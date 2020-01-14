DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 48, NACOGDOCHES 41: HALLSVILLE – Despite seeing Nacogdoches fight to cut down the lead Tuesday night, the Hallsville Ladycats held on to defeat the Lady Dragons in a 48-41 final. The Ladycats are now 10-15 overall and 4-2 in district play. The Lady Dragons fall to 2-4 against district opponents.
Hallsville’s Mallory Pyle and Laikyn Smith each recorded 12 points to lead the Ladycats in scoring. Kelci Wilson was next in line with nine points while Abbi Fischer scored seven. Catherine Warford scored four points while Baylie Perkins and Faith Bailraine each finished the night with two points apiece. Wilson also grabbed 11 rebounds, Warford had six boards and Fischer dished out seven assists and came away with five steals.
Jakeysia Flemon led the Lady Dragons in scoring with 12 points. Sam Fields was right behind her with 11, closely followed by Teunia Randle with 10. Lauren Edwards tossed in four while Ja’Aira Fletcher scored three and Dee Russ came away with one point.
Hallsville is slated to return to action Friday when it travels to Marshall to take on the Mavericks in a Harrison County rivalry showdown. Nacogdoches will be home against Whitehouse.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ CHAPEL HILL 49, KILGORE 38: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Kya Cook paced a balanced scoring attack for Chapel Hill, which saw 10 players get into the scorebook in a 49-38 win over Kilgore.
Cook scored nine points, Tally Overshown and Kylei Griffin eight apiece and Jenea Travier and Alexia Rogers five apiece for Chapel Hill, now 3-2 in district play.
Miah Thomas scored 26 points and added six rebounds and four steals in the loss for Kilgore (2-3). Jada Abercrombie finished with six points and seven rebounds, and Skye Cotton had five points and eight rebounds.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 71, WINONA 22: LIBERTY CITY — Mikinzi Cantrell scored 21 points, Blaire Kaufman (18) and Maddie Furrh (10) joined her in double figures and Sabine remained unbeaten in district play with a 71-22 win over Winona.
Mallory Furrh added seven points for the Lady Cardinals (15-7, 6-0), who led 24-2 after one quarter and 42-10 at halftime. Aubree McCann finished with six points, Callie Sparks three and Claudia Simmons, Hailey Davis and Mercedes Willett two apiece.
Sabine visits White Oak on Friday.
■ WHITE OAK 54, GLADEWATER 42: GLADEWATER — The White Oak Ladynecks earned a 54-42 road win against Gladewater on Tuesday.
Gladewater was led by Ebony Pipkin in the loss with 18 points. Haileigh Oliver and Makayla Police added eight apiece, Victoria Perry six and Sydney Spurlock two. Oliver led with six rebounds. Perry added four and Pipkin three. Pipkin and Perry finished with two assists apiece. Pipkin had five steals, Perry four and Spurlock three.
■ HARMONY 56, TROUP 18: TROUP — Jenci Seahor finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, Dacey Dawson and Madi Rhame had eight points apiece and Harmony rolled to a 56-18 win over Troup.
Dawson had two steals and Rhame four rebounds for Harmony, which led 19-4 after one quarter and 32-9 at the break. Kinzee Settles and Lanie Trimble finished with seven points apiece, Lillie Jones six and Kaylee Clemens and Raylee Willie four apiece. Trimble also had three rebounds and two steals, Jones two rebounds and two steals, Clemens six steals, five assists and three rebounds and Willie four rebounds.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 56, WASKOM 22: TATUM — Essence Allen and Kayla Jones both recorded double-doubles for Tatum, and the Lady Eagles used a big second quarter to take control in a 56-22 win over Waskom.
Allen led the way with 29 points, 16 rebounds and four steals for the Lady Eagles (10-9, 5-1), who outscored Waskom 16-4 in the second to build a 27-8 halftime lead.
Jones finished with 12 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Trinity Edwards chipped in with eight points, six rebounds, nine steals and three assists, JaKhia Thomas two points, four rebounds and four assists, RaDanzel Jones two points and two rebounds, Kerrigan Biggs five rebounds, two steals and two assists, Summer Dancy-Vasquez two points, three rebounds, five steals and three assists, TaKayla Bradley five rebounds, Emma Wiley one point and Aaliyah Smith and Aaliyah Centers one rebound and one assist apiece.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 46, NEW DIANA 28: DIANA — Elysian Fields stayed just in front for the first three quarters and put things away in the fourth with a 12-5 run en route to a 46-28 win over New Diana.
Katherine Yount had eight points, and Asia Newsome and Zoey Leach finished with five apiece in the loss for New Diana.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 46, JEFFERSON 44: HUGHES SPRINGS — Briana Young tossed in 19 points, Rylie Tenbrook added 13 for the Lady Mustangs and Hughes Springs rallied for a 46-44 win over Jefferson.
Sanariya Davis finished with six points for Hughes Springs, which fell behind 18-7 after one quarter and led 31-22 at the half. Sam Waller and Kylie McMillion added three points apiece, and Adriana Kennedy scored two.
■ DAINGERFIELD 53, ORE CITY 32: DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers, led by Jaclyn Garrett’s 10 points and a huge first quarter, rolled to a 54-32 win over Ore City to move to 6-0 in district play.
Garrett added two steals, two assists and two rebounds, Diamond Jeter nine points, four steals and three rebounds, Genesis Allen nine points and five rebounds and Kiara Robinson eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals for Daingerfield, which led 19-0 after one quarter and 30-10 at the break.
Joi Akinsuroju finished with five steals, Mon’trevia Durham six points, four steals and two assists, Tyler Hayden three assists, Tori Bennett a rebound and a steal, Malayah Everett three points, three rebounds and two steals and TaQuasia Latchison six points and five rebounds.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ PAUL PEWITT 64, HOOKS 33: HOOKS — Sissy Jones drilled four 3-pointers and led the way with 15 points as Paul Pewitt moved to 17-7 overall and 4-1 in district play with a 64-33 win over Hooks.
Mya Heath had 12 points, and Dede Jones and Calli Osmon finished with 11 apiece for Paul Pewitt, which led 10-2 after one quarter and 31-16 at halftime.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 45, BIG SANDY 18: HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus tossed in nine points, Logan Jaco added eight and Carmen Turner and Tenley Conde both scored six for the Lady Hawks as Hawkins rolled to a 45-18 win over Big Sandy.
Dacus added eight rebounds and three steals, Jaco five rebounds, Turner three steals and Conde 10 rebounds and five steals. Victoria Miller and Jordyn Warren contributed five points apiece, with Miller adding five steals and Warren six rebounds and five steals. Makena Warren finished with four points, five rebounds and four steals, and Mariana Clark rounded things out with two points, two assists and four steals.
Airikah Pippins scored 11 points in the loss for Big Sandy.
■ BECKVILLE 37, CARLISLE 24: PRICE -Baylie Seegers scored 14 points, Haley Straubie and Raegan Greer combined for 14 more and the Beckville Ladycats earned a 37-24 win over Carlisle.
Straubie had eight points, Greer six, Amber Harris three and Miranda Mize, Hannah Sharpless and Haelyn Straubie two apiece. Seegers and Haley Straubie had four rebounds apiece, Harris eight and Mize five, while Haley Straubie came away with a team-high seven steals. Seegers and Harris had three apiece, and Greer finished with two steals.
■ UNION GROVE 49, HARLETON 48: HARLETON — A 19-5 run in the third quarter proved to be the difference for Union Grove in a 49-48 win over Harleton.
Katelynn Smith had 20 points, two rebounds and two assists for Harleotn, which led 29-22 at the half. Tyler Mobley added nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, Paiton Little five points, five rebounds and three assists, Ashanti Johnson four points, four rebounds and three steals and Katie Holiday three points and four rebounds.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ MCLEOD 58, RIVERCREST 45: MCLEOD — Kaitlyn Cross dropped in 29 points, Cary May added 14 for the Lady Longhorns and McLeod notched a 58-45 win over Rivercrest.
Sibbie Comer added nine points, 14 rebounds and three assists, and Gracie Lance finished with 12 rebounds for McLeod.
LATE MONDAY
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 62, GLADEWATER 34: LIBERTY CITY — Mikinzi Cantrell scored 23 of her game-high 25 points in the first half to help Sabine build a big lead, and the Lady Cardinals rolled to a 62-34 win over Gladewater.
Halyn McKenzie added 10 points, and Blaire Kaufmann and Mercedes Willett had seven apiece for Sabine ,which led 34-11 at halftime. Maddie Furrh had six points, Mallory Furrh five and Hailey Davis two.
Victoria Perry scored 12 points, Haileigh Oliver eight, Ebony Pipkin seven, Makayla Police three and K.J. Hooper and Kamryn Floyd two apiece in the loss for Gladewater. Perry and Oliver added seven rebounds apiece, and Pipkin finished with five.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 43, OVERTON 28: HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren scored 12 points, Logan Jaco added 11 for the Lady Hawks and Hawkins earned a 43-28 win against Overton.
Warren also recorded five rebounds and six steals, and Jaco added three rebounds and three steals. Lynli Dacus chipped in with three rebounds and three steals, Makena Warren and Tenley Conde four points apiece, Warren two rebounds, Conde two assists and three steals, Victoria Miller three points and Mariana Clark two points and seven rebounds.
FROM STAFF REPORTS