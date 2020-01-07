DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 44, PINE TREE 32: Hallsville and Pine Tree girls basketball teams went head-to-head on the hardwood where they looked to even their district record to 2-2 but in the end, it was the visiting Ladycats who were able to do that with a 44-32 victorY.
The Lady Pirates are 1-3 against district opponents.
Hallsville’s Laikyn Smith was the game’s high scorer with 19 points. Mallory Pyle was next in line with seven points as Olivia Simmons and Kelci Wilson each tossed in six points. Baylie Perkins scored three points. Catherine Warford had two points and Faith Baliraine came away with one point.
Malaeka Wilson led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 11 points. McKenzie Kirk was next in line with eight while Kameron Polk scored six. D’Karia Woodard dropped in five as Destinee McCray and Antranae Thomas each scored one point.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ GILMER 66, HENDERSON 11: GILMER — Haylee Jordan’s 22-point, 10-rebound double-double paved the way for Gilmer in a 66-11 win over Henderson.
Addy Walker added 16 points and LeLe Morton eight for the Lady Buckeyes, who led 29-5 at halftime. Ayana Choyce finished with six points, Abbey Bradshaw, Madyson Tate and Lainie Pritchett four apiece and Alexis Mathis two.
Choyce added 10 rebounds and Mathis five. Mathis also had five assists and two steals, Walker three assists and two steals and Morton four assists and five steals. Jordan blocked a couple of shots.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ GLADEWATER 66, WINONA 44: GLADEWATER — Ebony Pipkin scored 21 points, Victoria Perry added a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Lady Bears and Gladewater moved to 4-0 in district play with a 66-44 win over Winona.
Haileigh Oliver added 12 points for the Lady Bears. Bri Boyd had seven rebounds, Oliver four assists and two steals, Kamryn Floyd two points and three steals, Zandrea Tyeskie two steals, Pipkin six steals and Perry and Sydney Spurlock five steals apiece. Spurlock also added five rebounds and six points, and Boyd blocked four shots.
■ SABINE 46, TROUP 27: TROUP — Mallory Furrh led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points, and the Sabine Cardinals pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 46-27 win over Troup.
Mikinzi Cantrell added nine points, Maddie Furrh and Blaire Kaufman six apiece, Halyn McKenzie, Hailey Davis and Mercedes Willett four apiece and Aubree McCann two.
Sabine (13-7, 4-0) hosts Gladewater on Friday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 55, JEFFERSON 44: TATUM — Essence Allen recorded a double-double, Kaylei Stroud and Kayla Jones combined for 22 rebounds and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 55-44 win over Jefferson.
Allen finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and seven assists for Tatum (8-9, 3-1), which led 13-4 after one quarter. Stroud had eight points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, Jones sevne points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Trinity Edwards 18 points, five rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Summer Dancy-Vasquez chipped in with six steals and six assists, and Ja’Khia Tomas handed out three assists.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 58, NEW DIANA 44: DIANA — Briana Young tossed in 30 points to lead the way for Hughes Springs in a 58-44 win over New Diana.
Adriana Kennedy added 20 for Hughes Springs, with Sam Waller scoring four and Rylie Tenbrook three.
Asia Newsom had 15 points, Callie Click 14 and Zoey Leach six for New Diana in the loss.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 55, ORE CITY 17: ORE CITY — Amanda Gardner scored 20 points to pace Elysian Fields, which jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter and led 32-9 at the half en route to a 55-17 win over Ore City.
Madison Edwards finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for Elysian Fields. Christen Smith had nine points, eight rebounds nd three steals, Adrian Pacheco four points, five rebounds and four blocks, Asia Neff four points, and Becky Ray, Carly Barras and Sha’Mya Glenn two points apiece. Ray also grabbed four rebounds.
Abby Ervin led the way for Ore City with six points.
■ DAINGERFIELD 59, WASKOM 45: DAINGERFIELD — Jaclyn Garrett’s 19 points and a combined 25 points from TaQuasia Latchison (14) and Mikayla Roberson (11) helped keep Daingerfield unbeaten in district play with a 59-45 win over Waskom.
Garrett added two rebounds and three assists, Latchison seven rebounds and two steals and Roberson three rebounds, four assists, seven blocks and two steals as the Lady Tigers moved to 4-0 in the league. Joi Akinsuroju had three steals, Mon’trevia Durham four rebounds, three assists, nine steals and six points, Ashlyn Bruce a steal and a rebound, Tyler Hayden one steal, Genesis Allen five rebounds and two points and Malayah Everett seven points, three steals and three rebounds.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ NEW BOSTON 63, PAUL PEWITT 59: OMAHA — Carleigh Reeves tossed in 22 points, Carlee Ratcliff added 16 for the Lady Lions and New Boston rallied for a 63-59 win over Paul Pewitt.
DeDe Jones had 18 points, and Mya Heath and Calli Osmon added 13 apiece in the loss for Paul Pewitt, which led 26-18 after one quarter and 40-32 at halftime.
Paul Pewitt drops to 3-1 in district play while New Boston moves to 3-0.
DISTRICT 16-2A■ HARLETON 77, BIG SANDY 20: HARLETON — Katelynn Smith, Paiton Little and Tyler Mobley all scored in double figures, and eight Lady Wildcats got into the scoring action in a 77-20 win over Big Sandy.
Smith finished with 22 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Little had 13 points, three rebounds and four assists, and Mobley added 11 points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds.
Katie Holiday and Lauren Garrett scored eight apiece for Harleotn, which led 31-7 at halftime. Meredith Sellers had seven points, Haylea Murray four and Katherine George three. Ashanti Johnson chipped in with five rebounds, three assists and four steals, and Holiday added six assists and five steals.
■ UNION GROVE 71, BECKVILLE 37: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston and Carleigh Judd scored 22 points apiece, and Union Grove overcame a slow start to earn a 71-37 win over Beckville.
Makena Littlejohn added 16 for the Lady Lions, who trailed 15-12 after one quarter but led 31-21 at the half. Madelynn Lacaze finished with eight points, and Shayla Gallagher had three.
Union Grove (14-6, 3-1) will host Tyler HEAT on Friday.
DISTRICT 24-A■ MCLEOD 37, MAUD 18: MCLEOD — Gracie Lance recorded a double-double, Sibbie Comer added 10 points and the McLeod Lady Longhorns notched a 37-18 win over Maud.
Lance finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Comer added five rebounds, Kaitlyn Cross seven points, Ella Lambeth four points, Jillian Parker and Regan Johnson two points apiece and Jacey Finlayson one point.
McLeod led 24-12 at halftime and outscored maud 10-2 in the third quarter.
NON-DISTRICT■ PITTSBURG 62, HEAT 31: PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates held the Longview HEAT to single digits in all four quarters en route to a 62-31 win.
Jordan Parker finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists n the loss for the HEAT. Jaden Parker added four points and seven rebounds, Jenna Parker four rebounds and three assists, Maddie Wright two rebounds, Suzannah Neal two points and five rebounds and Tanner Stovall seven points.