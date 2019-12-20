DISTRICT 16-5A
■ NACOGDOCHES 34, PINE TREE 20: NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches Lady Dragons pulled away in the third quarter and earned a 34-20 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Friday.
D’Karia Woodard scored six points in the loss for Pine Tree in a game that was tied at 6-6 at halftime before the Lady Dragons went on an 18-7 run in the third stanza.
Malaeka Wilson and McKenzie Kirk scored four apiece, and Kameron Polk, Amarei Hunt and Antranae Thomas two apiece.
■ JACKSONVILLE 62, HALLSVILLE 40: JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville built a five-point lead after one and steadily pulled away en route to a 62-40 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Catherine Warford scored nine points in the loss for Hallsville. Abbi Fischer added seven, Mallory Pyle and Laikyn Smith six apiece, Kelci Wilson five, Shamiah Morris three and Baylie Perkins and Olivia Simmons two apiece. Pyle added four assists, Simmons six rebounds and Wilson five rebounds.
Hallsville will host its Holiday Classic next week.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ HENDERSON 42, KILGORE 34: HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions earned a 42-34 win over the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday.
Miah Thomas finished with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals in the loss for Kilgore. A.T. Anderson added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ GLADEWATER 62, ARP 22: ARP — Victoria Perry and Ebony Pipkin combined for 35 points, and the Gladewater Lady Bears rolled to a 62-22 win over Arp.
Perry finished with 18 points, Pipkin 17, Bri Boyd eight, Haileigh Oliver six, Makayla Police five, K.J. Hooper three, Kamryn Floyd two and Latricia Carter, Sydney Spurlock and Zandrea Tyeskie one apiece. Perry added 10 rebounds and Oliver nine, and Oliver also handed out three assists and came away with seven steals.
■ WHITE OAK 44, HARMONY 41: HARMONY — A five-point advantage in the opening quarter proved to be the difference for White Oak in a 44-41 win over Harmony.
Whtie Oak led 17-12 after one frame and 27-22 at the half.
Dacey Dawson finished with eight points and four rebounds in the loss for Harmony. Jenci Seahorn, Katelyn Welborn and Mandi Rhame all added seven points, Kinzee Settles six and Kaylee Clemens, Raylee Willie and Lanie Trimble two apiece.
Seahorn added six rebounds, three assists and two steals, Welborn four rebounds, three steals and two blocks, Rhame six rebounds and three steals, Settles four rebounds and three steals, Clemens eight rebounds, three assists and two steals, Willie two assists and Trimble three assists and two rebounds.
■ SABINE 62, WEST RUSK 35: NEW LONDON — The Sabine Lady Cardinals made the short trip to New London and came away with a 62-35 win over West Rusk behind 18-point outings from both Mikinzi Cantrell and Blaire Kaufman.
Mallory Furrh added 14 points, Maddie Furrh five, Mercedes Willett four, Aubree McCann two and Halyn McKenzie one for Sabine.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ JEFFERSON 72, NEW DIANA 38: JEFFERSON — Tierrani Johnson led a balanced Lady Bulldog attack with 22 points, and Jefferson moved to 2-0 in district play with a 72-38 win over New Diana.
McKenzie Jordan added 19 points, Jaden Cooper 15, Nia Garrett 14 and NeNe Burns two. Garrett also had eight assists and five steals for Jefferson, which led 18-8 after one quarter and 37-17 at the half.
■ DAINGERFIELD 63, TATUM 44: DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers took a slim lead after one quarter and pulled away for a 63-44 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles on Friday.
Jaclyn Garrett paced Daingerfield with 26 points. TaQuazia Latchison and Kiara Robinson added 10 apiece, Mikayla Roberson seven, Malayah Everett four and Joi Akinsuroju, Genesis Allen and Mon’trevia Durham two each.
Kayla Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Trinity Edwards 10 points and six rebounds and Essence Allen nine points and 10 rebounds in the loss for Tatum.
Allen also had three assists, JaKhia Thomas five points, three rebounds and two assists, Kaylei Stroud two points and three rebounds, Jones two steals, Edwards three steals and three assists, Kerrigan Biggs two points, RaDanzel Jones four points and Summer Dancy-Vasquez three rebounds and three assists.
■ H. SPRINGS 37, O. CITY 30: ORE CITY — Hughes Springs rallied with big second and fourth quarters to earn a 37-30 win over Ore City.
Abby Ervin had 22 points and Ryleigh Larkins four points and four steals in the loss for Ore City.
Rylie Tenbrook had 14 points and Adriana Kennedy eight for Hughes Springs. Sam Waller added four, Kyleigh Wilson and Kylie McMillion three apiece, Amaunni Craver two and Sanariya Davis one.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ PAUL PEWITT 54, DEKALB 42: OMAHA — Calli Osman scored 12 points, Sissy Jones scored nine of her 11 points on a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas notched a 54-42 win over DeKalb.
Shawni Cooper added 11 for Paul Pewitt, which outscored the Lady Bears 30-17 in the middle two quarters.
Emily Barrett scored 13 in the loss for DeKalb.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HARLETON 56, HAWKINS 47: HARLETON — Tyler Mobley led three Lady Wildcats into double figures with 19 points, and Harleton notched a 56-47 win over previously unbeaten Hawkins.
Katelynn Smith added 13 point and 10 rebounds,Paiton Little 10 points and five rebounds, Katie Holiday four points, Haylea Murray nine rebounds and Lauren Garrett and Ashanti Johnson seven points apiece.
Mobley also had seven rebounds and four steals, Holiday five assists, Garrett three rebounds and twosteals and Johnson four steals.
Logan Jaco and Jordyn Warren had nine points apiece for Hawkins, with Jaco adding five rebounds and three blocks. Mariaia Clark, Laney Wilson and Tenley Conde all added six points, with Clark adding three rebounds and three assists. Conde also pulled down five rebounds and added three steals. Lynli Dacus had five points and five rebounds, Victoria Miller three points and Makena Warren two points and four rebounds.
■ BECKVILLE 36, BIG SANDY 21: BECKVILLE — Miranda Mize led the way with 10 points, and Beckville earned a 36-21 win over Big Sandy on Friday.
Baylie Seegers had seven points, Amber Harris and Hannah Sharpless six apiece, McKinna Chamness five and Hayley Straubie two. Mize also yanked down 12 reobunds. Harris had eight boards, and Seegers, Chamness and Raegan Greer five apiece. Harris came away with four steals, Mize and Chamness two blocks apiece and Seegers, Harris, Chamness and Straubie two assists apiece.
■ MCLEOD 53, LINDEN-KILDARE 17: MCLEOD — Kaitlyn Cross scored 14 points and Sibbe Comer added 11 for McLeod in a 53-17 win over Linden-Kildare.
Ella Lambeth chipped in with eight points for McLeod, with Comer leading the way with five rebounds.
McLeod led 21-2 after one quarter and 35-10 at the half.
Angelyna Meggs and Peyton Turner had four points apiece in the loss for Linden-Kildare.
PRIVATE
■ ST. MARY’S 42, HEAT 39: April Jones and Rebecca Dunn both recorded double-doubles for St. Mary’s in a 42-39 win over Longview HEAT.
Dunn had 18 points and 12 rebounds an Jones 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Knights.
Mia Kittner added seven points, five assists and 11 rebounds, and gaby Garcia chipped in with four points and 11 rebounds.
NON-DISTRICT
■ PITTSBURG 59, CUMBERLAND 33: PITTSBURG — Tyler Green poured in 27 points for Pittsburg in a 59-33 win over Cumberland Academy.
Tashanti Moss added 14 for the Lady Pirates, who brok an 8-8 deadlock after one quarter with a 13-8 run to lead 21-16 at the half and then pulled away with a 20-7 third quarter advantage.
Natalie Styles scored seven for the Lady Pirates.
