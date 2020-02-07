DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 45, NACOGDOCHES 25: NACOGDOCHES — Catherine Warford led with 13 points, Kelci Wilson pulled down 10 rebounds and Mallory Pyle paced the defense with seven steals and seven deflections as Hallsville rolled to a 45-25 win over Nacogdoches.
Warford added six rebounds, Wilson eight points, Laikyn Smith seven points and Abbi Fischer five points.
The Ladycats (14-18, 8-5) will close out the regular season at home on Tuesday against Marshall.
■ MARSHALL 38, JOHN TYLER 30: MARSHALL — Marshall’s girls basketball team gave the sendoff it wanted for its three seniors – Maycee Griffin, Heaven Woolen and Armani Phillips, as the Lady Mavs defeated the John Tyler Lady Lions in a 38-30 final. Both teams are now 3-10 against district opponents.
Griffin was the game’s leading scorer with 12 points. Asia Smith was next in line with 10. Kamryn Turner tossed in five points while Kay Kay Jones scored four and Trinity Jacobs recorded three points. Lytivia Morrow and Trinity Watts each finished the night with two points.
Makia Moon was the leading scorer for John Tyler as she finished with nine points. Kierstyn Ross was right behind her with eight and Kamara Jackson scored six points. Ellyse Daye tossed in three points while Erriah Johnson scored two and Shiriah Mitchell and Gray each had one point.
Marshall is slated to return to action Tuesday when it travels to Hallsville to take on the Ladycats in a Harrison County rivalry matchup. John Tyler will play host to Lufkin.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ GILMER 60, SPRING HILL 22: GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes jumped out to a 10-point lead after one quarter and rolled to a 60-22 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Ashlee Blake finished with 13 points in the loss for Spring Hill. Madison Schreiber added four, Zailey McGee three and Rachel Petree two. McGee also had 10 rebounds, with Marissa Seyer and Lexie White chipping in with four apiece. Schreiber finished with two steals.
Haylee Jordan had 24 points, LeLe Morton 10 and Ayana Choice nine for Gilmer, which led 15-5 after one quarter and 35-11 at halftime.
DISTRICT 15-4A
■ PARIS 49, PITTSBURG 48: PARIS — Paris rallied to take the lead after halftime and then held on late for a 49-48 win over Pittsburg on Friday.
Pittsburg, which was paced by Tyler Green and Ellyssia Lemelle with 12 points apiece, led 14-12 after one quarter and 22-23 at halftime. Tashanti Moss added 11 in the loss for Pittsburg, which will host North Lamar on senior night Tuesday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 63, WINONA 28: WINONA — Blaire Kaufman and Mikinzi Cantrell combined for 31 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals moved to 11-2 in district play (20-9 overall) with a 63-28 win over Winona.
Kaufman had 16 points, Cantrell 15 and Maddie Furrh nine for Sabine, which led 25-12 at halftime and outscored Winona 31-9 in the third period to take control.
Mercedes Willett and Mallory Furrh had five points apiece, Halyn McKenzie, Hailey Davis and Aubree McCann four and Ally Gresham one.
Sabine hosts White Oak on Tuesday.
■ HARMONY 35, TROUP 3: HARMONY — Kaylee Clemens came away with 10 steals to lead a Harmony defense that pitched a shutout in the second half as the Lady Eagles rolled to a 35-3 win over Troup.
Dacey Dawson and Lanie Trimble had eight points apiece, with Dawson adding three steals and three rebounds and Trimble three rebounds. Clemens scored seven points to go along with three assists and three blocks. Jenci Seahorn had six points, seven rebounds and three assists, Kinzee Settles two points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals, Madi Rhame two points and two rebounds and Raylee Willie three steals and two rebounds.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ WASKOM 58, TATUM 57: WASKOM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats overcame a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn a 58-57 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles.
Trinity Edwards scored 22 points and added five rebounds and five steals in the loss for Tatum. Essence Allen added 17 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, four assists and two blocks. Kayla Jones chipped in with seven points, 14 rebounds and six steals, Kerrigan Biggs four points and three rebounds, Kaylei Stroud three points and seven rebounds, JaKhia Thomas two points and five assists and Summer Dancy-Vasquez two points, two rebounds, seven steals and nine assists.
Tatum (15-11, 10-3) will host Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
■ DAINGERFIELD 56, ORE CITY 25: ORE CITY — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers roared out to a 21-2 lead after one quarter, built a 31-6 halftime edge and notched a 56-25 win over the Ore City Lady Rebels on Friday.
Makayla Roberson had 17 pints, Jaclyn Garrett 16, TaQuasia Latchison nine, Kiara Robinson eight and Diamond Jeter and Mon’trevia Durham three apiece for Daingerfield, which moved to 13-0 in district play (19-6 overall).
Roberson also had five steals, three blocks, four rebounds and two assists, Latchison five rebounds, Garrett three assists and three steals, Genesis Allen seven rebounds, Robinson five rebounds, Jeter four rebounds and two assists and Durham five rebounds and four steals.
Tori Cummins had 15 points and Ryleigh Larkins three steals in the loss for Ore City.
DISTRICT 14-3A■ PAUL PEWITT 70, HOOKS 40: OMAHA — Mya Heath led four Lady Brahmas into double figures with 18 points, and Paul Pewitt cruised to a 70-40 win over Hooks.
Sam Smith added 12 points, Sissy Jones 11 and Calli Osmon 10 for Paul Pewitt, which moved to 22-8 overall and 9-2 in district play with the win.
Alley Jefferson scored 27 points in the loss for Hooks.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ UNION GROVE 60, HARLETON 41: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston dropped in 24 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions built a big lead early before putting it away with a huge fourth quarter in a 60-41 win over Harleton.
Shayla Gallagher added 13 points for Union Grove, which led 23-14 after one stanza. The Lady Lions, who also got nine from Madelynn Lacaze, eight from Carleigh Judd and six from Makena Littlejohn, outscored Harleton 22-5 in the fourth period.
Katelynn Smith had 12 points in the loss for Harleton. Haylea Murray added nine, Tyler Mobley six, Ashanti Johnson five, Meredith Sellers four, Paiton Little three and Lauren Garrett two.
Union Grove (21-7, 9-2) will visit Carlisle on Tuesday.
■ HAWKINS 62, BIG SANDY 25: BIG SANDY — The Hawkins Lady Hawks clinched the district title on Friday, building a big halftime lead and rolling to a 62-25 win over Big Sandy.
Lynli Dacus led the way with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for Hawkins, which led 38-16 at halftime. Tenley Conde and Jordyn Warren added 10 points apiece, with Conde adding five rebounds and two steals and Warren four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Makena Warren chipped in with eight points, 10 rebounds and two assists, Logan Jaco six points, Maraina Clark three points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists, Victoria Miller two points and two assists and Laney Wilson and Carmen Turner one point apiece. Wilson also had three rebounds.
Airikah Pippins scored 14 in the loss for Big Sandy.
■ BECKVILLE 77, CARLISLE 10: BECKVILLE — Nine Ladycats got into the scoring act, led by Miranda Mize with 24 points, and Beckville rolled to a 77-10 win over Carlisle.
Baylie Seegers added 13 points, Amber Harris and Haelyn Straubie nine apiece, Hannah Sharpless eight, McKinna Chamness six, Haley Straubie and Raegan Greer three each and Macy Davis two. Mixe also had six rebounds, six steals, six assists and a block. Seegers finished with eight rebounds, two steals and three assists, Harris seven rebounds, five stealsand three assists, Haelyn Straubie four rebounds and three assists, Sharpless three assists, Chamness eight rebounds and two steals, Haley Straubie two assists, Greer three rebounds and two steals and Davis four rebounds.
LATE THURSDAY
COLLEGE
■ UT DALLAS 67, LETU 63: RICHARDSON — LeTourneau fell short against No. 25 ranked UT-Dallas, 67-63, falling to 10-10 overall and 6-4 in the conference.
UT-Dallas (16-4, 10-1) battled through six lead changes and four ties and was outscored in two of the quarters by LeTourneau.
Raenet Hughes scored 35 points and Victoria Pena 12 for UT Dallas.
Keauna Whitfield had 17 points, five rebounds, a block and a steal in the loss for LETU. Micayla Mikulski chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal, and Vanessa Cruze added nine points, five assists, four steals, six rebounds and two blocks.
LeTourneau will visits Ozarks at 1 p.m. today.