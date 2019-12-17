DISTRICT 16-5A
■ PINE TREE 26, WHITEHOUSE 22: McKenzie Kirkled the way with 10 points and seven rebounds, and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates held on for a 26-22 win over Whitehouse in the district opener for both teams at the Pirate Center.
Kameron Polk and Amarei Hunt scored four apiece for Pine Tree, which led 10-6 at the half and 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Malaeka Wilson scored three points, Antranae Thomas and D’Karia Woodard two apiece and Destiny McCray one.
Pine Tree visits Nacogdoches on Friday for a 3:15 p.m. contest.
■ LUFKIN 43, HALLSVILLE 42: HALLSVILLE — Lufkin rallied for a 43-42 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Tuesday in the league opener for both teams.
Mallory Pyle and Abbi Fischer had nine points apiece in the loss for Hallsville, which led 22-16 at halftime.
Ammy Dunagan added seven points, Laikyn Smith six, Kelci Wilson four points and five rebounds and Olivia Simmons five rebounds.
Hallsville visits Jacksonville on Friday.
■ NACOGDOCHES 42, MARSHALL 29: MARSHALL – Marshall’s girls basketball team went into Tuesday night’s district opener with a five-game-winning stream but that streak was snapped when the Lady Mavs fell to the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons 42-29.
Jordan Terry led the Lady Mavs in scoring with nine points. She also pulled down seven rebounds and had three blocks. Kay Kay Jones tossed in seven points, grabbed six rebounds, had four assists and four steals. Maycee Griffin scored six points, had five rebounds and three steals. Kamryn Turner scored four points.
Sam Fields led Nacogdoches in scoring with 13 points. Next in line was Lauren Edwards with nine points and Jakeysia Flemming with eight. Dee Russ and Teunia Randle each scored six points.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ SPRING HILL 40, CUMBERLAND 20: TYLER — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers, paced by Ashlee Blake’s 13 points, steadily pulled away from Cumberland Academy to earn a 40-20 win in the district opener for both teams.
Zailey McGee added nine points, Peyton Borens eight, Amiriah Alexander four and J’Dee Stovall, Marissa Seyer and Lexie White two apiece for the Lady Panthers, who led 10-6 after one quarter and 18-9 at the half.
Stovall added eight rebounds, McGee six and Valerie Ferrell and Rachel Petree four apiece. Seyer had six assists nd Borens five, and Blake and Stovall dished out three assists apiece.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 71, WINONA 28: WHITE OAK — Alysa Hall tossed in 21 points to go along with four assists and four steals, leading the White Oak Ladynecks to a 71-28 win over Winona.
Whitney Rayson finished with 10 points for White Oak, which led 20-7 after one quarter. Payton Palmer had nine points, Renee O’Kelley and Caitlin Jester eight apiece and Anna Iske seven. O’Kelley also collected nine rebounds.
■ SABINE 61, HARMONY 69: LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman scored 19 points, Mikinzi Cantrell was close behind with 18 and the Sabine Lady Cardianls opened district play with a 61-59 win in overtime against Harmony.
The score was knotted at 54 apiece after regulation play.
Mallory Furrh added 10 points for Sabine. Aubree McCann chipped in with five, Halyn McKenzie four, Mercedes Willett three and Maddie Furrh two.
Kinzee Settles scored 23 points and added 11 rebounds and three blocks in the loss for Harmony. Jenci Seahorn had nine points, five rebounds and four steals, Kaylee Clemens eight points, three rebounds, six assists nd two steals, Dacey Dawson six points, three steals and two assists, Lanie Trimble five points and two blocks, Raylee Willie four points and two assists and Katelyn Welborn four points and four rebounds.
■ GLADEWATER 56, WEST RUSK 51: GLADEWATER — Victoria Perry dominated inside with 18 points and 18 rebounds, adding seven steals and leading the Gladewater Lady Bears to a 56-51 win over West Rusk in the district opener for both teams.
Haleigh Oliver added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Bears. Ebony Pipkin had nine points, six rebounds and two assists, Sydney Spurlock eight points and Makayla Police and Kamryn Floyd three steals apiece.
DISTRICT 15-3A■ TATUM 68, ORE CITY 13: TATUM — Essence allen led the way with 15 points, and the Tatum Lady Eagles held Ore City to one point in two different quarters en route to a 68-13 win in the district opener for both teams.
Allen added eight rebounds, five steals, two assists and three blocks for Tatum, which led 22-3 after one quarter and 35-4 at the half.
Kayla Jones added 12 points, five rebounds, six steals and two assists, JaKhia Thomas nine points, three steals and two blocks, Trinity Edwards nine points, two rebounds and five steals, RaDanzel Jones eight points and two rebounds, Aaliyah Smith six points, 12 rebounds, three assists and four blocks, SummerDancy-Vazquez four points and two assists, Kerrigan Biggs three points and Kaylei Stroud two points, two rebounds, two steals and four assists.
■ E. FIELDS 43, H. SPRINGS 30: HUGHES SPRINGS — Elysian Fields dominated the first and third quarters to build a big lead and held off a late charge by the Lady Mustangs to earn a 43-30 win.
Elysian Fields outscored the Lady Mustangs 13-3 in the first and 15-3 in the third.
Adriana Kennedy had 18 in the loss for Hughes Springs, which outscored EF 17-6 in the fourth period. Rylie Tenbrook added five points, Kyleigh Wilson three and Sanariya Davis and Amaunni Craver two apiece.
■ JEFFERSON 62, WASKOM 41: WASKOM — Mackenzie Jordan led a balanced Lady Bulldog attack with 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals, and Jefferson opened district play with a 62-41 win over Waskom.
Jaden Carter had a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Tierrani Johnson added 13 points and eight rebounds Nia Garrett 12 points, six assists and five steals, Ma’Kiya Young six points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Ja’Kayla Rusk two points.
Jefferson (10-5) hosts New Diana on Friday.
■ DAINGERFIELD 60, NEW DIANA 45: DIANA — Daingefield raced out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 60-45 win over New Diana on Tuesday.
Jaclyn Garrett scored 17 points and added six rebounds and three steals for Daingerfield. Kiara Robinson finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals, Mikayla Roberson 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and four steals, Joi Akinsuroju three assists and five steals, Mon’Trevia Durham four steals, Diamond Jeter three points, Ashlyn Bruce a steal, one rebound and one point, Genesis Allen four rebounds, Malayah Everett four points and two steals and TaQuazia Latchison six points and seven rebounds.
Callie Click had 11 points, Asia Newsome nine and Katherine Yount seven in the loss for New Diana.
DISTRICT 14-3A■ PAUL PEWITT 76, REDWATER 47: REDWATER — Sissy Jones led the way with 20 points, Calli Osmon added 14 and Paul Pewitt opened district play with a convincing 76-47 win over Redwater.
McKayla Jackson finished with 10 for Paul Pewitt (12-5), which led 25-9 after one quarter and 46-20 at halftime.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 33, UNION GROVE 31: HAWKINS — Makena Warren led a balanced Hawkins attack with nine points, and the Lady Hawks opened district play with a 33-31 win over Union Grove.
Logan Jaco added eight points, and Lynli Dacus finished with six points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Hawks. Jaco added four rebounds and two assists, Jordyn Warren five points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Tenley Conde and Laney Wilson two points apiece and Conde three rebounds.
Macey Alston and Madelynn Lacaze scored nine points apiece in the loss for Union Grove. Carleigh Judd had six, Makena Littlejohn five and Macey Roberts two.
■ BECKVILLE 38, OVERTON 20: OVERTON — Miranda Mize just missed out on a double-double, Haley Straubie joined her in double figures in the scoring column and Beckville opened district play with a 38-20 win against Overton.
Mize finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two assists. Straubie added 11 points, two steals and two a ssists, Baylie Seegers seven points, McKinna Chamness five points and Hannah Sharpless and Raegan Greer two points apiece.
■ HARLETON 52, CARLISLE 21: PRICE — Tyler Mobley and Katelynn Smith scored 17 points apiece, and the Harleton Lady Wildcats opened district play with a 52-21 win over Carlisle.
Mobley added five rebounds, three assists and three steals, Smith four rebounds, six assists and six steals and Hayley Murray two points and seven rebounds.
Harleton (13-3) will host Hawkins on Friday.
NON-DISTRICT
■ PITTSBURG 61, AVINGER 39: AVINGER — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates used a big third quarter to pull away from the Lady Indians for a 61-39 win over Avinger.
Tyler Green scored 13 points and Elyssia Lemelle 12 for Pittsburg, which led 34-29 at the half but outscored Avinger 16-2 in the third.
Kianna Blackwell finished with eight points, McKenna Wood seven, Tashanti Moss and Natalie Styles six apiece and Laila Rhymes, Jeanay Miles, Kyleigh Posey and Sanaa Hollins two apiece for the Lady Pirates.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 65, CENTRE 59: ATLANTA, Ga. — Micayla Mikulski tossed in 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven steals, and LeTourneau University rallied for a 65-59 win over Centre on the final day of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Classic.
LETU (3-4) trailed 49-48 heading into the final quarter.
Scruffy Hopkins had 10 points and nine rebounds for LeTourneau. Vanessa Cruz and Keauna Whitfield added eight apiece, and Kyndall Hardeman finished with seven. Cruz dished out five assists, and Hardeman came away with four steals.
On Monday, LETU fell to host team Oglethorpe in overtime, 89-85.
Flora Akingbade had 16 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Bailey Lightfoot added 18 points, Whitfield 15 points and six rebounds, Cruz 12 points and Malacia Guy 11 points. Hopkins chipped in with seven rebounds.
LeTourneau will return home on Dec. 28 to host Benedictine at 3 p.m. in the LETU Holiday Classic.
