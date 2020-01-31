DISTRICT 11-6A
LONGVIEW 38, ROCKWALL-HEATH 36: ROCKWALL — Meshia Shead scored 14 points, including the only two points in overtime, and the Longview Lady Lobos notched a 38-36 win over Rockwall-Heath.
Jordan McLain finished with 11 points for the Lady Lobos, who led 26-13 at halftime.
The Lady Lobo JV notched a 39-32 win.
DISTRICT 16-5A
WHITEHOUSE 40, MARSHALL 29: MARSHALL — The Marshall Lady Mavs dropped a 40-29 decision to Whitehouse on Friday, falling to 10-16 overall and 2-9 in distict play.
Asia Smith led the Lady Mavs in scoring with eight points and had four steals. Amayai Spreas had seven points, four rebounds and a steal. Kay Kay Jones had two points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Kamryn Turner had two points, 11 rebounds and a pair of assists.
Maddie Herrington led Whitehouse with nine points. Khayla Simmons was right behind her with eight and Makayla Moore dropped in seven and Suzzanna Moran finished the night with six.
The Lady Mavs will return to action Tuesday when they take on Pine Tree on the road. Whitehouse will play host to Lufkin.
DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 33, SPRING HILL 21: KILGORE — Jada Abercrombie dominated inside with 13 points and 17 rebounds to go along with six steals, leading the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs to a 33-21 win over Spring Hill.
A.T. Anderson added eight points and 14 rebounds for Kilgore, and Miah Thomas chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds.
Ashlee Blake scored 10 points and added five rebounds in the loss for Spring Hill. Peyton Borens finished with four points and six rebounds, Marissa Seyer and Madison Schreiber three points apiece and J’Dee Stovall one point. Seyer had foure rebounds and two steals, Stovall five rebounds and Zailey McGee five rebounds and two blocks.
DISTRICT 16-3A
SABINE 62, TROUP 19: LIBERTY CITY: Blaire Kaufman scored 15 points, Mercedes Willett added 12 for the Lady Cardinals and Sabine rolled past Troup, 62-19.
Mikinzi Cantrell had nine points, Hailey Davis eight and Aubree McCann six for Sabine, which led 17-5 after one quarter and 31-11 at halftime. Mallory Furrh and Maddie Furrh chipped in with five apiece, and Ally Gresham had two.
GLADEWATER 62, WINONA 18: WINONA — Ebony Pipkin led the way with 19 points, Haileigh Oliver added 16 for the Lady Bears and Gladewater strolled to a 62-18 win over Winona.
Victoria Perry finished with eight points, Makayla Police six, Bri Boyd and K.J. Hooper four apiece, Kamryn Floyd three and Latricia Carter two. Perry added seven rebounds, Boyd five and Oliver and Carter four each. Pipkin finished with three assists and seven steals, and Oliver added three steals.
HARMONY 55, WEST RUSK 27: HARMONY — Kinzee Settles led three Lady Eagles into double figures with 14 points, and Harmony opened up a big lead early en route to a 55-27 win over West Rusk.
Settles added three rebounds and two steals for Harmony, which led 25-5 after one quarter and 34-14 at halftime. Dacey Dawson chipped in with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, Kaylee clemens 11 points, four steals and two rebounds, Lanie Trimble five points, Madi Rhame three points, four rebounds and two steals, Raylee Willie two points, five rebounds and four steals, Jenci Seahorn two points, five rebounds, three steals and two blcoks and Katie Burkham and jenna Chatham two points apiece. Burkham also added four rebounds.
DISTRICT 15-3A
TATUM 58, JEFFERSON 51: JEFFERSON — Essence Allen scored 20 points and recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds, Trinity Edwards filled the stat sheet for the Lady Eagles and Tatum earned a 58-51 win over Jefferson.
Allen also had four steals, two assists and two blocks, and Edwards finished with 19 points, six rebounds, nine steals and eight assists. Kayla Jones scored 10 points and added eight rebounds, two steals and three assists. JaKhia Thomas had one point, Kaylei Stroud four points, two assists and two blocks, Kerrigan Biggs two points and Summer Dancy-Vazquez two points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Tatum, now 9-2 in district play, will host Hughes Springs on Tuesday.
HUGHES SPRINGS 48, NEW DIANA 29: HUGHES SPRINGS — Briana Young paced the Lady Mustangs with 19 points, Rylie Tenbrook joined her in double figures with 11 and Hughes Springs earned a 48-29 win over New Diana.
Adriana Kennedy added eight points for Hughes Springs, which led 18-4 after one quarter. Kylie McMillion added six points, and Sam Waller and Ariel Crowder finished with two points apiece.
Asia Newsome had nine points, Rylee Camp seven, Ashley Orona five and Julia Loeza four in the loss for New Diana.
DAINGERFIELD 56, WASKOM 51: WASKOM — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers remained unbeaten in league play (11-0), rallying for a 56-51 win over the Waskom Lady Wildcats.
Kiara Robinson recorded a double-double for Daingerfield (17-6) with 17 points, 11 rebounds and a couple of steals. Mikayla Roberson added 12 points, seven rebounds, six blocks, four steals and two assists, Joi Akinsuroju one assist and one steal, Mon’trevia Durham five points and 10 rebounds, Genesis Allen six points and five rebounds, Malayah Everett three points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals,Jaclyn Garrett eight points, two steals, three assists and two rebounds and TaQuasia Latchison five points and two rebounds.
DISTRICT 16-2A
UNION GROVE 66, BECKVILLE 20: BECKVILLE — The Union Grove Lady Lions kept pace in the District 16-2A title race with a 66-20 win over Beckville.
Haley Straubie had 10 points, McKinna Chamness four and Miranda Mize, Raegan Greer and Hannah Sharpless two each in the loss for Beckville. Straubie added four rebounds and two assists, Chamness six rebounds, Mize five rebounds and two steals, Greer six rebounds, Harris three rebounds and Seegers five rebounds.
DISTRICT 15-2A
RIVERCREST 45, LINDEN-KILDARE 18: LINDEN — Fariah Savage paced Rivercrest with 10 points, and the Lady Rebels notched a 45-18 win over Linden-Kildare.
LaSonya Ward, Pricilla Rhyne and Angelyna Meggs all had four points in the loss for Linden-Kildare. Madison Ebard added three, Peyton Turner two and Sydney Hampton one. Turner finished with nine rebounds and two steals, and Rhyne handed out three assists.
MCLEOD 54, MAUD 17: MCLEOD — Sibbie Comer knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead the McLeod Lady Longhorns to a 54-17 win over Maud.
Jacey Finlayson, Rielyn Schubert and Kaitlyn Cross added six points apiece, Jillian Parker five, Ella Lambeth and Gracie Lance four each and Stormy Johnson, Regan Johnson and Chassie Gryder two each. Comer led with 10 rebounds. Johnson had four assists and Lambeth and Cross both came away with three steals.
PRIVATE
HEAT 71, THESA 56: FORT WORTH — Jordan Parker poured in 30 points, Tanner Stovall swatted away eight shots and Jaelyn Cleveland recorded a double-double for Longview HEAT in a 71-56 win over Texas Home Educators Sports Association at the Red River Tournament.
Parker also pulled down nine rebounds and had six steals for the HEAT. Stovall added 15 points and four steals to go with her eight blocked shots, and Cleveland finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Jaden Parker chipped in with two points, two assists, six rebounds and two steals, Jenna Parker six points, four steals, four assists and two rebounds, Maddie Wright two points and two rebounds and Suzannah Neal two points and five rebounds.
