DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 40, P. TREE 34: Freshman T’Asia McGee scored 12 points, Cree McLemore was closed behind with 10 and the Longview Lady Lobos held on for a 40-34 win over crosstown rival Pine Tree.
Desz’Naiya Jackson, also a freshman, added eight points, Catherine Arce five, Amirah Alexander three and Jakayla Morrow and Brayleigh Mitchell one apiece for the Lady Lobos.
Emari Fluellen paced Pine Tree with 14 points. D’Karia Woodard added 11, Mariyah Furay three and Jayla Warren, Takiyah George and Abby Short two each.
MT. PLEASANT 43, MARSHALL 37: MARSHALL — Marshall’s girls basketball team was unable to come away with the win Friday night when it fell short to the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers 43-37. Marshall now holds a district record of 3-2 while the Lady Tigers are 3-1.
Asia Smith led Marshall in scoring with nine points. Are’Anna Gill and Jordan Terry each tossed in eight points while Serenity Jackson, Katelynn Jones and Raela Spratling all scored four points apiece.
Mount Pleasant’s Paris Beard led the game in scoring with 19 points. Autumn Jackson was next in line with 14. Aunesti Brannon scored five points while Kendall Walker scored three and Morgan Brooks came away with two.
DISTRICT 16-4A
S. HILL 68, CUMBERLAND 30: Janie Bradshaw led the way with 14 points, Peyton Borens and Kenzie Gee combined for 21 and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers to control early on the way to a 68-30 win over Cumberland Academy.
Borens had 11 points, Gee 10, Carli Manasse eight, Carolann Bowles seven, Erin Gregson five, Abby Caron and Zailey McGee four apiece, Rachel Petree three and Laila Thompson two. Thompson also yanked down 11 rebounds, with Bradshaw and Caron adding six boards apiece. Borens dished out five assists and added three steals, and Gee had four assists and six steals.
KILGORE 46, HENDERSON 33: HENDERSON — Miah Thomas and AT Anderson both pulled double-double duty for Kilgore as the Lady Bulldogs notched a 46-33 win over Henderson.
Thomas finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, and Anderson added 14 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Jasmine Vasquez chipped in with three points for Kilgore.
DISTRICT 15-4A
PITTSBUG 57, P. GROVE 56: TEXARKANA — Sanaa Hollins sank two free throws with four seconds remaining to lift the Pittsburg Lady Pirates to a 57-56 win over Pleasant Grove.
Natalie Styles led the Lady Pirates (11-7, 1-1) with 20 points. Kyleigh Posey added 10, Kaitlyn Hernandez eight and Gabbi Brown, Jada Peoples and Melody Thompson two apiece.
Pittsburg led 42-33 heading into the final stanza, but trailed 56-55 before Hollins drew a foul and hit both ends of a one-and-one to win it.
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 74, H. SPRINGS 43: LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman torched the nets for 27 points, Mercedes Willett joined her in twin figures with 19 points and Sabine rolled to a 74-43 win over Hughes Springs.
Ashlynn Davis added eight for Sabine (14-1, 4-1), which outscored the Lady Mustangs 23-11 in the second stanza to build a 39-23 halftime lead. Maddie Furh and Addy Gresham had seven apiece, Ally Gresham three, Callie Sparks two and Claudia Simmons one.
Sabine visits White Oak on Tuesday.
GLADEWATER 56, W. OAK 50: GLADEWATER — Hai’leigh Oliver scored 21 points, JaKiyah Bell added 11 for the Lady Bears and Gladewater held on for a 56-50 win over White Oak.
Ebony Pipkin added eight points, Calice Henderson seven, Kiyona Parker five and Sydney Spurlock four for the Lady Bears. Bell led with nine rebounds. Oliver added seven and Henderson six. Oliver had five steals and Pipkin four.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 52, W. RUSK 43: NEW LONDON — Trinity Edwards ripped the nets for 30 points, adding five rebounds, seven steals and two assists to a big night, and Tatum picked up a 52-43 win over West Rusk.
Kayla Jones had eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks for Tatum, which trailed 22-20 at halftime. Summer Dancy-Vasquez finished with seven points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals, Emma Wiley three points and three steals, Kerrigan Biggs two points, two rebounds and two steals, Jade Moore-Simon one point, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks and TaKayla Bradley one point and five rebounds.
DISTRICT 14-3A
P. PEWITT 65, HOOKS 33: OMAHA — Jailyn Smith knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a 19-point night, adding seven steals and three assists for Paul Pewitt as the Lady Brahmas moved to 5-0 in district play with a 65-33 win over Hooks.
Mya Heath added 14 points and five rebounds for the 8-3 Lady Brahmas. Calli Osmon had 12 points, five assists and six steals, and Sissy Jones finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
DISTRICT 21-2A
U. GROVE 69, BECKVILLE 29: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 69-29 win over Beckville on Friday.
Macey Alston paced Union Grove (17-1, 4-0) with 20 points. Carleigh Judd added 13 points, Gracie Winn 11, Macey Roberts nine, Makena Littlejohn six, Kyler Littlejohn five and Gracie Stanford three.
Union Grove led 20-9 after one quarter and 37-17 at the half.
Amber Harris had 10 points, McKinna Chamness nine, Baylie Seegers and Haley Straubie three apiece and Lexi Barr and Hannah Sharpless two each in the loss for Beckville. Harris also pulled down 13 rebounds and added two steals and two assists in the loss. Barr had six rebounds and three steals, and Straubie added five rebounds.
HAWKINS 73, CARLISLE 11: HAWKINS — Makena Warren tossed in 22 points, Lynli Dacus had a 17-point, 10 rebound double-double and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 73-11 win over Carlisle.
Warren also had seven rebounds and five steals, and Dacus finished with two assists and two steals. Logan Jaco scored 14 points to go along with five steals and three rebounds. Jordan Warren had 10 points, nine assists, five steals and four rebounds, Tenley Conde seven points and Laney Wilson three points.
NON-DISTRICT
HEAT 56, B. HILL 20: BULLARD — Jordan Parker turned in a double-double to lead the way for Longview HEAT in a 56-20 win over Brook Hill.
Parker finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and two blocks for HEAT, which led 16-5 after one quarter and 37-11 at the half. Brailey Brown scored 14 points to go along with five rebounds. Jenna Parker had six points, eight assists, 13 rebounds and eight steals, Maddie Wright five points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, Laynie Walton six points, five rebounds and two steals and Abbey Gallant one rebound.
COLLEGE
LETU 80, H-SIMMONS 65: LeTourneau University women’s basketball team opened American Southwest Conference play with an 80-65 win over Hardin-Simmons Thursday at Solheim Arena.
LETU’s Ajanae Thomas scored 26 points on 9 of 14 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and had two blocks. Keauna Whitfield finished with 19 points, eight assists and three steals. Malacia Guy had 10 points, eight assists and three steals.
The YellowJackets (5-1, 1-0 ASC) will host McMurry 1 p.m. today.
LeTourneau shot a blazing 64.7 percent from the floor in the first quarter, going 11 of 17, to race out to a 29-15 lead. HSU (5-2, 0-1) was 7 of 17 in the period.
LETU never trailed in the game, and led for all but 18 seconds when Guy hit a 3-pointer for the game’s first basket.
The YellowJackets matched the Cowgirls with 38 rebounds. It was only the second time this season LeTourneau did not outrebound its opponent.
LETU’s 80 points was a season high.