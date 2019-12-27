HALLSVILLE
■ HALLSVILLE SPLITS: The host Hallsville Ladycats defeated Greenville (41-29) and fell to Tyler Lee (43-24) on the opening day of the Fidelity Classic.
Kelci Wilson paced Hallsville against Greenville with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Laikyn Smith added seven points, Baylie Perkins and Olivia Simmons six apiece and Mallory Pyle and Abby Dunagan five apiece. Simmons added seven rebounds, and Pyle came up with five steals.
In the loss to Tyler Lee, Catherine Warford had eight points and eight rebounds, Pyle seven points, Dunagan five points, Simmons one point and seven rebounds and Smith three points.
The Ladycats will face Gilmer at 10:30 a.m. and Carthage at 3 p.m. today.
In other action on Friday, it was Longview 67, Marshall 23; Carthage 55, Pine Tree 35; Jasper 54, Daingerfield 52; Gilmer 51, Lindale 41; Tyler Lee 55, Kilgore 20; Pleasant Grove 58, Mineola 53; Kilgore 38, Marshall 37; Longview 56, Lindale 32; Mount Pleasant 66, Daingerfield 42; Mineola 49, Carthage 44; Pleasant Grove 50, Pine Tree 20; Jasper 60, Greenville 37 and Gilmer 41, Mount Pleasant 29.
■ LONGVIEW WINS 2: HALLSVILLE — The Longview Lady Lobos led early in both games and rolled to wins over Marshall (57-23) and Lindale (56-32) on Friday.
Meshia Shead had 15 points and Miah Colbert nine in the win over Marshall. The Lady Lobos led 16-9 after one quarter.
Against Lindale, Longview led 12-6 after one and 26-14 at the half. Shead finished with 22 points and Deja Bonner 11.
The Lady Lobos face Pleasant Grove at 9 a.m. and Jasper at noon today.
■ PT DROPS 2: HALLSVILLE — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates fell to Carthage (55-35) and Pleasant Grove (50-20) on day one of the Hallsville Classic.
Against Carthage, Kameron Polk led the way for Pine Tree with 13 points. McKenzie Kirk added nine points and 10 rebounds, Yazmin Gutierrez six points, Malaeka Wilson three points and Antraniae Thomas and D’Karia Woodard three apiece.
Zee McGrue paced Carthage with 15 points.
Kirk had six points, Polk five, Emari Fluellen three and Wilson, Gutierrez and Thomas two apiece in the loss to Pleasant Grove.
The Lady Pirates will face Daingerfield at 10:30 a.m. and Lindale at 1:30 p.m. today.
■ KILGORE SPLITS: HALLSVILLE — Kilgore dropped a 55-20 decision to Tyler Lee and rebounded to earn a 38-37 win over Marshall on Friday.
Miah Thomas finished with seven points and three rebounds, A.T. Anderson six points nd 10 rebounds and Jada Abercrombie four points and five rebounds against Tyler Lee.
Anderson and Abercrombie both scored 15 against Marshall. Anderson added 13 rebounds, two blocks and three steals, Abercrombie three rebounds and two steals and Thomas eight points, four rebounds and two steals.
The Lady Bulldogs take on Lindale at 9 a.m. and Jasper at 3 p.m. today.
■ JASPER 54, DAINGERFIELD 52: HALLSVILLE — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers fell just short in a 54-52 setback against Jasper.
Mikayla Roberson had a steal and layup late to pull Daingerfield to within a bucket, but a 3-point attempt at the buzzer hit the rim and bounced away.
Roberson finished with 21 points, 10 steals, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the loss. Jaclyn Garrett added 14 points, three steals and two rebounds, Kiara Robinson 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and four steals, Joi Akinsuroju four steals, Mon’Trevia Durham four points, three steals and three rebounds, Ashlyn Bruce one steal, Genesis Allen two points and three rebounds, Malayah Everett two rebounds and TaQuazia Latchinson three rebounds.
Also on Friday, Daingerfield dropped a 66-42 decision to Mount Pleasant.
Garrett finished with 15 points and two rebounds. Robinson added 10 points, four rebounds and two steals, Akinsuroju a rebound and a steal, Durham six points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Allen two rebounds, Jeter one steal, Everett five points, three rebounds and two steals, Latchison five points and three rebounds and Roberson four steals, four blocks, twoassists and two rebounds.
Daingerfield faces Pine Tree at 10:30 a.m. and Greenville at 4:30 p.m. today.
HAWKINS
■ HAWKINS 43, SPRING HILL 20: HAWKINS — The host Lady Hawks advanced to the championship game of their own tournament with a 43-20 win over Spring Hill.
Freshman Jordyn Warren paced Hawkins with 11 points, two rebounds and three steals. Logan Jaco added eight points, five rebounds and two blocks, Tenley Conde seven points, seven rebounds and three steals, Lynli Dcus and Makena Warren six points apiece, Dacus five rebounds and three steals, Warren four rebounds, four assists and two steals, Maraina Clark and Laney Wilson two points apiece, Clark four rebounds, Wilson three rebounds and Carmen Turner one point.
Marissa Seyer had five points for Spring Hill in the loss. Zailey McGee added four, J’Dee Stovall and Lexie White three apiece, Valerie Ferrell and Rachel Petree two each and Amirah Alexadner one.
McGee pulled down 10 rebounds, and Alexander and Stovall added five apiece. Stovall also finished with three assists and two steals, and Peyton Borens added three steals.
Hawkins will face Paul Pewitt at 4:30 p.m. today for the tournament title. Spring Hill will play in the third-place game at 2 p.m.
■ PAUL PEWITT 69, CUMBERLAND 38: HAWKINS — Calli Osmon tossed in 23 points, and Paul Pewitt pulled away with a big second half en route to a 69-38 win over Cumberland Academy.
Mya Heath added 13 for the Lady Brahmas, who outscored Cumberland Academy 37-14 after halftime.
TENAHA
■ TATUM 54, WHITE OAK 44: TENAHA — Essence Allen scored 23 points, Kayla Jones dominated inside with 18 rebounds and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 54-44 win over White Oak.
Allen added six rebounds, five steals and five assists, and Jones finished with four points and three assists for Tatum. Trinity Edwards finished with 13 points, five rebounds, eight steals and four assists, Kerrigan Biggs eight points and two rebounds, JaKhia Thomas six points and two assists and Summer Dancy-Vasquez one rebound, one steal and one assist.
Late in the day, Allen had 15 points, Edwards and Thomas seven apiece, Biggs two and Jones one in a 56-32 loss to Shelbyville.
Allen added two rebounds and two assists, Thomas two blocks, Kaylei Stroud four rebounds, Jones nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks, Edwards three rebounds, Biggs four rebounds and two assists and Dancy-Vasquez two assists.
IDABEL
■ GLADEWATER 54, HOOKS 28: IDABEL, Okla. -Makayla Police scored 16 points, Haileigh Oliver added 13 and the Gladewater Lady Bears notched a 54-28 win over Hooks.
Victoria Perry chipped in with nine points for the Lady Bears. Ebony Pipkin added six, K.J. Hooper four and Latricia Carter, Zandrea Tyeskie and Kamryn Floyd two apiece.
Perry led with nine rebounds, and Oliver added eight. Police and Pipkin had four assists apiece, and Oliver and Perry both came away with four steals.
AGGIELAND
■ NEW DIANA DROPS 2: COLLEGE STATION — The New Diana Lady Eagles fell to China Spring (63-36) and Rose Hill (51-37) at the Aggieland Invitational on Friday.
Against China Spring, Callie Click scored 20 points, and Asia Newsome and Torri Ward had five apiece. Click had 22, Newsome six and Julia Loeza five in the loss to Rose Hill.
Click hammered home six 3-pointers in both games.
New Diana will return to District 15-3A action next Friday against Tatum.
MOUNT VERNON
■ MCLEOD 56, HARMONY 13: MOUNT VERNON — Kaitlyn Cross and Gracie Lance combined for 28 points, and McLeod pulled away late for a 56-13 win over Harmony.
Cross had 16 points, Lance 12, Jillian Parker and Sibbie Comer seven apiece, Cary May five, Ella Lambeth four, Jacey Finlayson and Chassie Gryder two apiece and Regan Johnson one for McLeod.
Lambeth had seven rebounds, and Comer and Lance added six apiece. May, Comer and Lance all handed out five assists for McLeod, which outscored Harmony 29-5 after halftime.
OTHER
■ HEAT 51, OVERTON 42: OVERTON — Jordan Parker tossed in 31 points to go along with four rebounds, six steals and two assists as Longview HEAT rallied for a 51-42 win against Overton.
Jaden Parker finished with four assists and six points for the HEAT, which trailed 29-16 at the half before outscoring the Lady Mustangs 35-13 after the break. Jaelyn Cleveland added eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and two assists, Suzannah Neal 12 rebounds and three steals and Tanner Stovall four assists, six points and three steals.