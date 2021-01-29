DISTRICT 15-5A
S. SPRINGS 59, LONGVIEW 38: SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats raced out to a 17-3 lead after one quarter and boosted the advantage to 27-5 at the half on the way to a 59-38 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Kenzie Willis had 19 points and Dalanee Myles added 11 for Sulphur Springs.
Longview’s Cree McLemore led all scorers with 22 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers on the night. She had 13 of her points on four triples and a free throw in the fourth quarter.
T’Asia McGee added eight points, Nhiya Jackson six and Jakayla Morrow two.
T. HIGH 56, MARSHALL 46: MARSHALL — Texas High spoiled Marshall’s senior night with a 56-46 win on Friday.
Marshall ends the year wit ha 5-7 district record. Texas High moves to 8-4.
Michaela Halland led the Lady Mavericks in scoring with nine points. Are’Anna Gill was right behind her with eight as Serenity Jackson and Katelynn Jones each finished the night with six points. Trinity Jacobs and Asia Smith recorded five points apiece. Jordan Terry dropped in four points and Alyssa Helton scored three.
Ashantin Northcross was the game’s leading scorer with 12 points, followed immediately by Amari Morrison with 11. Ashlyn Stiger scored nine.
DISTRICT 16-4A
BULLARD 65, KILGORE 32: BULLARD — The No. 18 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers notched a 65-32 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs on Friday.
Miah Thomas scored 13 points and added nine rebounds, three steals and an assist in the loss for Kilgore. AT Anderson chipped in with six points and 11 rebounds, Bayonne Brooks six points and five rebounds and Summer Hayden-Epps five points.
DISTRICT 15-4A
GILMER 57, N. LAMAR 40: GILMER — Haylee Jordan came up huge for Gilmer with 30 points, 24 rebounds, two assists and eight blocks, leading the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes to a 57-40 win over North Lamar.
LeLe Morton and Madyson Tate scored nine points apiece, Abbey Bradshaw four, Jaycee Harris three and Leslie Jones two. Tate added seven rebounds, Bradshw five rebounds and four assists and MaKenna Kaunitz four assists.
PITTSBURG 56, PARIS 44: PARIS — Natalie Styles led the way with 17 points, Elyssia Lemelle added 10 for the Lady Pirates and Pittsburg picked up a crucial win with a 56-44 victory at Paris.
Jada Peoples and Sanaa Hollins added eight points apiece for Pittsburg, which moved to 14-10 overall and 4-3 in the district with the win. Tashanti Moss scored sevne points, Kyleigh Posey four and Gabbi Brown two.
Pittsburg hosts Gilmer on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 54, W. POINT 26: WILLS POINT — Brownsboro blanked Wills Point 14-0 in the opening quarter on the way to a 54-26 win.
Kentoya Woods scored 13, Mekhayia Moore 10 and Paris Miller eight for Brownsboro, which moved to 21-1 on the year and 8-0 in league play. Khayla Garrett finished with seven, Allie Cooper six, Khyra Garrett five, Tori Hooker and Rebecca Rumbo two apiece and Bayli Hooker one.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 67, O. CITY 18: ORE CITY — Renee Cook led three Ladynecks into double figures with 24 points, and White Oak earned a 67-18 win over Ore City.
Alysa Hall had 15 points and Payton Palmer 12 for White Oak, which built a 43-6 halftime lead.
Kaylei Watkins scored eight points, and Anna Green and Emily Hoosier added four apiece for Ore City in the loss.
SABINE 37, N. DIANA 17: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals moved to 18-2 overall and 8-2 in district play with a 37-17 win over New Diana, using 10-point nights from Blaire Kaufman, Maddie Furrh and Mercedes Willett to earn the win.
Hailey Davis had five points and Claudia Simmons two for Sabine.
GLADEWATER 51, H. SPRINGS 31: GLADEWATER — Calice Henderson and Hai’leigh Oliver combined for 39 points, leading the Gladewater Lady Bears to a 51-31 win over Hughes Springs.
Henderson led the way with 21 points, five rebounds and five steals. Oliver finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight steals. Ebony Pipkin had six points, JaKiyah Bell four and Kamryn Floyd two. Bell pulled down nine rebounds and came up with seven steals, and Pipkin chipped in with four steals.
DISTRICT 14-3A
P. PEWITT 65, Q. CITY 43: OMAHA — The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas placed three players in double figures, rolling to a 65-43 win over Queen City and moving into a three-way tie for first in the district with an 8-2 record (11-5 overall).
Sissy Jones had 15 points and Mya Heath 13, with both drilling three 3-pointers. Jailyn Smith added 10 and Calli Osmon nine for Paul Pewitt, which visits Hooks on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 64, U. GROVE 55: UNION GROVE — Jordyn Warren scored 24 points for Hawkins as the Lady Hawks notched a 64-55 win over No. 21 ranked Union Grove.
The 24 points were a career high for Warren, who also had four rebounds and two steals. Makena Warren finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists, Lynli Dacus 13 points, six assists and four rebounds, Logan Jaco eight points, Victoria Miller three points, Carmen Turner two points and Tenley Conde one point.
Carleigh Judd scored 18 in the loss for Union Grove, which trailed 17-16 after one quarter and 31-24 at halftime. Macey Alston added 14, Macey Roberts 13, Makena Littlejohn seven and Gracie Winn three.
B. SANDY 50, CARLISLE 24: BIG SANDY — Chyler Ponder recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, adding seven assists, two block and two steals to fill the stat sheet as Big Sandy earned a 50-24 win over Carlisle.
Faith Watts added 11 points, five rebounds and two steals for Big Sandy, which led 23-13 at the half. Brylie Arnold finished with nine rebounds, Shemaiah Johnson three points, three rebounds and two steals, Alaysia Estes two points and two rebounds, Zoey Messick two points, MaRyiah Francis five points, 10 rebounds and two steals and Breanna Derrick five points and five rebounds.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 63, RIVERCREST 31: MCLEOD — Ella Lambeth paced McLeod with 23 points, 10 rebounds and five steals as the Lady Longhorns moved to 12-0 in district play (16-4 overall) with a 63-51 win over Rivercrest.
Cary May added 18 points for McLeod. Kaitlyn Cross scored eight, and Kenslee Cross, Gracie Lance, Regan Johnson, Rielyn Schubert, Sibbie Comer, Stormy Johnson and Chassie Gryder all scored two. Johnson had four rebounds, Lance five rebounds, six assists and four steals and Comer and Kaitlyn Cross four steals apiece.
DISTRICT 24-A
BLOOMBURG 43, AVINGER 42: BLOOMBURG — The Avinger Lady Indians, despite a 23-point night from Naomi Fountain, dropped a 43-42 decision to Bloomburg on Friday.
Taygen Downs had 12, Samantha Chandler three and Audra Fuller and Huda Hanan two apiece in the loss for Avinger — now 6-2 in district play.
PRIVATE
HEAT 59, THESA 29: MANSFIELD — Longview HEAT, led by Jordan Parker’s 21 points and 14-point efforts from Brailey Brown and Skye Cotton, rolled to a 59-29 win over THESA at the NCHBC Red River District Tournament.
Parker added two assists, four rebounds and three steals for HEAT. Maddie Wright chipped in with six points and six rebounds, Jenna parker four points, six assists and two rebounds, Abbey Gallant two rebounds and Laynie Walton one steal.