Edwards chipped in with four points, 16 rebounds and three steals, Amanda Gardner three points, two assists and two steals and Keyaria Harrison one point, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Daingerfield got 22 points from Mikayla Roberson, 15 more from Jaclyn Garrett and 11 from Kiara Robinson.
Daingerfield (12-6, 5-0) hosts Ore City Tuesday, Elysian Fields visits New Diana.
PRIVATE
■ HEAT 63, CHCS 49: Jordan Parker ripped the nets for 29 points, Suzannah Neal recorded a double-double and Longview HEAT earned a 63-49 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Parker added eight rebounds, six steals and two assists to her big night as the HEAT broke a 34-34 halftime deadlock by outscoring CHCS 14-2 in the third.
Neal finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Jaden Parker had nine rebounds and two steals, Tanner Stovall five points, two assists, four rebounds and two steals, Jenna Parker seven points, five steals, three rebounds and two assists and Maddie Wright eight points and five rebounds.