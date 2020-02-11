DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 62, MARSHALL 45: HALLSVILLE – Tuesday night saw the Hallsville Ladycats get the senior night it wanted when they defeated the Marshall Lady Mavs 62-45 in the regular-season finale of basketball.
Hallsville advances to 9-5 in district play and will move on to the playoffs. Marshall’s season comes to an end with a final district record of 3-11.
Kelci Wilson led the game in scoring with 21 points. Laikyn Smith was next in line with 13 and Mallory Pyle wasn’t far behind her with 10 points. Baylie Perkins, Cartherine Warford and Olivia Simmons all scored four points on the night. Faith Baliraine scored three and Shamiah Morris finished the night with one point.
Maycee Griffin led the Lady Mavs in scoring with 17 points. Kamryn Turner also finished in double-digit scoring with 10 points. Kay Kay Jones and Asia Smith each scored six points. Amayai Spears finished with four and Serenity Jackson recorded two points.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ BULLARD 49, KILGORE 34: BULLARD — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs dropped a 49-34 decision to Bullard on Tuesday.
Jada Abercrombie had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Miah Thomas finished with eight points and 15 boards for Kilgore. A.T. Anderson blocked three shots.
Kilgore, Henderson and Spring Hill will flip a coin today to settle a three-way play-in schedule.
■ GILMER 59, CUMBERLAND 17: TYLER — Haylee Jordan led three Lady Buckeyes into double figures with 17 points, and Gilmer rolled to a 59-17 win over Cumberland Academy to close out the regular season.
Madyson Tate added 14 points, LeLe Morton 12, Addy Walker nine, Ayana Choyce four, Grace McCowin two and Abbey Bradshaw one for Gilmer, which led 32-12 at halftime and closed out the game with a 15-1 run in the fourth period.
Jordan had a double-double with 12 rebounds to go along with three steals and three blocks. Bradshaw added seven rebounds and three steals, Tate eight rebounds and Morton four rebounds, six assists and five steals.
■ CHAPEL HILL 44, HENDERSON 31: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Alexia Rogers led a balanced attack for Chapel Hill in a 44-31 win over Henderson.
Ty’Liyah Moore added nine points, Jenea Travier seven, Shelbee Denson, D.J. Kincade and Kya Cook four apiece and Tierney Minor, Tally Overshown and Brittley Maddox two each for the Lady Bulldogs.
Chapel Hill will open the playoffs against Liberty-Eylau next week.
Jerkasia Anthony had 13, Tricia Spriggs and Keiara Dunham seven apiece, Taylor Helton three and Sakaylon Roquemore one in the loss for Henderson.
DISTRICT 15-4A
■ PITTSBURG 55, NORTH LAMAR 30: PITTSBURG — Natalie Styles scored 10 of her team-leading 14 points in a big third quarter, and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates closed out the season with a 55-30 win over North Lamar.
Tyler Green had 10 points, Ki’Anna Blackwell seven and McKenna Wood and Sanaa Hollins six apiece for Pittsburg (17-15), which outscored North Lamar 22-12 in the third quarter and 40-15 after halftime.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ HARMONY 40, GLADEWATER 29: GLADEWATER — The Harmony Lady Eagles closed out the regular season with a 40-29 win over Gladewater.
Kinzee Settles had 17 points and five rebounds to pace Harmony, which held a slim 7-5 lead after one quarter before pulling ahead 23-9 at the half.
Jenci Seahorn added eight points, four rebounds and two assists, Kaylee Clemens six points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals, Dacey Dawson four points and two steals, Madi Rhame three points and four rebounds and Raylee Willie two points, two steals and two assists.
For Gladewater in the loss, Ebony Pipkin and Haileigh Oliver had seven points apiece, Victoria Perry six, Bri Boyd four, K.J. Hooper three and Kamryn Floyd two. Oliver also had two assists and three steals, Floyd three steals and Latricia Carter four steals.
■ SABINE 53, WHITE OAK 46: LIBERTY CITY — Mikinzi Cantrell tossed in 18 points, Blaire Kaufman added 16 for the Lady Cardianls and Sabine earned a 53-46 win over the White Oak Ladynecks.
Mallory Furrh had six points, Hailey Davis five, Maddie Furrh four and Aubree McCann and Mercedes Willett two each.
Sabine (21-9) will open the playoffs against Elysian Fields at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
DISTRICT 15-3A■ TATUM 55, ELYSIAN FIELDS 49: TATUM — JaKhia Thomas scored 16 points, Essence Allen recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and the Tatum Lady Eagles rallied for a 55-49 overtime win against Elysian Fields.
Thomas added three rebounds and five assists for Tatum, which trailed 13-2 after one quarter and 35-30 heading to the fourth. Trinity Edwards finished with 12 points, two steals and five assists, Kayla Jones eight points, six rebounds and three steals, Kaylei Stroud four points and eight rebounds and Summer Dancy-Vasquez two points and four steals.
The Lady Eagles (16-11, 11-3) will open the playoffs at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Harmony at Spring Hill High School.
■ NEW DIANA 25, ORE CITY 17: DIANA — Kamrin Woodall scored eight points, and the New Diana Lady Eagles won the first and four quarters en route to a 25-17 win over Ore City.
Callie Click added six for the Lady Eagles, who outscored Ore City 10-3 in the first and 7-2 in the fourth. Asia Newsome and Zoey Leach chipped in with four points apiece, and Rylee Camp scored three.
HUGHES SPRINGS 39, WASKOM 37: HUGHES SPRINGS — Rylie Tenbrook scored 11 points to pace Hughes Springs, and the Lady Mustangs held on for a 39-37 win over Waskom.
Adriana Kennedy added nine points, Briana Young seven, Sanariya Davis six, Kylie McMillion four and Sam Waller two.
DISTRICT 16-2A■ UNION GROVE 67, CARLISLE 26: PRICE — Carleigh Judd paced Union Grove with 17 points, and the Lady Lions strolled past Carlisle, 67-26.
Macey Alston added 15 points, and Madelynn Lacaze and Makena Littlejohn finished with 14 apiece for the Lady Lions, who led 23-4 after one quarter. Camille Hanson added five points and Macey Roberts two.
The Lady Lions (22-7, 10-2) will host Christian Heritage Classical School in a tuneup game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
■ HAWKINS 55, BECKVILLE 34: HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren recorded her first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, adding six assists and eight steals to her big night as Hawkins closed out the regular season with a 55-34 win over Beckville.
Lynli Dacus added 15 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Lady Hawks. Logan Jaco chipped in with eight points and three rebounds, Victoria Miller six points, four steals and two assists, Makena Warren four points and two rebounds, Maraina Clark four points, two rebounds and three assists and Carmen Turner three points and six rebounds.
Raegan Greer had 13 points, Baylie Seegers seven, Amber Harris, Miranda Mize and McKinna Chamness four each and Hannah Sharpless two in the loss for Beckville. Greer also added eight rebounds and seven blocks, Harris seven rebounds, Mize nine rebounds and three assists and Chamness five rebounds.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ DETROIT 55, LINDEN-KILDARE 39: LINDEN — Ali Shelby led the way with 21 points for Detroit in a 55-39 win over Linden-Kildare.
Angelyna Meggs paced Linden-Kildare in the loss with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. LaSonya Ward added seven points and 10 rebounds, Peyton Turner six points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists, Pricilla Rhyne six points, two rebounds and four steals, Nevaeh Arnold four points and Madison Ebard two points.
■ CLARKSVILLE 62, MCLEOD 48: CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville moved to 12-0 in distict play with a 62-48 win over McLeod on Tuesday.
Ella Lambeth had a 14-point, 10 rebound double-double for McLeod, adding four steals in the loss as the Lady Longhorns dropped to 29-9 and 8-3. Gracie Lance added 13 points and six rebounds, Regan Johnson nine points, three rebounds and two steals, Kaitlyn Cross five points and Jillian Parker, Sibbie Comer and Rielyn Schubert two apiece.
PRIVATE
■ TYLER HEAT 38, LONGVIEW HEAT 30: Tyler HEAT held Longview HEAT to one point in the opening quarter and then held on late for a 38-30 win.
Jordan Parker scored 11 points and added seven steals for Longview. Parker also scored her 1,000th career point in the contest.
Jaden Parker added two assists and two rebounds for Longview. Jaelyn Cleveland finished with five points, seven rebounds and two steals, Jenna Parker seven points, five steals and three rebounds, Maddie Wright two points and three rebounds, Suzannah Neal one assist and one steal and Tanner Stovall five points and two rebounds.
