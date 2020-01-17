DISTRICT 11-6A
■ LONGVIEW 51, MESQUITE 48: MESQUITE — The Longview Lady Lobos rallied from a 38-36 third period deficit to notch a 51-48 win over the Lady Skeeters of Mesquite.
Jordan McClain’s 14 points paced Longview. Madison Pippins and Meshia Shead both netted 10 points. Deja Bonner finished with nine, KeiAzia Brice six and Cree McLemore two.
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ JACKSONVILLE 60, PINE TREE 21: JACKSONVILLE — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates suffered a 60-21 loss to the Jacksonville Maidens.
Amari Hunt led Pine Tree with seven points. Dakaria Woodard added five, Destiny McCray three, McKenzie Kirk three, Yasmine Gutierrez two and Antranne Thomas one.
The Lady Pirates are at Whitehouse Tuesday.
■ HALLSVILLE 46, MARSHALL 36: MARSHALL — Marshall and Hallsville’s girls basketball teams were playing neck-to-neck Friday night until the Ladycats pulled away with the 46-36 win. The victory gives the Ladycats an 11-15 overall record and a 5-2 district record. The Lady Mavs are now 9-13 overall and 1-6 against district opponents.
Kelci Wilson led the Ladycats in scoring with 12 points. Laikyn Smith was right behind her with 10 points and Olivia Simmons was next in line with eight points. Mallory Pyle dropped four points. Abby Dunagan scored three while Abbi Fischer and Catherine Warford scored two points apiece. Faith Baliraine recorded one point on the night. Wilson also grabbed seven rebounds, and Simmons had six.
Kamryn Turner and Kay Kay Jones each tossed in eight points to lead Marshall in scoring. Maycee Griffin was next in line with five points. Amayai Spears and Asia Smith each had four points while Serenity Jackson scored three. Jordan Terry and Trinity Watts recorded two points apiece.
Both teams are set to start the second half of district play Tuesday. Hallsville will travel to Lufkin to take on the Lady Panthers while Marshall will take on the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons on the road.
DISTRICT 20-4A
■ CARTHAGE 46, CENTER 38: CARTHAGE — Zee McGrue’s 25 points propelled the Carthage Lady Dawgs to a 46-38 triumph over Center.
Jada McLin chipped in nine points.
Carthage (13-9, 2-0) is at Jasper Tuesday.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ CHAPEL HILL 39, HENDERSON 17: HENDERSON — Balanced scoring led the way to victory for the Chapel Hill Lady Dogs in their 39-17 rout of the Henderson Lady Lions.
Jenea Travier led with seven points, DJ Kincade six, Tally Overshown six, Ty’Liyah Moore five, Shelbee Denson five, Kya Cook four, Alexia Rogers three, Kylei Griffin two and Brittley Maddox one.
Chapel Hill (17-11, 4-2) visits Gilmer Tuesday, while Henderson (2-4) plays host to Bullard.
■ GILMER 79, CUMBERLAND 17: GILMER — Haylee Jordan’s 23-point, 14-rebound effort led the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes to a 79-17 clubbing of Cumberland Academy.
Gilmer held a 19-4 lead after one and took a 44-6 advantage to the break.
Ayan Choyce finished the night with 15 points and LeLa Morton added 10 points. Addy Walker netted eight points, Lainie Pritchett seven, Abbey Bradshaw six, Madyson Tate six and Alexis Mathis four.
DISTRICT 15-4A
■ PLEASANT GROVE 86, PITTSBURG 52: TEXARKANA — Ashante Levingston netted 20 points and Asia Lloyd added 11 as the Lady Hawks of Pleasant Grove soared to a 86-52 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
PG rang up 29 points in the first period and closed with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Pitt placed Tashani Moss and Sanaa Hollins in doubles with 11 points each. Tyler Green chipped in nine points and Kyleigh Posey added eight.
The Lady Pirates (17-8, 0-2) host Paris Tuesday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ HARMONY 64, GLADEWATER 41: HARMONY — Spurred by a game-high 21 points from Dacey Dawson, the Harmony Lady Eagles defeated the Gladewater Lady Bears, 64-41.
Dawson was joined in double figures by Kinzee Settles (13), Raylee WIllie (10) and Kaylee Clemens (10). Rounding out the scoring for Harmony, Madi Rhame had six points and Jenci Seahorn four.
Settles pulled seven boars, Clemens dished nine assists and added five steals.
Ebony Pipkin led Gladewater with 18 points, Halleigh Oliver had nine, Victoria Perry seven, Kamryn Floyd five and Bri Boyd two.
■ WHITE OAK 48, SABINE 45: WHITE OAK — In a battle of district unbeatens, the White Oak Ladynecks held on for a 48-45 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals at E.B. Carrington Gymnasium.
Alysa Hall canned 20 points with five rebounds. Caitlin Jester followed with 13, Renee O’Kelley added six as did Payton Palmer, while Morgan Benge finished with three. O’Kelley also hauled in eight rebounds.
Mikinzi Cantrell ked Sabine with 16 points and Mercedes Willett pumped in nine.
White Oak (16-10, 7-0) is as Winona Tuesday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ NEW DIANA 44, ORE CITY 23: ORE CITY — Asia Newsome poured in 22 points and had three assists as the New Diana Lady Eagles garnered a 44-23 decision over the Ore City Lady Rebels.
New Diana turned up the defensive heat in the second period and held Ore City scoreless. The Lady Eagles took a 17-4 lead to the half and never looked back.
Sarah Yount netted six for New Diana.
The Lady Rebs were led in defeat by Abby Ervin’s seven points and 10 rebounds, while Ryleigh Larkins came up fir five steals.
New Diana (1-6) is at Daingerfield Tuesday.
■ TATUM 50, ELYSIAN FIELDS 47: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Double doubles were recorded by both Essence Allen and Kayla Jones as the Tatum Lady Eagles improved to 6-1 in district play with a resounding 50-47win over the Elysian Fields Lady Jackets.
Allen finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and narrowly missed a triple double with eight steals. Jones tossed in 10 points and pulled a dozen rebounds and added three blocks.
Trinity Edwards added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kaylei Stroud yanked 10 boards, with six points, four blocks and four assists. Summer Dancy-Vasquez added two points and handed out four assists.
Tatum (11-9, 6-1) visits Daingerfield Friday.
■ DAINGERFIELD 55, JEFFERSON 50: JEFFERSON — Daingerfield built a big lead in the third quarter and held off a late Jefferson charge en route to a 55-50 win.
Jaclyn Garrett had 15 points, six assists, two steals and two rebounds, and Mikayla Roberson added 11 points for Daingerfield, which moved to 7-0 in district play (14-6 overall).
Mon’trevia Durham had six points and five rebounds for the Lady Tigers, who outscored Jefferson 18-4 in the third to lead 45-29 heading into the fourth. Diamond Jeter finished with a steal and a rebound, Kiara Robinson eight points, four steals and two rebounds, genesis Allen two points and two rebounds, Malayah Everett four points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists and TaQuasia Latchison nine points and three rebounds.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ CLARKSVILLE 56, MCLEOD 31: MCLEOD — Moe Owens’ 25 points paced three in twin digits as the Clarksville Lady Tigers clawed out a 56-31 win over the McLeod Lady Horns.
Quesha Clark followed Owens with 14 and Maddy Gill added 12.
McLeod got 18 in the loss from Kaitlyn Cross.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 62, BECKVILLE 50: BECKVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats found themselves on the short end of a 62-50 verdict against the Hawkins Lady Hawks.
Baylie Seegers was high point in defeat for Beckville with 15 points and Raegan Greer tallied 12. Amber Harris added nine, McKinna Chamness five, Hannah Sharpless four, Miranda Mize three and haley Straubie two.
Greeg added nine rebounds and Mize six, while Harris and Straubie each handed out three assists.
■ UNION GROVE 75, CARLISLE 24: UNION GROVE — Points were aplenty Friday night as the Union Grove Lady Lions roared to a 75-24 beatdown of the Carlisle Lady Indians.
Macey Alston was high point with 21, Madelynn Lacaze and Makena each followed with 14, while Carliegh Judd netted 12.
Rounding out the UG scoring, Shayla Gallagher had seven, Macey Roberts three, Jolea Robertson three and Jocy Suarez one.
Union Grove (16-6, 5-1) hosts Hawkins Tuesday.
PRIVATE
■ LONGVIEW HEAT 50, TYLER HEAT 49: Jaden Parker drew a foul on a 3-point attempt, knocking down all three free throws to lift Longview HEAT to a 50-49 win over Tyler HEAT.
Parker finished with six points and five rebounds for Longview. Jordan Parker tossed in 20 points, and Jenna Parker added 10. Jordan finished with eight rebounds and five steals, Jenna added to assists, Tanner Stovall came through with eight points and two steals, Maddie Wright three points and four rebounds and Suzannah Neal three points and eight rebounds.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 74, SUL ROSS 57: LeTourneau University women’s basketball team beat Sul Ross State, 74-57, Thursday night in Solheim Arena.
The YellowJackets (7-7, 3-2 American Southwest Conference) improved to 4-3 at home in a game they needed to respond from early punches from the Lobos (4-11, 2-4). Sul Ross State jumped out to a 12-0 lead midway through the first quarter, but the Jackets scrapped back in it, trimming the deficit to three at the end of the first quarter.
Ty Moon’s triple with 4:41 to play in the first half gave LETU its first lead, 26-24. Vanessa Cruz, who finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, hit a layup with 41 seconds to play in the half to put the Jackets up six. Chandre Nunez, who scored 27 points for the Lobos on 11 of 14 shooting, gave the lead back to SRSU a little over a minute into the second half. Micayla Mikulski’s lay-in at the 5:43 mark put LETU back in front, 40-38. Cruz converted a three-point play to extend the lead to nine with 2:33 left in the third.
The Lobos cut it to five on a layup by Maria Maldonado before the end of the third, but Cruz knocked down a jumper in the paint with 7:55 remaining to push the lead back to nine. Nunez’s triple a little over a minute later pulled SRSU within three, but Keauna Whitfield buried a 3-pointer with 3:24 remaining to stretch the gap back to nine.
Whitfield finished with 27 points on 8 of 16 shooting and 8-for-9 from the free throw line. Moon and Mikulski each had seven points for the YellowJackets, who had 14 offensive rebounds to Sul Ross State’s five.
LETU will host Howard Payne 1 p.m. today.
