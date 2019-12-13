EDGEWOOD
■ LONGVIEW 57, WILLS POINT 41: EDGEWOOD — A 13-point performance from Meshia Shead lifted the Longview Lady Lobos to a 57-41 win over the Lady Tigers of Willis Point at the Edgewood Tournament Friday.
Longview stormed out to a 20-7 lead in the first period and held a comfortable 35-15 halftime advantage.
Freshman Zuhey Craven netted an additional eight points in the triumph.
Longview meets Mabank this morning in a 10:40 a.m. tip off.
The Lady Lobos got a split Thursday at the Edgewood gathering. Longview got 11 points from Shed in a 37-31 win over Bells.
Madison Pippins’ game-high 15 points wasn’t enough in a 49-48 loss to the Canton Lady Eagles The Lady Lobos staged a furious fourth-quarter rally only to come up a little short.
HARLETON
■ HARLETON 48, JEFFERSON 40: HARLETON — Tyler Mobley and Katelyn Smith combined for 29 points as the Harleton Ladycats outlast the Jefferson Lady Dogs 48-40 at the Harleton Tournament.
Mobley led the way with 15 and Smith netted 14, while Kaley Murray yanked down seven rebounds.
Harleton (8-3) faces Tatum today in the championship with a 1:30 p.m. start.
■ TATUM 69, HULL-DAISETTA 19: HARLETON — It was all Tatum Lady Eagles from the opening tip here Friday in second round action at the Harleton Tournament.
Essence Allen popped for 28 points, had five steals and seven assists as Tatum cruised to a 69-19 hammering of Hull-Daisetta.
Allen, by herself, outscored the opposition that trailed 26-3 after the opening eight minutes.
Kayla Jones netted 11 points and had eight rebounds in the one-sided affair.
Tatum, which improved to 3-5 on the season, plays host Harleton in the title game at 1:30 p.m.
■ PITTSBURG 62, AVINGER 23: HARLETON — Tyler Green hit for 18 points and Elyssia Lemelle added 14 points as the Pittsburg Lady Pirates had little trouble with the Avinger Lady Indians in a 62-23 rout in opening-round action of the Harleton Tournament.
Pittsburg (9-4) posted 14 in the first and 16 in the fourth to carry a comfortable 30-13 lead to the half.
The Lady Bucs face DeKalb today at 10:30 a.m. in the consolation contest.
NEW BOSTON
■ LIBERTY-EYLAU 53, DAINGERFIELD 46: NEW BOSTON — After taking an early first period lead, the Daingerfield Tigers suffered a 19-4 second quarter collapse, propelling Liberty-Eylau’s Lady Leopards to a 53-46 win in the New Boston Tournament.
Daingerfield got 13 points Jaclyn Garrett and 12 points from Mikayla Roberson in the loss.
The Lady Tigers (3-4) play in today’s third place contest with a 1:30 p.m. tip.
OTHER GAMES
■ NEW DIANA 48, QUEEN CITY 23: DIANA — Callie Click led a trio in double figures Friday with 14 points as the New Diana Lady Eagles soared to a 48-23 win over the Queen City Lady Bulldogs.
Joining Click in twins was Asia Newsome and Sarah Yount with 10 points each.
New Diana plays host to Daingerfield on Tuesday.
■ UNION GROVE 37, SALTILLO 33: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston scored 14 points while teammates Macey Roberts and Carleigh Judd each hit for 10 as the Union Grove Lady Lions defeated the Saltillo 37-33 on Friday at the Lion Center.
UG (10-3) opens District 16-2A play on Tuesday at Hawkins.
