■ PINE TREE 40, CUMBERLAND ACADEMY 31: TYLER — McKinzie Kirk tallied 12 points and seven rebounds, while Malaeka Wilson added 10 points and eight boards as the Pine Tree Lady Pirates notched a 40-31 win over Cumberland Academy.
Rounding out Pine Tree’s scoring, Kameron Polk had six, D’Kari Woodard four, Amarei Hunt three, Anttranae Thomas two, Destiny McCray two and Keirsten Robert one.
The Lady Pirates play host to Whitehouse Tuesday in their district opener.
■ ORE CITY 36, HEAT 33: ORE CITY — Abby Ervin recorded a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double to lead Ore City past Longview Heat.
Ryleigh Larkins added five steals for Ore City, which led 16-9 after one quarter and 20-11 at the half.
Jordan Parker finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and three assists for the HEAT in the loss. Jaelyn Cleveland chipped in with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks, Jaden Parker nine rebounds, two points, two assists and two steals, Suzannah Neal two points, Tanner Stovall five points, four rebounds and two steals and Zoe Quinalty one rebound.
■ BIG SANDY 40, GARY 24: BIG SANDY — Brylie Arnold and Airikah Pippins combined for 30 points to lead the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats past Gary.
Arnold scored 16 points, Pippins 14, Allie McCartney six and JaKayla Johnson and Faith Watts two apiece.
■ HAWKINS 49, NEW DIANA 24: DIANA — Logan Jaco’s 16 points led a trio in twins Tuesday as the Hawkins Lady Hawks coasted to a 49-24 win over the Lady Eagles from New Diana.
Jaco, who also pulled nine rebounds, was joined in double-digits by Jordyn Warren and Lynli Dacus each with 14 points.
Hawkins posted 15 points in the first and 14 in the second to take a 29-12 lead to the break.
New Diana was led in defeat by Katherine Yount’s seven points.
■ HARLETON 52, SABINE 50: HARLETON — Tyler Mobley poured in 23 points as the Harleton Ladycats eked out a 52-50 thriller over the Sabine Lady Cardinals Tuesday night.
The teams were tied 22-22 at the half and 36-36 after three periods. Harleton scored a 16-14 fourth quarter and slipped out with a hard-earned victory.
Mobley had a double-double for the Ladycats with 10 rebounds to go with her 23 points. Paiton Little added a dozen points, a half dozen rebounds and passed out five assists.
Blaire Kaufman and Mikinzi Cantrell each knocked down 15 points for Sabine in the loss.
■ JOHN TYLER 32, HENDERSON 24: HENDERSON — In a contest pitting Lady Lions vs. Lady Lions, the John Tyler Lady Lions scored a 32-24 victory over the Henderson Lady Lions on Tuesday.
Kamora Jackson led JT (5-8) with eight points with Kierstyn Ross adding seven. Also scoring for JT were Errian Johnson (5), Makia Moon (5), Shiriah Mitchell (3), Corianna Lewis (2) and LaKaitlyn Allen (2).
John Tyler will now take part in the Great East Texas Shootout in Brownsboro. JT is scheduled to play Gladewater at 8 a.m. Thursday at the high school gym. A there means JT will play at 6:15 p.m. Thursday against Brownsboro or Grand Saline. A loss means JT will play at 8 a.m. Friday.
Henderson is scheduled to play at Marshall on Friday.
■ TEXAS HIGH 58, CARTHAGE 53: TEXARKANA — The Carthage Lady Dawgs dropped a 58-53 decision to the Texas High Tigers.
Zee McGrue was high point in the loss with 22 points.
Carthage plays Pleasant Grove Saturday at 3 p.m.
■ MCLEOD 46, REDWATER 39: MCLEOD- A 20-point third propelled the McLeod Lady Horns to a 46-39 slaying of the Redwater Lady Dragons.
Kaitlyn Cross was leading scorer for McLeod with 11, while Reagan Markham paced Redwater with 13.
■ JEFFERSON 54, BECKVILLE 34: BECKVILLE — Tierrani Johnson had 21 points and Mackenzie Jordan 13 points along with seven rebounds as the Jefferson Lady Dogs bagged a 54-34 win over the Beckville Ladycats.
Jefferson went to the break with a 35-17 lead and never looked back.
LATE MONDAY
■ CHAPEL HILL 53, HARMONY 22: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill outscored the Harmony Lady Eagles 16-5 in the third quarter and held Harmony to a couple of points in the final stanza en route to a 53-22 win.
Kaylee Clemens had six points, five rebounds and two assists in the loss for Harmony. Kinzee Settles chipped in with four points, five rebounds and three steals, Katelyn Welborn four points, Lanie Trimble and Lillie Jones three points apiece and Raylee Willie two points.
■ MCLEOD 22, CLARKSVILLE 18: CLARKSVILLE — Kensley Cross scored 10 points to lead the way for McLeod in a 22-18 win over Clarksville.